Let’s transform UK agriculture

All the time we have been in the EU the Common Agriculture Policy has kept the UK under controls which have not suited us. Market share has fallen. We have seen more and more temperate food brought in from the continent, reducing our home market share. Food miles have increased, our roads have been clogged with more foreign trucks travelling longer distances with food imports.
Much of our salad needs and flowers now come in from the Netherlands. Many of our vegetables come in from Spain. Large amounts of dairy produce come from France. Beef comes in from several countries, and pork arrives especially from Denmark. Many of these items are things we could grow or rear for ourselves. The Netherlands has no climate advantage over us. Low value vegetables should not be cheaper when hauled hundreds of miles from Spain.
Once we are free to set our own tariffs we can remove all tariffs on food we cannot produce for ourselves. There should be no further need for taxes on citrus fruits, for example. We may also well decide to have lower average tariffs on temperate food than the EU makes us impose, as we will be levying them on the EU as well as on the rest of the world.
We will also decide on our own levels of farm subsidy and how it should be allocated. The new UK system should place a premium on increasing our market shares. There should be tax and subsidy inducements to increase output and to mechanise farms. The UK should harness AI and robotics to the cause of farm improvement, building two industries at the same time. Intelligent use of newly targeted subsidies and sensible tariffs could give us a big boost with more home grown food and more domestic development of the technology a new farm should deploy.
We need more investment in extending the growing seasons for vegetables, fruit and flowers and other market gardening activities. We could grow more with the right glasshouses and polytunnels, just as the Dutch do with similar weather.
As one example: the Netherlands is subject to the same climate as the UK. It is also subject to the same C.A.P. as the UK (until 31-10-2019)
So why didn’t Britain grow more of its own salads 10, 20, or 30 years ago?
It cannot have been the C.AP. or the climate!
Anon, Not really. Factors such as other more attractive crops and activities, the cost of electricity, planning consents, land ownership and tenancies, and supermarket purchasing decisions (eg Asda now buys its mushrooms from Poland) all affect what we produce. And Holland may have the same climate as the south of England but that’s not true about the whole UK.
Other industries in the UK are more profitable so better usually to do those. Also planning laws are restrictive, staff are expensive, employment laws restrictive, endless red tape, high taxes and land costs in the UK are generally higher too. Also the Dutch growers are closer to a much larger market they can deliver too more easily than the UK.
I guess lack of foresight and investment in the UK 🙁
Peter, The Netherlands’ climate is not similar to that of the UK. It is similar to parts of Kent in particular, Essex, if you are talking about temperatures.
Perhaps the Netherlands hasn’t put such a premium as UK governments in the past 10,20 30 years on its own land being used to build new houses to house “incomers”.
This is a great question John, why did we stop growing our own and rearing our own pigs if we were all subject to the same agreement and could have done?
Scare stories..salmonella,CJD, listeria have all been used to undermine British farming.
Supermarkets which have subverted seasonal availability and the EU regulations have gradually closed down small growers.
France was earmarked to be the “farmer of Europe”and much help was given towards that aim.
Our lovely politicians have stood by whist both our food and manufacturing industries (and jobs) were handed on a plate to Germany and France.
I remember going to Dieppe market in the 1990s where freshly home slaughtered chickens and homemade cheese were for sale. ( health and safety…hahaha!).
Try doing that here! They’ve shut down many markets anyway…another blow to farmers.
I think we have to give credit to the skills of dutch horticulturalists here which are recognised globally. Whether it is growing tulips or tomatoes they have specialist skills, know how and working practices (such as the use of hydroponics) which makes them highly competitive with other forms of horticulture. As you say this is despite CAP. It shows that there are other factors at work but a future UK farming strategy could offer incentives (and access to the skills needed) to UK producers to embrace this on aspects such as reduced use of water for growing crops.
@PVL; Whilst I agree with the general thrust of your comment the UK and the Netherlands do not share the same topography, meaning the UK is at a disadvantage when it comes to economies of scale and thus wholesale price.
What are you suggesting Jerry?
That Holland is flat and boring!!!
Where I grew up, we used to grow most of the tomatoes consumed in the UK. They were fantastic for flavour and quality. Now the industry has gone. I expect this in part is due to high electricity costs. So firstly, I agree, we have to look at why the UK isn’t as successful as the Netherlands. Also where I live we have a lot of cattle and sheep production but every year more of this land is taken for housing. We are a small country with an ever-growing population. Farming and housing are fighting for the same finite resource.
@Christine: Have you seen how small our country is compared to yours and how large its growing population?
Dear Peter Van Leeuwen
The Dutch had the advantage of a CAP 25 years before Britain swallowed to join the EEC.
British farmers could not compete fairly with the industrial scale of Dutch growers who were then so well established they dominated and decimated all other European growers.
Britain has never been self sufficient in food unlike France and has to import approx 50% historically to survive. The CAP was initially designed to protect French farmers from outside competition and they are not happy with Brexit as are the Dutch.
Not a level playing field like Holland!
Please don’t compare apples with oranges.
