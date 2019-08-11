Labour is currently on a little over 20% in the opinion polls. Were there to be an early election the party would have no clear answer to the question would you take us out of the EU. In Parliament Labour voted to send in our Article 50 notice letter. It then opposed the EU’s Withdrawal Treaty and now opposes the alternative of leaving without signing that Treaty. Why on earth would they want an election in such circumstances? So far they have been unable to clarify how they would negotiate a better Brexit , what it would look like and why the EU would consent. It leaves them refusing to accept departure with the WA or without it, and refusing to admit they want to revoke Article 50 altogether.
Any election before the UK has left the EU would push many Remain supporting former Labour voters to vote Green or Lib Dem as they offer a second referendum and oppose Brexit. Leave voting former Labour voters would be tempted to vote for the Brexit party or the Conservatives to get the Brexit they voted for in the referendum which Labour promised to support in the last General election. As in the recent European election Labour would be likely to be badly squeezed. The Conservatives are recovering in the polls now the new PM says we will definitely leave on 31 October, after the crash under Mrs May with her disastrous delay.
Labour now complains that if they could get a majority in the Commons to defeat the government twice on a motion of no confidence within 14 days to trigger an election, Brexit would happen anyway during the election. Of course it would, as the law they helped pass to send our withdrawal letter ensures that we leave. The irony is Labour has much better prospects in an election once we have left and Brexit is behind us. The intense muddle of their current Brexit approach is losing them support from both sides of the argument, and driving people to a clear Remain party or a clear Leave party.
Were Labour to table and win a confidence vote in September they would need to do it twice to conform with the Fixed Term Parliament Act. It is difficult for them to do this in time for an election prior to the 31 October. The honest way to stop us leaving would be to propose that Parliament revokes Article 50, which we know the EU would accept. They will not do that as they know there is no majority in the Commons to reverse the Withdrawal legislation and to tear up the Manifesto promises of both Labour and Conservative from the 2017 election.
Sir John,
Sadly here are just too many opinionated individuals on both sides of Parliament who believe that their personal views should be inflicted upon the whole Nation. Delivery of Brexit, one would hope, would silence some of them and I hope your assertions regarding time available will ensure that we can all celebrate on 31st October.
I see that Sajid Javid has announced updated plans for the 50p Brexit coin, aiming to introduce it immediately after our departure. I am very disappointed to learn that, rather than taking up my suggestion made a few weeks ago that Theresa May’s head should appear on both sides, the reverse is to bear the words “Peace, Prosperity and Friendship with all nations”.
I wonder if the obverse will read “Mayhem, Poverty and Treason in Britain quelled”?
I considered using the word ‘vanquished’ in place of ‘quelled’, but, as I outline above, fear there are still too many traitors lurking.
My sides are still aching from that exit poll on June 8th 2017.
Twenty-one percent ahead in the polls, they said.
Your party is not bursting with the desire to uphold the will of the people to leave the EU by 29/03/2019!
Why has Mayhab, Robbins and those caught on camera stating dishonestly to hide true costs and ties to EU for the Sun not being investigated?
Brexit Party is the only reason to hold your govt.s feet to the fire. If not your govt would have fully betrayed us by now.
Clarke on TV to Portillo the other night making insidious remarks about black Wednesday as if it was trivial. For the hundreds of thousands who lost their home, businesses and jobs it was very worrying and disturbing. Ken Clarke demonstrated he is not fit to be in any public office. Fanatics like him, Grieve, Boles, Lee, Bebe, Allen etc now need to be ousted forever. They have no respecter regard for democracy or the office they hold.
Looks logical but you cannot ignore the tribal nature of voters at general elections nor the possibility Corbyn gets dumped and that effect..
Equally the potential split in the Leave vote. One things looks more certain is the solidity of the Remain vote if they come up with the same accommodations as in the recent election in Wales. If I were the Lib Dem’s I would be rubbing my hands in glee.
