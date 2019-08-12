Commemoration of Brexit?

By johnredwood | Published: August 12, 2019

I asked the Business Secretary what plans there are to issue commemorative coins and stamps to mark the UK departure from the EU. I have at last received this answer:

“Matters relating to postage stamps, including commemorative stamps, are the responsibility of Royal Mail. The commemorative 50p to mark the UK leaving the European Union will be made available following the UK’s departure”

This is a curious reply as the Business Department is responsible for postal policy but not responsible for the Royal Mint.

 

 

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

11 Comments

  1. Stephen Reay
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 6:16 pm | Permalink

    I’ve got a nasty feeling that brexit will be stolen from us and we won’t be needing them.

    Reply
  2. The Prangwizard
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 6:23 pm | Permalink

    Perhaps it’s the remainiac Civil Service which is in charge of government and does his thinking – whoda thunkit.

    Reply
  3. Bob
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 6:24 pm | Permalink

    Curiously, Steve Barclay tweeted that the backstop must go, as if that is the only sticking point in the Surrender Treaty.

    Are we being warmed up for another fudge?

    Reply
  4. Mick
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 6:25 pm | Permalink

    This is a curious reply as the Business Department is responsible for postal policy but not responsible for the Royal Mint.
    So is there a hidden agenda to keep us in after October 31st !!!

    Reply
  5. Lieard
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 6:25 pm | Permalink

    It’s almost as if they think you are some kind of maniac ideologue who is best not engaged with

    Reply
  6. steve
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 6:46 pm | Permalink

    Nice to see that something in circulation will commemorate our freedom.

    But the reply you received doesn’t surprise me at all.

    I suppose we should at least be grateful the Royal Mint is doing something.

    Reply
  7. tim
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 7:14 pm | Permalink

    I will do his job for £20,000 a year?

    Reply
  8. Iain Gill
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 7:16 pm | Permalink

    free weatherspoons magazine for everyone

    Reply
  9. forthurst
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 7:25 pm | Permalink

    Be careful what you wish for: they might stick a picture of Nigel Farage on it. It wasn’t all bad though: a lot of bankster friends of the Tories made a killing at our expense.

    Reply
  10. Fred H
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 7:34 pm | Permalink

    Indicates the Business Sec didn’t get a job description!

    Reply
  11. Fred H
    Posted August 12, 2019 at 7:40 pm | Permalink

    Would you ask, in high places, whether a large firework display is planned for the late evening of October 31st – banks of Thames alongside Houses of P – like New Year’s Eve?

    If not – WHY NOT!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page