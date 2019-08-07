How much extra public spending is appropriate for the UK?

There is a change in approach to public spending with the new Prime Minister wanting to tackle areas in the NHS, education and security where more money is needed to recruit more people, improve facilities and ease pressures on budgets. It will be welcome to see more cash for schools suffering from low per capita budgets currently, and to see better facilities and more capacity in the NHS. I have been seeking both these for my local area.
It is important that as the extra money is released it is made clear how it will be spent to boost service quality and provision. Ministers will need to be firm about how the money is spent. It is best to ask first what extra personnel and facilities are needed and why, before then asking how much they will cost, and considering authorising them.
All of this extra spending needs to fit into a state budget plan with suitable limits on borrowing. The extra spend can come from savings elsewhere, from more tax revenue from economic growth, or from more borrowing. There is plenty of scope to boost the growth rate as discussed here before by tax cuts and a more appropriate money policy.
There is also plenty of scope to cut out wasteful and undesirable spending elsewhere, as I will discuss in more detail tomorrow. Ending all payments to the EU from 1 November provides substantial opportunity to spend more and tax less.
State borrowing at a little over 1% of GDP today could rise to 2% given the world slowdown and the lack of inflationary pressures in much of the advanced global economy.
All this points to the opportunity for a decent boost to core public services and some enterprise and job promoting tax cuts soon. My original Brexit bonus budget did not spend much more than the savings on the EU contributions.,
Most of the money will be absorbed in higher wages for staff. What public services need is both reform and competition. Let us choose where to spend our money.
When public services like the BBC actually have to face and ask the consumer for money, rather than a politician, they might be more humble .
I was speaking to an ex-nurse of more than 30 years recently. I asked her, if she was put in charge of the NHS what would she change ? Her answers were illuminating. There is therefore enormous scope for reform and more money is akin to papering over the cracks.
When public services like the BBC, the NHS, schools, LEA etc. actually have to face and ask the consumer for money, rather than a politician then they might provide what the customer wants and needs for a change. Freedom and choice with a safety net for the few who really need it only. Education vouchers is the way to go.
None, until our taxes are reduced severely to normal levels and the public sector overhauled to provide value for money including the very wasteful NHS.
Council tax is the largest waste of money going while your govt is trying to separate out costs. Disgusting wasters. About time a minister truly had the brief and grip on each department. Why do we need ONS and OBR as well as Treasury? Scrap left wing quangos they provide no value like the Adertising standards Agency or NHS England.
Most decision makers could ruthlessly sort this out in a week.
The BBC should be renamed the Anti-British Broadcasting Co, it is so biased in favour of the EU. Funded by threat of jail for producing nothing. School funding cuts. Council services cuts etc. . . .but . . .ALWAYS cash to fund the free lives of the never ending queue of smiling new arrivals. The end result is blatantly obvious – glad i’ll not be here to see it.
THE NHS DOES NOT NEED MORE MONEY IT NEEDS LESS MANAGERS.
There are more managers getting £200,000 PLUS, for doing NOTHING! A colleage (the secretary) was asked by the 4 managers she served How can we save money? she wanted to say, by getting rid of you 4, you do nothing but travel to courses, working parties, and claim your expenses, free cars, the list is endless. She runs the department as they are never there. But if she said that they would fire her and get some one else. So she decided to buy cheaper materials.
Again, very sensible Mark B.
Sir John,
In essence, your plan is to increase the amount of money spent by the government, with the implication that government knows best how to spend this money.
I understand that your approach is predicated on lower taxes, and I certainly have sympathy for the view that a lower percentage of taxes can lead to higher revenues of tax as wealth increases. But the government, except in very specific areas (certainly national defence, probably order – though not necessarily law), is never the best purchaser of services. Bitter experience, not just in this country but even elsewhere where public services are less bad, amply demonstrates this.
The problem is that far too many people are either oblivious to the problem of government spending and power, or are indifferent to, or even happy, with the present state of affairs. And of course, there are two other groups that are naturally delighted with colossal state spending and power, and they are the politicians and the civil service.
The minority of people that are appalled by this arrangement are of course stuck with the consequences – mitigated to varying degrees by personal wealth, but nonetheless profoundly affected because the economy as a whole is horribly skewed by massive state interference. We are stuck because, being a minority in a democracy, we are therefore oppressed by the majority – or even by a larger minority, or a minority better equipped to influence state power. This is neither justice nor freedom.
@Mark B; I have also spoken to many current and ex NHS staff, including a couple of ex ward sisters, one went on to set up a private nursing home and made her fortune (but I digress…), the one thing she made sure she did though, like most private health care companies, was to pay all her staff well above NHS levels, doing so she had little of the staffing problems she had faced daily whilst in the NHS.