Makes it even more important that we leave with No Deal/or very few concessions so as to take the Brexit party out of the equation. Anything less and they will be Like hyenas looking for a kill.
We will have to wait and see how things turn out.
Maybe there will be a no confidence vote leading to an election. Maybe Boris can sit things out until Brexit is delivered.
However, I would not read too much into the Boris bounce. Mrs. May is not forgotten nor forgiven. Even were a tardy Brexit finally delivered, many will still vote for the Brexit Party rather than revert to the same old, same old.
I would have thought the last thing the Conservatives or Labour would want is a general election before we leave the EU, or indeed shortly afterwards.
The problem for the Conservatives would be the Brexit vote splitting the Leavers and the problem for Labour as you highlight, would be Labour losing the Leaver vote completely in the North.
Boris needs to get his feet under the table and some of his more sensible policies up and running properly before he even thinks of an election, he has started on a positive note, but time is very, very young at the moment, he needs to show that project fear is just that, a fear fantasy that does not come to fruition or is reality after we have left, and thus he kills the argument for remaining or even rejoining.
After 3 years of the dismal and disastrous May, how nice to see most of the cabinet smiling, positive, and with a spring in their step, I can only hope it continues.
The problem is with Remainer MP’s, not the people.
A cull of the BBC is essential, make ONE example, and the rest will all fall in line. Documentaries about how good it will be once we get FREEDOM!
The Labour position on Brexit is an unprincipled fudge and utter disgrace. Contrary to the refrain from Remainers, the electorate knew what they were voting for, and enough of them are unlikely to either forgive or forget the disgraceful behaviour of the MPs who have dishonoured us.
Ps. Good to see Gove is setting up a rebuttal unit to deal with fake non-deal stories.your bloggers have been asking for it for years!
Labour want an election because they think they could win it.
You have to remember that labour have no qualms about taking advantage of a situation – They are power hungry and will do anything to get their collective feet into number 10, along with the big union barons.
The only answer labour have to Brexit is to stay in and negotiate more concessions to the EU to make a future Brexit impossible. But this also applies to the rest of the socialist remain faction across the House…. So THIS is our only chance to get out, and all we can say, with hope in our hearts, is: IN BORIS WE TRUST.
After we leave, we can expect the remainers to react in all sort of violent ways, and perhaps they will never stop trying to get us back into the EU by the back door. That is why The Tories have to reform and depose their remainers who have done nothing for democracy.
Labour know they would be wiped out in an election. Also Corbyn is a lifelong Brexiteer. There will be no election and maybe no Confidence Motion – in case they win it!
We won’t try to take us back into the EU via the back door.
We’ll use the front door!
The vast majority of under 50s do not want Brexit.
It’s reversal is a demographic inevitability.
As is the public inquiry which will hold the Brexiteers to account.
How many times does it have to be said?
We were given a referendum and promised the result would be honoured. Any MP attempting to thwart us leaving the EU, is not a democrat and has no place in the House of Commons. Is it any wonder trust in politicians is at an all time low.
And any Conservative MP causing problems in the run-up to October 31st needs to be barred from standing again – even if the next election is AFTER Brexit Day.
Agreed. Brexit has highlighted the pathetic state of our democracy which has been sidelined or ignored since Heath took us into the EEC. The electorate never, ever, gave approval to be governed by the EU! We wouldn’t be in this mess otherwise. The whole system needs a shake up and politicians MUST stop lying to the electorate by promising things they have no intention of delivering.
We want Brexit. We want a sovereign country and above all we want democracy to be restored in the UK. No false choices by foisting pro-EU candidates onto the electorate.
@Old Albion; Trouble is we also live in a parliamentary democracy, there having also been a GE between the referendum and now, many of the MPs that get criticise on this site (and others) stood on a -personal- europhile ticket, often facing down local UKIP opposition.
Tell me @Old Albion, if there was a very Thatcherite MP, who had stood for election (perhaps multiple times) on a personal ticket that backs privatisation, but the party as a whole backed a policy of (re)nationalisation, would you object to the said MP speaking out, voting against the whip?…
We elect individual members to sit in Parliament, we do not actuality vote for a party, that is why the ballot paper has Candidates Name then Affiliation, not vis-versa.
