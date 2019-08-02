Saving habitats

Some write to me asking that we do more to save habitats and help species survive. As an animal lover I am all in favour of doing what we can to help, and certainly avoiding doing harm to the other species we share the planet with.
We need to understand that to succeed a species need protection from predators and a decent food supply. Species are adaptable, and will respond to human changes in the landscape. We should not seek to fossilise our lives for fear of disrupting the balances, but make sure as we change our lives there are answers for the species around us. Nor should we think that mankind is all powerful and is in some unique position, able to judge the struggle for life and determine all the winners and losers under the process of natural selection.
Some species thrive because human conduct changes. Just look at the success of seagulls as birds now often living well away from the coast. Many of them have traded the hard work and uncertainty of fishing offshore for the easier pickings of a local tip, park or source of food from human contact. Urban foxes know the way to earn a living around the dustbins and discards of human society. Birds flourish in our gardens where many people offer them special meals, and where the human hunter/predator has been replaced by the bird watcher and lover.
Anyone worried about various insects or small mammals can create the kind of habitat they like in their own gardens. Many do. The advance of urban development will remove some natural habitats on the way, but there remains plenty of wild areas, woodlands and parklands where animals can thrive. Some interventions to protect a species requires tough action to reduce or harm a predator.
There is no golden age of animals to restore or some pre ordained balance to be struck. There used to be many more horses because people reared and fed them so they could work for the people who provided for them. Various species from cats and dogs to horses and farm animals have adapted to live alongside humans, whilst more so called wild species are now at one remove adapting to life close to people. Many summer cafes are much attended by small birds with a love of cake.
The concern for me is that of invasive species. Species that our local environment and species have not evolved and adapted to. From crayfish to paraquets (sp), all compete for limited food and space in which Darwin’s law rules supreme. But that said I draw the line at reintroducing former species such as wolves and bears. 😉
So. Let’s have legislation to protect the bird life from cats. They are not indigenous and many kill for fun. A young family of bullfinches wiped out only yesterday
I have nothing against neighbours enjoying them but why should I, who prefer the bird life, have to,put up with them killing the birds and using my garden as a toilet on the basis of ‘thats What they do?.
On the bigger picture if you must tax people and make dementia sufferers pay to give to countries abroad, how about spending it effectively rather than shovelling it out to NGOs by re wilding those countries devastated by deforestation, often to meet the West’s needs for items such as palm oil.
Ps you keep quoting democracy being the reading to pursue Brexit. Where is your democratic authority for overseas aid? Let’s have a referendum!
Re: cats in the garden. May I suggest very cheap powdery white pepper. Put it down liberally where the cats use your garden. If they select another part of your garden, pepper that. They eventually they get the message. Another place to liberally dose, is where they enter your garden. i.e. along the fence top etc.
@Nigl; Stop the world, I want to get off!
Cats do what cats do, just as larger birds do what they do, seagulls for example are quite capable of killing a small dog, whilst only the other day someone posited about how crows kill lambs – and the resultant cost the farmer.
The biggest problem nature has is man, not those who farm or otherwise car for the natural habit but those who think they know all about the country side and its issues because they watch the BBC’s Country File programme or what ever!
I would be interested to follow a parliamentary debate banning cats messing on any property but their owners’.
Difficult legislation to create without being overly authoritative but worthwhile nonetheless. Enforcing the clean up could be problematic.
You cannot herd cats. They are a law only unto cats.
Cats are a modern day pest. I don’t object to people who train them to be indoor pets. They have evolved to do their toilet in neighbouring territory, and often fight other cats for the same reason. The urge to hunt and kill, birds particularly, is distressing. Cats must have a bell on a collar and males neutered. The population has grown to ridiculous proportions and must be reduced. The pest element is not the same case for dogs, but their walkers do not always clean up, and fines must be made not just threatened for fouling. Breeders are often cruel and encourage the misery caused for the ‘flat-faced’ breeds, which are now so popular.
Crows, magpies and pigeons have become a victorious species and steps should be taken to cull significant numbers.
It’s the Tory habitat you should be worried about, now the news channels will have wall to wall coverage of lib/dims Swinson and Davey spouting there bile for another referendum vote not as though they would except it, looks increasingly like Mr Johnson will soon be forced into a General Election then will see the chickens coming home to rooste
Hi Sir John,
I fully agree with the thrust of your post and would like to add some examples of my own.
I do agree with some subsidies for farmers who preserve some hedgerows by extending the width of field margins leading to a better environment at very little extra cost.