But what of the other changes, many would like to see the end of a fragmented NHS, in other words the very changes made in the last 40 years, and people like you still demand. If you want Value For Money then you will get better VFM if the service is run as not-for-profit, as the NHS is…
It would be very interesting to know what the ex nurse of 30 years suggested to help and streamline the NHS.
Four-out-of-five people would choose to spend their money with a democratically-accountable, single supplier of energy, water, and other utilities, than with the present hotchpotch of exploitative, timewasting privateers that we currently have. However, they are denied that option.
So much for “the will of the people” then?
Why is it so essential, that the apparent will of about one-in-four of them be rammed through irrespective of any change in that wish, in that case?
Sir John,
I fear you are counting your chickens….. We hear there are plans to leave on WTO terms being advanced, but no details, we know there will be further payments to the EU that are our legal obligations – but no details of how much, we know there will be adjustments needed to our import and export arrangements but no details or costings. This is why project fear keeps the public scared of Brexit. And worse, we hear of plans to disrupt leaving on the 31st October by the Remainers of all colours in the House.
Perhaps more attention on resolving the issues and informing the MSM and us voters before claiming success
@Peter Woods; “we know there will be further payments to the EU that are our legal obligations”
We know no such thing, (international) legal opinion is at best mixed.
“we know there will be adjustments needed to our import and export arrangements but no details or costings.”
Nonsense, if companies do not know then they are sticking their heads in a bucket of sand, anyone who imports/exports to a non EU single market destination knows both details and (likely) costs, for example using TIR customs carnets.
“we hear of plans to disrupt leaving on the 31st October by the Remainers of all colours in the House.”
Unless the govt is defeated by a motion of NC I suspect there is little that can be done, statute law (which can only be amended by the Govt) says we leave at 23:00hrs 31st Oct.
If on 1 November we do not experience the dire over the cliff chaos and catastrophe that many Remainers appear to be predicting, are they going to be pleased or disappointed?
Well, that would mean that the UK had continued access to European Union ports, roads, airspace, fisheries, and to a market which has given its business four hundred billion pounds a years for some time.
In other words, it would mean that a sensible agreement had been reached with an implementation period. So yes, as a resolutely pro-European Union Englishman I’d be delighted.
James! . . . Whatever they feel – -it will be the Leavers fault.
Under EU Laws and Rules
Trading under WTO is the default a fallback position in the absence of any other trading arrangement. For everyone.
Article 50. Clearly says the EU shall conclude an agreement with the leaving state, taking into account the future relationship.
That’s the law the EU broke on day 1 when the future relationship was excluded.
That of course is the problem the EU doesn’t honour its own laws and the ECJ is a politically controlled court, not an independent one, so the EU cant be challenged!
Clearly we will pay for our final month of membership as usual by the end of the month following. We will then be expecting the EU to refund our rebate for our final 12 months of membership a year in arrears as normal, won’t we?
After that, there are no further payment obligations unless we agree them.
Are you including letting doctors off additional tax on pension contributions over the tax free allowance within your additional spending plans.
Why are public sector pensions now “more equal than others”* – fat cat pensions are surely still fat cat pensions whether they are public sector (which tend to be more generous and are underwritten by the taxpayer) or private sector.
Shocking them and us scenario. Just scrap the threshold and put it back to £250K
*I have no skin in this game other than principle
I would rather the money was given directly to patients who are being most let down by the NHS.
I am happy to endorse a state backed medical insurance scheme where we all pay in via tax, and we get out according to need, but the state owned providers of care, and unaccountable CCG’s have had their day.
We need to learn from the best of the rest of the world, the conservatives continuing to hype the NHS brand is a massive mistake.
Same with schools, parents should have far more power and the state far less. The education authorities are out of control and a complete disgrace.
Cummings and Boris are wrong on this stuff.
There is no public support for such a policy and it’s inconceivable there would be a majority in Parliament for it.
There is no public support because the case for alternative health care arrangements has not been made with either energy or intelligence. Also, there are many people with an irrational attachment to the idea of the NHS that is akin to religious fervour. From where we are now there is no easy way forward, but perhaps some kind of opt out is in order. It would be a logistical nightmare to implement and administer, and maybe a more gradual move towards this kind of destination is necessary. But absolutely the wrong answer is splurging even more taxpayers money into a black hole, whether this is accompanied by promises of reform or not.
Reform may well be one of the most overrated ideas anyway. The Reformation wasn’t actually that. Rather, the Church split. Is reforming the NHS even practically possible, or is it just a politically convenient notion to justify ever more funding?