Indeed. Some deal with the Brexit Party will however surely be needed. The Conservative party on its own simply cannot be trusted. Full as it is with Libdems and tax to death green loons pretending to be Conservatives.
Even Boris and Mogg foolishly voted for the putrid W/A on the last vote after all.
If we are to have an elction as looks likely we need an agenda of large tax cuts (from the current highest taxes for 50 years), no green crap subsidies and much smaller government. The party needs to appeal to the 80% who do not work for the state for a change.
Precisely, Old Albion. It is very simple.
And yet, we only have about 30 MPs in Parliament that have consistently attempted to honour the referendum result.
‘Draining the swamp’ has never been more important.
If the Conservatives enter a General election campaign committed to “no deal” a large number of traditional Conservative voters – including me – will vote tactically to ensure the Conservatives do not get a majority. We are true Conservatives – we do not recognise the ideological madness forced on us by the extreme Brexiters. Happily, you seem to have learned nothing from 2017 – Mrs May thought she could stand on an extreme anti-EU ticket but was thwarted when plenty of moderates voted tactically to block her. The same will happen to Mr Johnson, except even more so because he obviosuly lacks the calm competence of Mrs May
Reply Mrs May greatly increased the Conservative vote thanks to her pro Brexit stance at that point. She polled over 42% compared to pro EU Cameron polling 36% in the earlier election. Her proposals for social care flopped badly and she had to cancel them during the election which meant she failed to hold the even bigger vote earlier polls suggested.
Is the air a bit thin up north?
Nigel, you have to wonder. Not a few of my fellow Scots seem to think that they can be independent and a member of the EU.
Did it affect John Mcdonnell when he came up for an Edinburgh Fringe chat? The headline on an article in the Daily Record earlier this week (left-ish red top in Scotland) read, Labour’s UK leadership have realised winning support of SNP MPs is best chance to get to Downing Street’.
And today a former adviser to Nicola Sturgeon (for 9 years) is urging her to form an alliance with the LibDems to oust the 13 Scottish Tories.
You’ve got to wonder about the air up here. Very nice though.
Good grief, Mrs May competent !
How do you define “Extreme Brexit”?
My suggestion is: Actually carrying the instruction of the referendum to leave the EU, as opposed to pretending to leave but still being subjected to EU control.
Well we know now how Rory got selected! Must be true that ‘Cumbrian Tories hold their trousers up with string’.
Well, how can one answer such rubbish constructively ? May lost the massive lead she started with in the General Election because her manifesto showed absolutely no vision for the future and she even sold that badly. Yet she still won a majority. The only reason the Tories are showing signs of electoral recovery is because the nation is seeing that they are at last serious about implementing the decision of the people to leave. The only reason there is a Brexit Party in serous contention is because of May and her equivocation / lies … the worst PM the UK has ever had. The only reason there is a lib dem recovery is because Labour leadership is even worse than the Tories under May. At last we have a leader who is leading not being led.
I think it should be Non Tory in Brussels. There seems to be a growing number of trolls as D day approaches. Just hold your nerve Boris.
Good stuff. I trust that there is an overall project plan on both Gove’s and Barclay’s office wall. The Parliamentary/Constitutional ‘line of operation’ will be absolutely key over the next couple of months. And I trust some old hand, is on hand, to mentor JRM in his Leader of the House job.
If there is a early GE before 31st of October or even after the Tory’s are going to have to strike up a deal with the Brexit party , not to do so will split there votes as proved in the by-elections, we all know how good the Labour Party are at stirring the gullible young up into a frenzy with promises of free money to pay off student loans and other not deliverable manifesto pledges , if possible in your manifesto let’s have another public holiday for October 31st to celebrate our Independence Day every year from the dreaded Eu
Of course you are right.
But when?
Before 31st October, then Nigel Farage will have a party.
