Power outages

I am glad there will be an urgent review of what went wrong with the power system.
It appears from the records that there was a 740 MW drop in gas generated power supply (Little Barford) and a 1000 MW fall in wind supply (Hornsea) in quick succession. This was followed five minutes later by a 1000 MW increase in pumped storage supply, presumably the quickest acting power that could be brought on. This all took place against the background of relatively low summer demand for electric power which meant there was plenty of potential capacity available. It is also interesting that though we are using well below domestic capacity levels of electricity we are tending to import power from France, Belgium and the Netherlands anyway.
Questions for the review should include
- Now the system is running on high percentages of renewables when the weather permits, does it have enough quick acting stand by plant for when the wind drops or sun goes in? If not can we rapidly remedy this defect?
- Why do we continue to import when we are well below capacity? What account is taken of the different fuel mixes and subsidy patterns for continental power which includes fossil fuel power in its mix?
- Given the use of pump storage, how long did the outages last and why did they last as long as they did?
- Why did the wind power fail, given the current size and the planned large expansion of this new plant?
The government also needs to ask the railway industry why it was unable to quickly adjust services and get trains running as soon as the power was restored.
35 Comments
I’m really annoyed that we can’t call these ‘blackouts’ because of the snowflake dictat.
Wind power is good for climate change public relations and moving public money to private bank accounts. Other than that it’s a gigantic con. Every wind turbine has more energy invested in building it than will ever be produced by it. Clearly we can look forward to more power cuts if the present obsession with unworkable renewable power generation continues. Best idea is to set up your own system and laugh as the grid deteriorates even further.
The power outages were predictable and will incresse in frequency. Wind turbines are not despatchable power and the Gas Turbine station obviously could not control the frequency due to the violent gusting of the wind. Let this be a warning to all the green crap merchants.
Wind was abandoned in the 19th century as beimg unreliable and it still is.
As we continue to scrap large fossil fuel power stations the control of frequency will become more and more difficult.
The answer is to get fracking and build large CCGT plants on the site of the existing scrapped units.
This is where the government should be giving incentives not to wealthy landowners.
Offshore wind farms are proving to be less reliable than predicted requiring extensive maintenance due to salt erosion. Who will pay to clean up the oceans when the owners abandon them.
Question for review should be why we don’t have enough power plants nor electricity independence.
This seems to be the fault of politicians and civil servants (mainly with arts degrees), not engineers (with scarce STEM degrees.)
We have entrusted this vital strategic resource to a continent that was at our throat within my parent’s living memory and which was sending its own people to gulags within mine. In no way do I suggest tin hat *prepare for war* but to not be energy independent is to be too trusting and is a neglect of duty by those in charge.
All good questions. Pumped storage is wasteful and expensive (but good to cover sudden emergency shortages. It should however not be needed very often at all, if you have gas generation that can be ramped up on demand.
Some foolish BBC reporter yesterday comenting on the power cuts said:- “it brought two words to mind”. I immediately thought of “gross incompetence” and “greencrap” but he came up with “resiliance” and “implact” surely “lack of resiliance” and “dire impact” (which was predictable).
There was it seems no attack on the generately system either. How would they cope if their were. At least it seems that no lives were lost but they easily could have been. Then we have the issue of the absurd trains at Kingsx that can only be reset by engineers not drivers.
“No deal spells calamity for the Union”, warns the failed PM, economic illiterate, appalling chancellor, no return to boom and bust, save the World, Gordon Brown in the Observer today. What a compete dope he is.
Need to get used to it if green crap policies are to be maintained. Check south Australia. The good thing there though is the Australians have taken note and unexpectedly voted against the (BBC promoted) left-green Labor party. Australia now has a sensible federal govt as a result. Boris should be careful of too much pandering to the green blob. I’d suggest make the obligatory pious noises about climate change and get moving with shale gas.
Renewables (other than hydro) are very expensive and are not “on demand” making their electricity worth far less per MWH as they require expensive, reliable, 24 hour on demand backup. The UK used to be rather good at managing electricy demand. Get the religion, politicians and priests out of it and get some decent engineers in please. Put Lord Lilley or similar in charge.
Train doors that cannot open after a powercut, windows that cannot be opened after the air conditioning fails, electric trains which cannot be restarted after power cut without the attendance of maintenance engineering…
There are suggestions of fining National Grid up to 10% of turnover. This will punish the innocent shareholder (including pension funds) to benefit a culpable government and encourage it to regulate so as to ensure further profitable outages.