You sound like a Labour politician. I find that depressing. Spending more does not equal better service provision. You appear to think it does. A typical politician’s response
The public sector is one of Labour’s political and strategic assets and you intend to strengthen their hand by providing it with more funding. That’s incomprehensible
Look at the NHS. It’s an employer first and a medical service provider second when it should be the other way around. That unionised, pro-employee culture damages the patient and turns the organisation into a political asset for the left and the unions. And John wants to finance their position even more
What’s perverse is the Tories know Labour owns the public sector and still they accept that situation. Why?
Reform is the only way to force change and the Tories haven’t the conviction to do it.
None of this will happen unless Boris and Nigel get together. It is quite clear to me that May and Brandon Lewis made sure that the recent bye election was lost. A General Election is coming soon so this Brexiteer needs the comfort that the Brexit voters have a working majority in the next parliament.
We don’t need extra spending just ‘re prioritising what we already spend.
The first casualty should be foreign aid and stupid HS2.
We are already at the highest tax level ever.
Ian, the UK spends about 0.7% of GDP on aid, but ten times that, 7% of GDP – it could be more, it’s almost incalculable – on home-grown crime and on its effects. It is at twice the average, pro-rata rate across the European Union as a whole.
So, if the UK crime rate could be reduced to the European Union average, then it would save a huge five times what it spends on overseas aid.
To be tough on crime and on its causes is more than a moral obligation, it is of paramount economic concern.
That should be any decent government’s priority therefore.
Ian Wragg,never truer words spoken.The NHS should never be a political pawn.
Enrico, in countries with proper, written constitutions, such as France, health provision may be implicitly covered by the rights guaranteed in them. So may be education, etc.
So that means that they are largely taken out of the arena as cynical party political playthings, and they are not subject to endless election-gimmick reorganisations and “efficiency” measures.
The outcomes of those two mentioned are often notably better in such countries than in the UK, unsurprisingly.
The government are of course spending (largely wasting) far, far too much already and delivering fairly dire & declining public services despite all this spending. The volume of waste, pointless expenditure and positively damaging expenditure is huge. This on top of the damage done by endless misguided red tape, damaging employment laws and absurd tax complexity.
Start with some tax breaks for people who use private health care and private schools to lighten the load on the NHS and the state school system. Then cut out all the pointless universities degrees (it must be well over 50% of them). These worthless, pigs in a poke, being sold to so many of our youth for circa £50K and three years loss of earnings. Then kill all the green crap subsidies. Idiotic waste is everywhere you care to look in government.
So Javid finally say he is going to address Hammond’s moronic 100% + pension mugging rules, but when exactly? Operations being cancelled every day it seems and hugely damaging all over the place. Get on with it man what are you waiting for do it today and not just for the NHS? Then deal with Hammond’s idiotic property and landlord/tenant mugging taxes and the £1M each IHT threshold that the Conservatives & Osborne promised many moons ago!
Get the sick leave levels in state sector down to private sector levels and get the remuneration (pensions included) of the state sector down to private sector levels too. About 2/3 of current levels it seems. Loads of people in the state sector are taking six month off for stress or similar then going back for a while just to take another six month off. But nothing much is done about it (not their money after all so what do they care). Some even get £10,000 for the stress of having to see a picture of the Queen on the wall it seems
Reports on BBC that Javid is going to fix the NHS pension problem. No it is not an NHS pension problem. It is a tax problem from the economic illiterate Hammond that need fixing for all. As does his Stamp duty and property taxes.
Wonderful comment, I entirely agree!
Still spreading these lies I see.
There is no financial boost from Brexit. There is simply less money to spend on services for your constituents.
Brexit is becoming a war. And it is a war the Tory Brexiteer MPs will ultimately lose.
Many will be spending their retirements in prison – which is where the grossly negligent criminal liars belong.
Reply There will be more tax revenue to spend at home or give back as tax cuts when we stop sending EU contributions!
There is a net saving of £12bn pa, other things being equal. Plus, if the EU wants to play silly buggers with tariffs (unlikely I think), another £13bn of receipts. Perhaps £5Bn of that will have to be used to compensate those businesses paying EU tariffs. So that’s a £20bn benefit – almost the whole current budget deficit! And That’s of course excluding any growth dividend from low tax / free market policies which the govt might adopt if returned with a majority.
Meanwhile it’s interesting to hear a fanatical and uncritical supporter of the EU argue continually that politicians he doesn’t agree with should go to prison. A revealing mentality and a great advert for Leave.
I don’t want politicians I disagree with to go to prison.
But politicians who lie, who cheat, who dismiss facts, who reject evidence, who slander experts – and who deliberately and knowingly harm their country deserve to be punished. And that is what the no dealers are doing.
Brexit makes you and your children poorer. Of course I genuinely don’t care about that. If you end up eating from bins then that’s okay because you voted for it. I am happy for you to own your own misery.