The typical English answer, nothing to do with us, everything due to the ‘bloody foreigners’. After Brexit, it might be time for the English (yes the English) to accept responsibility for what will be happening to them. For centuries (well two) the British Empire allowed the ‘mother country’ to pillage other economies. With the two WWs, the USA became the top dog and under US pressure and that of independence movements in its colonies Britain lost its captive market with the added consequence of the drop in the value of the pound. Unfortunately the British politicians over the last century have continued (to this day, just listen to Al de Piffle Johnson) to feed the country with a propaganda not so dissimilar to what was produced in the socialist republics of the USSR and Eastern Europe: Global Britain, the best ‘this and that’ in the world, our oyster obviously…
Unfortunately with Brexit, it is the older generation, those born in the 40s to 60s, who are more likely to have fully swallowed this propaganda and are continuing to this day to believe in this rosy dream.
I have some bad news for you: I’m afraid that freed from the shackles of the EU but confronted to the realities of the real wide/wild world, if you go on thinking of yourselves as the privileged ones (as ‘we are British’) so much better than all these pesky Europeans and other farther-away foreigners, you are likely to be awfully disappointed.
@ukretired123: Doesn’t “25” sound a bit exagerated, considering that a CAP wasn’t really agreed before 1960?
I think that the UK gave less priority to investing in agriculture that e.g. the Netherlands. Maybe that favouring industry and services was a good choice at that time? The Netherlands was too small for e.g. a large car industry and chose instead to apply innovation to farming and growing.
I think it is because farmers are essentially conservative in the adjectival sense of the word. Our eating habits have been slow to evolve despite the profusion of tv cooking programmes we get. I would observe that over the last five years farmers have begun to respond to increasing demand for items like Bok Choi and Tarragon for example. Tomatoes and Stawberries are grown in greater varieties and out of season via hydroponics in tunnels. The growing facilities follow market demand, but rest assured we already import less and it is a growing trend. It does not affect Holland but thanks to climate change we are producing wine and fizzy wine ( Don’t upset the French) in ever increasing quantities and of excellent quality. Fishing, which should be farming in a boat, offers every opportunity to get back to allowing the full life growth of fish, through sustainable fishing. The CFP is a gross example of the rape of the sea, and in our waters it must end. For medicinal purposes we are now growing our own Canabis I believe, yet another blow for Holland to suffer. Come back in ten years and lets see how it has all evolved, but do not ever underestimate the Brits. Look at history and realise what we are capable of, some of it to the advantage of our friends the Dutch.
We use to produce much more of our own food. I had an interest in a Dairy Farm 30 years ago and we were fined for exceeding our milk quota, a quota imposed by the EU and of which we had no knowledge. This was imposed specifically to reduce UK production to the advantage of Irish, French and German farmers. When eventually we obtained the quota we began to pour milk away and then reduced the number in the herd, but this had the knock on of making the farm borderline profitable. You see a similar scenario in apple production for example where UK orchards have been grubbed to provide market share for French, Spanish Italian and German orchards who supply what is basically inferior products.
30 years ago, and beyond, we did. Then came Maastricht and I suspect the source of infamous bureaucratic rules and regulations that helped Continental farmers but hindered or crippled our own.
@BillM; The decline started well before Maastricht…
I have understood that in the Netherlands growers receive some sort of help (subsidies) for under glass heating.
@Gordon Merrett: I believe they did, but not in a way that would have distorted competition – the EU does not allow such practices.
PvL, Don’t worry, we’ll put a tariff on imports from Holland, to kickstart our own producers. We’ll still be better off with lower than EU tariffs on world foods. But consequently we’ll buy less EU food. There, is that more to your liking?
@NickC: Why do you sound so vengeful? It is your country filing for divorce, not ours.
Correct. Brexit is just a coverstory for a far right coup in the UK. It has no upside for ordinary people
I recall that Dutch greenhouses were able to get subsidised energy that they also used to enhance CO2 levels and plant growth. I think this was a permitted exemption to the wider EU rules granted because it had long been operated.
@Mark: I cannot imagine that would explain the difference. I think the UK made different choices about in which sectors to invest.
I actually doubt that those in power would suddenly invest a lot in the agro sector, after 31-10-2019.
Good morning
And how is this going to be paid for ?
It is easy to say but, if the UK could produce more for itself and had the market to support it, don’t you think it would have been done.
Subsidies to farmers need to be maintained. Not that I am in favour of such but, you just cannot cut them off. Slowly but surely you need to seen them off.
Like many here I want firm action taken by our government with regards to fishing and our waters. No more Pulse Fishing !
Finally. How can we ever grow enough food when the government are importing more and more people ? People who need to live somewhere and that usually means on once arriable land.
More joined up thinking please
Macron needs to be facing the political disaster of seeing his fishing fleet banned from British waters on 1st November. And the government should be working with industry to encourage British consumers to eat more British fish.
AND Welsh Lamb, of course.
Macron should, with luck, see their sales of wine, cheese and other products fall significantly. Why are we buying so many Spanish tomatoes? Is it length of growing season, then we do indeed need far more large scale green houses. The aim has to be focus on self-sufficiency. About time too.
Mark B
Less than 10% of England is built on and that includes roads, railways , airports etc etc
We have huge amounts of space to grow stuff. What we need is an end to government interference and let the market determine what works.
For an example of how this works in practice google New Zealand
@Mark B; “how is this [support] going to be paid for ?”
