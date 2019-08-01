One of the big wins from leaving will be regaining control of our fishing grounds and seas around us. The Common Fishing Policy has dragged us from net exporter to net importer of fish. It has seen considerable damage done to our fishery by overfishing, with much of the wealth of our seas taken from us to sell elsewhere. The damage has been intensified by the long period when the CFP forced fishermen to throw dead fish back into the sea, increasing the damage done without producing revenue for the industry and food for the consumer.
A domestic fishing policy must abandon the discards policy and insist on all fish caught being landed and sold. There will need to be controls on how much fish can be taken, with species analysis. There are various systems for allowing rewards for effort and regulating days at sea to ensure some sensible control over the fishery, to allow husbanding of fish stocks. The aim of the policy is to catch fewer fish, and land more fish in the UK from UK vessels.
Regaining control of our fishery will also allow us to invest in a range of fish processing industries close to the ports, to add value and create more jobs. It will be one of the big wins from Brexit to give a fishing policy kinder to our fish and our fishermen and women. We can restore our fisheries whilst enjoying more economic benefit from them. Their sacrifice to get us into the EEC was a disgrace, and their exploitation by the EU gas been environmentally and economically damaging.
101 Comments
Dangerous rubbish. The large majority of fish caught by British boats are sold to the EU-27: they are a much bigger market than the UK, and they eat a lot of species (like pollock, and lots of obscure shellfish) that British consumers do not and will not eat. Right now, sale of fish to the EU-27 is tariff-free and needs no health checks. A no deal Brexit means tariffs and it means routine and slow health checks on all UK fish heading for the EU-27, which will kill the Uk fishing industry stone dead, as its products will no longer be competitive. Trade is good – Brexit is about making trade harder. As ever, Brexit = the economics of the madhouse.
Rubbish the EU is the economics of the mad house. Why would they want to restrict imports from the UK in this way when they export more to us than we do to them?
As Henry George put it:-
Free trade consists simply in letting people buy and sell as they want to buy and sell. It is protection that requires force, for it consists in preventing people from doing what they want to do. Protective tariffs are as much applications of force as are blockading squadrons, and their object is the same—to prevent trade. The difference between the two is that blockading squadrons are a means whereby nations seek to prevent their enemies from trading; protective tariffs are a means whereby nations attempt to prevent their own people from trading. What protection teaches us, is to do to ourselves in time of peace what enemies seek to do to us in time of war.
Even if the EU choose to be uncooperative and shoot themselves in the foot we can always switch production more to the home market, or to further processing or to other export markets. Businesses are quite good at working round the idiotic obstacles that governments endlessly put it their way. They have had lots of practice given that the EU and UK government are an endless source of these obstacles and inconveniences – almost every single day some new lunacy arrives. At least one out we will only have the UK government to blame and they will then be empowered to act and could undo some of this damaging lunacy. Start with employment laws and abolishing the gender pay reporting lunacy from the appalling Mother Theresa. Let markets decide pay rates and allow women and men choose whatever jobs that suit their work live balance and their interests and skills best.
Free trade needs far less government not new treaties and even more of it!
The BBC reports that plastic bag sales are 90% down since the government forced businesses to charge for them. I just weighed the new plastic long life bags I bought recently and they are about 13 times heavier than the old flimsy free ones. So are we not using more plastic due to this government regulation not less? I do however prefer the heavier bags but unless you use them more than 13 times it is not really helping reduce plastic! Plus I often used the old ones more than once.
Even better – the Co-op uses bioplastic compostable bags.
[Bioplastics are plastics made from organic materials such as corn starch, and often made up of polylactic acid (PLA). … Biodegradable plastics, on the other hand, refer to petroleum-based plastics that are combined with an additive that makes them break down quickly.]
I would be interested to see the evidence that Brits do not eat pollock and ‘obscure shellfish’? I eat both and those of my acquaintance also do.
You give the overwhelming impression you are rather annoyed by the fact the UK want to leave your EU and object to us saying the mainland european factory fishing will not be allowed to continue decimating our fish stocks.
What they mean is that it just fetches a bit more money if exported.