After it there will be a certain amount of chaos which will no doubt be entirely blamed on the “Tories” – who will also be blamed for Austerity, demoralising the Police and encouraging the coming Climate Armageddon. This chaos will no doubt go on for a few months.
So how about Dr Richard North’s suggestion that it will actually happen on the Thursday round 1st November?
Reply I have dealt with that in my blog!
The key word in all this is USURPATION. Assorted remainers are contemplating using any device, dubious at best, to force Boris Johnson(the First Lord of the Treasury and custodian of the powers of the royal prerogative), to request an extension beyond Article 50. Arcane parliamentary procedures, rogue Tory MP’s, the judiciary, the interventions of the ‘great and the good’, the establishment press and other media, the project fear business community etc, are assembling for one last battle in the war against Brexit. Unfortunately for those who despise direct democracy in the form of referendums, the coup d’état being planned is a grossly unconstitutional abuse of[temporary]power, which in previous eras would have seen the perpetrators being rowed in chains under Traitors’ Gate.
If Boris requests a further extension, he become Theresa May, and look what happened to her.
He knows this, and there will be no extension so long as he is in post.
Yes, David, ‘Vichy Britain’ it currently seems.
If the numbers are there for Labour to win a NC once, the numbers will still be there on the second vote unless something unpalatable happens within the parliamentary Tory party in those fourteen days of the the FTPA – are you saying this is a possibility Sir John, that the parliamentary party would kowtow to one or two -what some might call- ‘turncoats’ just to remain in govt?
Also, what if Labour win backing and form a grand coalition, they’ll only need a majority of one, that is the real danger of the FTPA, should a sitting govt. loose their majority and thus a NC now.
It is clear that Corbyn, a life long europhobe, has lost the Brexit argument within the wider Labour party (including within his own power base, Momentum), thus if there was a GE Labour are almost certain to campaign to Remain as a manifesto pledge, that would allow them to revoke A50 within hours of forming the govt, having used the GE as Brexit ref2 in effect.
As for timing, I’m not so sure, surely with just under nine weeks between parliament resuming and Oct 31st, the only variable is how long the current govt could prolong the wash-up period, and of course the party conference recess would be scrapped/postponed – we could even find that Oct 31st is polling day! In such a circumstance, whilst the votes might not have been counted before 11pm they would have been cast with an hour to spare. All in all, dangerous times, both for Brexit and our (unwritten) constitution…
Corbyn isn’t going to precipitate a general election only to find labour seats going to the Lib Dems.
He might well press for a no confidence vote, but first he has to make sure it will fail.
The Brexit Bashing Corporation are still at it. We are even today still going to be “crashing out” rather than just leaving the EU. Are any apologies going to be forthcoming when it becomes apparent that their absurd cliff edge catastrophe nonsense is shortly after 31 October plainly seen to have been little more than anticipated short term bumps and adjustments along the road to regaining our freedom and independence? Probably a fat chance of acknowledgements let alone apologies, but then that’s also an aspect of freedom and independence.
We have a Labour Party not fit for purpose, were there any discernable purpose apart from the promotion of a form of politics that over the past century has failed miserably. The failure is always born by the people, never the ruling politicians.
The Lib/Dems offer everything, providing it it is neither liberal nor democratic.
The Brexit Party await the failure of the present government. Should that failure occur they will do what they did in the EU election. Maybe not as overwhelmingly, but significant nevertheless.
For the Conservative Party there is potentially a bright future. First they must get Brexit done with or without an agreement. They must the ditch all their social engineering, socialist programme and in a true conservative way go for the creation of wealth, personal and national. At the onset of the next GE they must rid themselves of the despicable element epitomised by Grieve. They must stop trying to put the World right with excessive developement aid. What there is should be targeted on deprived, badly governed populations. The targets should mainly focus on care for our own population and infrastructure. Both of which are third world in quality. To facilitate this long term, UK population reduction should be the aim over the next century.