The same way as it was funded in the 1950s?…
I agree Mark with many of your comments . I was connected to the agricultural industry for many years , and the main worry for me and many others was that thousands and thousands of acres were being taken out for food production to cater for the mad housing boom . More people to feed , suddenly not enough acres to grow essentials . As usual nobody fronts up to the obvious . Way to little , regrettably way to late .
Why can’t you cut off the farmers. They are a dead weight. Scroungers
what utter nonsense. What will we eat? Our cats and dogs? Horses anyone, although I have always suspected we have been eating French horses.
Well, Hinkley C is being built the other side of Bridgwater bay from me, and will produce 3.2 GW of electricity, what should not be forgotten is that it will have, as a by product more than 5 GWof surplus thermal energy. With a bit of joined up thinking, and some planning help we could grow a few vegs in the Bridgwater area. Morrisons is already quite active there.
All you say is true. Given the right incentives I am sure most farmers will respond to new market opportunities.
Just make sure they get a worthwhile return by controlling the excesses of the big supermarkets. I can almost guarantee they will try to exploit the Brexit transit by jacking up consumer prices. Put in place a watchdog with teeth, not another Offcom who are totally unfit for purpose.
I would add, on reflection, that farming has been enjoying subsidy payments under CAP from the EU. Not generosity on the part of the EU, these payments came from our gross contribution to the EU. They were often designed to support the EUs agricultural policy which was not necessarily for the benefit of consumers. These payments need to continue for about five years on a shrinking scale, paid by the treasury because we would no longer be paying the EU.
Farming is a long term business and has to be planned well ahead. Five years would give farmers time to adjust, either in what they produce or in how they market it.
Government might need to consider offering long term loans at the low rates that Government pay for money. These could be used exclusively for UK owned and operated farming and fishing projects where expensive capital equipment is required. I would restrict it to businesses that are already operating in these fields and not for startup tax absorbing schemes by outsiders.
An important point here is that the Competition and Markets Authority may need beefing up. Over the years many mergers have been waved through despite reducing market choice.
But supermarkets compete in a is a fairly competitive market.
We need more than ever a ‘Buy British’ campaign. The supermarkets have a lot to answer for – milk pricing is a classic. They force farming return on milk almost to the point of non profit. In fact many pulled out. Pricing is ridiculous – add 4p a pint and they will return to production – but then you have the quota controversy.
“We could grow more with the right glasshouses and polytunnels, just as the Dutch do with similar weather” Indeed we could, but cheaper energy is also needed so get fracking. They often also increase the C02 levels significantly in the greenhouses so as to increase plant growth rates.
The small increase in atmospheric C02 we have had so far is similarly helping green the planet and increasing world food production rather well. This for humans and indeed all animals, insects etc. It is not the devil gas or “carbon pollution” that the “BBC think” types keep pretenting it is. I see Greta Thunberg is to sail to a US climate conference (taking two weeks) on a 60 ft racing yacht. How much energy does it take to produce, house & maintain a 60ft racing yacht per useful passenger mile? An economy flight on a jumbo jet would be rather more energy and time efficient if you feel you must to to these religious conventions!
I estimate at least 100 times more efficient. The jumbo might carry 10,000 people to the US in two weeks costing say £100 per person transported. The 60 ft racing boat perhaps more like £10,000 per person.
The racing yacht is more fun though at that age.
She better have good sea legs. Perhaps there is a Transatlantic liner sailing as a reserve option in case she has difficulty.
All well and good…but planning laws will not allow the quantity of polytunnels needed.
In fact, unless there is a wholesale revision of planning legislation we won’t build enough housing either.
Indeed and the expensive housing means higher wage costs and labour shortages in some areas. So these industries stuggle to compete and people migrate to other industries.
I was under the belief that planning law for agricultural enterprises, in terms of building, was infinitely more relaxed than that for housing. Correct me if I am wrong, but I don’t think a few polytunnels would suffer much restriction.
a few polytunnels? We need dozens of acres all over the place, especially in the southern counties where the climate is generally better. You make it sound like the sort of thing we could build in our gardens!
I think you are wrong. I recall there was a campaign against polytunnels some years ago, led by Monty Don. Further restrictions were introduced, I believe.
Also we aren’t talking of a few polytunnels. To be commercially viable there has to be the relevant economies of scale….so large numbers.
So Mr Varadkar is insisting that we sign a treaty that has been rejected three times by our parliament. Why doesn’t Boris on camera unceremoniously tear up the treaty. Perhaps then Mr Varadkar and his cohorts in Brussels might get the message.
Indeed he should, but I rather fear he will push it through with just a minor change or two. Almost the whole of the W/A is appalling and totally unacceptable.
It would take him a while- remember the telephone tearing adverts/competitions. I doubt Boris could tear the WA & PD in his bare hands – we need an industrial shredder!
Government (or EU subsidies) are not a good idea in the long term (or even in the short term). They are the reason farming is such a drain on the tax payer and in such a mess. A huge adjustment to the real market is needed. These subsidies can only come from taxing other sound businesses (making these industries far less competitive). This to maintain other industries that probably make rather little sense in the UK.
Endless government intervention is distorting the economy hugely away from what makes economic sense and what the markets demand. Government subsidies, market distortions, a hugely irrational (and absurdly high) tax system and red tape everywhere is doing huge economic damage.
