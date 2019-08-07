EU agrees to buy more US beef

The EU has signed an Agreement with the USA to increase the amount of tariff free US beef imported into the EU from $150 m to $420 million a year.

I haven’t seen this much reported on this side of the Atlantic.

Mr Trump said “This is a tremendous victory for American farmers, ranchers and of course for European consumers because US beef is considered the best in the world”

That’s not what I hear from Remain media in the UK. Perhaps Remain supporters might like to explain.