Martin Schulz calls for a United States of Europe

The former leader of Germany’s SPD (Labour party) and possible candidate for Chancellor of Germany has called for a federal Europe and the exit from the EU of any country refusing to ratify the Union treaty needed.
Perhaps those Remain advocates who said there was no such plan may like to comment, given similar ideas from the President of France.
Sir JR,
The chances of Martin Schultz becoming future chancellor of Germany are very close to nil, so yes, I do not take that very seriously, but Sir JR, obviously knows more about German domestic politics?
+1, but you know, Sir John has to entertain his followers.
Read the Five Presidents Report yet hefner?
The ambition for a United States of Europe is a stated objective.
Edwaed2,
Agreed, increased fiscal integration either means no democratic legitimacy or move to political union.
The report published 22 June 2015, yes indeed I read it before the referendum in May or June 2016.
And do you know by the way that Sir John is requoting things which have been in the public domain since Dec’17, before Schulz resigned from/(was basically pushed out of) his position in Feb’18. Why does Sir John do that, now in Aug’19, if not for pleasing/titillating this audience.
Are you suggesting that our host somehow inveigled these people to demand a united states of Europe?
And you, Mr/Ms Hefner, don’t have to participate in the ”entertainment”. There’s always the Grauniad for REAL news and balanced opinion.
Not that long ago, serious journalists were predicting that despite his obvious ambition, Boris Johnson would never become Prime Minister…..
A “future chancellor” unlikely, but a “possible candidate” is not beyond the bounds of possibility surely, especially given the impaired state of the SDP?
It is a reasonable point. Martin Schulz is a prominent politician in Germany and represents a significant strand of opinion. Mrs von Der Layen has also said she thinks the EU should be a federal entity, like Germany, the US or Switzerland.
Richard …..and Mrs von der Layen got the job in spite of a doubtful past!
Martin Schultz left the direction of the SPD in February 2018, he was replaced by Andrea Nahles, the SPD lost rather heavily in the last European elections. Do you really think that all these events make him a top contender for the next Chancellor of Germany?
I would rather think that Sir John commenting about 1/ a German, 2/ a “socialist”, 3/ a federalist was a very nice way to hook his readers. I left to the readers of this blog to decide whether such a behavior falls under incitement or prostitution.
And no one has commented on this….certainly not by the BBC AFAIK.
Mrs. Merkel’s immigration policy as outlined at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin 21/11/2018 :
“Sovereign nation states must not listen to the will of their citizens when it comes to questions of immigration, borders, or even sovereignty.”
I wonder if Remain voters knew what they were voting for.
Excellent news!
This type of announcement may well assist us to achieve Brexit. Let’s hope that the main media companies, including the BBC, run this story.
Yes indeed, Sir John – let’s see your remainer regulars spin this one..
There are roughly 25 federal countries in the world today, which together represent 40 per cent of the world’s population. They include some of the largest and most complex democracies – India, the US, Brazil, Germany and Mexico. Their system of government, while it can be complex, has made many federations amongst the most prosperous countries in the world with high standards of government services.
You have just listed some large nations which are independent to other nations.
No real euivolence to the EU.
By your logic what independent nation isn’t federal by your definition?
are you sure some of those listed are democracies?
If the governments of Germany and France want it, then it will happen. I doubt their respective electorates will be given a choice.
worse than that – you have to look at the few who are in the driving seat of that government.
The French voted down the EU Constitution. I suspect that they would vote down this too.
The Remaniacs want a federal Europe and see the UK as an integral part which is needed to fund the project and bail out the Euro when it hits the buffers. They are determined to sacrifice UK sovereignty and economic independence to achieve this goal and they will do all they can to prevent the UK from leaving the EU.
Jack Leaver,
You obviously know so much about economics and economic forecasting, that there is no need to ask any further questions about the EU and the EURO?
What a load of nonsense
Donald Trump’s administration is warning Britain that it will not get a free trade deal unless a new tax affecting US tech giants is dropped, The Telegraph can reveal. Again I say, did someone mention the UK being a vassal state of the EU? Perhaps they meant the US?
Reply Nonsense. If this is true its an opening bid in a negotiation where we can say No.