However, as part of the E.U. C.A.P. policy, and in order to prevent over production, such as grain mountains, the E.U. instigated a policy of substantial ‘set aside’ so that large areas of agricultural land were subsidised to lay fallow.
Once we leave the EU we should reverse this policy allowing our farmers to be much more productive and reducing the cost of subsidies.
I too enjoy watching wildlife. Where I live we occasionally see otters swimming and basking in a local lake before they set off for the sea along the river Ehen.
But I make two exceptions.
Wasps and this year there seems to be a larger glut of them and, as usual, they are aggressive. All through my childhood I was told by dinner ladies etc, keep still and it won’t sting you. Guess who invariably got stung by standing still. I’ve lost count of the number of times I have been stung by the blighters.
I also take exception to moles making my garden feel as though I am walking on sponge.
Many species will adapt to the presence of humans because our discards feed them or because we deliberately set out to encourage them by feeding. Remember, before you get all sentimental about wildlife, that it is one long food chain/menu. They all predate on each other. Always have done, always will do.
Having been realistic, we humans have a responsibility towards wildlife. If for no other reason that we are dependant for our existence on wildlife. The fertilization of much of our food is carried out unwitingly by bees and other insects as they feed. They in turn are food for birds.
Do not allow short sited activists to add to the predator species we already have. Remember the disaster of the grey squirrel, the zander, the mink, the US crayfish to mention but a few. I have my doubts about the beaver and particularly the wolf. Fun in the suburbs when they discover our dustbins.
Treat our.landscape and environment with respect. The greatest threat to it is over population of humans, and our unwillingness to control same. Humans are the ultimate threat to humans.
Exactly as you say:- There is no golden age of animals to restore or some pre ordained balance to be struck.
The good news is that the increased atmospheric C02 concentrations and a slightly warmer (and wetter) climate is greening the planet wonderfully and increasing plant and tree growth and food supply for all animals and insects. Better technology in many areas is producing more from less land, fewer resources and less energy use. Predators do sometime need to be controlled.
This despite an idiotic government agenda. Things like premature, very expensive and unreliable “renewable” energy, carbon taxes and battery/electric cars pushed by idiotic governments into the market by tax payer grants prematurely. R&D is good but roll out technology only when it works and is economic (without subsidy and rigging markets) please.
Spend money making sure the bridges & damns are safe and monitored rather than saving totally trivial amounts of CO2 with so called “renewables”. The Toddbrook Reservoir could have easily have been a very major tragedy – who was responsible to maintaining the damns structural integrity?
Cake! let them eat bread…. seagulls love fish and chips and are becoming more aggressive..I have a few pear trees and apple trees , strawberries, Blackcurrants , cherries, plums,and more ..the problem is the only decent fruiter is a James Grieve and so sour …. Expertise is also required.
Another article yesterday on the increasing deer population unbalancing natural habitats and the need for control which would of course provide unfarmed meat and cut imports. Another no brainer – won’t hold my breath this suggestion has been around for years.
It’s ironic that humans can be the biggest threat and the biggest help to our wildlife. Grouse moors are just one example where nature, properly managed, can help local wildlife thrive. Environmental groups wouldn’t have you believing that though. At the same time, construction of large amount of wind turbines have destroyed large populations of birds and bats. Environmental groups would not have you believing that either. The escape of boar from farmed herds has led to their expansion from the Forest of Dean, down the M4 passed Swindon. They have been sighted in Chippenham and towards Salisbury. Mink is an example of other animals released that can devastate local wildlife. For us to have the best impact on conservation, we must proactively manage the wildlife, any re-introduction of previously extinct animals should only happen in carefully controlled environments. As for cat legislation, does anybody really thinks that the cat will sign up to that or that it would be in any way enforceable? There are long rotating barriers that can be installed on top of fencing that will prevent a cat from crossing it. That would prevent your own cat getting out and other cats getting in. If you do not want your cat messing in your garden or others, do not get one or do not let it out. As for the death of birds by cats, you cannot change the nature of cats and nature is red in tooth and claw. I do not believe the common sparrow is an endangered species. I would be quite happy to see seagulls and town pigeons classed as vermin and have pest control deal with them. I do not think they are endangered either, they are just a very adaptable, very successful species.
You will find many academic references to *massive* reduction in species. NB this is totally the opposite of what would be expected in the theory of evolution. It is also blamed ridiculously on human climate effects.
I recommend a book “Genetic Entropy…” or youtube videos by a true expert: Dr. J C Sanford ex Cornell professor – inventor of the so-called gene gun – but be prepared to be shocked out of complacency … and occupation with current transient trivial politics. :- ) Alas, of which I am too guilty myself.