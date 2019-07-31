Farm management and more food

The agricultural lobbyists are worried that leaving the EU will mean they can no longer recruit plenty of low wage labour from the continent to carry out tasks like fruit picking and vegetable harvesting by hand. The government will continue seasonal workers schemes and will make available a sensible number of labour permits. It should also promote productivity enhancing investment in technology.
There are now various systems to allow mechanised harvesting of everything from vegetables to fruit. Intelligent tractors and farm drones are able to plough, sow, spray and perform many other chores. The farmer will increasingly become the controller of complex systems of AI. He or she from the office will have detailed reports on the state of the crop, the diary for tending and harvesting and details of any problems. He or she will instruct the tractors, drones and other equipment to carry out the work needed at each stage of the development of the crop.
Some of the equipment will be large and expensive. A further move to larger farms would expedite this, but smaller farms can come together with rental agreements or with co-operative approaches, sharing the equipment needed to service their fields. UK farming is often more advanced and better capitalised than many continental farms, where small units lacking in capital characterise big areas. Here in the UK the very high cost of farmland means many farmers are tenants or employee managers. We need to find more ways of incentivising owners of land to work with farmers to put in the capital required.
As an ageing population of tenant farmers retires there is more scope to look at farm amalgamation and at new contract arrangements for younger farmers who cannot afford to buy land. Technology will be a great driver of new ways of farming, and will boost agricultural productivity. Leasing, hiring, and co-operating all offer options for new farmers to earn a good living alongside farm owners who want to make a decent return.
The UK is a large net importer of food from the rest of the EU as we have lost substantial market share in temperate foods since joining the EEC. and losing tariff protection. If on exit the EU imposes their high external tariffs on UK food we should impose selective tariffs on products where we can switch to more home consumption of our own product. We are likely to eat more home produced lamb and less imported beef if the EU opts for the tariff route. We should remove all tariffs on things we cannot produce for ourselves.
Good morning
I do not believe that the WA contains a tariff schedule. Therefore signing it would not address the concerns of farmers and business.
Sterling has continued to drop and this should offset any tariff costs imposed on UK farmers by the EU.
I am very keen to hear what our government proposes for fishing and fishing communities. As I stated yesterday I would like to see a ban on pulse fishing in UK waters. I would also like to see more control over what fish are caught and the amounts.
If the EU impose high tariffs we should redouble our efforts to get FTA’s with other countries and seek to open new markets, leaving the EU without a FTA and imposing high tariffs on their goods.
Further. Any points based immigration system must take into account ‘Friendly Country Status’. What I mean is, any country that acts in a manner that is not friendly to UK interests, e.g. high tariffs, places their own people in a less than advantageous position in terms of getting a work permit than a friendly one. And believe me they are going to want to be nice to us.
I have heard that pulse fishing is the second worst method of fishing after bottom trawling which turns large parts of the sea floor into deserts. As far as I know, only the Dutch are permitted to pulse fish on ‘an experimental basis’. I suspect this may be similar to Japanese ‘scientific research’ into whaling.
It would be useful to have some independent expert advice on this subject.
Cummings is not a political genius. Brexit was won in the comments online, not in the head of a political wonk.
The comments in the Conservative press online are 100% saying, very emotionally strongly, saying that if Boris backtracks in anyway from Oct 31st nobody will vote for the Conservatives again.
The party is facing its Waterloo.
Simply put Boris needs to deliver Brexit to earn our votes.
The conservatives have shown good reason as to why the electorate should not give them our trust or respect, the only way to recoup that is to honour the referendum and produce a proper clean cut Brexit.
Your choice, deliver or TBP.
Hear, hear! Politicians (of all colours) have lied to us consistently since we joined the EEC, starting with Heath, and has continued ever since. All trust has gone, and the constant erosion of our democracy will never be accepted. If politicians are not honest, and/or do not keep their promises, then we will abandon the main parties with pleasure.
Will Boris follow the trend, or will he actually deliver on his promises. We are watching, and waiting.
