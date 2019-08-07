EU agrees to buy more US beef

The EU has signed an Agreement with the USA to increase the amount of tariff free US beef imported into the EU from $150 m to $420 million a year.
I haven’t seen this much reported on this side of the Atlantic.
Mr Trump said “This is a tremendous victory for American farmers, ranchers and of course for European consumers because US beef is considered the best in the world”
That’s not what I hear from Remain media in the UK. Perhaps Remain supporters might like to explain.
Indeed but is it washed in chlorine as EU supermarket salads can be or indeed as people who go to the swimming pool are?
Radio 4 still piling on project fear again today. Let us hope Boris is not prevented from delivering by the antidemocratic Grieve, Bercow, Soames, Clarke, Gauke … all acting against the UK’S INTERESTS.
Grieve keeps saying no deal will be ‘uniquely’ damaging. I think he means ‘very’. He is wrong, on balance it will be far better than remain and far, far, better than May’s Vassal State W/A. UNIQUELY damaging as in a positive boon perhaps?
Also not reported on mainstream media today, but rumours that Grieve is being scrutinised by Government Lawyers (presumably for treason?).
The website reports:
“In an absolutely stunning turn of events we can exclusively reveal that there are rumours swirling around Westminster that Arch-Remainer Dominic Grieve may have broken the law as a Privy Councillor due to his interviews from France where he has been taking about bringing down the Government:”
Ironic if it involved a European Arrest Warrant.
Beggar my neighbour policy is bound to follow UK exit.
Good afternoon
It looks to me that President Trump has achieved something that our PM could not do – negotiate. But then, the President was putting his country first and not some artificial political construct.
He did offer to help Mrs May, as I remember. Just goes to show, she should have thought about accepting.
Lifelogic
“Grieve keeps saying no deal will be ‘uniquely damaging’. I think he means ‘very’. He is wrong”
No what he means is, it’ll be damaging for him personally, and as far as he’s concerned he is all that matters. The rest of the country can go to hell. It’s all about him.
All high profile remainers have that mindset.
EU allow in USA beef, Trump continues to allow in German cars?……until the next time he wants something. How easily the EU are “cowed” by the “bull” (sorry) of a good negotiator.
you won’t hear much about it over here, even less so in France I bet!
Quelle rigolade: it was published by Agence France-Presse on 2 August, and in La Voix du Nord, a newspaper dominant in the north of France on 3 August.
How much were you betting?
i hope that post brexit we will be able to buy unlimited amounts of US farm produce, if we choose, tariff free. that will make us all richer, and will be of particular benefit to poorer people who spend more proportionally on food. those wanting to continue with trade barriers to non- EU countries, eg by staying in the customs union, are arguing to make the poor poorer.
i hope we can also go on buying unlimited amounts of Irish beef, french chickens, Dutch salad etc, all tariff free. but that of course is up to the EU. it will require a standstill agreement under GATT article 24 pending a detailed FTA, as explained by Boris.
What a peculiar comment. The EU has made it clear over and over again that there will be no trade talks until the UK signs off on its debts, its responsibilities to EU residents and on the Irish/british backstop which is democratically approved by the majority in Northern Ireland. GATT 24 is irrelevant because it needs agreement, and that is not forthcom8ng from the EU until the UK stops behaving like a toddler screaming “waaaa its not fair, i want my own way”. Do let us know once you’ve had your nappy changed
I question the quality of US beef since it is subject to a very lax regime on hormone injection and drugs feed to cattle. US food in general is some of the most unhealthy anywhere.
@Alec
Brussels has passed it fit for consumption in the EU.
I read that the US beef for export to the European Union will have to meet standards, which that for sale in the US does not.
Is that true, or did you hear it on the BBC?
“I question the quality of US beef”
It’s obviously the ten’s of millions of Americans that die through consuming beef every year that worry you?
I somehow think you are falling for the rubbish fed to you by the snowflakey media!
Not sure what you are getting at ? Its you that wants to protect the farmers. I am happy to have global food available at nil tariff and US standards are fine.
The farmers voted for this, they can have it . We can have a “support British farmers” sign , next the the “Fair trade” sign so we all know to avoid it ”
Sorry, we are all in the screw-Everyone-else game now, Caroline will have to give the pony back and go to Comprehensive – small pleasures ….
Explanations we get from remainers are so bizarre and bigoted in this diary as to be not worth commenting on.
I assume that the EU has or anticipates having a shortage of beef and is happy to buy it from the USA. It is such that it might improve the attitude in Trump circles to taking EU cars. Maybe the EU think there may be a shortage of beef to import when the UK leaves the EU. In truth I do not know the thinking behind it, but anything that frees up trade cannot be all bad.
If you google this as google-France: EU imports US beef, or search by adding a foreign major newspaper (Irish Times, Der Speigel, Le Monde), you get a much wider variety of reporting and will see that it is being reported across Europe.
The only media reporting this in the UK in the last week, from what I can see, is Politico:
https://www.politico.eu/newsletter/brussels-playbook/politico-brussels-playbook-american-beef-alert-and-alarmed-playbooks-guide-to-rome/
But the Financial Times did pick this up to some extent back in June (presumably the same deal):
https://www.ft.com/content/87a2ea26-8e91-11e9-a1c1-51bf8f989972
You are correct, Sir John. The UK media seem to be operating censorship where the facts are politically inconvenient to a Remain viewpoint.
