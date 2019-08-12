Council secures government money for Arborfield by pass

Councillor Pauline Jorgensen, the Executive member for transport and highways said ” We are delighted that the government has given us £24 m of funding to help reduce congestion in Arborfield and Arborfield Cross by funding the infrastructure we so badly need”

Construction is starting this summer with an estimated completion date for the by pass next summer. The village needs relief from too much traffic through it at the moment, and growing traffic volumes require extra roadspace to cut congestion and delays.