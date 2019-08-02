We will leave the EU on 31 October

Some have doubts we will leave the EU on the date stated by the PM.
There are many good reasons why he has to stick to it.
1. The EU has made clear it will not re open the Withdrawal Agreement and offer the 21 to 45 months delay in leaving without the Irish backstop.
2. The EU is not offering talks on delay in exit without the Withdrawal Treaty.
3. A significant number of Conservative MPs would not vote for the Withdrawal Treaty without the backstop as it contains many other undesirable features.
4. Labour shows no wish to go into coalition with pro EU Conservative Ministers should the government want to change its mind on this central policy, to get through a Withdrawal Treaty which delays and undermines Brexit.
5 Even this Parliament would not vote to revoke Article 50 and then repeal the leaving legislation, recognising that would be a provocation too far of the majority who want Brexit.
The best course remains for the UK to leave on 31 October as promised, whilst offering comprehensive free trade talks and a no tariffs exit on that date.
61 Comments
Time will tell.
Does anybody trust Mr. Johnson… I think not.
We have to hope that JRM will manage the business of the house to avoid any change to the law and that fear of a GE resulting in a wipeout of the Conservatives by TBP will keep the PCP in line. It’s a knife edge position.
The Conservatives lost the by-election because they put forward a ‘damaged’ candidate who should have been replaced by the local association. AND the PCP still don’t seem to have adequate plans in place to leave the EU on WTO terms, in short, CREDIBILITY.
Voters have been fed scare stories for the last 3 years, and the PCP have done almost nothing to defray those concerns; that argument has been lost due to incompetence.
If he can last that long? Yesterday’s vote showed why you need an accommodation with Farage. Split your vote let the Lib Dem’s in.
@Nigl; Except Nigel Farage is another Barbara Castle! You might need to think about, or even research, that…
Exactly.
The Tories can only accommodate with Nigel Farage during an election and afterwards. The Lib/Dums are living off the disarray in Labour. In denying the referendum result they are neither liberal nor democratic. The ever remain BBC will cosy up to them so anticipate much dishonest speculation on our airwaves.
Lib dumbs went in with Greens and Pliad to form Remain pact. Tories should have done a deal with Brexit Party. Torries also put up a convicted criminal! Tossers.
I’m not so sure, let’s consider some other facts;
1/. A majority of MPs hate the PM.
2/. The working majority is now down to just one (thanks to UKIP/TBP).
3/. There seem to be many disgruntled europhile Tory MPs.
It is 1978/9 all over again, just like then, it will only take two defections or ill MP’s on the govt benches and the govt will fall should a NC vote be called…
Jerry, certainly Boris doesn’t have a working majority and we know that there are enough disgruntled ex-MPs/Cabinet members to bring him down.
So, can Dominic Cummings “pull a rabbit out of the hat” for Boris…is there some cunning strategy in the background that we can’t figure out?
Only time will tell.
Don’t let us down, Boris; else the Tories will be punished.
Tories lose Brecon after pro-Remain bigots agreed to work together in order to prevent splitting the Remain vote. Prepare for a snap GE.
The Tories and the BP must come to some sort of electoral pact to prevent a Marxist Labour government or indeed a Labour-SNP coalition
White, working folk in the North of England simply refuse to vote Conservative. This is the result of decades of class and cultural indoctrination. Therefore the Tories should step back in northern constituencies they have no possibility of winning and allow the BP to run against Remain Labour bigots in Northern English seats
The next GE will be about the UK’s membership of the EU.
@Dominic; “Tories lose Brecon after pro-Remain bigots agreed to work together “
Had UKIP/TBP “bigots” voted Conservative the Tory party would have won in Brecon, giving the Tory party a 2,000+ majority.
“The Tories and the BP must come to some sort of electoral pact”
Are you not being somewhat hypocritical? Funny how some UKIP/TBP supporters are desperately using these by-election defeats to seek the same type of electoral pact with the Tories [1] as the one you condemn between the Greens, PC and the LibDems in Brecon.
[1] no doubt to legitimise UKIP/TBP, not help the Tory party, UKIP/TBP could do the latter by simply not standing candidates in seats they plainly have little or no chance of winning.
“White, working folk in the North of England simply refuse to vote Conservative.”
Indeed, and many non “White, working folk” do too, but its got nought to do with Brexit, the problems for the Tory party started post the April 1979 GE…
Had the Brexit Party worked towards a conservative victory in Brecon the numbers were there for a Conservative victory. In the North of England the Conservative Party must work for Brexit Party victories assuming a general election. Boris and Nigel need to talk.