A bizarre view, with little comprehension of the downside of the CFP or the way fish is handled or marketed in Europe. Certainly no sympathy for UK fishermen or the politics that destroyed them, but then your politics dissallow such. I am sure that 120 million Japanese would be happy to buy quality fish if the EU told it’s people they could no longer buy UK fish and shellfish.
That would only happen if the EU played silly games – We already comply with EU regulations so why should there be extra checks – That’s nonsense.
As ever, Anti-Brexit lies = the fake news of the madhouse.
So Bryan, you want to leave the EU but then you are amazed to find out the EU will no longer treat the UK as a member
Clearly the EU can play ‘silly games’ if they want to but it would not be in their members interests to do so. The parasitic Brussels bureaucrats however might think it is in their personal interests though.
No – am afraid Helena speaks the truth – we are still being horribly lied to. Whether we comply with EU regulations after we leave matters not to the EU, we will still be subject to checks as a third country by officials, checks for quality, quantity, freshness and health grounds, quotas etc etc and with RoRo through Calais choked off to us the future looks bleak- getting this kind of fresh produce through to European markets is going to be difficult. The French and others officials are going to be relentless in their checks- I saw it all before in the 1960’s and I can see it again
Well said. Brexit will decimate the British fishing industry. I, for one, will laugh.
Andy – you will laugh at anything that suggests our country may suffer in any way you can imagine. It won’t, of course – but the fact that you’d even wish it shows that you actually don’t give a toss about your ”children’s future”. Is that because you don’t have any?
(Suggest you research a character called ‘Walter Mitty’?)
Why will there be a 10% decline in UK fishing due to Brexit? All the evidence is there could be 3-4x gains for the reasons given above. I guess you won’t be laughing then?
@Andy; “Brexit will decimate the British fishing industry.”
The British fishing industry is already decimated, leaving the EU can not make things any worse but just might make things better, assuming politicos do offer the correct help and not just posturing, unfortunately unless we have a govt that is prepared to -as one Thatcher era ‘Wet’ might say- intervene before breakfast, lunch and dinner I doubt the fishing industry can be saved (from its self).
Got your baggage sent abroad? 90 days left. There may be long queues to get your baggage out. Book early for exodus
So first the EU dessimates the UK fishing industry, fact. Then Brexit dessimates it yet again, speculation. You must have been in an uncontrolable state of manic laughter since you were born, better than the tears of disappointment I suppose.
Andy, pathetic attention seeking again. Just what you would expect from a child.
That is up to the EU. If they decide to impose tariffs and unnecessary checks that will be their choice, of course the UK proposal will be not to do so pending a comprehensive FTA.
And the EU is all about making us one nation.
We had a national vote on that. The most recent one showed us that at least 86% of the votership were happy to leave Art 50 in play.
The only dangerous rubbish was what you subsequently typed. Your BDS is quite alarming! If the EU decide to apply tariffs to our meagre catches, we can choose to sell them elsewhere. That is one of the freedoms that leaving the EU will bring. No CFP to obey. We can decide if tariffs are applied to imported fish, not the seller. Taking back our territorial waters and fishery control will mean that fewer fish will be imported. At least from the EU 27.
Which is why British fishermen are so pro-remain I suppose?
Fish from the shop frozen cabinet which says ‘white fish’ will be Pollock.
It is therefore sold and eaten in large quantities in the UK
Helena,
There is no reason why we cannot eat more of our own fish, rather than importing fish. We currently import twice as much fish as we export.
In fact the reduction in the transport of fish between us and the EU will bring environmental benefits.
So the EU people will need to find something else to eat.
Quoting from “Brexit and fishing: Why we’re all wrong” by Jonathan Lis.
“The Brexit dream is to be an ‘independent coastal state’ where we can determine who fishes where. But in all instances we are governed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Article 62 compels states to “give other states access to the surplus of the allowable catch.”
“As for the allocation granted within the UK, this is a matter for the government. The EU did not force large companies to dominate the British quota for fish stocks at the expense of small-scale enterprises[and allow them to be traded instead of unused quota being returned to the quota issuer]. And if the government did now want to confiscate existing allocations, they would fall foul of international property law – thus necessitating lengthy litigation and compensation.”
Helena,
You miss the point.
Brexit is not about trade.
It is about our people retaining a strong and direct influence over our laws, taxes, foreign, environmental, energy, military and immigration policies by retaining the ability to directly elect and remove those who make these decisions and policies.