Concerning the ”story” in the DT and this ”new tax” – did you see who wrote it? Someone called Ben Riley-Smith. Looks like a nice lad. He studied ”journalism” at yooni, and his own profile says:
”I’m a reporter at The Herald writing on all things news. In the past, I’ve investigated disability hate crime for The Guardian, penned obituaries for The Telegraph and filed from No 10 for the Press Association. I’m particularly interested in stories about politics and media. ”
He’s obviously really well-qualified to speak on something so important for the US and UK, isn’t he?
Would the UK accept UK based big exporting companies being taxed once in the UK on their profits and then taxed again in the USA acorn?
Export to 20 countries and get taxed at well over 100%
Sir JR,
A comprehensive trade deal with the US will take years and will be on the conditions set by the US, just ask Mexico and Canada, stop being naive
acorn
“Again I say, did someone mention the UK being a vassal state of the EU? Perhaps they meant the US?”
Better a US vassal than one of the ungrateful EU.
Does he really mean to eject any country that rejects the idea of a federal EU. Am I correct in assuming that Ireland will have to hold a referendum? What about Germany? We really do live in interesting times.
Of course there will be referendums (?referenda?).
Of course only those giving the correct result will be acted upon.
Dear SM,
I prefer the suffix “dums” when Remainers demand a second referendum [sorry… people’s vote] but I prefer “da” at all other times.
sm…. and when the uneducated stupid people vote for the wrong thing, they will have another one.
Ireland normally has to hold 2 referendums, one to reject and one to give the right answer.
Ireland might well need two or three referendums until they give the the EU answer the want.
Seeing a bunch of countries leave the EU for refusing to ratify their treaty would be a laugh. EU consisting of Germany, France (maybe Spain) and some Eastern European states with their hand out would be a fitting outcome for that failed project.
If you’re going to have a federal Europe, it needs to elect its President and other individuals who can propose legislation.
Perhaps the only way to get to that is to see this European project fail first.
JR
“Perhaps those Remain advocates who said there was no such plan may like to comment”
Don’t hold your breath Mr Redwood.
I am not sure that the Holey EU Empire would stand up when it comes to it.
David Potter
“Am I correct in assuming that Ireland will have to hold a referendum?”
Fixed, like the two they had for adoption of Euro ?
An interesting scenario indeed !
Imagine – the former independent state of Ireland eventually realises they have no national identity, and it dawns on them that they are no more than subjects of a foreign oppressive power…..what then ?
I suppose grovelling to Gt Britain who freed herself from such vassalage. Thing is; we’ll be well out of it and we’ll not have forgotten the insults directed at us from Dublin.
Moral here = conspire against and and insult our country……don’t expect any help from us in the future.
Well if Schulz gets his way it will give us a second chance of getting out if Boris fails to not make good on his promises, so good news really.
The likes of May, Hammond, Gauke and Grieve would gladly sign up to a Federal Europe. They would probably prefer it to be run from Berlin.
Schulz is yesterday,s man and irrelevant, so your post simply betrays your ignorance and paranoia. Imagine a German quoting Kate Hoey and claming she is setting out the future of the UK’s political agenda – that is the equivalent of you citing Schulz.
Reply Not so, Schulz was leader as recently as last year and has an important role going forward
I am with Martin Schulz ! Yes, you read that right, I agree with him. It is time Germany and others went for FULL monetary, economic and political UNION, as was always the plan.
Once this happens then there is no returning to the EU as Remainers would love to happen should we eventually Leave.
Of course, Schulz like others has an eye on his own political aspirations and this ultra-pro EU stance will not do him any harm.
But yes, let’s hear Remainers explain this away and, it’s just a Trading Block and nothing else. Bunkum !
Martin Schulz has roughly as much chances of becoming the next German chancellor than you have of becoming the next Prime Minister.
Man who is not Chancellor of Germany calls for something he couldn’t achieve even if he were Chancellor of Germany.
He supports a United States of Europe and so do you Andy.
Don’t be a denier.
The EU has a stated ambition to be the United States of Europe.
Those in the positions of real power in the EU are all federalists.
Uh ? But he’s simply stating the facts – the Eu is committed to “ever closer union” isn’t it ? So initiatives like the EU Army that you Remainers lied to us about are inevitable. I’m not suggesting we put you in jail for those lies though – see how merciful we are compared to you ?
I’m warming to the French government a bit though since they said their response to global climate change emergency disruption warming would be determined by science experts rather than poor little Greta – we have little to learn from the young if she’s anything to go by.