But you voted for millions of others to get poorer too. And no you advocate no deal which is the dumbest form of Brexit possible. And all forms of Brexit are dumb. When you advocated the dumbest of the dumb please do not be surprised when those negatively affected, eventually, exact their revenge.
“OUTRAGE SPIRAL” …when the attention-seeker makes evermore outrageous statements until metaphors of suicide or murder (or in this particular case ‘punishment’) become the norm.
A handy definition from Lord Adonis 9 Sept 2018
Reasonable extra spending is acceptable to reverse austerity. I am not equipped to judge how much. Rules on what is funding to be used for are required. I suggest only projects or subjects where the money will end up in the UK labour market and materials are developed. Why spend where most will go outside UK?
The public sector is not a provider of services to the public. It used to be, many decades ago. Today, it is Labour’s power base, a conduit of politically driven social change and a source of funding for the left. And John wants to finance the left even further
Reform the unionised and Labour owned public sector or the public sector will undermine the next Tory government
Reply Try reading what I write rather than criticising a view I do not hold
Skye news tells us today, repeating an article by Neil Basu, Assistant Commissioner of the Met, in the Guardian, that up to 80% of those who wished to attack the UK were born in the UK. This poses more questions than it answers. Do this 80% belong to a particular ethnic group. ………. How have they been radicalised, was it by their parents, was it by our education system, specifically who or what in their daily lives has caused this radicalisation. Is there an identifiable trail to the source of their radicalisation.
What are the solutions to the threat they pose to normal innocent members of the UK general public. How should the majority in the UK , who like it here and wish a threat free life for themselves, react to this if we accept that it comes from an impecable source. Governments first responsibility is national security and protection of it’s citizens, so do you have advice to offer or do you prefer it is not discussed.
Whilst I agree with the general thrust of your argument, and I did note that you are now talking about tax cuts to boost the economy, not just the individual, I am concerned with the following;
“It is important that as the extra money is released it is made clear how it will be spent to boost service quality and provision.”
My problem how is the Treasury going to be assured of getting this value for money from other govt depts. when so many have had much control devolved away from the the core or from those under them, for example DfT or DfH. Who is going to decide which improvement schemes are more worthy than others for extra funding, I fear that without a return of greater centralised
planningoversight there is a real risk that this extra money will do nothing but fund many an unnecessary ‘pyramid’ made of icing sugar, rather than the ingratiated services the country actually needs.
Even with BJ’s spending proposals, he could easily reduce the overall cost of State spending by:
• Culling of all the quango’s
• Dropping vanity projects such as HS2, which was always part of EU policy
• Drop May’s stupid sjw projects, such as 0% emissions, gender equality gumph, hate crime resulting in police sitting at laptops rather than tackling actual crime
• Drop all the contracts she wanted to give to foreign businesses
• Remove all wind and solar power subsidies
• Remove all the public sector ’empire builders’ and hone down the 1000’s of civil service none jobs
• Remove the excessive layers of public sector management
• If the government are not going to do anything about the BMA refusing to charge health tourists, take its cost out of the foreign aid budget
• Remove all State benefits from migrants until they have paid into the system for 5 years
I am sure others can come up with lots of other suggestions, to reduce State spending and return to true conservative values
THIS IS HOW MOST OTHER COUNTRIES OPERATE
some possible savings, others no!
More borrowing? Am I mistaken, or is this country not suffering from a huge deficit that we have been trying to clear since 2008.
Surely it’s better to be honest that Brexit will mean leaving the single market. This will cause a hit to the economy, but we will get our country back and stop immigration from the E.U. It’s a price I and 17.2 million others are willing to pay.
Reply The deficit is mow low and the debt modest if you adjust for all the state debt now bought in by the state
@Leave; Your are mistaken, having been (willingly?) taken in by the Cameron/Osborne election spiel and spin. Both our national debt and deficit since 2008 is vastly less than they were after 1945…
But still very high Jerry
On here you are mostly secret socialists – happy to spend money on all sorts of service which benefit YOU.
I am the only one who has come up with an easy plan to slash taxes. Not cut taxes. Slash them by almost half.
How? Axe pensioner benefits. No state pensions. Full chargeable social care. Extra NHS contributions required by the elderly as they use the biggest share of NHS resources.
If we make old people pay their way – like everyone else has to – then we could have much lower taxes and no deficit.
And, no, I keep telling you all – you have not paid as much into the system as you now take our. You are a drain on the state and we should turn off the tap. Let you fund you own retirements.
You are presumably referring to all State employees’ salary-related pensions, including all politicians, junior nurses, town-hall clerks, prison warders and social workers, as well as the State basic pension for all introduced in 1906, and amended by the Attlee government?
Because if you are, lots of us have condemned the whole damn shebang as a Ponzi scheme, but if you’re forced to pay into it during your working life, you’re happy (sort of) to take the payments when you retire.