We have huge government anti-market distortions in energy, health care, transport systems, farming, land use, housing, schools, universities, building rules, employment, planning rules …… sweep nearly all of it away and become efficient again.
With some civilised safety net for the few who need it for health or other reasons of course.
@LL; Re your second paragraph, yet farming and growing in the 1950s, with its huge post WW2 government intervention and thus “drain on the tax payer”, was some of the most productive periods in UK agriculture, that lead to massive reductions in the price to the end consumer.
The problem is not intervention per se, the problem has been the wrong intervention or non at all, due to free market ideology. Many of the policies you push Mr LifeIdealogical are the policies that have, over the last 40 years, lead us to were we are today, from the reduction of the old EEC farm-gate price polices (the old food mountains) to UK domestic policies of reducing state run product/sector industry research or Marketing Boards etc.
Life logic
I agree that a huge adjustment and many changes need to be made to our farming industry. But, we’ll be able to do so, once we are independent again.
When it costs more to inoculate a lamb to be sold at market, than it will be sold for – then there’s something really wrong with the system!
And how many of you knew it costs the farmer £16 to have a dead lamb/sheep incinerated? People make a fuss when a farmer shoots crows on the land, but the bastards peck the eyes out of new born lambs if the mother is not paying enough attention. No funeral fires permitted.
O/t The Biased Broadcasting Corporation at it again today. On both radio and television. Unremitting tortuous nonsense about bad Brexit. We so seldom if ever hear any words about the opportunities of Brexit that we can grasp and implement when we have extricated ourselves from the failing undemocratic Brussels cabal.
Fortunately the BBC have insulted a lot of people with their comedies and dramas. Their lefty politics is well out in the open and we aren’t listening anymore.
There’s a fascinating article in the FT on the revolution in tax collection systems going on in Russia:”Russia’s role in producing the tax man of the future”:-
“This is the future of tax administration-digital,realtime and with no tax returns.The authorities receive the receipts of every transcation from St Petersburg to Vladivostok within 90 seconds.”
Sound like nationalisation of everything or perhaps a new form of slavery in the making.
That’s extremely interesting and Russia shows up Britain’s foot-dragging Public Sector who have failed to modernise around IT systems. In fact we should have been leading the world in this having Alan Turing invented programmable computers during WW2!
What a waste with bloated Civil servants and HMRC who still hide behind a wall of excuses developed over 75 years instead.
Not sure how they register the crates of vodka as payment in kind.
The NFU is determined to stop Brexit along with most established professional organisations in the UK. Their love of the status quo is renowned. Change is despised. I doubt that will change and I’m confident the NFU will even as I type be lobbying hard to prevent Brexit
Bring in the Yanks to encourage innovation and change
New Zealand has succeeded in reducing over time the subsidies it pays to farmers. The UK should pay attention to how this was achieved and apply the lessons learned to the extent they apply to UK circumstances. Like most other industries, the scope for a technological revolution applies to agriculture too. Some farmers are very active in this respect; other need encouragement to join them.
And yet the government wants 1 million more trees. How do we use land for food if the land is given over to trees. The climate change fanatics decide policy and practice.
I live in the Fens.
It is a golden sea of corn at the moment. There are new strains, yes. There is a lot of it.
Cows/sheep/pigs/poultry? You have to search for them. They are there, but not common.
Flowers? Yup, to the north in Lincolnshire.
Lots of farmers round here are diversifying into leisure and entertainment. Polytunnels stand empty or are used as sheds for storing stuff.
This was once the place where apples, fruit and vegetables filled the Covent Garden stalls.
The problem is that these farmers are outstanding businessmen on the whole. They see where the public is moving and go with the flow. But it takes a couple of years to adapt a farm doesn’t it. When Brexit happens, there has to be a break. I hope that during the adaptation period common sense will prevail.
Global food prices are too cheap for the UK to compete with in a level market. The only way UK farming can survive is with external tariff barriers and subsidies. Even then, we still need to import labour to do those jobs British people don’t want to do, and couldn’t support a family on the wages even if they were so inclined.
How about we pay the landowners to keep the countryside looking pretty for the tourist industry? Would that not be more cost effective?
If “…we can remove all tariffs on food we cannot produce for ourselves” then at long last Mr. Heath’s promise to “cut prices at a stroke” can be fulfilled!
Why not just eat seasonally? ( govt soooo keen on green).
In any event an unheated polytunnel can extend the season by a few months .
Hotbeds are most effective and terribly green!!
Encourage small local producers..they used to exist before whatever EU policies put them out of business. Before acres of glassshouses were left to rot and then demolished.
Who needs cottonwooly tomatoes at Christmas anyway?
And much so called produce from wherever is downright nasty..no wonder kids don’t like fresh stuff.
Parsnip,swede,potatoes and sprouts. Easy to grow as long as you have the acreage.
So liblabcon need to ease up on the destruction of the countryside if they want to feed us.
Which just might mean controlling our borders if we still have any.
Matt Ridley today in the Telegraph:-
Escape the EU’s innovation-crushing rulebook. Deregulating the biotech industry will be better for our health, our economy and the environment.
Indeed it surely will be.
Well I am pleased Gove has been removed from Defra. His green blob ideas on growing more trees and 5% of t he land must be PG01 would only achieve less land to grow food.
