Project Fear now masquerades as a discussion of “No Deal Brexit”

The BBC were in overdrive yesterday peddling the same old arguments that if we just leave the EU they will not be able or willing to sell us all their exports. No critical questions to the usual suspects stating all this about how we manage to import so much from non EU sources today, or why would Dover and Calais wish to mess up their ports and their businesses by delay?
We go over and over the same absurd Remain arguments that we faced in the referendum campaign. I decided I had to divert today from my plan to carry on with the positives, by reminding myself just how wrong the Treasury and Remain were in the referendum with all their bogus forecasts. I spent much of my campaign refuting their forecasts of falling GHDP , falling house prices, falling share prices and rising unemployment. My replies on their argument that sterling would fall was “Sterling once we are out of the EU will continue to rise and fall as it has done all the time we have been in the EU. It has been very volatile”. That is exactly what has happened with for example a fall off against the dollar immediately after the vote, a rise back to the levels at the time of the vote, followed more recently by another decline. The strength of the dollar, UK money policy and other issues still affect this rate as before.
The main short term forecasts the Treasury made were specifically for the first couple of years or so after the vote. They said in their detailed published document on the short term outlook for after a Leave vote (not after exit)
1. There would be a recession, with unemployment rising by 500,000, or by as much as 800,000 in the worst case. The Unemployment rate would rise from the then rate of 4.9% to 6.5% or even to 7.3%.
Outturn Employment grew substantially, with the unemployment rate falling from 4.9% to 3.8%, a fall of 22%. There was no recession.
2. House prices would fall by 10%, with a worst case possible fall of 18%
Outturn House prices continued to rise for the UK as a whole, at a modest rate, despite the hikes in Stamp duty, restriction on mortgages and tax rises for Buy to let.
3. The “return investors would demand for holding longer term UK government debt or the term premium would rise by between 40bp and 100bp” driving up borrowing rates generally.
Outturn The 10 year cost of government borrowing has fallen from 1.09% to 0.52%, a halving of the overall rate of interest on such debt.
4. Shares would fall. Whilst no forecasts of the extent were in the document, Remain claimed the UK share market would fall after the vote, and then modified this to saying domestically oriented shares would fall.
Outturn The All Share Index is up 17% since the referendum. The FTSE250, which excludes the 100 largest companies which predominantly earn profits abroad, is up by slightly more than 17%.
So we now know all but the Treasury’s sterling forecast was wrong by large margins. Why doesn’t the mainstream media revisit this and ask those responsible why they got it so wrong? Why should we believe their tales of gloom going forwards, when they made such a hash of these crucial referendum influencing forecasts?
As ever, diversionary tactics from John Redwood. No one is saying we will restrict imports, so stop inventing scare stories. What is being said – correctly – is that our exports will suffer. Right now, as members of the EU’s single market (created by Mrs Thatcher) we have frictionless unrestricted trade with the EU. If we leave with no deal, we lose those privileges, we are a third country and our exports will face the tariffs and border checks that any country the EU trades with without a deal has to face. A MASSIVE blow to free trade. But hey, you Brexiters tell me you know what you voted for. You voted to choke off free trade with our biggest export market
Reply Most of the scare stories relate to alleged difficulties in importing
Macron is in no position to see central Paris flooded with farmers and their tractors complaining that their produce is rotting on the roads to the Channel ports. It is not in the EUs interests to start playing silly buggers with tariffs and inspections. Why would they want to hinder our exports when they sell more to us in the first place? Theirs is the greater loss not ours.
Why would the French farmers vent their anger on Macron, rather than on the English, with their bizarre Red Lines? Do you not remember Operation Stack, over no more than a couple of miles of inshore waters and a handful of fishing boats?
This will be of a wholly different order.
So just to be clear what do you think the French Farmers will do Martin? Stop other Countries transporting goods through France to the UK by blockading their own ports and stacking and racking vans on their side of The Channel?
What di you mean by “the English, with their bizarre Red Lines?
@Martin in Cardiff; “Why would the French farmers vent their anger on Macron,”
Because that’s what French farmers always do! Even when their problems are directly caused by the EU/CAP and not Frances national or regional govt. It will be no different this time – unless of course europhile rabble rouser’s intentionally misinform the French as to why problems have occurred…
“Operation Stack [..//..] This will be of a wholly different order.”
But unless the EU play silly buggers will there be any need for “Operation Stack”, even if customs checks are reintroduced, there were very few problems previously when the TIR system of Carnet customs clearance was used, even before the UK joined the EEC.
There will only be tariffs if the EU decide to impose them. There is a simple mechanism to avoid that by agreeing in principle to sign an FTA within a reasonable period of time. WTO rules then allow zero tariffs to apply in the meantime. Of course the EU may decide, in order to teach the UK a lesson, to put up tariffs and other barriers. But it will be very clear where the move has come from.
As Sir John says, the current round of project fear focuses on an inexplicable shortage of food and medicines – imports in other words.
It is evident that you fail to comprehend why people voted leave.
Henry
If you are right then over the many years since the single market started we should have seen a “massive” difference between the ease with which EU nations trade with each other and the constant delays, long queues at ports , “massive” extra tariffs and extra bureacracy suffered by non EU nations when they trade with EU nations.
Have you noticed any difference because I haven’t.
Being an expert on international trade perhaps you can explain.
If the roads around our ports and those on the other side are gridlocked owing to delays in traffic carrying exports, and the docks blocked with delayed ships, then that would doubtless impact on imports too.
But look, don’t the Brexit Party voters and their kind want every vehicle coming into the country strip-searched for stowaways anyway? “Close our open borders” they cried.
Are you in favour of illegal immigration Martin?