Will May, Hammond, Bercow and the rest of the traitors allow Boris to deliver? Delivering a clean Brexit plus some seat sharing deal with the Brexit party is the only way to win the next election. No sensible, real Conservative voter can surely be expected to vote for socialist pro EU traitors such as Hammond, Soames, Rudd, Morgan, Bercow, Grieve, Clark x2, Hunt, May and the rest of these Libdims masquerading as Conservatives.
I am not sure Boris can manage to get the party out of the hole that the idiotic May and Cameron have dug it into. Not just on Brexit they have also delivered ever higher taxes, endless expensive and pointless green crap, declining public service, increasing crime rates, dire policing, an appalling NHS, no increase in living standards for 11 year, poor schools and universities, large student debts, a housing crisis …. what did May do that was positive? My only answer is opt out organ donation and even that is not yet in place.
@Gary C; “Simply put Boris needs to deliver Brexit to earn our votes. [../ignorant rant/..] Your choice, deliver or TBP.”
…will deliver a Corbyn lead govt that will not only be the most left wing since 1945 but might well take us back into the EU as is a new member. Hello to the Euro, hello to the full Schengen Agreement – is that what unthinking UIP/TBP supporters wants?!
Vote UKIP/TBP, get Corbyn (and the EU)…
The threat of non delivery of Brexit is truly existential for the Conservatives. I have no doubt that Johnson and his cabinet understand that.
The question is whether the EU does and if so what their negotiating response will be. Seeking to run the renegotiations up to and beyond the wire on 31 October could be an EU tactic to test UK nerve and to fire up the Remainers. Given Johnson’s stated position that could turn out to be another EU miscalculation.
Javelin
It really does seem that a lot of backtracking is underway.
Groundhog Day all over again!
As previously commented about 25 CP MPs are true Leavers with very few in Government. Any who voted for the surrender agreement, even if only once, is not a true Leaver. If Boris goes running off to Brussels etc the cause is lost. Varadkar is reported to have said the ball is in your court to come to Dublin with your proposals. What cheek! The only plan in town is no deal, this we want a deal is the route to capitulation. When the EU politburo offer an unconditional free trade deal we could be in business.
Just read Boris is reported to be talking up two year extension to single market whilst FTA negotiated – plus ca change….. beam me up Scotty.
And now the lies kick in as we knew they would. Boris is now saying we would stay in for another two years whilst we negotiate an agreement, pay more money etc. Get ready for a back stop con.
No, that is another way of saying we will offer them an FTA and stability of existing arrangements while it is negotiated.
So he wants the next election to go to the Brexit party?
Nigk
I read that article in the Telegraph last night – had to re-read it this morning. I couldn’t believe it- backtracking after less than a week!!
Though to be fair, after the first paragraph or so, the writer didn’t make much mention of the delay to ceasing the single market and customs union membership.
Bit of a confused article, and no mention elsewhere on the news this morning.
Different words telling the same lies.
May – “no deal is better than a bad deal” V Johnson – “No ifs, no buts”
May – “leave 29th May” V Johnson – “leave 31st October”
What they really meant
May – WA = vassal state treaty V Johnson – 2 years transition (for now) = continued financial bung to failing EU
I will not vote for this party again. They are truly a party of traitorous liars.
I fear you are right. Boris was after all a remainer until almost the very last minute before the referendum champagne. He also insanely voted once for the W/A. This despite calling it “utterly unacceptable” and saying it would “render the UK a vassal state”.
Still, Boris is currently the best hope we have of getting something acceptable while avoiding the appalling vision of Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP!
What on earth do so many Scottish people see in the appalling First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP? The Scottish people I know are far more sensible.
Unsurprisingly, he is facing exactly the same problems that his predecessor did, and we’ll likely have exactly the same outcomes. Solving this enormous problem was never going to be as straightforward as a simple change of figurehead.
So basically you want farmers to face simultaneously the twin shocks of seeing their biggest export market suddenly close and having to heavily invest in new and expensive machinery.