When oh when are the government going to undo the hugely damaging Climate Change Act that almost every single halfwitted, virtue signalling MP voted for?
Our short-sighted politicians have fallen prey to mindless green posturing,
DIA CHAKRAVARTY in the Telegraph today.
And to what extent we can be held ‘to ransom’ by continental suppliers/governments?
Seems to me a dereliction of your duty not to safeguard our power security by relying on third parties.
A good piece by Douglas Murray in the Sunday Telegraph too:- Just look at the chaos across the Channel and it’s blindingly obvious we are right to leave the EU.
Signallers would have been dealing with multiple line blockages requested by drivers. Even though trains were unable to be moved because of the power outages blockages would have been requested in order to evacuate passengers in case power was suddenly restored or in case diesel trains were still running.
Then, once things got moving again, there were multiple passenger trains queued in mid section which would have required detraining at suitable stations before they could be run empty or reassigned to other services. Crews would have been heavily displaced too.
We are talking about a major national disaster here.
I am amazed that it is not getting more air time than it is.
Good morning.
It has been long stated here and very much elsewhere over our ability to supply energy regularly and uniforminally. Our self styled political elites seem enthralled to the Green Religion that even a 16 year old latterday, Joan of Arc commands their attention. We have just been lumbered by a vexious ex-PM further problems that, unless those who have the power, snap out of this environmental self-induced hallucination will start causing real deaths and damage – Apparently a London hospital was unable to get its emergency generators running !
Hopefully this will provide the jolt that the political class needs to look at energy and review their insane policies. But I fear the blame game and the, “Lessons have been learned” shall persist
Of course we do not know if the excuses above are ordinary events or extraordinary disasters the proximity of which to Brexit and our disconnection form the European grid (or not ?) is another coincidence (alongside the drop in the pound recessionary growth figures …etc ).
We will have to wait for the civil services leaks to find out but my point is that for the first time in my lifetime one regards government sources as little better than Comical Ali or the Leave campaign fictions.
In this context I regard the imposition of a Brexit 50P piece oddly sinister , will it have a profile of Boris Johnson or Nigel Farrage ..or perhaps Enoch Powell. Will we have Brexit studies taught at school . They are already spending our money like water on their ideological psychosis, this is not a country I recognise at all .The rewriting of history, the denial of even recent events, its like a dark sewage in the streams and rivers of England poisoning everything
Electric cars?
Just what happens when ‘renewables’ don’t ‘renew’ !
I heard that passengers were trapped on some trains for hours. It won’t be long before someone dies as a direct result of such incompetence.
Why are trains seemingly made and the system designed in such a way they cannot be pushed or pulled to sidings or other places of safety quickly where passengers can be allowed off. Are there indeed any engines that can be used for this purpose anyway. So called specialist engineers were need to release the trapped.
It is time common sense was included in the design and running processes. People should not be prisoners to too clever by half design and designers.
And as for the bigger issues covered this arises directly from our domestic eco-lunatics and globalists. Policies promoted by them must be reversed.
I recall similar questions being raised when the suitability of transferring to sustainable options was originally discussed, but any concerns were dismissed because at the time we had a balanced policy of retaining nuclear and fossil fuel options as backup.
Since then a perfect storm has been brewing as successive, short-sighted governments have introduced policies designed to retire reliable, stand-alone backup systems, and an industry dominated by the blinkered ideology of evangelical environmentalists, and between them they’ve turned the imagined into reality. Well done.
Plans should should be laid immediately for self sufficiency of power supply in our Country.
We will need to significantly increase generating capacity to support plans to encourage the use of electric cars anyway, let alone because of increasing population, housing stock and a sensible reduction in the need to import electricity.
Sir John, it is not just when the wind drops that problems arise but when the wind speed/gusts are above the designed for limit, over-speed if left unchecked (by stopping the turbine hub) can cause the destruction of the generator or gearboxes.
My fear is, unless this urgent review is in public, any politically unpalatable issues will simply be brushed under the carpet. If the real problems are caused by our for-profit energy market, the lack of state regulation oversight, the lack of HMT backed essential infrastructure (nuclear power stations for example) we need to bit the bullet what ever the political cost, not simply hope to dodge the next one due to embarrassment.