Dominic you have written pretty much what I was about to myself. I think that the quid pro quo should be that the Brexit Party do not stand candidates in the constituencies of those like our host who have steadfastly stood up for us leaving the Evil Empire. Swinson can hardly cry foul now that the precedent has been set can she ?
One other point. Who the hell thought that standing the same person up as a candidate who had just been recalled and disgraced was a good idea?
One name “THERESA MAY”
That is simply NOT true. I am white working class, born and bred Labour, but never again will I or any of my family vote Labour. 70% of people up here voted for Brexit no deal. Those same people will now vote BP.
Indeed the only sensible course remains for the UK to leave on 31 October as promised, whilst offering comprehensive free trade talks and a no tariffs exit on that date. May’s vassal state W/A is totally unacceptable – even without the backstop.
As the by-election in Brecon showed the Conservative need a deal with Brexit too. Also not to allow a convicted candidate to stand again which was idiotic. Encouraging that Labour are doing so badly. The voters are far more sensible that Corbyn/Mc Donnall.
Is there no limits to Google’s (and prince Harry’s) hypocrisy on climate change? How do these people thing anyone can take them seriously? Have they compensated Damore for his appalling treatment by them yet?
I suspect May re-selecting the MP the constituency rejected was just another ingredient to be added to the poison chalice she handed to the next PM.
I wonder where in her Christian values she got that gem?
Agreed. It was sheer stupidity to offer a candidate that the constituency had already kicked out. If not stupidity … did they deliberately set out to lose?
Thank you Sir for your reassurance on that.
What people do not seem to realise is that unless there is some kind of agreement, the EU will simply not recognise our membership on Friday, 1st November.
Parliament can say and do what it likes, the EU has decided.
End.
“the EU will simply not recognise our membership on Friday, 1st November.”
Let’s hope so Mike.
Mike, good!!
@Mike Stallard; The EC have said, should the UK declare a GE before the 31st Oct the EC would (be minded to) put back the date yet again.
And why wouldn’t they, when opinion polls suggest the next Govt will be europhile, if not very europhile, otherwise why didn’t TM and why doesn’t BJ not simply go to the country and gain a proper working majority?
The EU can control who joins but not who leaves, hard as they have tried to control how we leave via their surrogates in Parliament and our establishment.
We can get Malta to say no.
The EU will take revenge on Malta, but the only get 107 million a year from the EU.
We can pay that out of the 80-100,000 million a year cost of May’s deal.
Costs are not the same thing as payments. Payments are just one of the costs
I am praying for it, but they will not let the golden goose free.
The UK will leave on 31 October, unless Mr Boris Johnson breaks a large number of promises. Perhaps, eager Brexiters, you should go have a look at Mr Johnson’s form book.
@Henry Carter; Or the govt looses a NC vote of course, far more likely now after the success of UKIP/TBP last night in thwarting Brexit to keeping themselves on the €U gravy train and grandstand…
OMG, after all this time you STILL think it is about tariffs!! As an economist, you would make a great Flat Earther. Have you ever used a computer? Do you still cook on an open fire?
The smoothest exit is via the offer of a FTA (no tariffs), and by mutual agreement, retaining the status quo on trade until the FTA is agreed (again no tariffs). All the above after we leave on WTO terms on 31st October. If the EU are stupid enough to reject such an offer then it is WTO terms with no deal. QED.
I don’t doubt the PM’s will to leave on 31 Oct. The people who doubt it are those who are so worried about no deal that they can’t believe Johnson isn’t worried about no deal and consequently will want to avoid doing it.
My concern is how to prevent the Commons messing things up. The speaker will be aching to “reinterpret” standing order 24 or similar to take control of the order paper and pass a law requiring the PM to ask for an extension. What can the government do to defend itself from this?
Governments are there to govern. They are empowered to enter treaties and leave them without recourse to parliament. Leaving the EU is leaving a string of treaties, the last of which in Lisbon was enterred into by David Milliband and Gordon Brown without a line by line discussion in parliament. Incidentally parliament has already invoked Art.50 and agreed the date of leaving. It is only the duplicity of May that finds us where we are.3
We will not leave the EU if
1. We cannot force a by election of those turncoat Tories who have defected and no longer represent their constituents.
2. We fight a by election with a convicted criminal as the Tory candidate.
3. We split the Brexit vote at a by election between the Tories and Brexit party allowing the Lib Dems in. Instead of talking to Farage.
4. We rely on Bercow not to allow Back benchers to take control again.
As long as the PM does not request an extension of time, I shall be satisfied.
We will leave the EU on Halloween.