In the case of fishing it is about regaining our rightful assets.
Sir Joh,
The sacrifice of our fishing industry and the communities which relied upon it was one of the very worst acts by Edward Heath in tying the UK in to the EEC. His treachery then, with his disgracefully hidden agenda was as bad as that we have seen from certain MPs and their cohorts during the past few years. It is absolutely essential that full control is regained so that sane protocols can be introduced which actually initially safeguard and then increase fish stocks.
Boris’s comment a couple of days ago raised, once more, the concerns of many that a quick, clean Brexit may not be delivered. You and other stalwarts must ensure that he does not waver and sell us, and the fishing industry, out. If he does, he and the Conservative Party will have had their chips.
Indeed. It was Heath who started digging this massive EU hole for the UK, but every government from Heath to May (including Thatcher) has kept digging us in further. Let us hope Boris can finally deliver freedom and restore democracy. He has a very difficult task indeed given all the traitors in Parliament, the Lords, the BBC, Channel 4 ….. trying to undermine him.
Idiotic interview on Channel 4 news with green crap pushing Carney last night. Do these PPE dopes not have some decent engineers and scientists on hand to explain reality to them?
The Prime Minister in his reply to Owen Paterson on 25th July 2019.
Hansard Volume 663.
Unequivocal, wouldn’t you say? I hope that Mr Johnson’s memory is as long and unfailing as Hansard’s. Mr Paterson will, I hope, remind Mr Johnson of his pledge in this answer, should any attempt at backsliding ensue.
The sooner the better, perhaps some one should let the good people of Scotland know that if the snp had there way they would stay in the dreaded Eu and give up there fishing rights back to Europe, with fishing gone and the dwindling use of oil there won’t be a lot left for Scotland to trade with apart from whiskey
Mick, Whisky A lot of the good people of Scotland do know now for sure that the SNP will barter away our fishing and waters to the EU. The Holyrood finance minister just the other day let that slip. A lovely furore!
And there would be no subsidy from England for tuition fees or care homes.
The tolerance of the ordinary English on this has not been acknowledged, let alone respected.
The best managed sea fishery in the world is around the shores of Iceland, while the EU’s CFP is a joke motivated by national self-interest.
While the Spanish fishermen are generally thought to be the worst plunderers of our seas, the ones that have done the most damage in UK waters are the Danes. Their obsession in annually hoovering up hundreds of thousands of tonnes of sand eels (the basic food of most North sea fish species), along with similar amounts of juvenile fish (dead) of most edible species, has caused incredible damage.
Why the EU allows/encourages this practice makes no sense whatsoever.
Peter, well said. The dreadful plundering of sand eels is decimating the puffin population, to the extent that it is now officially designated in danger of extinction. The UK is home to 10% of the global puffin population.
As you say, what is the EU doing about it ….
We like the Danes.
Agree Peter. Its not climate change that is putting different species at risk. Its mans intervention. Sea birds are starving because of action like this and yet climate change is to blame according to the idiots and cohorts of 16 year old schoolgirls.
Boris will cede fishing for a free trade agreement. I don’t trust him
We do not have sufficient boats and men at this time to fish. There will have to be an agreement. If not, many French and German skippers face ruin with almost immediate effect.
Good morning
At last ! To me this is the litmus test. We need to hear what the government’s view is on this. The EU will know that, should the UK take back FULL control of our waters we will most certainly be Leaving. Theresa May MP failed in this regard. She only stated that the UK would get its fair share. Hardly convincing. I want the government to have a hard line on this.
I said it here before. They were the first to suffer and it it is only right that they should be the first to benefit after we Leave. Anything less would for me be the final and ultimate betrayal.
Exactly right, the CFP just like almost every other, top down, one size fits all lunacy from the EU bureaucrats (who understand little of the industries they then destroy) has been a disaster.
Not quite as bad as the Euro, ERM, the renewable agenda or CAP but not far behind them.
Yes. Wouldn’t it be nice. However I think it will continue to be a bargaining chip. The Spanish and French will be desperate to keep access to our waters and make that a condition in any future negotiations about the bigger picture and I have little/no confidence in our people to stay strong.