2.1. What are the plans to replace the imported power facilities with local reliable and sustainable generation?
4.1 What contracts and performance agreements are in place with all generators to ensure power is supplied and what penalties are imposed if the suppliers fail to meet them.
Maybe one of the questions should be was going all electric train service a really good long term solution.
A proper review needs doing but one likely issue is that a smarter grid and very short term generation (batteries) are required which can handle the less predictable fluctuations from wind and solar generation.
The weakness of the power supply in this country has been known for years but never addressed or acknowledged.
The powers that be seem to operate on the basis of trying to get away with it for as long as possible.
Then they assume the public are fools who will believe that it is all a big surprise, rather than something shameful which should only ever happen in the Third World.
The sort of thing that happens when you leave essential public services in the hands of chancers.
Well they’re not the only places. We have power cuts every time there’s anything like a wind. It seems we have power lines via pylons while the other half of the place has underground lines. Since we’re near the divide, we sit in darkness and look at the nearby houses carrying on without issue.
We’ve had electricity for centuries, isn’t it about time we got the infrastructure fit for purpose in this day and age?
Re; 4. I maybe missing something here. But doesn’t it rely on a specific type of weather condition?
I would be better pleased if the government announced the removal of all the subsidies of wind and solar power, oh, and electric cars. At least we would know its true viability and what it can actually deliver, without the aid of taxpayers money.
Here the difficulties of renewables and their inherent lack of storage become apparent.
Personally I’d like to see the climate change nonsense rolled back and some coal used to help our steel manufacture.
I’d also like to see the investment made in good nuclear baseline power and also more fast power storage release to make use of existing wind turbines.
Cheap and reliable energy is vital for any nations prosperity.
With so many off shore wind farms we need to think about resilient links such that there is no single point of failure in the grid. It is unacceptable to lose 1GW of capacity from the Hornsea plant. No short term generation can make up such a colossal amount suddenly becoming unavailable and the problem of a resilient grid that can reroute power will only become more pressing as more and more wind farms are built far out to sea where they can’t be seen from land. The Internet does not go down when individual switches or links fail and neither should the off shore power distribution network.
In 1990 I rounded the Heel of Italy to cross the Adriatic hoping to pick up the lights on the Albanian coast. You can imagine my surprise when I got nearer to the coast- there was not a light to be seen- total blackout- only a few gorse fires in the hills- could it be England 2020?
Questions I would add are an assessment of current overall capacity versus expected demand, how much is on standby and how quickly can it be activated?
Immediate availability of electrical energy is fundamental to a modern economy as the consequences of this outage demonstrate. There needs to be a margin of spare capacity available for contingencies. Given that a portion of available capacity relies on renewables which in turn rely on wind or sun, it seems to me that the margin of spare capacity needs to be higher than in a system without renewables.
I bet that no one in Government will ask that the role of renewables be looked into or the ruinous Climate Change Act.
South Australia has a very high percentage of renewables. They also have about the most expensive energy in the world as well as unreliable with regular outages.
Small modular nuclear reactors would help but Government will no doubt keep us to subsidised, countryside blighting renewables backed up, of course by huge diesel generators.
Reopen the mines. Produce our own fuel that actually works.
This nation ( what’s left of it) was built on coal.
Yes OK the mines were the preserve of landowners who wanted to make money..but..
Renewables are a globalist money-making scam.
They are so “green” yet they rape the planet, destroy habitats, pollute at will.
They are now in the process of preventing anyone from pointing this out.
It is quite amazing really how terribly people have been treated throughout history yet they are still fooled.
All based on “ You don’t comply….you don’t eat/live!” Not very nice really.
Firstly we should have enough capacity, as well as spare capacity for the very worst of winter weathers and demand, power generated from our own resources without importing foreign power.
Yes we should look at renewable generation as long as it is cost effective, and can be worked into the system, which then has enough rapid back up should anything fail or be compromised.
Yes of course it is sensible to have interconnections with other countries, but surely you should use these as top ups not for standard demands.
For far too long we have had a lot of hot air debates about renewable, whilst nothing of any real substance is replacing the older and perhaps less efficient generation plants which are being closed.
Yet another government failure of planning which goes back many decades.
The simple fact is that for national security we need more capacity available on tap than demand.
With a growing population, with more and more electronic controls in every home and business than ever before, and with the so called electric revolution of transport (cars) electricity is a vital source which should not be on ration, either by price, emissions, capacity or anything else.
Yet another problem for Boris to resolve.?