And if you are over a certain basic income level, you do – as a pensioner – have to pay social care costs.
And yes, the elderly have been and are the biggest users of the NHS in financial terms, and many of us are in favour of charges being introduced in some way or another – but try making that case to Labour politicians in particular, and get a shield in front of you to deflect the abuse!
Comment on reply. Smoke and mirrors surely, which will come back and bite us.
Once again we talk about spending more money with the token nod to improved services etc. Everyone should read Dominic Cummings contribution on his blog about change and Brexit. The systemic dysfunction of our national institutions (civil service) and their wilful refusal to accept/seek out change and greater talent and the kafkaesque nodding of government ministers to the demands of Jeremy Hayward especially relating to the EU.
I suspect most/all of it will go over the heads of those he criticises but if he and Boris can hold on it does offer hope for-the future. In the meantime it will make its readers cry with tears of frustration. It intellectually explains what we all know at a simplistic level, money will be spent by people not fit for-purpose and most likely wasted.
So on that basis Sir J R when will you realise that people like me are fed up with this constant ‘pouring money down a drain’ together with the bribe of reduced taxes so more borrowing to mortgage our grandchildren’s future.
After decades of BS about efficiency etc with nothing happening it is time for ‘you’ to stop and us to get real change. Reading Cummings blog about the mutually supporting inefficient back slapping society that is our politicians and civil servants, I am not holding my breath.
You mean the unelected, unaccountable Dominic Cummings?
Who voted for him and how do we remove him?
First define the extent that government should involve itself in our lives. Reduce the ridiculous tax burden to increase national and individual wealth. Assess the effect this has on encouraging enterprise and the creation of further wealth.
Decide the priority areas for greater spending. Health, education, security, and infrastructure for instance. All of which have deteriorated in the period of failed social tinkering since Margaret Thatcher’s premiership. Do not spend what you do not have or cannot borrow sensibly. Put an end to the ridiculous mass immigration we have encouraged under Blair and May. In fact through financial disincentive throw population into reverse for the next fifty years. 45 million would be a sensible target to aim for with AI looming on the horizon.
Agreed, Agricola. Reducing population is key, both here and abroad.
Just imagine, half the people in Britain equals no wait to see a doctor, more places in schools, no traffic jams, plenty of housing, etcetera. Most problems solved.
I posted this a week back:
…instead of adopting May’s expensive Climate Change CO2 strategy (on which the jury is out?), it would be far more environmentally effective if this Government put money into reducing the human population (tax incentives, education and access to birth control), both here and abroad.
Very few politicians have the wit or balls to propose this.
We can stop overpopulation by dramatically reducing births around the world. Increasing numbers of resource experts agree that in order to stop global overconsumption, depletion of resources and unprecedented loss of species – and significantly reduce dire human poverty – total world population needs to be between 1 and 3 billion people.
Half the population just means half as many doctors, half as many teachers.
It solves none of your problems.
Far too simplistic, Andy – but thank you for raising the point.
It is clear that different problems arise dependent on the level of population (for example: if there was just one person in the UK, or if there was 8 billion in the UK) but at a certain level there will be an optimal population for the kind of society we think we want, and are capable of organising.
‘Optimal Population’ on Wikipedia will introduce you to the subject.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Optimum_population
You will see that it has been a long-recognised issue:
‘Excessive growth may reduce output per worker, repress levels of living for the masses and engender strife.’ — Confucius 551 – 479 BCE
The three great areas of waste in the UK budget, from which we derive no benefit whatsoever, are:
1. Payments to the EU,
2. Green taxes/subsidies, and
3. Foreign aid.
I concede the fact we need to make some foreign aid, but not 0.7% of GDP, nevertheless these three factors represent around £30 billion of complete waste, which would be much better spent elsewhere.
Well said Peter…
and if we are looking at other savings , what about that promised bonfire of quangos …. Perhaps Government could take a close look at the NHS drugs bill and come up with some other options…?
good comment, but why could we not just pay off some DEBT?
other great areas of waste – –
The H of L, the size of the H of C, the Civil Service, NHS admin, HS2 phase 1, the aircraft carriers,the highest salaries in Councils/Boroughs.
Three of the four most important areas of govt spending are:
1) Overseas aid
2) Green subsidies
3) EU membership
The fourth is education. And it is no surprise that most of those who have a good education strongly back the other three.
The real wastes are defence – ludicrous buying expensive boys toys we never use. Police and criminal justice. Educate people and give them better access to healthcare (particularly mental health and addiction treatments) and they are less likely to be criminals. And stuff free cash pensioners – who should be made to work for the enormous handouts they receive.
Pressure on the NHS can be relieved not by more public spending, but reducing demand.