I await developements. We are at the outset of a war situation demanding a level of leadership last seen in the 1940s and 1980s. The alternatives are overwhelmingly detrimental to the country and individual.
@agricola; “The failure is always born by the people, never the ruling politicians.”
Labour voters used to say the same in the 1980s.
“We are at the outset of a war situation demanding a level of leadership last seen in the 1940s”
You are quite possibly correct, so perhaps the real solution is a Coalition, just like the 1940s, with a PM who understands the real needs of the country and is prepared to put the best people for the job in charge, who ever they are, press baron or trade unionist…
“A war situation.”
Bless. Totally doolally.
Agreed – we cannot tolerate any more fumbles a la May! Boris has made a surprisingly good start and has already lifted the morale of many of us.
Perhaps we ought warn the EU that in case of any intended plans by them to impede or disrupt the usual travel/commercial arrangements after 31st October we will make note and tally the cost , to be deducted from any agreed final payment.
Agricola
Agree 100%.
Agreed, Agricola. Strong leadership to leave with just a WTO agreement, and to make a success of Britain afterwards, is essential.
Farage and The Brexit Party offer this.
Currently the Tories do not – only more weakness, dithering and uncertainty.
It will stay like this until the Tories get rid of the Remoan element in their party, both before and after the 31st Oct. And the only way for the Tories to be rid of these Remoaners longterm is to have a pact with the Brexit Party – so that BP candidates win Tory ‘Remoan’ seats in the next General Election.
This will lead to coalition government, with the BP as the minor candidate. Thus Farage and the BP will keep the Tory’s ‘feet to the fire’ throughout the important ‘renewal’ years post-Brexit.
Penultimate sentence: ‘minor candidate’ should read ‘minor party’.
Note: this pact with the Tory Party to help the Brexit Party beat the Tory Remoaners may well come about, in practice, from Local Tory Associations who refuse to campaign for these Tory Remoaner MPs, and even are willing to campaign openly for The Brexit Party – particularly in cases where Tory CCHQ has refused to accept deselection of these traitorous anti-democratic Tory candidates.
There was an emotional tribal vote in the referendum where we as a group saw our Country being split apart and our future gene pool survival being changed into something we didn’t like. We have intellectually progressed , we have generally accepted Darwinism,we have sorted ethics out to exclude capital punishment,we have looked at all sorts of unfairness in schools and the work place and addressed bullying, sexual harassment and abuse ,yet all around us this was happening more and more,.We said NO to this and could not see a way other than making our own laws and stopping an influx of those we considered to have primitive views and likely to harm our society, in.We still don’t want to regress , but some think that they can make it on their own despite a lowering of standards in large areas and are willing to take the risk of staying in and spoiling our Country. At this point it is every man for himself and woman rather more collectively.
Love the way you have applied the remoaners use of ‘crash’ to May. Very apt.
She did indeed ‘crash’ Britain’s reputation and economy with her absurd globalist cultural marxism policy direction, with the help of Robbins, Hammond and Carney, of course.
During her ‘reign’ it was like being dropped into a surreal parallel universe.
With the possibility of an election on the horizon, there are 2 essential changes BJ needs to do first.
1. Return the postal voting system to its original state
2. Allow the CCP’s to select its own candidates
Labour can’t top Brexit.
Also, I don’t understand all this whinging about Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales leaving the union. Personally, I think it’s great for England – as it means it won’t be subsidising them any more and will lead to a huge post-Brexit windfall for England. Great, if like me, you are English.
Meant Labour can’t stop Brexit, not top Brexit.
(Didn’t check work. Sorry)
Corbyn and his friends keep pushing for an election because they are obsessed with gaining power but opinion polls are showing that their honeymoon period with young voters is over:they tried to be smart by playing all things to all people over Brexit and it’s backfired very badly.
As for the Tories?
Recent results strongly suggest that they need to work with the Brexit Party or they won’t scrape back into government: this isn’t about the ego, it’s about achieving the goal…get Cummings to sort it out if he’s as strategic as some say.
