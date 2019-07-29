What legislation should we change once we are free to make our own laws?

One of the attempted trick questions in the referendum campaign from Remain to Leave was about deregulation. Which regulations would you repeal, they asked of the Leave campaign. Presumably they hoped either that the Leave campaigner would be lost for a specific example, or would offer up a popular regulation which the public would not wish to see removed. They underestimated their opponents in this as in other matters.
The truth is there are many laws and regulations that the EU has imposed on us that are either suitable for repeal or for substantial improvement. The UK could start by repealing the damaging fishing regulations which have allowed considerable environmental damage to our fishing grounds whilst also undermining some of our fishing businesses. We could move on to removing items from VAT or choosing lower rates for others. There is no great support for 5% and 20% VAT rates on a whole range of green products, nor for the 5% VAT levy on domestic heating fuel. The interventions in our corporate tax code that have lowered our revenues could be reversed. We could do a better job on animal welfare with our own rules.
It is a strange phenomenon that many people will stand for election to the UK Parliament with a wish to become lawmakers, only to decide once they arrive that want many of our laws to be settled in Brussels so they can claim they have no ability to amend or repeal them. The UK Parliament over our years in the EU has been craven in meekly accepting every EU law and regulation, and in avoiding proper debate about it. This has damaged our democracy and widened the gulf between Parliament and people.
The continuing EC court case over VAT on commodity derivatives is a reminder of how the EU wishes to rewrite our rules against the interests of our businesses. The UK Parliament should decide our VAT law and it should not be subject to reversal by a European court.
Remove VAT on food. Food is not a luxury item.
Ban pulse fish in our waters and companies offshoring their taxes e.g. Ireland.
Repeal the Climate Change Act.
Hate crime legislation is without question the most pernicious, despotic and invidious piece of legislation I have seen in my lifetime. It is itself based upon a hatred of and targeted at those British citizens that tick certain gender and sexuality criteria. It is misandrist hate. It is pure liberal left poison designed as an attack on freedom of expression
And a Tory government, yes, a Tory government introduced it. Why? Was it May’s capitulation to vicious minority rights cackling or her obsession with purging the entire environment of the ability to openly discuss important issues that affect us all?
This area of politics as always been Labour-Left territory and yet some of the most destructive laws passed in this area have been passed by Conservative governments. It reeks of capitulation, cowardice and a lack of moral confidence. What is perverse is that the majority of the people despise these laws
This embrace of oppressive legislation and it is oppressive in the strictest sense of the word is utterly unacceptable in a nation like ours.
What have we got if we haven’t got our freedoms
It seems hate is now defined as any disagreeable opinion expressed by WHM.
It is nor only about EU laws and regulations. Directives are a problem because our civil servants always follow and gold plate them. For instance, smart meters, which they made the most expensive and useless in Europe and the Germans decided to ignore. Other EU regulation, which I noticed apply in France are the need to have enormous bathrooms in every small flat and house for wheelchair access, when this could be added if it is needed later. The result is small living spaces. The insane road blocking to make cars stop and swerve in order to slow them and humps which damage suspension are also EU wide, but ignored in some countries. This was probably invented by some loony in Whitehall, then taken up by the Commission. This is why British civil servants love the EU- because they can make a nuisance over a larger area. TheEU regulation to ban white gloss paint with traditional oils was another pain. The new non- yellowing paint that complied cracked and peeled after 2 years on my house and others. Soon we will not be able to use effective weedkillers despite no realevidence that it is dangerous.
Hi Sir John,
My candidate for repeal would be the Climate Change Act. Imposed by the E.U. it has cost us a budgeted £110 Billion from 2013 to 2020 in Govt expenditure and lot on our electricity bills as well. So called renewable sources are unreliable. Any Govt. support of solar energy in this country are rediculous when it is not cost effective in the Mohave desert in Southern California.
There is no evidence that CO2 is anything more than a mild greenhouse gas and no meaningful evidence the man made CO2 is donig much more than fertilise crop production.
Yes. For some reason the Remainers seek leverage by suggesting that post ‘brexit’ we will start ‘sending children up chimneys’ again. What tosh. What we must do is create an enterprise environment by eliminating all those protectionist regulations that are there to cushion the EUs businesses from competition from the rest of the world.
Cut ourselves free from state aid and procurement rules so we can support U.K. business and on November 1st look to see if corporation tax can be cut to attract more foreign business and certainly cut VAT to offset any adverse effects where WTO tariffs kick in.
My one area of concern albeit I do not have the knowledge to be certain is farming/food and ‘No deal’ planning must have everything in place, subsidy replacement, new regs, quotas where dumping might happen etc from day 1, indeed for all industries that may be affected, to ensure their status quo is maintained at worst, at best improved.
I do not want to have to listen to the shrill shrieks of the Andy’s of this world ‘I told you so’
Off topic; Is anyone else becoming very worried about how DfEFRA is shaping up under Boris, looks like Boris is intent on gold plating the Climate alarmists policy wish lists – certainly if the recent appointment (Parliamentary Under Secretary of State) is anything to judge by.
Does this mean the third runway at Heathrow is now dead?…
Remove legislation relating to PC, diversity, and genger. Outside the dangerous occupations of farming, fishing, and offshore oil and gas remove all the health and safety requirements that force the village fete to conduct risk surveys. Between the above you have created a vast none productive industry that is a total drag on normal human activity.
It has also allowed crimes of sexual exploitation to run riot because those tasked with the protection of the vulnerable are too terrified to act.
Make every organisation in contact with the public accessible via mail, email, and telephone with sufficient staff to respond at the third ring with an intelligent, articulate human being at the other end. No more computer letters, automated systems, and passsords that so many hide behind.
New laws blocking all parliamentary lobbying beyond an A4 letter. The freedom of large organisation to subvert democracy must end.
The above should keep you occupied for the forseable, then you can tackle the BBC, the size of parliament, and the obscenity of the size of the lords.
The Blairite Left (May, Hammond included) like EU law because it is all Blairite Left law. For Labour supporters it is a way of getting what they want without the bother of winning a general election. They all ignore the fact that a Leftist EU is not guaranteed in perpetuity.
EU freedom of movement laws can usefully be changed – currently they benefit and are used by only a small percentage of UK workers – disproportionately the wealthy and high-skilled – but by a large number of immigrants, disproportionately the poor and low-skilled. Overall such an unbalanced outcome is not a benefit to UK.