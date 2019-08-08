Maiden Erleigh Post Office

By johnredwood | Published: August 8, 2019

I have received the e-mail below from the Post Office regarding the closure of McColl’s who currently run the service there. The store will close in December 2019 and the Post Office is looking for an alternative operator.

Dear Mr Redwood

I’m contacting you to provide you with an update on Maiden Erleigh Post Office.

We have been advised that McColls, who operate the store and Post Office in Maiden Erleigh, will be closing their store in December 2019 which means that the Post Office in the store can no longer operate from there. I want to reassure you that we are currently looking for an alternative operator to provide a service and will share an update when we have a confirmed proposal.

We are also advertising the opportunity to run a Post office in the local area on our website. If you are aware of any retail businesses in the area who may be interested in running a branch please do pass on this link and encourage them to apply: https://runapostoffice.co.uk/home/result/show/maiden-erleigh-post-office-reading-rg6-7nz

If you have any further questions then please don’t hesitate to contact me,

Kind regards,

 

Laura

 

 

 

Laura Tarling
External Affairs Manager