Henry. I voted to Leave accepting worts and all in the knowledge that in the longer term we would be far better off both economically and politically. Please stop this insulting condescending ‘I didn’t know what I voted for rubbish’ if you are so certain of the future please let me have next weeks lottery numbers. Can’t, well there’s a surprise.
J R is correctly pointing out that what has been spewed out by the Treasury etc and presumably gleefully supported by you at the time has been proved to be absolute bollocks.
Henry. We don’t believe you.
I no longer watch the news as it is wall to wall hysterical rantings from silly reporters.
They never question the fact that why would we stop importing food and medicines.
Farmers whinge about losing EU markets yet we are a massive importer of food.
There are plenty of non EU countries willing to fill any gap.
This free trade you refer to, who is that with, as it is not with the Eu is it ? We pay c 20 billion a year for the privilege of trading with europe. That’s more than it would cost net if applying tariffs to imports and exports. And these border checks don’t seem to affect trade with South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, America, Chile .. I could go on.
According to the BBC “45,000 dairy cows could be culled in Northern Ireland, in the event of a no-deal Brexit”
I don’t know if this is would be spontaneously by lighting strikes, mass bovine suicide, by the IRA, or by farmers. According to the BBC it will happen, so it must be true.
Saw that. A third of milk exported to Republic of Ireland which tariffs would end.
So send that third to the mainland or make cheese or butter with it.
Maitlis on BBC is getting worse. She recently had Norman Lamont as a guest but rather than allow him to answer she used the interview to present her own views at considerable length.
no change there then?
Agreed, she is argumentative, doesn’t get the best out of whoever she interviews, let alone personal bias.
Maybe we should remember the BBC’s raison d’etre – inform educate entertain
The UK will need to step up Cheddar production to replace Irish Cheddar, which will be hit by tariffs, though not in NI. Use the NI milk for cheese.
Exactly!
The case for removing the Licence Fee and making the BBC EARN its revenue by the quality of its programmes is now surely unanswerable!
Incidentally, to my knowledge the BBC has never said the country will ‘LEAVE the EU’ – the narrative is always the country will ‘CRASH OUT’ of the EU!
reminds me of the figure £39bn someone came up,
‘we need to alarm people with threats of dead cows littering the fields….how many shall we say? …err how about 10,000 ….oh no, no real impact. OK so what about 50,000? A bit too much like a guess, lets settle on 45,000? All agreed? Good thats it then.’
Stephen, sorry I don’t watch the BBC news anymore so could you tell me why they think Northern Ireland dairy cows would be culled, couldn’t their milk be sent into the UK because apparently according to ‘Martin in Cumbria’ the French are going to be holding up our imports. As Peter said there should be sufficient, cheese, yoghurt and other products needing dairy imports from within the UK.
I read an article the other day about how much money is to be made out of parmesan a hard cheese that takes 12 months to mature, the Northern Irish should look into how to make a similar long store product for domestic use so they don’t have any waste in the meantime.
sorry – Martin in Cardiff
You need to get your facts right. If we’re in a single market, EU sales aren’t actually exports. We’re subject to all those rules made by 27 other countries. We voted to not be subject to their rules and to free ourselves up to sell to and by from others under our own negotiating regime, not one made by lots of other countries and interests from Germany to Greece.
Mr Carter appears not to understand that international trade is a duality. There is a buyer and a seller. If the buyer is damaged the seller is also damaged. This basic fact is far too basic a fact for Mr Carter.
If the EU intend to damage trade between UK based companies and companies operating from the Eurozone then both parties and their respective dependents will suffer.
Let the EU do their vicious, idiotic best. The British people have been in this situation before. We don’t too kindly to threats from idiots
Donald trump said when we won the vote! It wont make jack shit difference!
Now accept democracy.
It is very important to note that Parliament’s legal intention for the UK to leave the EU is not conditional upon a withdrawal agreement
Please forecast our life if we Remain.
For the past four years all extreme Remainers have done is forecast doom if we Leave, I have heard nothing about the sunny uplands of Remaining. Why?
The immediate future? More QE to stop the eurozone falling into recession.
As will the EU trade with us – c£80Bn a year more than we sell to them?
Two side to every argument!
BeeCee – if the £ remains low we won’t be able to afford or want to buy imports so the £80 billion will decrease if not disappear, no?
and if the EU clearly imposes difficulties on our exports, we will do the same on products from them to us. But the EU ‘politbureau’ want us to feel the pain, so we can expect tough treatment even if they get worse. They don’t want UK to escape and thrive, many more may want out.
Not quite as bad as the BSE absurd over alarmism or the foot and mouth overkill.
Endless scares that are either complete drivel or at best huge over exaggeration.
Business will find ways round all the EU and absurdities inflicted on them by governments and the EU. They have had a lot of practice. At least out of the EU we can get rid of many of these absurdities.
No we did not , we voted for the removal of Britain from the EU`s desire for ” ever closer union” and by the way , that is a phrase not much heard latterly . Trade will continue with the countries in the EU as it has in the past , there is no reason other than the EU`s attempt to frustrate a democratic vote , to prevent it .
As to choking off “Free Trade” , it is not free , the EU sells the illusion of “Free Trade” , a country has to pay its membership fees to enjoy “Free Trade”
To be pedantic, some countries in the EU pay membership fees – most don’t, relying on subsidies from the likes of us.
But Henry, in talking about trade, there never was a deal. All that has been offered is an implementation period and a promise to talk about trade provided we sign the Withdrawal Agreement. Something has been lost in translation.