In the event that we do take back control, we know their fishermen will push the limits and how do you propose to protect our fisheries with a navy that cannot fulfil its current commitments let alone stop the umpteen incursions into our territorial waters in the future?
Don’t worry petal, you can stay strong for all of us.
We will provide you with a rowing boat, a broom stick and some Union Jack underpants to wear and you can protect our waters from those ghastly foreigners.
Just wave the broom at any approaching foreign vessel and shout unceasingly loudly and slowly in English – interspersed with verses of Rule Britannia – and they will eventually get the message.
If Andy ever has children, then they’ll grow up to have very odd and warped ideas about the UK’s place in the world. He/she will have brainwashed them into thinking that their country deserves to be subservient, unsuccessful, broken, ineffectual – because it DARED to escape the EU masters’ shackles.
But then – Andy may grow up and ”a sudden gleam… make plain in one great moment” what he/she has not seen. Then again…..
Andy – the usual codswallop.
Take some canned fish with you when you leave England. Japanese tuna will keep you bright and fill you with energy
I conclude that the advice given emanates from a gold plated idiot. The only advantage of such is to know that they still exist. Anyone who has had a friendly interception from a blacked out black boat on the approach to a blacked out UK port in the middle of the night knows that you speak from where the sun does not shine.
Andy:
When did you start to despise Britain so much? Is there any particular cause for your hatred of our nation?
Andy, why aren’t you on the stage? Put on a clowns outfit and your character would be complete
I agree that Heath should NEVER have handed control of our fishing grounds to the EU. It destroyed fishing communities around the UK and the EU has decimated our massive natural resource.
EU ‘incentives and rules’ are never well thought out as the butter mountains and milk lakes proved. It’s one thing for a country to make a misjudgement as the effects are limited, but when bad ‘rules’ are applied to a whole continent the ‘mistakes’ result in massive problems.
If the UK allows foreign boats to fish in UK waters, they should be landed in the UK. How else can we monitor the catches? Pulse fishing and ‘super’ trawlers should be banned outright from UK waters. Trawling should be strictly limited due to the long term damage it causes.
Put the UK, and its’ people first, just for a change!
Too true! We are all dying to see our own fishermen husband our own seas again – they did so successfully since the dawn of time. We want navy patrol vessels capable or defending our waters and our fishing vessels.
What is Boris talking about a ‘transition period’ for? I’m very confused and upset!
We have been waiting for three years. We don’t need any more time to ‘transition’.
The way it’s going you’re not going to get’transition’ you’re going to get’crash’
Lynn Atkinson
Me too….MOST confused and upset. I really can’t face another three years of MSM and political play acting. But then…remember that photo taken on the steps of that exclusive student dining club? It oozed a kind of breath-taking arrogance from the pre appointed rulers that did not bode well for this country.
So maybe Boris has no more intention of getting us out than May did?
Let’s hope that the BP isn’t fake opposition!
It would be lovely to have proper fishmongers again!!
Unfortunately I think that our future is going to be a bit more poverty stricken than that…a few battered tins of sardines in a boarded-up supermarket maybe?
What is confusing and upsetting – besides the implication that he intends us to remain shackled – is that BJ, for all his attempts at Churchillian rhetoric, is uncaring enough of the little people’s attentiveness and vigilance, that he will make a seemingly casual statement like this.
We know, and he knows, that every public word needs to be weighed, so I don’t believe it was just a slip on his part. And he has since said nothing to contradict it – yet he MUST be aware of the consternation it has caused, and that it has negated all his ”leaving on 31st October” statements thus far.
It’ll be ”The Lost Leader” all over again.
All pretty pointless considering this new PM is considering a two year delay to our exit which in effect equals not leaving at all. A delay can be translated as remain
I suspect Tory Eurosceptics are as exhausted with these silly games as everyone else
Sir John’s posts of the past few days could be interpreted as complacency. Of course, it is vital that in the event that Brexit is delivered that it is then made a success of. If not, the possibility (probability?) that the UK would elect to rejoin the EU is live. But delivering Brexit is far from inevitable, and still there appears to be no coherent plan to achieve it.
In my view, given that I have no faith in the Conservative party, there are just two ways that Brexit can be delivered; either the EU loses patience and refuses to negotiate any further with the UK – against the wishes of this government – or the Brexit party is elected to government and delivers Brexit. There are other conceivable ways, that are within the realms of possibility, by which Brexit can happen, but they don’t seem at all likely.