It is in retrospect a pity that mr Major didn’t veto the Maastricht treaty rather than just obtain the opt outs (which he did successfully). Had that happened the EC as was would have continued and could have been the basis of trade and other cooperation, and all the new federalist stuff like the euro and the ECJ Supreme Court could have applied to those countries which wanted it, in a parallel EU.
Likewise more recently Brown should not have reneged on his promise to hold a referendum on the Lisbon treaty, although by then the federalist die was cast.
Trying to make up for his party’s poor election results?
I don’t care how any MSM tries to explain this away …we all knew that the ideology of a federal Europe was buzzing around in the background.
So now it is out in the open.
Brexit…quick!
As predicted by many… This was always going to be the endgame, but with oppressive politicians like Schultz leading the charge, the EU will never be anything that is good for the individual, but will be pretty close to what the old USSR was…
Isn’t it amazing though how impatience is almost certain to bring down the EU. If the 3rd rate politicians who pushed, and are pushing ever closer union had shown some vision and just a little patience the EU countries would have come together without coercion, naturally.
But no they had to rush it – they had to have their own currency and their own big toys, like satellites and an army… They tried to run before they could crawl.
Ideology will yet be the end of civilization unless we all learn how dangerous it is to put our trust in those that would enslave us.
With Putins Russia locking up thousands every day just for peaceful protesting- parts of Europe are being taken like Crimea and Ukraine, it’s about time the EU got tough with this behaviour. Every generation it seems has to face this sort of bullying- Then there is Erdogans Turkey nearer to home with the largest land army in Europe/ Asia- and hundreds of thousands of Turkish citizens already locked up- it’s time for Europe to get real- the Europeans realize but almost too late that they cannot depend solely on the US and NATO for defence anymore.
It would take many years for the EU 27 to develop an armed force anywhere near the size and skill of America and UK.
Then there is the reluctance of nations like Germany (and others) to ever get involved in any skirmish.
And out of the 27, who is going to pay for it all?
Walter
“parts of Europe are being taken like Crimea and Ukraine”
Crimea and Ukraine are not European, and not the EU’s business to interfere.
“it’s about time the EU got tough with this behaviour”
……and push Putin a step too far.
For the Euro to work properly there needs to be a federal state of Europe. However are the dependant nations of the EU (20 of them) prepared to become states, losing their nationality and financial control, and dare they ask the opinions of their people. Secondly are the other 8 financial contributors prepared to pay for it, and will they dare ask their people. The key will be Germany and the Germans. The cost to them could dwarf the cost of absorbing East Germany.
Would it increase the value of the Euro and reduce german competetiveness. All fascinating questions, but the answers I can only guess at.
Someone prescient said in 1970:
”A single currency means a single government, and that single government would be the government whose policies determined every aspect of economic life…”
I wonder whose government that would be, then?
I am quite sure that this is exactly what all Remainers are hoping for, then they would never have to use their brains again: it would all be done for them from Berlin via Brussels.
Well said Sir John,
Yes would be good to hear from the Treacherous Fith Columnist.
Perhaps May and her other Globalists would like to live with the Federally, I know there are plenty of us Leavers who would be damn glad to see the back of them, and be able to get back to a Democratic Nation again after decades with out
Saw Cleverly being interviewed today. His and no doubt the stance of Johnson and Cummings is one that rejects a centre-right alliance with their natural allies TBP. If these idiots take this route we will see a Marxist government at the next GE
What is it with the Tories? Do they seriously have a death wish?
Johnson as leader does not in itself guarantee a Tory majority at the next GE simply because far too many do not believe he will deliver Brexit.
The next GE will revolve around the issue of Leave-Remain. All other issues will be subordinate
Tory Eurosceptics really need to get Johnson in a room and give him a proverbial proper slap. He needs to wake up to the reality of what we are facing here
Good. Makes it more likely that we will leave. And reduces the likelihood of our ever rejoining. Can we hope too for conscription into the EU Army, when it is formed, as well?
As I’m sure Mr redwood is well aware, this particular speech took place early December 2017.As nothing further has come of it I think we can safely put this down to scaremongering on Mr Redwoods part.
Is a United States of Europe compatible with the Good Friday Agreement? I thought I would start the debate first.