This can be done by:
1. Diverting lifestyle disease treatment to the private health sector
2. Introducing workplace health insurance schemes, with tax incentives, that allow
employees to opt out of the NHS
3. Diverting ineligible visitors to the private health sector
4. Introducing private health insurance schemes to cover adult sports injury treatment
The NHS isn’t under-funded, it’s over-subscribed.
I fully understand that at the moment the new Government is totally preoccupied with implementing Brexit and shoring up some public goodwill.
However, once the current furore has calmed down, in whatever direction, an urgent enquiry into the management and aims of the NHS is required before any more £billions gets shoved down its ever-gaping maw. And before the resident hysterics start to sharpen their keyboards, I am NOT recommending total privatisation, nor selling it lock, stock and barrel to the USA, nor leaving the sick and the poor to die in roadside ditches.
Can I ask why you and your chums aren’t betting your houses on the pound going up against the euro and making a killing. I’d suggest it’s because you know full well there isn’t going to be any ‘Brexit bonus’. The savings from future EU contributions will be dwarfed by the impact of a 20% decline in the pound against the euro (which has taken roughly £1000 out of the pockets of each family travelling to Europe for the past 3 years).
The government is planning on loosening the purse strings because it is desperate to stop the economy sliding into recession which incidentally has nothing to do with monetary policy being too tight. Are you seriously suggesting a 25 basis point hike in interest rates has done all this damage?
The trouble with that strategy is that once again it’s the young people who are going to have to pay back all the extra debt.
Yes, let’s sacrifice the independence and ancient sovereignty of the United Kingdom so you can enjoy a cheaper holiday in Europe. And therein lies the vacuous, valueless, empty mindset of your average Remain supporter.
Brexit was and still is an expression of a belief that political accountability as expressed through direct democracy is an essential prerequisite of a free nation. Without recourse to democracy we are mere slaves
Well said Dominic.
Too many people prefer existence in a gilded cage than the opportunity to make their own destiny. For some who’d have no idea what destiny to pursue, the comfortable cage is the rational choice. The problem is, if the cage door remains shut, those birds with plans are stuck. No wonder feathers fly!
We are still spending more than we collect from our burdensome tax regime and you are advocating borrowing more.
Pare back the state: education, health (through proper insurance not tax), security, some infrastructure, social services and law and order. We do not need so many MPs, their acolytes and the accompanying facilitators and advisers.
Public sector pensions need addressing. How does a doctor earning over £110,000 breach the £40,000 pension contribution limit. How much of that is employer contribution. Astounding.
Please do not advocate spending more money until you have learned to use what you already have. Your Brexit bonus should be a tax cut.
Certainly there are a host of things that need money spent on them after years of neglect, like roads, pathways, and transport generally, but we go too far into this, we should consider our credit rating:
“Standard & Poor’s credit rating for the United Kingdom stands at AA with negative outlook. Moody’s credit rating for the United Kingdom was last set at Aa2 with stable outlook. Fitch’s credit rating for the United Kingdom was last reported at AA with negative watch outlook.”
Almost certainly those that oppose our escape from the EU will ensure the UK credit rating is affected badly when we do leave. Perhaps we should be cautious in the short term about what borrowing we incur.
The government should give priority to British firms and the British people. Giving contracts (especially sensitive ones such as passport production) should be given to British firms wherever possible. It provides work for the British and some tax income on profits.
Employers should be made to subsidise low paid immigrant workers and seasonal workers should be given temporary visas for the duration of their employment. This would help reduce the cost of welfare to the UK taxpayer.
The government appears keener to ‘virtue signal’, or appease other countries, by giving business to foreign companies and workers instead of putting Britain and the British first. It doesn’t happen in other EU countries. They use every excuse in the book to keep profits and taxes within their own country.
The Public Sector needs to draw a much sharper line between recurring expenditure and one-off investments.
Borrowing to finance recurrent expenditure should be very rare: only when the tax take is much lower than expected.
Borrowing for investment should be freed up. Especially when interest rates are low. Government should be issuing thirty year or perpetual bonds at today’s rates. Limited only by the availability of sensible projects, not ‘bridges to nowhere’.
A particularly egregious example of muddled thinking is unfunded pension liabilities.
Without clarity about what is an investment and what isn’t it is meaningless to discuss the level of investment.
Hard to see where this extra money is going to come from. Rolls Royce spending £100m on Brexit preparations, investment down not because of “uncertainty” but because a future outside the EU single market may leave expensive assets stranded with no route to market for goods/services.
As Mark Carney says, “There are some very big industries in this country where that which is highly profitable becomes not profitable, becomes uneconomic”.
Inevitable that hundreds of thousands of jobs will be lost in the short term, corporation tax receipts will be down, paye/nic taxes will be down.