Simeon – not complacency.
The Brexit Party are currently looking for policies. I expect the Tories and other main parties are too, as a General Election nears.
This seems a good opportunity to get your ideas, and what concerns you most, out there for public debate.
I, for one, welcome this opportunity.
Funny how the EU seem reluctant to let us go. Could it be anything to do with the money they grab from us?
Indeed but parliament and the Lords is stuffed with dire fake Conservatives like the Baroness Altmann a BBC favourite needless to say last night on The Papers.
Good, but rather depressing, article by Rod Liddle in the Spectator today, on that other dire BBC favourite Alastair Campbell with his open letter to Corbyn. Are we really going to have to suffer a Corbyn Government thanks to the Grieves, Clarke x 2, Hammond, Gauke, Hunt, Rudd, Morgan and the Altman types? Why do these people want the UK to be ruled by the anti-democratic and failing EU? Paying a fortune for this too?
How do you work that out? After the 1975 referendum it took EIGHT years to align with the EEC.
Did anyone accuse you of refusing to honour the result – or are Europhobes just a little fragile?
At least the Tories got to see what *hard* talk did to their poll ratings. (They shot up.)
I wrote this previously, which seems of relevance:
Posted July 26, 2019 at 9:51 am
Dave, we should not have arrangements that allow foreign vessels to fish in our waters – full stop.
All foreign fishing in our waters must stop.
Too, we need to restore our fishing grounds by having a 30% ‘No-take’ area + a further 10% buffer zone with some protection (Note: the recent ‘special protection’ for 30% of our waters is a start to fulfil the 2004 Royal Commission on Environmental Pollution report – but the protection offered is often just a paper tiger. Strict ‘No-take’ is what is needed.).
We also need to ban fishing methods that damage the sea-bed – scallop-dredging being one of these, and again, where most of the product goes to the EU.
(recommended read: Feral by George Monbiot. Chapter 13 -Rewilding the Sea. He notes Sarah Lester 2009 ‘ Biological effects within no-take marine reserves: a global synthesis’: On average, in 124 marine reserves studied around the world, some of which have only been in existence for only a few years, the total weight of animals and plants has quadrupled since they were established. The size of the animals inhabiting them has also increased, and so has their diversity. In most cases the shift is visible within two to five years.’ He also notes that UK fish stocks have reduced dramatically over the centuries, and that just from 1889-2010 our fish stocks have reduced by 94% – Ruth Thomas ‘The effects of 118 years of industrial fishing on UK bottom trawl fisheries).
Appoint a minister specific to the fishing industry. Bring together area consultation groups involving marine biologists, the on shore industry, and the fishermen themselves. There are many different types of fishing industry so there will be many different groups. Evolve a ten year plan for each and keep it flexible.
Boost fisheries protection considerably, those who can no longer fish our waters are not going to all sit back and let it happen. There must be some reciprocal rights, especially around the Channel Islands so respect them.
Make cheap money available to fishermen who need to invest in capital equipment. Work on the basis that it is a UK project, not a devolved one. Devolving it will only create further problems because devolution has become a source of division rather than solution.
As you say, lets turn an import industry in many aspects of fishing into an export industry. There is no point in expanding an industry for a nation that by and large does not eat fish or only in a very limited way. If the EU decides to shut their market door then I would point out that Japan is a voracious consumer of all things marine and they are only ten hours flying time away.
Why am I hearing that the PM is equivocating over the leaving date?
Helena, it’s not dangerous rubbish at all! We simply delay access by foreign boats to our waters and help our fishing communities expand. Coupled with a ban on pulse fishing and a heavy restriction on trawling, this will allow rapid recovery of our fish stocks.
Please stop your alarmist statements and try to take the long view.
Have a nice day.
The problems faced by our fishing industry started before we even joined the EEC, put simply we over fished our own waters even then, hence why our deep sea fleets when looking further out into the Atlantic for example, with the first ‘Cod War’ back in the late 1950s,
Funny how so many on the right believe our fishing industry needs protecting come-what-may but other -supposedly- uneconomic industries should be allowed to wither and die – but then many coastal communities tend to vote Conservative but most coal mining, steel or heavy manufacturing areas tended to vote Labour.
