What you want to read about

I have had some criticism for writing about environmental issues. Looking at the blog stats you found habitats as uninteresting as the Withdrawal Agreement. The two most commented on recent blogs were the one on how to have a more prosperous UK out of the EU, and what laws we should change on exit. A good number of readers are interested in waste and plastics.

This is different to the volume of emails I get as an MP, where environmental ones greatly exceed Brexit ones. Most of them are copies of lobby group emails which people want to route on.

I will continue to write about a range of relevant topics. Those who are only interested in Brexit will find regular update posts they can respond to.