That aside, if this new government really wants to encourage farmers to grow more food, then the first thing they need to do is remove all the excessive and ever burgeoning bureaucracy and red tape in the RPA. Mountains of Guidances, some with over 50 updating issues each year. No-one has been able to explain why this is needed on a commodity, which unlike technology, is unchanging, namely land and animals!
However, it does allow the hundreds of office based jobsworth with no experience of working the land, to spy on and harass those who do, in their attempt to justify their autocratic supercilious existence.
Time for a long overdue cull while reducing the cost to the taxpayer.
It is to be hoped that these lovely plans for a liberated England aren’t just based on a rerun of the May fiasco.
More apparent effort but in reality a ploy to destroy the Brexit Party ( fake opposition though it well might be).
Then a shrug of the shoulders..I did my best but Parliament wouldn’t let me!
As a avid dog walker in my part of West Sussex, I see on a daily basis the under use of our farmlands with good pasture land neither being used for winter feed or grazing. This situation causes loss of good arable land & weed creep with the proliferation of fern & brambles. The ramifications of all this are for more learned people to decide on, but I ask all your subscribers Sir John including yourself when next in the countryside to observe whats going on with our Green & Pleasant land.
Sir JR,
this is about being competitive and being able to deliver on time.
Your propositions sound sensible and good, but don’t you think our farmers and industry wold have provided the products, if, it could have been produced and supplied competitively already, with or without the EU and CAP?
So – -grow more of our own – -while building hundreds of thousands, probably millions, of houses on the same ground? Even round here houses are going up everywhere, destroying what was a beautiful area. Madness.
Contrary to Project Fear claims about the impact of Brexit on sheep farmers, we actually import more sheep meat than we export.
We export mainly carcasses and live animals and import cuts and joints.
Preventing the export of live animals for slaughter and increasing processing capacity here would:
+ increase demand for U.K. sheep farmers
+ create jobs in meat processing
+ reduce the environmental impact of transport in both directions and
+ improve animal welfare
Although I agree with the basic tenets of your arguments, the dangers that our farmers face does not necessarily come from a lack of demand from within the UK but from the fear of tariffs being imposed by the EU, effectively cutting off a very large part of UK farmers markets. I would hope that Boris’s administration are able to reform the sector of our economy that, together, can reform it for the better. This means transforming power and energy, preferably through fracking, that will reduce costs enormously and stop the proliferation of expensive and short term wind farms. A system of subsidising farmers to counter the effect of the loss of the CAP. This should hopefully encourage farmers to innovate more, grow different crops in different ways be it poly tunnels, larger greenhouses, multi-storey greenhouses, the use of waste-to-energy technologies and so on. It is by no means a simple answer but we seem to have a team who are up for it and about time too.
Unlimited immigration demands we sacrifice the countryside to build endless numbers of homes.There has to be enough farming land available to provide food for all these extra millions. If people can get planning permission to cover fields with acres of solar panels, surely facilities to grow food ought not to be a problem? Personally I don’t buy foreign salad stuffs during the summer, I grow my own; ditto with vegetables. Similarly with meat, it’s the local farm shop for us and we know where the meat comes from. It would be nice if everyone in the country could do the same, but since there is so much insistence on uncontrolled population growth, it isn’t going to happen. Most people’s interest in gardening is, in any case, virtually zero; they could never feed themselves even if they tried.
Whilst fully aware that currency traders only make money when rates fluctuate, the fall in the pound might force us to reassess what we grow for ourselves and what we import.
We need technology to replace subsidies in the agriculture sector. When industry looks towards the taxpayer (subsidy) rather than profit (self sustaining) you can guarantee that failure as become an accepted part of their culture.
Is the BBC a fifth column for the EU?
Seems so. Also for endless climate alarmism and evermore taxation and regulation of everything.
Michael – – I think many of us have shared similar views over a long period.
But Sir John, nothing will change unless Govt changes, and I see nothing to suggest Boris is willing to make the necessary changes at DEFRA and other Depts, indeed he appears to be gold plating the current regime in some respects. 🙁
Might I suggest that the abolition of DEFRA, replacing it with a revived but adapted MAFF(&E). thus putting food production and its safety first, farmers & growers have always considered the environment foremost, after all it is their livelihood. They do not need to be told, never mind instructed, how to do so by ‘the suits’ in Whitehall.
JR, I take it you have never been given a ride on a GPS guided Tractor Sprayer, that controls spray levels to a map of a field! I have always considered the House of Lords (HoL) thinking to be two decades behind the rest of the population. Brexit has exposed the House of Commons as being the same!
The UK should go unicameral by shutting down the HoL and putting eight years as the maximum MP tenure.
Reply That us the kind of technology I am writing about, but it is not available yet on a lot of our farms.
Eight? – – GEs every 5 years counts for something if the local association wants to replace their standing MP, and Central Office supports it.
All good ideas but the Remain forces in the media are turning up the volume by the day.
This morning on the BBC it’s all about Welsh farmers threatening civil unrest. When what was meant by civil unrest was finally revealed, they are talking about a few farmers blocking roads with their £100,000 tractors. Well, last time I was in rural Wales, the roads were almost bereft of traffic so that will have a big effect, won’t it ?