It also makes me laugh when people talk about “our fish”, as if the fish know not to swim beyond our 12 mile limit! Yes I know we can claim 200 miles but in most of our waters we can not claim anything like that.
Pardon the pun, but post Brexit there will be bigger fish to fry if Brexit is going to be a success. Almost a week in to this series of articles on post Brexit opportunities yet nothing on rebuilding our heavy manufacturing base, nothing about using British made steel, securing enough domestic energy etc.
This series is not about what is best for the UK economy but what will secure Tory votes against the threat of further UKIP/TBP insurgence into traditional Tory voting areas!
Most seafood we eat is imported, and most of what is landed in the UK is exported.
What we need then is a public information exercise so people can be informed how they can switch from imported to local produce.
As to tariffs, the value of UK seafood exports is less than our import of Irish beef on its own, and Ireland is a small country. Best if both sides agree no tariffs after we leave regardless of further deals.
Whatever one wishes to believe, we are not a fish and shellfish eating nation. It is partly down to ignorance, partly down to the fact that we do not cook from raw, despite Rick Stein’s best efforts. Comparison of a Tesco fish counter with one of Carrefour’s in Spain says it all in size, variety, and price. The day I see a whole swordfish on a Tesco counter I will know there has been a seed change in the UK. In fairness to Tesco, they would sell what people buy. As it is in the UK it is mostly pre prepared meals in plastic trays. Something I see very little of in Spain where I assume people still cook.
The future for any reborn UK fishing industry is in export and I wish them well.
Another useful article:
http://ffl.org.uk/post-brexit-tac-boom-the-robbery-of-uk-resources/
Of interest is that the value added to the catch landed value is increased about four times to achieve retail (net-to-plate) value.
If restoring our fishing grounds also increases our fish stocks by fourfold (see earlier comment of mine), then retail value is increased sixteen times, making our fisheries worth about £25 billion annually to the UK economy.
Nigel Lawson today in the Spectator:- although the main purpose of Brexit is political — i.e. self-government — the economic consequences will be hugely positive, not least through regaining our regulatory autonomy. It should be clear to the meanest intelligence that if there were any economic case for EU membership, the EU (an overtly political project) would not be the world’s economic basket-case, which it is.
Lawson is sound on Climate Alarmism too and all this despite doing PPE at Oxford though I think he was initially admitted for a more sound subject.
Even growing up during WWII, as a family we eked out our rations with fish and chips.
Nowadays the cod and haddock I buy is flown into East Midlands Airport from Iceland every day.
Our European neighbours are landing the fish from our waters – theft.
I think I’m right in saying that fish was the only food source that wasn’t rationed during and after WWII.
Incidentally, no-one has yet provided scientific evidence to show that pulse fishing is worse than trawling.
You had fish?
Don’t know how that is going to work in the future as we’ll be outside the EU trading with Iceland on WTO rules, i presume
Shieldsman
Not theft but our fishermen sold them their allocated quotas.
It would also concentrate Government minds on the need to increase our naval shipbuilding and in the UK.
I would like to see Owen Paterson as Minister for Fisheries:
https://www.politicshome.com/news/uk/economy/house/82432/owen-paterson-how-we-can-reset-our-fisheries-policy-–-and-empower-local
Yes that is a good article by Owen Patterson. Helena, above, should read it.
He is a farmer so he would fit rather well as Agricultural AND Fisheries Minister.
Indeed and Lord Peter Lilley at Energy as one of the few sound Climate Realists.
Absolutely!!
I want to repeat what I said in comments to a previous post: why don’t we leave now? We’ll never be ready to the satisfaction of everyone, so why not leave?
If not leave, why not have a dry-run? Perhaps in August, certainly in September.
We will be able to stop the illegal and environmentally damaging pulse fishing in our waters carried out by Dutch fishermen.
There are a number of Marine Conservation Zones which is a small step towards protection of some fish and some areas of sea bed. It is all very tentative and if they are to be effective they must be far fewer concessions to other interests and more of them more quickly. However the main point I’d make is to create more and bigger No Catch Zones. At some future date when it is deemed that stocks are numerous again only UK owned boats should be granted permission to fish.