If you believe our exports will suffer then why do you campaign against Brexit? Why don’t you let history prove you right? Just think, you Remainers will be in power for a hundred years within 6 months of our leaving the EU if you are right. Just think of it A Hundred Years of Pure Dictatorship!!!
Of course, you are wrong and you know you are wrong like all poor loser Remainers who are frantic, going out of their minds knowing our people will insist you are all exported to the EU tariffs or no. Enjoy your trip!
Sir John,
There have been many gloating comments on this site from ‘remainers’ thoroughly enjoying the slight fall in Sterling following Boris’s election win. Interesting, as a WTO Brexit looks more and more likely, that Sterling is already strengthening once again.
As you say, once we are properly out of the EU, Sterling will inevitably rise and fall. However, I have said many time here, I am confident that with positive political leadership delivering all that is possible for the UK on the world stage, Sterling will continue to strengthen.
It will be interesting in a year or so’s time to see just how, with the inbuilt serious problems caused by the ‘cart before the horse’ introduction of the single currency, the Euro is then faring. I fear the worst and the UK must be well clear before anything hits the fan.
Interesting that Russia is favouring the Euro in it’s move to de-dollarise-In Q1,the %age of Russia-China trade settled in Euros was up from 7.3% to 21.9% with the $ down from 75.8% to 55.7%.Discussions are also underway with the EU to examine the scope for moving settlement of EU-Russia trade to Euros and Rubles too.
It wasn’t just the bbc but all the other mainstream media outlets coverage with there endless stream of interviews with remoaners, these scare monger project fear muppets are all going to look pretty stupid after the 31s October when we leave and after we settle down start to build our great country back up again, and hopefully a general election so we can get the chance to fill Westminster with true believers in democracy Great Britain and carry on with our lives knowing we have done the right thing
McDonnell knows that, if the Conservatives lead a “No deal” Brexit and then the UK flourishes… Labour is finished. He can’t afford to take this risk.
Oldwulf,
You make an interesting point, I’d add that the Marxist Labour party of Corbyn and McDonnell is really on its last legs, Labour should, and probably will, reinvent itself after the Marxists are kicked out in the next year or so. They cling to a Stalinist state ownership idea that can never succeed.
I read an interesting suggestion that the Labour really needs to return to its roots of the ‘mutual society’ model of the 19th century, but updated to appeal to today’s self-employed, vocational, gig economy folk.
@Peter Wood. Yep …. history has taught us that left wing economics do not work.
Indeed – the proviso is important. If the uk flourishes. The govt can waste no time in implementing policies to make sure it does.
The alliance of Marxists and Scottish separatists should alarm all who value freedom, democracy, the market system and the UK.
On the other hand, McDonnell reportedly says if Boris is beaten by a vote of confidence and doesn’t resign, Labour will tell the Queen they are taking over. Sinister. If that lot get anywhere near power, we may never get another General Election. They must be routed by honest Labour supporters, but unfortunately the £3 members are mostly young and have no idea how Marxists actually work, so full of dreamy stuff are their heads.
McDonnell wishes Labour to fail. It is the only way he thinks he can become leader of the Labour Party.
We now have a new chancellor. He is in charge of the treasury.His first task should be to issue a proper forecasts.The media can then revise their reporting.
Javid is not doing enough quickly enough – where is his uplifting lower and simpler tax vision – what is he waiting for?
and state there will no more politically biased forecasts.
How are you defining a “proper forecast”? The four thousand odd occupants of the Treasury and the Bank of England, are still using the same old orthodox economic models (DSGE; VARs etc), none of which can handle a paradigm shock like Brexit. Hence, Carney has to hand out BS forecasts (on behalf of, and taking the blame for, the Chancellor) because he has nothing else to offer.
Remember, the Treasury and the Central Bank are one and the same, indivisible in a fiat currency economy. Alas, neoliberal governments still pretend that monetary policy (interest rate setting) actually works.
BTW. For all 500 million “boiling frogs” in the EU austerity kettle, the IMF illustrates how near perfect its flatlining of its twenty eight economies has and still is turning out since the 2008 crash. The UK has actually managed to shrink its economy; its currency shrunk with it. The Pound was at $1.6 at the start of 2010, it is circa $1.2 now; a 25% fall. https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDPDPC@WEO/USA/MAE/GBR/ADVEC?year=2019
As you rightly say, the Treasury and Bank of England have now become ‘The National Guesswork Authority’ and prove over and over they are not worth their salaries.
ONS “In February 2019, the UK’s gross national income (GNI) and Value Added Tax (VAT) contribution to the EU was £2.9 billion, £1.0 billion higher than in February 2018”
Why are we paying more if we’re shrinking?
The Pound was at $1.6 at the start of 2010, it is circa $1.2 now; a 25% fall.
Was this during which the US $ was constant in value against other currencies and gold? It never rose in value to make the £ look weaker?
Exactly the BBC endless anti-Brexit bias is huge, They just cannot help it it seems, almost everyone who works there is a remainer. These people hardly know anyone who is not like them. Their bias on this is almost as bad as it is on climate alarmism exaggerations, political correctness and wanting ever more taxes, enforced “equality”, more regulation of everything and bigger government in general. They call it “public service broadcasting”! It is actually propaganda and unfair competition funded by an unfair tax on televisions.
You say “despite the hikes in Stamp duty, restriction on mortgages and tax rises for Buy to let” – indeed all of which need correcting now by Javid. The stamp duty in particular has hit larger London and south east properties hard and damages job mobility. The landlord (and thus tenant) taxes are totally unsustainable and hugely damaging, the bank lending rules damaging to investment and new property provision. The suggestion of no eviction without good reason would be a further disaster for all but the parasitic lawyers.
