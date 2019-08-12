Commemoration of Brexit?

I asked the Business Secretary what plans there are to issue commemorative coins and stamps to mark the UK departure from the EU. I have at last received this answer:
“Matters relating to postage stamps, including commemorative stamps, are the responsibility of Royal Mail. The commemorative 50p to mark the UK leaving the European Union will be made available following the UK’s departure”
This is a curious reply as the Business Department is responsible for postal policy but not responsible for the Royal Mint.
11 Comments
I’ve got a nasty feeling that brexit will be stolen from us and we won’t be needing them.
Perhaps it’s the remainiac Civil Service which is in charge of government and does his thinking – whoda thunkit.
Curiously, Steve Barclay tweeted that the backstop must go, as if that is the only sticking point in the Surrender Treaty.
Are we being warmed up for another fudge?
So is there a hidden agenda to keep us in after October 31st !!!
It’s almost as if they think you are some kind of maniac ideologue who is best not engaged with
Nice to see that something in circulation will commemorate our freedom.
But the reply you received doesn’t surprise me at all.
I suppose we should at least be grateful the Royal Mint is doing something.
I will do his job for £20,000 a year?
free weatherspoons magazine for everyone
Be careful what you wish for: they might stick a picture of Nigel Farage on it. It wasn’t all bad though: a lot of bankster friends of the Tories made a killing at our expense.
Indicates the Business Sec didn’t get a job description!
Would you ask, in high places, whether a large firework display is planned for the late evening of October 31st – banks of Thames alongside Houses of P – like New Year’s Eve?
If not – WHY NOT!