Their main concern seems to be about the possibilities of large tariffs being imposed by the EU on sheep meat being exported to the 27 from the UK and the assumed risk to the £300m subsidy Welsh Farmers get from the CAP.
Well, if the EU insists on applying tariffs on agricultural products, that will work both ways and the 27 will have a lot more to lose than we do, given the huge trade surplus Dutch, French, German, Spanish, Italian farmers and wine-makers have with the UK.
I predict that this will result in much more effective industrial action in many parts of the EU. In particular, French farmers, no strangers to militant action, of course, will again be dumping trailer loads of manure outside Macron’s front door. Poetic justice for this latter-day Napoleon.
As for the £300m subsidy, nobody bothered to remind the farmers’ representatives that the £300m is actually our money sent to Brussels and then sent back here disguised as a generous gift from the supposedly benevolent EU. Ridiculously selective reporting.
No to protectionism, it only distorts trade. Zero tariffs on everything. We can buy from the US, no need to build up our own capabilities
Excellent article by Matt Ridley in today’s telegraph on the need to liberate the biotech sector through deregulation post Brexit. He points out that 20 years ago, prior to suffocating EU laws, the UK was a world leader in biotech for agriculture. Perhaps there should be some standing enquiry to look into all those laws and regs which have been handed to us by the EU over the years and which we will now be free to remove of reform on a continuing basis. If we are going to proceed with Brexit we need to take advantages of its opportunities.
Mr Redwood,
It appears that you are advocating a mercantilist agenda for farm products, That would be slightly at odds with US trade negotiators. Also: the EU countries you mention (especially The Netherlands and Denmark) are highly specialized and technologically advanced in these areas, combining scale, consistency and speed plus excellent management and finance. That does not apply to all forms of agriculture and animal husbandry in those countries but for it does for the pig and poultry firms in NW Europe (the area of high productivity covers basically all of the NW European lowlands), the ghreenhouse growers in Holland and Belgium. I reckon that the fresh food from producers in Ireland and the countries you mention will turn out to be competitive with US imports but not for all products. Dutch flowers (grown in many countries but distributed from Holland) sell as well in Japan as in Britain or the US, facing widely differing trade barriers. Dutch fresh produce will continue to be preferred by UK supermarkets for reliability and consistency. It takes a long time to replicate what the Dutch market gardeners have built up over the years and even if the UK public is incentivise d to prefer Uk (I hesitate to say local because it is more expensive to ship a reefer container (rail, road, sea) from Kent to York than from Rotterdam. Tariffs will not make a big difference. It would of course be different if food standards were “weaponized” to boost import substitution.
Anyway, from my own experience, US regulators (and the trade negotiators that flank them) are very well versed in detecting unfair trade practices among their prospective partners. For goods as well as services. Import substitution was a staple of Latin American political economy until the US started to interfere in the financial environment as well as domstic politics in those countries. In fact, a protectionist (import substituting through government intervention) UK would face the same scrutiny as Mr Corbyn’s beloved Venezuela.
There seems to be a fuss about Welsh Beef and Lamb exports.
Boris is having a big advertising spree, maybe that should include buying British produced produce and also targetting home consumption of Welsh produce rather than imported…
Why, may I ask, aren’t intelligent Welsh Farmers postulating positive ideas like increasing sales in the UK and the rest of the World, rather than threatening to slaughter thousands of breeding Ewes?
I am becoming suspicious, as is my way, of Johnson’s strategy. By ramping up the preparations for Brexit (which I believe are bogus) he’s playing us for fools. I believe these preparations are a smokescreen behind which are plans to align (regulatory, tax policy, judicial and constitution) the UK in some way (a watered down version of the appalling WA) with the EU.
It is incumbent on Tory Eurosceptics and the BP to expose any deviation from our exit with a sleight of hand
You may well be right. I, too, am very sceptical.
When I shop I try to buy British first, commonwealth countries second, Spanish third and the rest of the EU countries last.
I’m always pleasantly surprised to see how much UK produced food is available.
I was shocked last month though to see onions from New Zealand.
Consumers have become used to having seasonal meat and vegetables all year round. This means importing it from other parts of the world. So increasing UK production will only mean a glut at certain times of the year and still a requirement to import out of season.
We need joined up thinking between the food producers and the supermarkets. Increasing UK production isn’t always the right answer.
Thank you for the article on Agriculture – most interesting, and I agree with much of it.
I’ve written a fair amount on Agriculture over the last few days, and I’ll try not to repeat myself.
I agree very much that we should reduce food miles wherever possible, and buy local; and that we should grow as much of our produce as we can on our good agricultural land (but rewild uneconomic marginal land). We should not produce surplus for export (lamb) but divert resources to substitute imports. Given our population ratio to productive land, we will always need to import – and there is nothing wrong with that as long as our standards are not compromised, and that goods are clearly labelled. If an overseas farmer can produce to the same standard (including animal welfare), transport the goods, and still undercut our farmer fairly and without subsidy, then he deserves our business and our markets should be open to him.
However, I feel a more holistic approach is needed. Agricultural policy needs to align with policies on Animal Welfare, the natural environment, and food and food-education policy; along with reducing the cost of land, increasing farm employment, educating the consumer to pay a fair price for food and eat less meat, and not undercutting our production with lower standard imports.