About half of Newsnight last night devoted to project fear – over cows in Nothern Ireland and 14p milk tariffs. Fear not the industry will adjust just fine (one way or another). Businesses and customers will find a way round whatever daft taxes and rules that the EU and government foolishly put in place to inconvenience them. Process the milk in the North perhaps, make more cheese or similar. Where there’s a will there’s a way.
The Newsnight broadcasters have not left the country. That says it all. If they believed in what they spout they would have packed all their belongings and gone to a country where they can eat. Better not pick Ireland. They are going into poverty and our fields will be scattered with a plentiful supply of their workers.
BBC’s Brexit scaremongering is relentless.
Today they were implying that it would adversely affect professional football.
They also carried a story about veganism being the solution to global warming.
I hope the BBC canteen will immediately set the appropriate example by changing to a 100% vegan menu.
One only has to read the work of Robin Aitken to see exactly why the BBC is now a socialist outfit. The question of whether it is left wing or not can be settled by one day of heeding its output. The only important question now is: how soon can we be rid of it?
Bob, don’t even go there. I had to face a weekend of lectures from my daughter and her husband who have both gone vegan. Honestly, it is the new religion. Came back home to decent food and didn’t feel like I was eating cardboard. They ignore the amount of animal life killed to protect crops. They also ignore the economic damage it would do and the fact that most of us like meat!
reminds me of the joke Q ‘ how do you know if someone is vegan? A ‘ because they tell you’.
‘Honestly, it is the new religion’
– Let’s return to the old traditional religion of this country (Traditional Roman Catholicism and Traditional Anglicanism) that made this country GREAT (in best sense of word). Traditional Christianity that gave us:
– CONSERVATISM! (Edmund Burke – based on traditional Christian values and antipathy to French Revolution and its modern socialist values etc)
– FAMILY VALUES (and depending on family instead of state), Mum + Dad
– WORK ETHIC (depending on honest, hard work instead of lies and corruption). Quakers in business. Medieval Catholic guilds.
– THE MONARCHY (with Queen Elizabeth I like Queen Bee over working bees producing beautiful honey – now we’re like over-individualistic cats that no-one can harness properly).
– PARLIAMENT
– Great LITERATURE (Shakespeare, Austen)
– Great MUSIC (Handel)
– Great and Beautiful ARCHITECTURE (Medieval Cathedrals and churches and Sir Christopher Wren)
– THE JUDICIARY
– OXFORD, Cambridge, Eton, Grammar Schools
– Great BRITISH HUMOUR (in particular Samuel Johnson)
– PATRIOTISM (ancient Christian virtue going back to the Middle Ages). And Public Duty.
It was Traditional Christianity that formulated the idea of the sacredness of a nation’s sovereignty / independence, whilst having good relations with and having strong respect for one’s neighbours and for using proper strategy and tactics and hard work and honesty to achieve big things in our country’s life.
If we returned properly to be a country of Traditional Christianity, tax would be at maximum of 25% or less, we’d have a strong and stable economy, healthy people in terms of body and mind – a truly, happy, humorous nation.
God Bless HM The Queen, The Union, England.
I would be entirely content to see fewer EU nationals manning our Premiership teams. At the moment it seems that one English team’s Italians are playing another’s Italians. But let’s be smart and selfish. The number of working visas given to EU footballists should be optimised so as to maximise the wealth of this country. I suspect that that would justify a reduction in the number of Europeans playing here.
good point …fewer EU nationals, more UK young talent given game time.
Many deserve ‘porridge’ for their blatant scaremongering and propaganda.
After hearing the BBC bore on about climate change this morning, my number one task for today is to go and buy the largest juicy steaks I can find.
God I am sick of being lectured to by the BBC, especially when they seek to make us live like monks, meanwhile they promote mass immigration driven population expansion.
@Lifelogic. The BBC has a number of problems from its overpaid “stars” and management, the license fee/tax for over 75s and now finding itself on the wrong side of history by supporting Remain. It has dug itself into a hole and
needs to stop digging.
We were told yesterday about how many miles of traffic would be built up on the motorways in Kent if we leave with no deal.
No response from the government to these claims; was no one available for comment?
If we do feel there may be port disruption, wouldn’t it be a good idea to lighten the traffic until things are sorted out? For example, we could suspend imports of cars from the EU. Given the number of vehicles on our roads, we could probably keep that up for 12 months with no adverse effects.
Yes, just in case we should issue a state of emergency, no cars from Germany or France.
The Kent Motorways and roads are fully clogged on a far too regular basis, usually caused by French Union action and more recently by Belgian Customs.
It is unlikely to be worse when we have left
For example, we could suspend imports of cars from the EU. That would give a clear signal to the German, French, and Italian car makers, would it not.
The speed limit on German and Italian cars aren’t compatible with British roads anyway. The motorway speed limit in the UK should be 80mph on clear stretches then the speedometer only needs to go up to 80-5. The gearing and crawling speeds on the British use cars could be better engineered to achieve better fuel use and more efficient engine use at 20mph and 30mph such as the speeds most people travel around at now because of ‘smart’ roads and technology.
Why? It’s quite simple. They lied in order to sway the vote (and it worked on many voters), and they expected Remain to win so their deliberately wrong forecasts would never be tested.
As Leave did win, it goes this way … the Treasury, Carney and co claim the credit for averting their fabricated disaster. They see it as a win-win. They think they can continue to lie with impunity and nobody will notice.
I don’t understand why Carney is not on gardening leave yet.
Bob mainly because for the last 3 years we have had a remainer Government, let us see how long he remains in the job now!
They smugly thought they had a one way bet.
Good morning
The biggest wopper was not said in the Referendum but long before. That was over joining the Euro. The CBI especially was very vocal that we should join.