While you’re at it: Brexit isn’t enough anymore…due to the games that people have played over the last three years, treating the ordinary voter with contempt, the next manifesto has to include a massive overhaul of institutions to get my vote back and that includes putting more power in the hands of Tory party members.
The enormous problem for the country and for the Conservative party is that May pretended to be in favour of leaving, all the time negotiating a deal worse than staying in. This has had several effects-one to make politicians, foremost the Conservatives, untrustworthy. It also made us appear weak to the EU, and set the country back three years. Companies and individuals have had time to wonder what on earth the government was playing at, and some have voted early with their feet.
The present administration therefore has its work cut out to appear trustworthy, credible and worthy of the EU taking notice. Had the previous three years not happened, more people would be behind the Conservatives now and frankly the Brexit Party wouldn’t exist. To go for an early election would be like predicting the course of a marriage during the honeymoon. Most Conservatives would think “too early” and stick to the Brexit Party rather than trusting the party who have let them down badly over three years.
We MUST avoid a General Election before October 31st. Preferably without the need to prorogue Parliament or extraordinary delay after losing a confidence vote.
Ideally we won’t have one before February or March.
There is no prospect of a ‘unity government’. The idea is preposterous. Yes, the Greens and the LibDems could support each other because there’s not much to choose between them and I daresay a number of left leaning Tories who are little different from LibDems could agree on Ms Swinson as caretaker PM (am I allowed to laugh at this point?) but would Labour’s Marxists seriously give up the premiership for anyone other than Corbyn? And if he is the candidate du jour, could any Tory MP ever support him as PM? The whole idea is fantasy fuelled by desperation. These people are in danger of losing their grip on reality.
So many conundrums:
Whither Grieve & Co.
Another sinecure Scottish MP leading Libdems
Labour Party hokey cokey on EU and UK
Brexit Party to sink Conservative vote
SNP to be rumbled as disastrous Scottish Government
When an election (another one!) comes around, my strategy, from Brecon and Radnorshire, will be to vote Conservative, if a no deal Brexit is a fait accompli or there is a firm election pact with the Brexit Party. Otherwise I will vote TBP.
It is quite simple really. I no longer trust the Conservative Party.
It looks now very likely that brexit is in Boris’s hands only to stop, the only other option of revoking article 50 in any form would gift downing street to Nigel Farage
Here we have our host to thank for standing firm against the WA, and also I suspect Corbyn who despite his hate of Britain I also suspect is still anti-EU.
There is no way I would vote for that collection of lovers of the IRA and similar such causes called the labour party. Neither could I vote for the liberal democrats who are neither liberal or democratic.
But my choice between the brexit party and conservatives is not settled since brexit is not settled, and it won’t be on the 1st Nov. For me I need to see FTA’s signed and put in place with a large number of countries, ideally with GATT 24 and the USA included.
My feeling is that the EU would happily “let us back in” if a libdem/labour government were elected, but this scenario would be much more difficult to support if we stood to lose those FTA’s. Brexit is longer than Oct 31st, a new election would make sense in March next year.
Don’t know how you can assert that the EU will readily agree to accept revocation of A50. From what I can see the EU is thoroughly fed up with all of this English shenanigans and a lot would be glad to see the back of you all.
Labour may be vague on Brexit intentions but it seems quite firm on the idea of stripping away all private ownership.
Don’t really see how anyone could really vote for them.
With the possible exception of the rich and thick lefty who does not believe that the less wealthy need to work or save for old age.
Boris should abolish all but the totally NECESSARY postal voting.
Go back to METAL padlocked ballot boxes.
Man polling stations with trustworthy ( polite) people.
Ditto for the count.
Maybe biros for the ballot papers??
I believe the Tories ( assuming they are delivering Brexit) would always win at the moment in a properly run election
To be repetitive…WHO wants Venezuela?
Only those who have unlimited power and wealth in their sights!
May as well change the name of the party to the Cummings party
Quite why the rest of you professional politicians are getting paid is beyond me