And I differ on your views on use of subsidy. I think farms need to be run without subsidy in the long term, and without tariffs and taxes. I would favour small farms with subsidy and set a limit as to acreage that can receive subsidy, and encourage working with natural processes (organic and low-input, set-aside, rewilding of less productive land, lower land prices, low barrier to entry, increased employment etcetera) rather than heavy investment in high-tec solutions, high land prices, big farms and monocultures that destroy nature and create wastelands (as does much industrial fishing of the sea).
Extending the growing seasons (using technology and our warming climate) makes sense whatever the farming system you use.
Just some thoughts.
Years ago I visited Epcot Centre and they had a Living Land ride which must have been built over 30 years ago extolling the benefits of aquaponics and hydroponics, then recently I started seeing tweets about this method of farming combined with fish farming using the same reprocessed water with no need for pesticides. I wondered if we hadn’t gone down this route because we are protecting land-based farming?
You paint a lovely picture Sir- almost idyllic- but there are a few dark clouds
We can forget about salads and freshly cut flowers- these are luxury items that we will not need with the new order.
secondly- I’m not convinced by your argument- for instance, how will we convince the farmers to get out of their ‘mercs’ and into the fields to snag turnips, sort potatoes etc and to do it all without the CAP payments?
Then what about the other agricultural labour needed? with the disappearance of East European foreigners, does anyone seriously think that young homegrown Brits are going to get out of bed in sufficient numbers, to go into cold, early morning grubby fields, to pick fruit, sort it and get it to market on time- am afraid noCigar with this one
That’s exactly what they did until 20 years ago.
Smaller farms tend to produce higher quality food
Looking after our soil gives higher levels of minerals & vitamins
which improves health
This is a great opportunity to support our Farming community which will
benefit us all in many ways
JP…..’Smaller farms tend to produce higher quality food’.
Evidence?
Poly tunnels scattered over the countryside of Spain is an abomination ! Let us not go down that route
The use of greenhouses now being used in U.K. to grow vegetables especially tomatoes is the way forward We now produce 35% of our own tomatoes !
Undoubtedly we can produce more .UK cheese making has really developed in the West Country .There are now nearly 200 varieties of U.K. cheeses .The Devon Brie is excellent !
Why should we import pork while an excess of lamb is now a problem ?
Yes Sir John The industry needs to adopt new and better farming methods .The Dyson farm in Wiltshire shows how modern technology can be harnessed to,improve yields
Please can we have some more of our great UK apples ? The destruction of UK orchards in favour of tasteless imported fruit was a backward step indeed
Time to reset !
I have noticed in our local supermarkets that there is now a preponderance of Britsh sourced produce. Checkout Lidl, Aldi, Tesco and Morrisons, for starters.
It can only get better once we are FREE of the EU’s CAP, CFP and other such business debilitating bureaucratic nightmares.
Let’s promote more Britons living off of our own land rather than the Continentals living off of us.
Indeed. Perhaps it is time to resurrect the, “I’m Backing Britain.” campaign.
The DT has reported that farmers will suffer if we are unable to set tariffs because some MPs will refuse to pass the necessary legislation. The present tariff schedule is temporary. Someone should explain to them that, if they do not allow legislation to make WTO trading work, they will be held responsible by the Brexit Party at the forthcoming election. If Boris, as seems the case, thinks he is going to pass the WA colonial treaty using Labour votes and treacherous Tories, he will find his majority disappears. Then the Tory and Labour shysters will not be able to sit pretty for another 3 years and hope that the electors are stupid and forgetful.
The key policy decisions are (a) what proportion of our food consumption do we need to be home grown so that we are reasonably feed ourselves if war breaks out and (b) how do we achieve our target % share – by tariffs, quotas or subsidies? My inclination is to use tariffs (subject to WTO rules except where we have trade agreements) rather than quotas or subsidies.
For the proportion of our food not produced at home, we should use the cheapest safe sources of supply.
Before we joined the EU, we produced three quarters of our food. We had a cheap food policy based upon imports from the Commonwealth together with support for our own farmers so that their production was not undermined by food produced by lower costs farms abroad. Of course it goes without saying that our farmers were more efficient than the French.
We do need to adopt a cheap food policy again so our farmers must have price support as well as being provided with investment in a sector which has been deliberately deprecated by the French owned CAP to enable an increase in their own market share.
It would be great if we could buy Canadian hard wheat again so that our loaves, instead of being made of French wheat and soya and tasting disgusting, could be returned to the wholesome and delicious product they once were.
Personally, I dislike Britsh lamb because it tends to be full of fat. NZ is much better, as it is mainly grass-fed, whilst ours are given expensive fodder. It would be better to pay the hill farmers to change to cattle and encourage rabbits to keep the grass down, perhaps planting some coppice and running a B and B.
The new Beyond and Impossible artificial meats are proving very popular in the US and bigger meat companies are getting in on the act according to the DT. Maybe we won’t need so much meat in the future and will put up polytunnels growing the ingredients for these new meats instead. The male cattle could be put on the moors for a year and given barns during bad weather.
While on holiday in Spain, we came across a menu translated into English using google. One delightful dish was called ‘ Fat old cow fillet’. They seem to like fat so why not export the fat animal cuts after slaughter?