We also never hear about what Remaining in the EU means and what it would look like. No mention of the increase in contributions etc.
But we have come to expect this from a Remain led media.
Mark, we also need to hear more from our politicians about the effects of remaining and what exactly it would mean. It should all be shouted from the rooftops.
I’ve no doubt that the remain element of commenters here would be glad to explain why we should be happy (even proud) to pay a lot extra to remain in their EU. But they never talk up the great and glorious future that could have been ours for the paying.
As they hold their EU is such high esteem, surely they should be extolling it to us, not crowing about the doom that will descend as we leave?
I find it hilarious that a number of things which have been listed on an obscure website blog by one Dom Cummings have been announced in the last few days as government policy and decisions. What a weird way for the political class to bring about change. Disruption is needed, I just wish there was a better way for choices to be made.
I see little point in agonising over all of this now, we are so near the end of this phase we should wait to see how things are on the week of Monday 4th , 5th, 6th November?
The next phase will be in trying to shore up the economy, possibly quelling street protests arresting looters and otherwise smoothing out the political situation.
Then after everything settles down into a new order it will be time to go back to Brussels to look for a FTA, where the first thing to appear on the table will be ‘movement of people’, followed by the 39B still owing and then of course the NI border?
Well Jason the policy on movement of people and residential rights for EU citizens already here, has been set out by the UK government sadly the EU refuses to talk about it.
The delay in leaving has reduced the money that we might owe.
I say might because the EU has refused to deliver an itemised bill.
Regarding Ireland, the UK has said it will not build a hard border. The Republic of Ireland has also said the same thing.
So unless the new EU army invades and builds themselves a wall very little will change.
In any case WTO is “risk based” rather than requiring a hard border…
What agonising? You mean the continuous droning on by Remainer media?
‘The next phase will be in trying to shore up the economy, possibly quelling street protests arresting looters and otherwise smoothing out the political situation.’
Eh?
I could see some of that happening should we not leave as expected. Anyway you show a vivid imagination, which branch of the media do you work/write for?
Traitor, you would deny us freedom!
Better to live one day as a free man than a thousand years as an EU slave!
It is as though MSM have Stockholm syndrome, exacerbated by the EU ‘funding’ they also receive.
That can also be applied to the CBI, universities, numerous quangos and politicians. Sad really that so many self acclaimed ‘intelligent’ ‘experts’ can be so easily brainwashed.
Or perhaps they are not suffering from this syndrome at all and it is just really something far more base. It is merely because they have such high opinions of themselves and their self interest is such that it makes them so susceptible to bribery.
The former requires physiological treatment, the latter requires something far less sympathetic. Remove all their State funding and close all the quangos.
Indeed.
As you say “Sad really that so many self acclaimed ‘intelligent’ ‘experts’ can be so easily brainwashed”. Well perhaps not brainwashed but they are neither independent nor impartial (often not experts either) and often suffer from group think or better watch my funding think?
We see this with the great climate alarmist, bogus science exaggerations & conspiracy with the BBC and certain charities (and vested interests in farming grants) to the fore. But then all but a tiny handful of mad MPs voted for Ed Milliband’s rather insane climate change Act.
Perhaps calling them ‘mad’ for voting for EM’s CCA is too kind. It’s probably more like their having been told by their civil servants what they should be thinking.
”Too much trouble to waste time reading it all yourself, old chap. What’s the point of keeping a dog and barking yourself?”
A bit like May’s ‘WA’ I daresay.
“Remove all their State funding and close all the quangos.”
And which quango will authorise that?!
The Treasure weren’t wrong in their forecasts. The Treasury’s plan was to scare and terrify people. That’s propaganda. Their findings were deliberate and mendacious. They’ve been exposed. They need to be culled without mercy.
Brexit has revealed the disgusting and abhorrent nature of what the UK government, Parliament and the wider nature of governmental bodies (Quangos) and those employed within as become.
It has exposed the hypocrisy and contempt of the print media and especially the BBC for the British people
It has exposed the Electoral Commission and its appalling pro-EU and pro-Labour bias
I believe it has also exposed the nobbled nature of other bodies of the State
Impartiality and professional integrity is dead and now we have politicised public bodies acting to crush dissenting voices and eliminate threats to their existence
That is the upside of Brexit. That we can now see the maggot infested carcass that is the British political state and how Labour and the EU (and indeed many other politicians both Tory and other parties) have taken over and can exercise huge influence even when not in government through Quango
And yet still even now we hear talk of a rehashed WA without the backstop. It’s unacceptable.
Johnson must deliver a no-deal Brexit. Anything else is Remain
Well said, it is not a pretty sight.
Well said Dominic. Brexit has certainly exposed the lies, the deceit and the self-interest that exists in our countries institutions.
Dominic
Absolutely 100% spot on.
Well said, Dominic.
My only concern is that if Boris does deliver a No-deal Brexit, although greatly welcome, then afterwards, all the wrong-doings of the Establishment will just be swept under the carpet – and so they will continue to lurk, waiting, waiting for retribution, perhaps to one day rise up from the ashes and rejoin their beloved EU.
I only have confidence in Farage and The Brexit Party to truly clear the swamp, to bring radical change, and drive forward a positive outcome for Britain.
Although I rarely watch BBC news nowadays, I did witness some of this when a leave academic was being interviewed. I thought it was rather a clumsy attempt to be more balanced. The presenter gave the impression of being unrehearsed in her manner of questioning. This is a clumsy attempt by BBC editorial staff to alter their stance in response to the change in Government policy an mood of the Country.