That is a lot to ask, especially knowing that the banks will not lend given a) the state of the farming sector and b) the own problems they will be facing in a no-deal scenario. They would be crazy not to batten down the hatches under the circumstance.
A No-deal Brexit is likely to hurt farmers very much. Even Professor Minford recognises it but he is at least honest enough to admit that the wholesale destruction of farming is a price worth paying.
On a side note: the EU shows no sign of blinking in light of Boris Johnson’s antics.
There’s no such thing as a ‘No-deal Brexit’.
Why will “their biggest export market suddenly close”?
Please explain.
The EU rarely blinks before midnight @tab
In this instance I suspect it might even be after midnight and disguised as a yawn
It is a big ask which is why we need to support the farming industry
The European economy is weak and the outlook is not good
If it goes to no deal our European friends will feel much financial pain
After feeling the pain for some time they may wish to renegotiate ?
In the mean time our economy will restructure and become more productive
The EU (commission & presidents) do not trade with UK plc. It matters little to them whether or not we have a trade deal with them. They will simply bleed the other members a little bit more, so as to maintain the regal lifestyle that they enjoy. The continuing intransigence is still designed to discourage other absconders. Once the aim of a federal European state is realised, they will be free to dip into the funds of individual members states with impunity.
Tab – in reply to your side note :
Good.
Tabul…the EU will not blink and re-discuss anything, quite simply because they hang on to the knowledge that this irrational way is the ONLY way they can keep the EU together. It is doomed. We are right to cut the rope to the sinking ship, we can survive and watch it go under the waves.
‘wholesale destruction of farming’ is a nonsense. We will want, and consume more British food than we did before. Investment in farming technology is happening NOW. Neighbouring farms have always shared the biggest equipment, and often work together at critical times like ‘hay time’. Nothing new there. The issue is actually that UK governments have allowed the farming industry to decline, sons of farmers see father working his b***s off, and decide to abandon work on the land. There has to be a meaningful change in the way farming is treated to arrest the reliance on EU food.
@Tabulazero; “[farmers] seeing their biggest export market suddenly close”
But it’s their largest market only because EU rules stop the UK from entering individual TA that would allow our farmers to export to many other countries!
Export opportunities will abound once outside of the EU and of course, should the EU slam the door shut to our farming exports into the EU27 (as you imply) there will be opportunity here at home with less produce coming in from the EU27. Localisms of food supply is the way forward, so we are told, Brexit might well do just that – although some might have to get used to eating only what is in-season or can be preserved/frozen. The UK will not be short of food post Brexit, just some types of foods.
But I do accept your point about support for farmers post Brexit, they will need it, and the State should be willing to give it, heck farming is even supported in the USA via their IRS system. Our host appears to be skirting around this ‘Facts for Brexit’ though, no doubt as he wants to use the Brexit dividend for less targeted income tax cuts no doubt…
Adjustment is needed. The fault lies with the idiotic CAP system that did so much damage and those you pushed and supported it. The sooner they adjust the better.
The government should be pressing the EU for a basic free trade agreement to kick in immediately after 1st Nov. Let that say nothing more than there will be no tariffs either way; the detail can be sorted out later.
Having started from a position of no tariffs and standards alignment, introducing tariffs makes little sense and is an inconvenience to many industries on both sides. Who is set to gain from that?
Zero tariffs might not completely solve the Irish backstop question, but it will go a long way to removing the (EU’s) need.
There is certainly no need to panic over this as some are encouraging – If on exit the EU imposes their high external tariffs on UK foods, etc, then we can simply do the same on their food and especially cars – They would soon come around.
If not the tariffs from European products could be increased to our advantage and used to help farmers and other businesses that were suffering.
It’s time we played hard ball with the EU as they always imagine they can bully their way out of everything – Time we showed them our mettle.
One week into his premiership and already the backsliding begins. 2 more years in the Customs Union and Single Market.
No doubt giving away our fish, continued FoM and Gibraltar having to accept joint sovereignty .
You really do have a suicide streak in the Party.