Personally, I don’t care — hold very few sterling assets and have made many plans. In fact, I confess to being a little curious, even excited about a no deal. But I would imagine that some people, perhaps many people, will be angry, perhaps very angry, at the outcome.
(My predication, BJ will do anything to avoid a post-no-deal election since the reality and the headlines will be dire so is hoping parliament will block, A50 will be extended and election held on a Brexit promise. Like Christmas, expensive gifts and other baubles these things are often better anticipated than realised).
With respect John, how about you and all the other UK MPs ‘representing’ English seats in the UK Parliament demand fairer funding for your English constituents? Putting an end to the skewed Barnett Formula would be a good start. Apparently Boris went laiden with cash for Nicola Sturgeon in the form of £300m last week whilst the next day offering only £200 million for the whole of England for English councils to prepare for no deal of which of course Scotland, Wales & NI would benefit even further thanks to Barnett consequentials. This on top of Hammond bunking the devolved nations billions of extra (bribe) money in the last two budgets whilst cutting English services to the bone.
Maybe if you and your colleagues demanded a fairer deal for England, England would get to benefit more from their hard earned taxes instead of seeing them benefit the rest of the UK with freebies which are denied to them on grounds of cost.
Reply What I am doing with my arguments for better funding for Wokingham/West Berkshire schools and other services, which are well below Scottish levels and below the English average, is to urge greater equality around the UK
Good morning, my support for exiting the EU dates from a meeting at which our host spoke.
Save our Fish, which was I recall at the Methodist Hall in Westminster, although it is true that I did not need much persuading, I had voted “No” in the 1975 referendum too, but this triggered me into joining UKIP, my first ever membership of a political party. The idea that the party’s two main objectives were to leave the EU and to introduce a greater degree of local and binding direct democracy. The latter was the real radical idea that local people should govern themselves locally.
I would say, that not much has changed. The more locally that executive power is pushed down, the better the overall governance and participation in society.
Rather than printing money and making yet another excuse for appropriating yet more power at a national or supranational level, the less effectively our our concerns addressed.
It’s refreshing to see the Tories adopting a different approach to fiscal policy. For too long they’ve played by the rules set by Labour’s profligacy. They spend and borrow; the Tories steady the ship. It’s rather like the battle of parenting where the responsible, nurturing, but drudge of a mother does the caring and scolding, whilst the ne’er do well father only wants a good time and never says no. Guess who’s “mother”?
The general perception of public spending is of massive inefficiency and waste. Every pound spent because “that’s what we always do” is £1 less spent on “what we should do”, e.g. Government appears to have abandoned any drive for efficiency in return for reward and acquired an evangelical zeal for throwing more and more money at the NHS, because “that’s what we always do”. They’ve already committed a third of their spending to the NHS, and of course, it’s never going reduce. Is this “what we should do”?
The NHS could be allocated 50% of spending and would still squander its finite resources doing the same old, same old, so it needs a radical rethink and restructure, perhaps through the introduction of some form of personal insurance scheme. It’s “free” for all ethos has also actively encouraged the creation of a nation of irresponsible people who demand treatments for self-inflicted illnesses that might never have occurred if better lifestyle choices had been made. Is this “what we should do”?
We need to take a sobering step back from the hysteria and decide through clear and objective eyes exactly what the purpose of the NHS should be in the 21st century, then decide the level of funding to support it. Indeed, this should be slowly but systematically applied across all demands on the public purse to release resourcing for “what we should do”, perhaps starting with the quickest of fixes, a genuinely costed Foreign Aid budget.
All of this and from other people is common sense stuff and I agree but it is the same old same old ‘sticking plaster’ we have heard for ever.
The discussion needs to move from where it always is ‘the what’ to the ‘how’ and before that the goals, barriers, cultural, physical etc.
Real change management.
Absolutely right. The availability of funding is not the result of a decision but the beginning. Justification has to be sought and precise details of how it will be spent.
Phone the surgery before 10am ..get a home visit after lunch.
Or just turn up at the surgery and wait and you will be seen.
See a dr you have known all your life who knows YOU.
Why not?
Surely we are still worth a little compassion, kindness and care?
But no…politicians have purposely made this country so inefficient…so chaotic,overcrowded and so dangerous ( making home visits impossible)that now we have to wait weeks just to see some unknown dr…if lucky.
Privatise the whole thing.
Have private COMPETING walk in surgeries.
Why not?
Why waste more WORKER’S money on a nasty, socialist, failed project?
( Although actually, if as suspected, the original aim of the NHS was to help create a socialist state and become a vehicle for mass immigration and political correctness…then the NHS has been a resounding success! Rather like the BBC.).