It is blatant window dressing. They still refuse to challenge the doomsayers by demanding evidence to support their ludicrous claims. They will not highlight the inaccuracy of Treasury or BoE forecasts.
They are a disgrace to journalism and have brought their Charter into disrepute.
WE no longer live in the relatively sane world we thought we’d grown up in. Anyone from the stars observing the way things are going would really want to partition off this sector of the galaxy to avoid us.
We are being overwhelmed by social-engineering from government, the media, and especially the left – All of these have combined to tell us what to do, how to think, and how to talk. They get irritated when we do not follow their wisdom, so they try to scare us with horror stories, as though we were infantile.
Socialism and a desire to control the masses completely are at the heart of all this, so no we can’t trust the media, and no they won’t stop trying to frighten us until we behave exactly as they want us to by forgetting about Brexit and any real hope for the future.
”… try to scare us with horror stories…” Yes, they do, and it is constantly surprising when remainers fall for them. Even those remainers commenting here don’t seem to present reasoned argument in favour of their much-revered project.
It must be because they desperately want to believe still in the status quo for which they voted back in 2016, partly because they don’t want to be proved wrong. But surely also because their EU has been shown up to be anything but the benign and stable entity they thought it was.
Thank goodness we’ve seen the light. It’s certainly taught a lot of us about politics and the coercion and machinations of government that we didn’t know before!
“Why doesn’t the mainstream media revisit this and ask those responsible why they got it so wrong?”
The simple answer is because they do not wish the UK to leave the EU. Hence their focus is on painting the darkest picture they can about potential issues facing the UK when we exit from the EU. They are not going to change their approach anytime soon.
I have been struck by the view that leaving results in an uncertain future and that remaining offers certainty. Both take place in the future and are therefore inherently uncertain but more particularly to suggest that remaining is somehow less risky is absurd. Are those who say that unaware of the EU’s plans for expansion, a European army, a united states of Europe, Europe-wide taxation, the admission of other countries, rolling out the Euro to more and more countries, proposals for a two speed Europe, to name but a few?
”A single currency means a single government, and that single government would be the government whose policies determined every aspect of economic life….” (EP)
And very soon far far more than just ”economic” life.
John, we get many blogs across the internet arguing over the accuracy of this-or-that forecast, as to the likely material effects of such-and-such a kind of exit from the European Union.
Hasn’t the most important point been lost in all this though? That is, that the European Union is absolutely unprecedented in the history of this war-torn, blood-drenched planet?
It is the most enlightened, civilised, ambitious project, for peace and for solidarity that humanity has ever seen.
Let us make no mistake, the intentions of many in the Leave campaigns were to destroy that project, by using UK exit to start what they hoped would be a domino effect. Nigel Farage said as much expressly. The fact that they have such close ties with evident US supremacists such as Steve Bannon is no mere coincidence in my opinion.
Fortunately, it seems that these cynics have failed, and the damage that they are inflicting on this country will be in vain in that respect.
Reply If only. The EU’s interventions in former Yugoslavia and Ukraine were not as you describe. How do you defend their austerity policies for Greece, Spain, Portugal and Italy?
Oh Martin, so it isn’t all just about trade then, as certain posters here keep telling us?
‘It’s a project for peace and solidarity’: I can’t think why that sends unpleasant shivers down my spine. Perhaps I’ve read too much European history – I’ve absolutely no problems with ‘peace’, it’s the ‘solidarity’ bit that worries me.
”It is the most enlightened, civilised, ambitious project, for peace and for solidarity that humanity has ever seen….” Really?
I’m sure if you read a lot of history, you’d have to acknowledge that even the worst regime (think National Socialist, etc) represented itself (possibly even believed itself to be) exactly what you describe.
Much better, for good or ill, that each country is in charge of its own destiny and not involved in some grandiose and self-serving ‘project’ that rules them all.
But still – it makes a nice change for someone to be standing up for their belief in the EU rather than running down and being negative about their own country.
You can knock the BBC all you like. And while they do swing remain, they do at least make a pretence at being impartial.
I am very grateful for this, as a number of media outlets have given up any pretence at being impartial at all. The Telegraph is a particular disappointment to me, as it seems to have changed from a solid conservative newspaper to Boris Johnson’s mouthpiece since he became a columnist.
They just aren’t impartial. Panels are always loaded with remainers. The whole angle is about how dreadful leaving will be, without any balance on the upside. It is totally biased.
The single most exposed politician on the BBC – and he’s not even an MP – during the months before the referendum was one Nigel Farage.
What do you mean?
Odd I must keep just missing Nigel on the BBC.
When is he next on Martin?
nonsense.
Yesterday morning early on 5 Live they had a ‘member of the public’ from each of the 2 positions. The lady Remainer went on uninterrupted for several minutes dishing out a collection of financial, NHS, imports, medicine, employment etc disasters. Out came the cliches. Finally the possibly older gentleman got a couple of minutes trying to make calm rational observations which were interrupted about 7 or 8 times by the presenter. Impartial? – by arse.
There is a big difference between newspapers which are commercial businesses surviving on their sales and their advertising revenues and the BBC which is publically funded and has a requirement in its charter to try to be impartial and balanced.
No, the BBC make the smallest gesture they think they can get away with in terms of every news and current affaires programme they run. It now creeps into otherwise interesting documentaries. Not so long ago Tony Robinson, rabid socialist, did an interesting programme of travels through the USA. He was allowed to spoil it all by standing on 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower and having a lengthy rant about Donald Trump.
True the Telegraph could have been far more informative on the numerous clauses in the WA that are detrimental to the UK. It isn’t just the backstop. They should have forensically disected it and informed far more UK citizens.
forensically disected? Good heavens no. You can’t inform the masses about TRUTH! Whatever next, someone might suggest our ex-PM never for a moment was going to allow ‘Leave means leave’. Poor woman tried her best, its the MPs are the problem.