Boris Johnson can’t exist in a bubble though. His predecessor tried that, and look where it got her. If he doesn’t have parliament and the country on his side by the 31st October, then the decision will be taken out of his hands.
The Brecon & Radnorshire result was predictable. The Lib Dems walked
off with exactly the percentage of votes they had been projected to get
mid-month. Meanwhile, it has been claimed that the Brexit Party refused to
make way for the Tories because of Chris Davies’ support for May’s deal. Thus,
you had a split vote and no meaningful “Boris bounce”.
Good morning- again
1. The EU will act in its own interests. It will seek a backstop before and after we Leave.
2. The EU will grant an extension if the UK were to hold a GE. This will come with further concessions.
3. So the Conservative Party is majority Remain. Now we know 😉
4. If they offer Labour the chance of winning a no confidence vote then which will mean Remain, which happens to be Labour’s new policy, then I think they might.
5. No, but the next one, a Labour, LibDem and Nationalist coalition will.
The best course is for this government is to either :
A. Hold another GE now, or
B. Put before parliament to revoke Art.50 and make it a Three Line Whip not to do so and a confidence vote at the same time. Those that vote against the government and for revoking Art.50 get kicked out and we get a GE. New government and fewer Remainers.
Then we Leave.
Mark
Interesting analysis, I am not sure I wold come to the same conclusion as the government will most likely have another or mixed colour
All very sensible. If only we could be confident the government was as sensible.
I hope you are right Sir John, but I worry about the PM’s commitment to deliver a clean Brexit.
His talk of staying the Single Market and Customs Union for one to two years more, makes me think that he will sign up for the Withdrawal Treaty minus the backstop. He buckled and voted for the Withdrawal Treaty on the third vote; not a good sign.
This is indeed the best course.
It guarantees the swift reversal of Brexit, the permanent destruction of the Tory party and – ultimately – prison for those MPs criminally negligent enough to allow it to happen.
Only in your dreams, Champagne ‘Andy’. Holding a political view contrary to yours is still not a criminal offence. Electoral fraud certainly is and there’s plenty of that from people on your side of the argument.
Given the history of the activities to undermine, distort and abandon the REF result, until the day arrives and UK has left there is going to be doubt. What is not doubted is that should this not happen the Conservative Party will lose seats that were unimaginable just 4 years ago.
Re 5. Are you sure? I would say that was on a knife edge. If around half of MPs can’t get a second referendum I think they would go for this option.
Parliament is in favour of staying in.
Parliament is indeed in favour of staying in. The very many traitors to the UK in parliament the Bercow, Grieves, Soames types are determined to ensure that no sensible deal is offered by the EU, thus undermining the Boris agenda and hugely damaging the UK’s interest to. This will surely bury the Conservatives if these traitors get away with it. As we see with the by-election result of yesterday the Conservatives cannot win the next election without delivering a clean Brexit and doing deal with the Brexit Party as well. Brexit plus Conservatives 50% of the vote. Libdims 44%
Not having convicted criminals stand as candidates would rather help too.
My goodness I actually agree with Anna Soubry on something – anonymity for people accused of rape and similar (before it has even been investigated and charges have need brought). Alas it seems No. 10 do not. But then they are I hope rather busy on other matters.
It is very clear, or ought to be, that if BP do not support Boris then He won’t be able to deliver.
But what of the other defeatists in Parliament? I hope Boris has ways to distract them….
How much Parliamentary time is left before the October deadline for remainers to cause further trouble, and what are they likely to do?
Good morning Sir John
Again some clarity from you, to us that live in hope.
Mrs May’s project to destroy the Conservative Party lives on in her remain allies in Parliament.
As we have a UK Parliament that will go down fighting the people that put them there. The feeling is that even come November 1st we may have left technically, but with so many MP’s still requiring the UK to be ruled by a foreign power they will find a way to ensure their master in Brussels can manipulate the aim of being the UK’s political masters.
I remain skeptical. I think the poison between Cummings and Farage is a disaster, as the conservatives and the Brexit party will start to take chunks out of each other.
Then there’s the problem that Westminster is located in London – or Remain central – and the risk of riots if Parliament is ignored. As well as the government having a majority of one. I can’t see anything going through parliament. Nor can I imagine Londoners keeping quiet if Bozo starts ignoring parliament.
A general election would likely lead to the resurgence of the Lib Dems, making it very difficult for anyone to get a majority.
Also this weird idea that we can simply leave without talking to the E.U. Like them or not, we need boats to sail and planes to fly. We cannot change our geography. No deal is dependant on the E.U playing ball. And while it is in their interests, we do need to play our cards carefully. Not much sign of Bozo doing that, but here’s hoping.