Of course, they would be sensible to stress:
‘The European Commission has stressed that any beef deal will not increase overall beef imports and that all the beef coming in would be hormone-free, in line with EU food safety rules. The deal needs European Parliament approval.’
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-europe/trump-eu-officials-announce-deal-to-sell-more-american-beef-to-europe-idUSKCN1US1A3
But it does demonstrate that it is possible to do a trade deal with the US but, importantly, still maintain your own country’s food safety rules.
Now that’s not what the Remain media would have us believe!
If you’re an economically mighty union, of four hundred and fifty million people with a GDP of umpteen trillion US dollars, then yes, that evidently is possible.
What would you expect?
Martin, what I would expect, as a matter of principle, is that the UK should accept no less, with no compromise of our food safety rules;
just as we should not accept a FTA with the EU which has onerous conditions attached (eg Irish Backstop), particularly when other (often economically weaker) countries are offered a straight FTA without condition.
Whether our politicians are ‘of principle’ or ‘bend with the wind’ is a different matter.
Time will tell.
Yeah its all factored in – the Texas farmers will have to ensure that this beef coming from the US comply’s with EU standards – meaning it will be steroid and otherwise frèe of hormone growth enhancements etc. It’s a pilot programme.
What did the EU get in exchange – they never give anything away free?
Explain what? That the EU is good at doing trade deals? Not news to Remainers. Meanwhile Mr Raab is in Canada being told, as was Mr Fox before him, that the Canada/EU trade deal will not be rolled over to the UK after Brexit. Also not news to Remainers. Every day, a new Brexit catastrophe
It’s certainly good with its trade deal with the UK. The eu pretends it operates a single customs market that provides free trade.. that we pay 20 billion a year for the privilege. More than we would pay through tariffs. I nearly forgot, the eu provides loans and funds for causes it wishes to promote … our money of course but not necessarily our priorities.
Is it chlorine washed?
Will it be fed on genetically modified feed?
I haven’t as yet heard anyone from the pro-European Union movement say anything about this particular measure, John.
There were general concerns about hormone use, but that is all, as I recall.
Most Dutch media reported it on 2 August.
(Of course we’d like Trump to think of it as a big victory)
The caveats mentioned I’ll just put through google-translate:
The European Commission has previously emphasized that the total beef import will not be increased. The meat that comes in must also comply with European guidelines, for example in the field of hormone use. An agreement must also be approved by the European Parliament.
All inter-nation trade policy is based on the basic principle of quid pro quo unless of course you’re a British PM in which case you simply capitulate to every German-Franco demand placed on the table and issued with a modicum of threat
The UK’s become a wretched slave on his knees continually begging for forgiveness.
And this is what British leaders have done to this nation. They have ripped out its soul and threw it into the fire and they’ve done it with a smile on their face
I would explain it in the same way I explained the sudden conclusion of a tariff free deal for Japanese cars: it wouldn’t normally happen, or not for decades, but the new imperative is to wage economic warfare against the UK.
I think you could have a point there.
EU and USA are each other’s biggest trading partners. This is a relatively small deal in the scheme of things but shows EU is willing and able to expand trade while Brexiteers whinge about the EU being protectionist. Remainers like free trade part. with our closest neighbours.
Both unions’ home markets are enormous, however, and they each dwarf the trade between the two.
The UK’s government have decided to remove it from that of the European Union, it appears.
But it’s not free trade is it. We pay c 20 billion a year for this so called trade privilege.
What is the news in this? EU increased its beef buying from USA?
Well that has been going on quite some time. Sum is 270 milj USD. In propoation not very big (EU trade surplus with rest of the world is 420 mrd USD ).
They buy many things in EU – an sell as well.
In July 2018, Commission President Juncker reached a political agreement with President Trump to avoid further escalation on the tariff front. The Joint EU-US Statement adopted upon President Juncker’s visit to the White House stated that the EU and US agree:
To work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods, as well as to reduce barriers and increase trade in services, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical products, as well as soybeans.
To strengthen strategic cooperation with respect to energy. The EU wants to import more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US to diversify its energy supply; to launch a close dialogue on standards in order to ease trade, reduce bureaucratic obstacles, and slash costs.
To join forces to protect American and European companies better from unfair global trade practices, to reform the WTO and to address unfair trading practices.
In January 2019, the European Commission published two draft negotiating directives partially implementing the first point of the Joint Statement. The Commission requested the opening of negotiations with the USA.
A trade agreement strictly focused on the removal of tariffs on industrial goods, excluding agricultural products. An agreement on conformity assessment, that would help address the objective of removing non-tariff barriers, by making it easier for companies to prove their products meet technical requirements of both the EU and US.
Out here in the real economy, the HoC is displaying a large contingent of backbench, lobby fodder MPs, who are way past their sell-by dates; clueless about what is happening outside the Westminster bubble; but are still allowed to pick-up the £160 – 200k a year for zero value added.
We will have to see how the French react. Their farmers are already up in arms re a South American deal forcing Macron to set up a committee (every governments way out!) to investigate its effects on their agriculture so with their support necessary, it is by no means certain either will be agreed.
LMAO @ remainers
‘Franken – Foods’ I think is the term they used.
It is without doubt laughable.