A pretence of being impartial? Where exactly are they impartial? They are 99.9% left wing, pro EU, anti-Trump and Boris, big government, anti-landlord, anti-business, big government, anti car and plane (save for them) art graduates full of anti-scientific green crap alarmism. They want ever more employments laws and red tape and PC diversity drivel. All funded by an unfair tax on TV’s under threat of imprisonment and unfair competition to other providers. In short wrong on almost every issue.
Did I miss anything?
My son worked at the BBC in White City for a number of years, while I was very active in Conservative London politics. He cottoned on very quickly not to mention that fact during staff chats, as did another employee in a similar position, as there was constant derision of Conservatism.
In fact there are not two sides to any so-called debate. We voted Leave. The debate ended the day after the vote in real terms.
The Left is far too dangerous to argue with.
The craven “Right” has given them too much power.
Their “arguments” are totally bogus anyway…they just want their agenda ( imposition of communism) to succeed…that’s all …and they are happy to put forward increasingly illogical nonsense …because in these mad times they know they will be listened to.
There is no merit in appeasement and there is treachery in going against one’s own beliefs and principles.
Refute their whining by ignoring and scorning and leave the EU asap.
It is our only and seemingly last chance.
Unless that is you are all having us on.
Ever since the referendum result was announced, the broadcast media have been the propaganda outlet for those determined to overturn that decision by the electorate and prevent the UK from leaving the EU under any terms.
The bias against Brexit at the BBC is obvious.
OfCom has not acted.
This is corruption.
The reason they get away with it is because people in public life need the BBC and dare not criticise it.
The one person who can call the BBC out – with some actual facts and examples of bias – is the Prime Minister. I hope he does so.
Mike Pompeo says the US is ready for a trade agreement as soon as the UK has left the EU
The BBC is totally negative. Not an optimistic voice on the payroll.
What many within the MSM and on the Remain side of the argument fail to report or understand is, any flux in the markets, before, during and since the referendum has largely been driven by the -mostly Project Fear- forecasts, not by Brexit its self, as there has been no Brexit! We saw the same sort of flux before and during the SNP’s indyref.
But, at risk of resuming a debate from a few days ago, the sort of MSM bias we are seeing with regards Brexit, and AGW for that mater, is what one gets when the media is exposed to full force of the market economy, with almost unlimited programme makers and outlets these days, but very little real editorial regulation. Populism, also known as ‘Dumbing-down’, is the price we are all now paying for those changes.
Through to the early 1990s neither the BBC nor ITV/ITN (and thus also Ch4) would not have, and did not, got away with the lazy, lopsided, style of reporting and delivery we have today. For every action there will (eventually) be a reaction…
What particularly annoyed me was the way the UK public just accepted it like so many timid sheep when George Osborne threatened us with a “punishment budget” before the referendum if we didn’t vote Remain.
It was totally outrageous that such a prominent member of the cabinet and the man entrusted with managing how are taxes are allocated should have been allowed to get away with a bare-faced threat like that.
I could also mention Obama’s “back-of-the-queue” remark but I consider Mr Osborne’s behaviour especially reprehensible given his position and immediate relevance to our daily lives.
any residual liking for Obama was washed away with Cameron persuading him to say
“back-of-the-queue”. Easily bought!
It’s a shame that the “House Price” prediction didn’t come true!
Would really help the 20 – 30 somethings.
Has there been a clear-out of those in the Treasury responsible for producing the Project FEAR forecasts? They clearly have no talent. And will there be an investigation into the political direction of the forecasting process and the extent too which it may have been manipulated for political ends? There needs to be. Now! Regarding Media coverage of Project FEAR Mk 2, what is frequently missing in news coverage is a demand, by the interviewer, to the maker of claims to identify, in detail, the failure mechanism that would substantiate the claim. I suspect that the reason journalists don’t demand this is that they know, full well, that no such failure mechanism stands up to scrutiny. This is a time for detail – not reliance on vague assertions.
There is no going back to the way we were. This applied not from the referendum date but from the date that the referendum was called.
It was never a vote on Leave or Remain. It was a vote on Leave or Full-On EU integration. A win for Remain would have been taken as a mandate for dropping our vetoes and exemptions and the ratchet would have tightened and tightened as it always does.
We will get shafted if we stay in now.
Why can’t Remainers get this ?
Because they STILL think the EU is as it was in 2016, seeing it as immutable and stable.
This is why remainers here (Newmania, Andy, Ms Howard, etc) can never even try to tell us all the positives about what a change of heart and staying in would mean. They can only spout negatives about how we’re all doomed unless we pull the EU shackles even tighter.
Do they really think the EU wouldn’t punish us?
(Thank goodness the question has become academic.)
It is arguable which is more Kafkaesque, the BBC or Parliament for allowing it be financed as it is with a criminal record for non payment.
Last night and again this morning I have noted a typical example of how the MSM distort the facts to convey negativity.
Yesterday Sky News doorstepped Dominic Cummings and asked him how preparations for a no deal Brexit were going and challenged him to respond to Dominic Grieves allegation of arrogance. He denied that he was arrogant and said that Brexit preparations were “going great”.
It was also reported in the papers and by other means that Dominic Cummings said that MPs do not get to choose which votes they support.
If you listen carefully, what Dominic Cummings actually said was “The Prime Ministers view is that MPs” etc, etc!
I am getting very tired of this disingenuous treatment of journalistic opportunities.
MSMs job is to REPORT the news, not INVENT the news.