It would be a very good idea if we ditched the requirements for biofuels in motor fuels. These fuels really aren’t green anyway, and they push up food costs, as well as lowering fuel mileage and damaging engines, pumps and fuel lines.
Too many old farmers using traditional methods and living off subsidies. Younger, efficient farmers need to be helped to take over the farms. Farm land is also in a valuation bubble given the inheritance tax break.
https://www.dw.com/en/could-hi-tech-netherlands-style-farming-feed-the-world/a-47105412
If you used S106 tax to take away the windfall for farmers next to towns getting planning persmission, you could use that S106 cash to pay for this and for affordable housing.
Let market forces rule….abolish all subsidies
You will not have noticed the extent of the drop in status of the UK globally since the Brexit referendum. The two primary indicators of a nation’s global status are (a) its currency exchange rate and (b) its passport desirability by foreigners.
From voxeurop.euen/2019/freedom-movement: “One of the most striking aspects of the latest data is the abrupt descent of the United Kingdom. After all, it was only back in 2015 when the UK topped ranking. Sally Everett, professor of Business Education at King’s College London, has written about this topic in The Conversation.
EDJNet asked Everett for her interpretation of the data: “The fall in the UK’s global passport rankings is hardly a surprise given Brexit”, she said. Furthermore, “concerns will only intensify now that Boris Johnson is Prime Minister. Data reflects the inevitable loss of value and status (and power) of the UK passport in terms of its reputation in a global travel market. Brexit will dramatically weaken (and already is weakening) the strength and status of a UK passport and will compromise the current freedoms enjoyed by UK passport holders”. Crucially, “the upsurge in people seeking Irish passports and other dual nationality travel documents illustrates the concerns people had about reduced levels of mobility for UK citizens following Brexit and the rankings are seeing this play out”.
Don’t know why Boris is talking with Varadkar, there’s nothing Varadkar can do- Boris’s barney is with Barnier and the EU. Also don’t think the WA can be reopened anyway as we are too near 31st Oct and they are all on hols- so there’s little point in Boris threatening- because nobody is listening- he should just do it- and maybe talks can resume later. My immediate problem is the Pound exchange rate as I might have to cancel my hol plans
Personally I cannot understand why there is any talk of reopening the WA. It was toxic and should remain interned with a stake thriough it.
For holidays there are options in Europe and many other places beyond. The most expensive place to holiday is usually the UK.
According to Article 50, negotiating guidelines are set by the EU Council, not by its appointed negotiator. Not much point in talking to the monkey when you need to speak to the 27 organ grinders.
Well done Boris for getting out to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
I read that the Welsh farmers are giving you a hard time, especially over sheep.
Whilst I have much sympathy for the difficulties farmers habitually face, IMO the hard truth is that many have been bought by EU subsidies. This is especially so in Wales.
The uplands are best suited to extensive (i.e. non-intensive) livestock farming (beef cattle and sheep). A large proportion of the sheep are Halal slaughtered (which may include pre-stunning), and are sold on the hook into France, where there is of course a large Muslim population. I despair at those who say these farmers should produce other foods – let them try it on rocky, cold, upland soils! Also, the stock from the hills bring fertility to crop- growing lowland soils. Wool was once a source of wealth to Britain, it’s much less so today, due to man-made fibres.
The bottom line is that our extensively produced lamb and beef needs much better marketing here at home, as well as overseas. The spurious, hypocritical and vicious attack from vegan/climate campaigners towards livestock farmers also needs to be much more actively countered – the BBC are the enemy in this regard!
The following is a quote from my own hand, reflecting on my experiences as a vet. I cite this to show that what I have written above is in no way meant to undermine our farmers, especially the smaller family enterprises, who are the backbone of rural life and culture.
“Like other men, farmers aren’t perfect. But I believe they should be highly honoured and respected… without them we should starve! Their skills are passed down through the generations. They work hard, and against many odds. They are sometimes isolated and feel everything is against them. They keep going when others would give up. Even when tragedy strikes, there are all the animals to feed. Their struggle for freedom on the land is also our struggle. No wonder I came to love them!”
We could take greater advantage of more CO2 by pumping it into polytunnels as they already do in Europe, and may also do here in some places. Now we know that CO2 is in short supply for plant life there should be no limit to volume. We will have to repeal the Climate Change Act to deal with that but the result will be smaller energy bills.
Just looking at the reports of Boris visit today to look at Welsh agriculture- I don’t think the Welsh are too convinced- neither do I think your piece today will make much of an impact. So Boris better grow up, and soon, the clock is ticking and there’s not a snowball’s chance in hell that the EU Leaders are going to change their minds- because the way they see it if they agree to make changes for the UK then with Italy Hungary etc looking on, these countries would want the same and that would be the end. Therefore all of these threats from Boris and trying to put the onus on the EU for change is not going to work. The EU say- leave with a deal, the WA, or leave without a deal- up to you
We’ve had no contribution to this debate from ‘the usual suspects’. I wonder why? Liberal, metropolitan, white, middle class so-called ‘elites’ in other words those who consider themselves to be elite. Andy and Margaret H, you are monstrously out of touch with the real world where people have to graft to make a living. Go and see and speak to people; you’re living in a totally false bubble. This will become obvious to you only when it’s too late.