On the other means of regaining control of our waters and fish, nothing will be gained if it is not backed up with a strong fishery protection force.
That the EU’s surrender (non-) Withdrawal Treaty, where there was no lawful exit without the consent of the EU, is clearly seen as the trap it was by the comments made by Mr. Macron concerning fishing.
Such as :
“The UK will be trapped in a customs union after Brexit unless Downing Street offers European fishermen full access to British waters during the coming trade negotiations.”
“The EU’s demands on fisheries needed swift resolution after 29 March 2019 or the talks on a wider trade deal would fail leaving the UK in the “backstop” customs union envisioned in the withdrawal agreement.”
“It [the backstop] is a lever”
“We will concentrate our efforts in order to obtain access to the British waters before the end of the transition period. And of course all of our fishermen will be protected.”
Fishing is another reason why the Withdrawal Treaty was totally unacceptable.
I would rather the fish remained free to increase their numbers than continue with the EU rules that are decimating our seas.
It will take a very long time to re-grow UK based fishing.
Has the Government commissioned any reports about the future of this industry?
Where are the trawlers, the fishermen, the docks and the processing plants coming from?
Our local fishing port used to be the third largest in the country, now it has no trawlers. Houses and shops occupy the quayside. The river, once thriving, silted up, unusable by big boats. Unemployment is high but would these workers want to return to the fishing industry?
Getting the fish back is only the first step. The infrastructure needed to support this industry needs to be put back in place.
Often regaining our fishing is emotive but we need to have a holistic view.
We should treat our fishing waters as the French treat their farmland.
Of interest, I did read from Enoch’s speeches that the matter of our fisheries was never negotiated when we joined the EEC, instead they stalled in discussing it until we joined with predictable results.
Here we can return return the complement, on 1st Nov we take control of all our fishing grounds. Here I would like to see msny areas rested with just our small fishing fleet allowed to recover. In years to come we can then charge large fees if neccessary for foreign boats to enter our waters.
One Billion for the DUP and another 2 Billion reported on today added to the 2 Billion already promised equals 5 Billion. Five Billion subtract from 39 Billion equals 34 Billion. Looks like you’re shelling it out already- happy days
Re-capture our Fishing, Farming and Coal-mining from the EU and we shall be near self sufficiency again. Utilising clean coal for new Power Stations while exploiting our oil and gas fields will provide the accelerant for a prosperous and rewarding future.
What’s not to like for being Free again?
In the three months to June, borrowing was 33% higher than the same period in 2018 at 17.9 billion pounds National debt is a terrifying 85% of GDP . Spending promises fall like rain and of the £2 billion additional waste wasted in Brexit nearly half a Billion is going on stock piling drugs. Not a myth after all then.
Fishing about 0.5 % GDP ( that’s not just the catch, the whole industry ) 75% of the 1.4 billion catch is sold to the EU and the English fleet catches its fish in Irish, French and Norwegian, as well as UK, waters. It relies on EU labour . Fishing processing about 2/3 the size cannot survive WTO tariffs
Macron has threatened that they will fish our waters anyway. We may need more gunboats to police the Channel, bit the Straits of Hormuz!
there used to be so many oily fish in the north sea that bluefin tuna would follow them down from scotland and into the north sea high area off Yorkshire. ‘tunny boats’
It was EU policy that saved the cod. And many of our fishermen chose to sell their fishing quota in a short sighted quick profit gamble. Countries like Spain had the foresight to buy them up and are now reaping the benefit.
As usual according to Brexiteers Europe is to blame. Nothing new here. Meanwhile growth forecast has been down graded and the pound is dropping like a stone and still everybody else is to blame, even the governor of the Bank of England.
I have read that free UK fish is worth some £2bn p.a. to the EU. It really should have been added to our cost of membership. Turning a good chunk of that into exports would be good for our balance of payments. Being able to negotiate with Norway and Iceland for a mutually sustainable basis of harvesting the Northern seas is also a possibility.
I note that not only has the Dail approved an advisory vote recommending the veto of the Mercosur-EU trade deal, but also Macron had said that parts of it are unacceptable to France, and he too is considering a veto. So much for EU trade deals. I suspect that the UK could tweak the deal post Brexit to mutual advantage and have it ratified while the EU are still busy arguing about it. We await the opinion of the Waloon with interest.