Yes I saw that, the MSM obsess about Ciummings, they make all sorts of lurid accusations making out he is the Devil incarnate , they doorstep him and get him to make a comment, which they then make out as him running Government and ask how is it that an unelected person has some much power. It’s ridiculous, its an A, B, C of their play book , and they are really stupid to think we don’t see right through it.
This is like pointing at a building and saying “Look see no fire I told you” neglecting to mention the fully crewed Dennis Rapier XL Fire Engine which turned up.
Carney cancelled normalising interest rates causing a splurge of borrowing/spending. 2017-2018 savings halved to 3.9% The 50 year average is 9%.Contraction to follow .
Hammond abandoned repayment.National debt which is now over 85% .He said that the Brexit vote would force the government to borrow an additional £122bn . That looks like an underestimate to me. Borrowing is taxing our children
In May 2016 the treasury predicted the fall in the value of the pound would be 15% in 2 years . From July of 2016 (pricing the referendum actually began in 2015)sterling has lost about 25% against the dollar! (At the time of Wilson’s “the pound in your pocket guff..” the drop was only 14.3%)
From June 2016 to Oct 2018 the FTSE 250 rose 12% compared with 26% with other developed economies ( standard comparison) –. If they are only up 17% now then the situation has worsened
The pound will go ” up and down “…. comical and yet deeply sad
New Maniac….You conveniently forget predictions made around the start of 2016 to the end could reasonably expect the UK would have escaped the camp within a year. Who imagined the EU, the PM, the MPs, the Media would behave so appallingly that over 3 years later we are not beyond the barbed wire.
Are you going to do a detail report on Greece, Portugal, Holland, Sweden, Italy, France? Comparisons are required.
You say Hammond’s guestimate of extra borrowing looks like an underestimate to you. Perhaps you could share with us your figures and where they come from? By the way, whilst mentioning our national debt of 85 percent (too high of course) what about Italy at 130 percent and France at 100 percent? Even the mighty Germany owes 64 percent. They are the leading nations of the EU. What do you say about this?
The pound will go up and down – not comical or sad, merely a fact, which Remainers are very short of.
I do not listen to any suggestions good or bad about Brexit any more.
When we do eventually leave, I am confident that as a Country we will manage and then move forward.
I am sure there will be some hiccups on the way, and I am sure there will be some surprises, both good and bad, and of course some unintended consequences, that’s simply a fact of life, no matter what you are doing or planning.
I firmly believe the people, and business (especially smaller and more flexible ones) have enough spirit, intelligence, and common sense to cope and move forward .
I only hope enough politicians help and not hinder the transition, so that we move forward in a positive manner with speed, and do not drag their feet as if chained to a steel ball.
Steve Webb in the Telegraph today on the complete mess Brown, Osborne and Hammond have made of pensions.
“Our complex pension rules deter people from saving and affect their working hours. Reform is needed”
Steve Webb
Indeed it is and the reform needed is to fix a cap of two million inflation linked let anyone pay what they want in with tax relief (actually deferment) up to this limit and let people manage their own investments and then guarantee the system will be left well alone by idiots and muggers like Brown, Hammond, Mc Donnall and Osborne.
It would be most interesting if rather more forensic analysis of the E.U. was undertaken by sections of the British media. In particular a detailed examination of its political structure, its currency and the ultimate political destination it intends to reach.
A good website for this sort of analysis is facts4eu.org (and our host has noted to the right of this column). As you say, it’s a pity the media can’t be informative and balanced. Vested interests, I suppose.
The BBC are telling us on the one hand that we must stop eating beef and dairy because of their CO2 theory, and on the other that a catastrophe is about to befall Northern Ireland as all the cattle will be slaughtered if we leave the EU. Strangely, they don’t tell us what is going to happen to the cattle in Southern Ireland.
Employment has performed well, to be fair, but this is old news .Unemployment actually fell in 2008-12 recession .After the much milder 1981 recession, UK unemployment rose to over 3 million (around 11%) . So we know the Labour market is much more flexibly and under-priced than models allows.. Brexit must depress wages and job opportunity but employment has clearly become much more robust over a long period .
Thanks for John Major and Tony Blair for continuing Lady Thatcher`s reform of Labour supply . It works despite Brexit , yes DESPITE Brexit
Newmania – haven’t you noticed? Brexit hasn’t happened YET.
It gets tiresome having to keep battling the nonsense peddled by Remoaners. These people are really sad anti-democrats who wish to find ever more devious ruses to keep us saddled to the EU. I wish they’d get a more positive outlook and welcome freedom and opportunity.
Would you describe the world currency markets who have devalued the pound and the markets in UK stocks which clearly mark the UK down “remoaners”?
Ok so no doubt you think the treasury the OBR the IFS the IMF and the bank of England are part of some huge conspiracy of brainy people but now we know this is a global conspiracy who do you think might be behind it ?
I am just dying to hear your theory ……. off you go then .
Waiting ….
waiting ……
Not just sad anti-democrats, but the type of person who stays until retirement in a job they don’t particularly like or enjoy, because it’s safer than taking the risk of moving to a better job, and/or a better future, ie. pessimists.
That would mean admitting they were wrong if success ensued. It’s obviously not about the good of the country (hence their glee if they perceive any difficulties) – in many cases, it’s about them.
Meanwhile, in the actual real world….
The pound is barely worth more than a Euro. Thanks Brexit.
Investment has plummeted. Thanks Brexit.
We’re, on average, £1000 each poorer. Thanks Brexit.
Many thousands of good jobs have gone. Thanks Brexit.
And this is as good as your Brexit gets.
Still – if like most of the Brexiteers in Parliament you’re a posh privileged multi-millionaire this does not matter.