Oh yes and the NHS thinks it is soooo condescendingly, smugly wonderful. A very nice lady with whom I was friends….she and her entire family ALWAYS flew all the way back home for medical treatment…far superior to any available here apparently….well obviously……
The point I believe that Dominic is trying to make is covered in an episode
of Yes, Minister called, “The Compassionate Society”: would the extra
money earmarked for the NHS be spent on “healing the sick”? You write that
ministers will need to be firm about how the money is spent. Could
you spell out some principles that you would expect them to apply in doing so?
Sir John, Are you of the opinion that health tourism has been stamped out? And if not, what do you think is the relationship between the amount spent on foreigners abusing the NHS and the PM’s extra couple of billions.
Reply The NHS is meant to charge visitors for use of its services but does not always bother.
To my mind, it is pointless and self defeating just to throw more at public services without proper and radical reform not just of how that money is raised but also how it is spent. Currently our Tax Code stands at over 17000 pages and as such, it is vastly over complicated and not fit for purpose. Compare that with the Tax Code for Hong Kong which stands at 276 pages and is generally regarded as the best and most efficient in the world. We should be aiming to radically reform our tax code and the way HMRC works to bring the code down to a more manageable level below 1000 pages and probably nearer 500. It will reduce waste, tax avoidance and tax evasion, make taxation simpler and more effective and efficient. From this, other departments can then be reformed and funds needed evaluated and used much more effectively. Stop the tinkering around the edges that has gone on for so long and reform it properly.
Reform the HoL.
Change the system. Maximum 100. None should be failed politicians or worked in the public sector. All should have considerable business experience (and not just lawyers) and subject to public election subject based on said business experience. Exclude all those who receive any sort of EU remuneration.
Not a huge saving by government standards, but it is still over £200,000 which could pay of the debt or be used on more worthwhile project.
Apologies for off-topic:
There are 3 very entertaining and informative videos on today’s BrexitFacts4EU website which readers here would enjoy.
Robert from Dulwich’s no-nonsense approach leaves most of our politicians in the shade.
For all the expressions of frustration seen on this board it is testament to Sir John’s decency that he can still maintain this blog, respond politely in the face of at times hostility and still keep his composure. For that he should be applauded.
Sometimes I myself become a tad heated at the lack of conviction at the heart of the Tory party and the absence of a desire to smash Labour and their client state into the abyss but at least Sir John always steps up with his blog
Apologies if at times I become a tad confrontational. I can assure it isn’t personal merely frustration at seeing my country being hollowed from the inside by a vicious, nasty form of politics called liberal left-leftist fascism
For me I believe we will see the greatest benefit in reform, often to achieve a smaller government.
Here I would cancel hate laws and enshrine free speech in law, this frees up a lot of policing time.
Health and safety overkill wastes millions, perhaps billions for the NHS. Our local authority spends £9 a ream for paper for example and all hospitals have a policy of throwing millions of pounds of medicine away. Along with strange requirements, why are blister packs safer then bottles? The simple solution is to privatize the supply to NHS and remove pointless legislation to watch costs fall.
Government is due a healthy weight loss, here many departments could be dropped, with the people left to decide what is hate speech we can close that comission down. An acceptance that government is not responsible for certain areas I am sure can shut down un-needed departments too.
Here if honesty replaced virtue signalling we would get more down, we do not need a climate change department – just enviroment to establish minimum atandards and people will opt for lowest costs.
What a lot of people forget it’s the mess that 13years of a labour government left Britain in, and who as to pick up the pieces the tax paying public of labours incompetence, I’m married to a nhs nurse and believe me they have been at the sharp end of the stick through austerity not caused by the Tory’s but labours incompetence
The National Debt is above 85%, we have just had a horrible quarter ( borrowing up 33%)and the EU payment ( net of net) is under 1% of annual spending all of which and much more will be consumed in Brexit costs and the on going increased borrowing required due to the self imposed loss of tax receipts and strructural costs (£30bn say the OBR to start with ). Good time for unfunded promises? Course it is.
The No Deal Disaster is nearly upon us which until days ago was a !”Million and one” chance” … part of the “easiest negotiations ever” . U Gov 25% say “Good outcome” “50% Bad outcome “ only 13% say “acceptable compromise”
Of the options 37% support staying in as compared to 26% for ‘no deal “
Requiescat in pace Conservatism, nothing but worms left now.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
@Andy is really on top form today! First class entertainment!!
The elephant in the Public Spending room must be the huge amount handed to The Overseas Aid Programme. Around £14 Billions was spent last year. This is an outrageous amount of taxpayers money to donate to too many less-than-worthy causes and MUST be cut to fund more services at home for the British people in need of it!
Although China, USA and Germany spend more than the UK, I suggest their contributions are carefully targeted to do the most good for the recipient and the donor country. We should adopt similar principles and with a lower amount of funding.