In short, all roads look bleak from here, but I hope I’m wrong.
It will be a close run thing between a clean Brexit on 31st October and an election prior to that, when the CP will be decimated. Who knows what local associations will do about the majority of Remain MPs, even if they have time to organise new candidates. The CP, largely due to the road runner Cameron and the worst PM May, have created a perfect storm without the option of kicking the can down the road.
The supposition that all Brexit voters will vote CP if the BP did not stand in a constituency is questionable.
I think that the EU will blink, as a result of pressure from the ROI, around the first week of October.
I’m rather of the opinion that Varadkar will be told what to do by his Brussels masters, even if that means the RoI have to put up a hard border to protect the single market.
This will be blamed on the UK of course – we forced them to do it.
Why doesn’t the RoI follow our lead and come out as well? They can then look West to their many friends in the US, far more there than in mainland Europe.
Sir JR,
Interesting scenario, which a number of us of course disagree with an which is also the scenario the BoE summarized to be the worst scenario possible for the UK economy last night as the IBF as well.
According to your solution we still have to sit down and negotiate with the EU subsequently, so I see little gain in your solution.
Thank you for your attempt to address the concerns of many.
However, with respect, your post is entitled “We will leave…”. You then list some reasons as to why we OUGHT to leave, and describe scenarios in which the LIKELIHOOD is that we would leave. What you don’t do is explain why we WILL leave, why it is inevitable, why it is set in stone.
You have not explained why Parliament would simply allow the UK to leave the EU without some kind of agreement or deal when this is contrary to all the rhetoric, and indeed to the view of the House expressed in votes.
I understand that there is, at present, no majority for any particular course of action (this might change if BJ returns with concessions – empty though they might be. Not all of your Parliamentary colleagues are as principled as you). In your view, this results in us leaving by default. In my view, this results in the can being kicked again.
Put simply, I don’t believe anyone can be certain of anything. If this uncertainty persists to the point of a GE however, then one thing I am certain of is that the lack of trust in the Conservative party will seriously undermine support. The result of that? Only time can tell.
You will leave Oct 31st because EU has decided the Farage group in the EU parliament has to go- It would be unthinkable that the Farage/ Widdecombe act with the predicted distraction to business could be allowed to continue into next term.
You will leave because the EU is not prepared to put up with any more threats from the ERG faction- “give me what I want or I’ll burn the house down”- no rational body is going to negotiate with that- and Boris is the leader of it
Then Mark Francois said yesterday that even if the Backstop was deleted it wouldn’t do for him and his 60 ERG MPs- they want the whole lot thrown out- so what’s the point? you will leave Oct 31st
You will leave and no point in offering comprehensive Free Trade talks with no tariffs on the way out- without the WA this is pie in the sky thinking.
So relax- everyone accepts you will leave 31st Oct
Mark Carney, Governor of BOE, should be kicked out forthwith for his unwanted interference when he speaks – he knows full well that his statements damage the negotiating abilility of those doing their best to rescue the impasse manufactured by Mrs May.
Why should his statements be treated with rapt attention when his previous forcasts have been abysmally inaccurate – still waiting to hear from him for an explanation on this?
We don’t need to harbour and listen to saboteurs.
Let’s not forget that he is an ROI citizen.
The pound has dropped but has a long way to go before it looks like a No Deal panic. Interest rates may have to rise in support as we go into Brexit recession. That would change the landscape
The Brecon win for Remain is hard to read . Its a Leave seat and a good win but the key factor was the presence of the Brexit Party. I`m becoming uncertain that they will be do all the work just to hand over the winnings to an establishment again
No Deal cannot go through ,there must be a GE.
Why should Farrage stand aside ,Redwoods familiar, Comrade Corbyn is starting to wiff Labour are collapsing . Its not over yet
Will you introduce a spending bill where Remainer MPs get to decide on the spending cuts to pay the 80 bn a year cost of May’s deal?
We need the right of consent in law so we can say no to you
Brexit was never about just economic issues.
BBC Parliament is running a series of Briefings on Brexit with some from the usual suspects.
Imagine the surprise on viewing the Briefing from Prof. Vernon Bogdanor, a political historian, who cover all the issues with documentary evidence to back up his statements.
He explains exactly why the Gina Miller Case is a game changer constitutionally for the United Kingdom.
So who at the Tory Party had the great idea to put up Chris Davies again as a candidate for the Brecon By-Election ?
I am fearful that the Tory Party will not get us out of the EU on the 31st October
One Trackback
[…] “Even this Parliament would not vote to revoke Article 50 and then repeal the leaving legislation, recognising that would be a provocation too far of the majority who want Brexit.” (link) […]