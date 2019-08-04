Tax cuts for all

Tax is a necessary evil. We need substantial revenues to run a government and to provide decent public services. The UK believes in state payment for most people’s heath care and school education, whilst we need police, armed forces and intelligence services to help keep us safe. We also need to send money to those who cannot earn enough to support themselves and their families to an acceptable standard.
There is a common thread amongst politicians to want to use tax as a means of changing or controlling people’s behaviour. Many favour so called sin taxes, imposing taxes on drinking alcohol, smoking or eating too much sugar, as a means of changing diets, ending smoking and cutting down on alcohol consumption. Government often is pulled both ways with such taxes. They both want high revenues from them to afford public services, and claim to want lower taxes as people cut out the sinful product. This reinforces the idea that taxes are bad news.
There is also common thread of redistribution in tax plans. Many politicians want to tax the rich because they do not want them to be so rich. The problem with this approach is it can act as a disincentive to behaviours which politicians usually claim to back. Taxes on the rich can become taxes on hard work, on saving, on investing, on building a business or on backing a good idea. Taken to excess taxes on the rich drive the seriously rich out of the country, demotivate the not so rich and create an atmosphere hostile to enterprise.
The UK currently has a very complex tax system, and high rates on various conducts. There is a high rate of tax on those who dare to invest in residential property, high taxes on motorists, on people who earn higher salaries and on buying a home in expensive parts of the country.
We need a tax simplification, and a move to lower rates. Working hard or buying a home should not be seen as a sin that needs curbing but as a free choice the government is relaxed about. People who set up businesses, take risks and create jobs should be particularly welcome, not objects of suspicion by the tax authorities.
This is why I continue to press government to have an early economy boosting budget that includes tax cuts. Income tax, Stamp Duty , VED and VAT cuts are much needed to boost our homes market, car market and to leave people more of their own money to spend.
13 Comments
“There is a high rate of tax on those who dare to invest…”
There is also a high rate of tax on those who dare to die.
It should be abolished.
Good morning
Let us take his line by line.
The government does not have to provide all the services we receive. The NHS was born from private hospitals. Ask yourself this, what came before the NHS ? Yes it was a good idea at the time but it has been turned into a political sacred cow by the Left who benefit via the Unions. Same too with education.
I do not mind contributing so long as those being treated or educated do not come from sections of society who do not contribute or, feel it is their right to have FREE, and it is FREE to them, services. I do not believe in that ! And please do not bring the police and the armed services into this. The Conservative Party has been cutting both budgets and numbers for both the police and the armed services and the Security Services are overwhelmed due to all people we allowed back from Syria.
—
I do not mind paying tax. What I mind is, paying tax on what is a private transaction between me and another, for which the government has no involvement or reason to take such sums. This ranges from VAT on food and other non-luxury items, to Stamp Duty (please, please someone tell me what that is for ?) to the TV Tax and more. The government should only tack from my pay and no more. Plus, no tax should be levied unless it is spent in this country on our people.
At least the new Johnson government is staffed with advisors in key places who actually believe in much if not all you have written. Let us hope they succeed in changing attitudes to the role of taxation and help those ministers seeking reform and simplification of the UKs bloated and inefficient tax system.
It would even things up if there was a tax on wind. The wind belongs to everybody. It flows around the planet and we can all breathe it, dry clothes with it and sail boats for free. However, wealthy land owners and big green businesses are using vast amounts of wind and charging the rest of the population three times the going rate for our electricity. Large wind users should be taxed and the money used to reduce bills.
All levels of government act as a colossal waste machine of people’s hard earned money.
HS2, Hinckley Point and IT systems to name but a few.
There is massive scope to reduce government spending especially on manpower and pensions.
I work in the area of taxation and see the effect on people of the rates charged. The 50% barrier is a significant one psychologically. As soon as someone realises that the government will get more than they themselves from any extra effort, the incentive to make the effort evaporates. That is the effect of the current 62% marginal tax rate when people start to lose their personal allowance. Recent changes to dividend taxation have also acted as a disincentive and a huge spur to tax evasion and the rates of stamp duty are catastrophic. I could go on!
I can put my cash and stocks and shares into ISA’S tax free. My unquoted private company shares cannot be put into ISA’S.
The result is that capital gains and dividends held in my ISA’S are free of tax. I am taxed on my dividends from my company. I receive £30k pa and thanks to Osbourne and Hammond now pay tax. Tax is now paid twice by way of corporation and income taxes.
Why should I vote Conservative?
John, the UK has an Office of Tax Simplification. It prepares reports on various aspects of tax simplification.
To the best of your knowledge (as an MP with considerable financial acumen), how much of their advice has been adopted by the Treasury since the inception of the Office in 2010?
You might want to tell Boris Johnson your views on tax. He has spent his short time in office spending money – on police, schools, railways, Scotland.
I am not adverse to spending money. I am adverse to politicians who lie about it. You can only spend money if you have money to spend. And for a government that means taxes.
Mr Johnson fraudulently claims that he can slash taxes (mainly for the wealthy) and buy services for everyone else. Another big fat Boris lie.
Most of us would support a smaller government budget that wastes less, along with less taxes. It is no longer acceptable to use taxes for social engineering or to change habits.
A total rewrite of taxation is badly required, that is not just fair and helps innovators, but allows those on basic income to live without having tax burdens – especially where that tax burden gets propagated into things like tax credits, adding more complications and upping the tax for everyone. Make items for basic living 0%VAT – That is a priority.
There are very simple ways to reduce the number of tax inspectors by changing the way that income is taxed and making it less personal.
Those in public life that live on the gravy train, quangos, and the way ineffectual intellectuals hop from one quango to another, all have to be managed effectively.
I hardly pay tax as an OAP.
But am I wrong or did Mr Brown seriously complicate the system? Is it not time to make it really simple? Cut out all the many rules and regulations. Just, say have one income tax, for example?
Also I am fed up with the nanny state telling me I am fat, that I am unable to control myself with alcohol, drugs and gambling and that Grannie KNOWS BEST. Quite often, she doesn’t.
Quite often.
Tax is indeed a necessary evil but tax at the levels, tax complexity and the gross stupidity we currently have is hugely damaging to the economy and to the future tax base.
Necessary to provide decent public services you say – so where are these decent public services? Most are appalling and declining further by the day. The NHS is appalling and kills thousands with endless delays, rationing and gross incompetence. Just as one would expect of such a massive, “free” at the point of use public monopoly. One of the worst systems (in terms of outcomes) for a developed county.
So much tax is wasted and spent on pointless or damaging thing. 25% of what would be a far higher GDP is more than enough. Why should I be taxed to death to fund worthless degrees in pointless subjects (at least 50% of them) or to fund projects as mad as HS2? Why should the feckless be encouraged to remain so?
At least Boris has finally said he will sort out the pension anomaly which is cancelling countless operations. When it should have been done ages ago. It is only the tip of the iceberg. Why are the 20% state sector workers remunerated (when pensions are included) at about 150% of the other 80%?
You also need to pressure Johnson to stop spending money like a drunken sailor. The NHS had its boom years under Blair, a reasonably good deal under Cameron, a massive increase under May, and now, to counter ‘Johnson’s women problem’, an extra £2 bn. I think that we need to increase the degree of hypothecation of NI. Only when people see a direct correlation between what they get from the State and what they then have to pull out of their pockets to pay for it, will we see some semblance of responsible spending commitments return to government. In the meantime, the budget for Overseas Aid should be slashed.