AI and robotics is all well and good, but governments across the world are sleepwalking into massive problems not very far into the future. When, not if, we have massive unemployment due to its unconstrained use, how are we going to pay for it all?
Will AI/robots generate tax revenues, or as I suspect, is this another example where only the big global corporates have the funding to exploit new tech and create a new “opportunity” for investors? If so, will they again be deciding for themselves if, what, how and where they deign to pay their dues? How will governments balance the books if revenues collapse at the same time as supporting a policy of potentially high demand? Yes, people will retrain, but has anyone thought in what? Farming is vocational, so are we saying farmers of the future would need to be tech geniuses instead?
Profit is God for corporates, and they will want the the best return on their investment. Won’t they hoover up our most valuable and productive land, removing the competition that moderates pricing and output in the process? As for the impoverished consumer, won’t they adapt their behaviour through necessity, e.g. revert to growing their own or set up co-operative farms?
Far too many questions, far too few answers……and I’m sounding like a raving socialist!
Boris backtracking already. Tory party RIP.
Supporting our farms is the way to go, home grown food, supporting our economy
& local community
Dear Mr. Redwood,
The doom and gloom had been lifted. Our spirits soared. Finally, after more than three years we could see a shaft of light at the end of the long, dark tunnel. But it didn’t take very long did it? Less than a week.
By this I mean Mr. Johnson’s statement that the UK could stay in the single market and customs union for another two years whilst a Brexit deal is sorted out. A one-year transition in the old withdrawal agreement turned into a two-year one. A new withdrawal agreement based on the old one. A new treaty even! Perhaps, we can add on discussions about the backstop and alternative arrangements? How very depressing.
An invitation to more talks! Another two years of trade and tariffs and borders and bickering. On and on it goes. Who would bet against any new deadline of 31st October 2021 being extended? Enough!
Boris’s bounce will be short-lived if this continues. Thank heavens we have the Brexit Party.
We must remember that farming is very diverse in the UK. It is entirely possible for sensible progress and reform to be made, without too much futuristic industrialization, which surely would apply only to ‘prairie farming’ on the fertile fens. In any case, as the communists found, this is no substitute for innate skills such as stockmanship, and wise stewardship of the particular land and location. Too much interference from outside ‘experts’ has often been the death-knell of family farms, without which, the countryside will never recover, and home-grown food supplies will dwindle.
Is the UK a world-leader in automated-picking machines? It needs to be. Perhaps you could give DEFRA a push. Or squeeze.
As all roads lead to Brexit the article by Philip Johnston in the DT whilst hardly news but has been blindingly obvious for decades is worth a mention. Brexit is highlighting the governance irregularities and not a little chaos in the UK structure, well exploited by the EU politburo.
Why are waiting until October to leave? We will never be ready. Let’s leave now.
Off point entirely but THE most important point of all.
Boris is moving ahead rapidamente to instil encouragement, pride and self belief in our Country amongst other things the likes of which we have not seen in YEARS and he should be commended for that without question.
However whilst he implies that the WA is dead in the water nonetheless all I ever him talk about is ” the backstop”. What about the other parts of this document which are equally unacceptable which are those that you,Sir John, have drawn our attention to ever since this ‘thing’ landed on everyone’s desk and to which you refer in your Diary Entry of 25th July. Can’t we at least have somebody who will say out loud ALL the parts that we find unacceptable so that those morons of there some of whom are over here fully understand our objections and objectives so that whenever we get these people into negotiations EVERYTHING is ‘up front’ and on the table before we start! What we don’t want when we get there is then to say “oh and another thing……..”.
There’s little point in dishing out more seasonal permits for foreign workers- with the collapse in the Pound- down since June 2016? I don’t think many will apply
Mechanised farming which is hugely expensive to invest in and maintain can only go so far- farm work by its nature is still very labour intensive – always will be
You’ve hit the nail on the head, tenant farmers are going to quit in their droves, because of tariffs and reduced margins, leaving the the farm tracts back to the big owners, Lords etc to get on with it- I see great difficulties