What wasteful public expenditures would you like to see reduced?

One of the strange features of the much discussed age of austerity has been the barrage of demands for lower public spending that have gone unheeded by Ministers claiming they want to reduce public spending.
Foremost has been the £10 to £15 bn a year sent to the EU. A majority of the public voted to end this in 2016, only to find three years later some Ministers and MPs are insisting on still giving it away, with many wanting to lock us into more of the same for years to come.
Then there is the case of the world’s dearest new railway, HS2. Many have made proposals for much cheaper and quicker ways of increasing north south train capacity. Many of us want more spent on northern commuter rail improvements into the main cities as a priority. This could be done much more quickly than HS2 and at a fraction of the total cost of the large project. Latest estimates of a total cost in excess of £70bn imply more than £5bn a year could be saved by cancellation, prior to allocating decent capital sums to faster introduction of digital signals and by pass sections of track on existing main lines to boost capacity , and similar improvements on commuter routes into the main northern cities.
There is the pledge to spend 0.7% of GDP on overseas aid. This Parliament is unlikely to want to cut that, but we should spend more wisely within that budget. The set up costs for the first year of a refugee or an economic migrant from a poor country are allowable expenses to qualify. Given the continuing large numbers entering the UK, we should allocate substantial sums to the housing budget from the overseas aid budget to cover more of the costs of provision of additional homes for new arrivals. There should also be larger transfers to the education budget to allow for the extra school places needed and the additional language skills to teach new pupils who have little or no English on arrival. This would increase those budgets whilst reducing total spending.
The new government should implement the agreed policy that any visitor to the UK needing non emergency treatment should have to pay the NHS. Visitors should be advised to come with health insurance or the cash. Migrant workers coming to the UK should not qualify for all the benefits for a specified period, as Mr Cameron wished to do but was unable to get EU agreement.
Stop free school places for children in families where nobody is entitled to indefinite leave to remain, unless they come from countries which offer reciprocal school places to British children in their country.
Don’t let them into the country if their parents cannot afford to school them.
Any families with kids born here where nobody has indefinite leave to remain to be deported before their kids reach school age, if they cannot afford to school them.
I agree with every suggestion made in the OP, plus translator services should be paid by the person needing them, as happens in other countries. Why do we print guides in several languages, and even some road signs have more than language? This acts as a disincentive for immigrants to learn English and integrating. They have no need as the UK bends over backwards to make it unnecessary, but it comes as a cost to others.
Translation services cost the NHS approx. £23m each year. We should stop being an international NHS, which is widely abused by some people.
Not just the NHS, councils, Police, Immigration etc.etc.
Leaving the EU will cost us billions, as all serious economists have made crystal clear. The main issue is reduction in trade, both with the EU (because we are walking away from Mrs Thatcher’s single market) and with the rest of the world (because we are about to lose the benefits of all the EU’s trade deals), but there are immense short terms costs too, such as hiring thousands of new customs officers (Brexit = bureaucracy). So now that Brexit has been exposed as a fantasy let’s boost our nation’s finances by cancelling it.
“we should allocate substantial sums to the housing budget from the overseas aid budget to cover more of the costs of provision of additional homes for new arrivals”
Actually JR, we should stop these bogus individuals from landing here and then we could stop concreting over England to house the world.
A good sum of money from the aid budget could be used to charter planes to return bogus refugees home.
Aid could be conditional on governments taking back their citizens
VAT should be scrapped on fuel and house renovations
Absolutely 100% spot on OA. Not only housed. NHS, schooling, benefits etc supplied. WE have to fund them sitting here, demanding our ways, laws and rules are altered – to suit THEM. Arrive, commit the worst crimes and know they can claim they’ll be persecuted if deported – so – allowed to stay. Unemployable, a burden to us – and a danger. Well rewarded for their crimes.
Bogus individuals, as you call them, are sent home.
Those allowed to stay are not bogus.
They have been allowed to stay because they are refugees.
Are you advocating sending people back to places where they may be murdered?
Is France REALLY that bad?
Quite.
Charity begins at home. Would anyone borrow money to give it to charity when their parents and children were in need? This is what the UK is doing when we are spending around £14 billion a year on foreign aid. How can we justify BORROWING this amount and giving it away overseas when social services for the young and old are in urgent need for funds?
Totally agree. Why are they allowed here without language skills? If they can’t speak the language they are not in work and why are we being taxed for these people? We don’t need any more immigration on this overcrowded island. A totally out of touch Parliament not implementing there own manifesto promises and no one believes the legacies on anything anymore. Incompetence and idhonesty all round.
Quite. However, the article addresses matters politicians like to discuss, whereas the comments seem to be a comprehensive wish list of areas many of the general public would like to see reined in.
The cynic in me suspects there will be all sorts of cost-cutting promises and spending pledges with a general election in mind. These will amount to little or nothing in practice.
Sir John, it is not necessarily the total sum of public expenditure that many object to but how, where and why much of the money is spent, indeed HS2 is a prime example, another is the public money paid out via Help to Buy, in both cases the money could be better spent/targeted.
I object to almost half of my taxes going on the elderly.
Pensions, social care, extra NHS cost, old age perks.
My money would be much better targeted on younger people.
Andy , Do you have access to the Fountain of Youth ?
You will be elderly yourself one day . also the elderly paid through their working life , for your education & any NHS treatment you received whilst you were growing up , what a narrow view of life , yours & other peoples you have .
It’s not just a case of reducing public expenditures. We should be totally eliminating government spending in many areas. We need to remember where the money comes from, it doesn’t come from nowhere. The money the government spends is not government money, it’s taxpayers money. We could make a start by not throwing almost infinite amounts of additional money into an unreformed NHS. The NHS is literally killing tens of thousands of people every year in terms of clinical outcomes in Britain compared with the clinical outcomes in several other European countries in the treatment of such things as cancer and heart disease.
Stop subsidy to foreign workers in this country, tax them at least as much as locals.
No first year in the country free of national insurance.
No tax free supposed expenses for things Brits working far from home cannot claim.
No working for outsourcing companies paying tax in havens.
We need more rail capacity. But does not need to be high speed: that was an EU requirement for HS2.
The cost of collecting the TV licence, not just what is given to Capita, but all the resources wasted in the Court and Prison systems. Pay the BBC from the exchequer: one bank transfer.
GDPR
Defining, investigating and prosecuting so called ‘hate’ crimes.
Stop funding clinical commissioning groups, rationing decisions to be taken nationally, give funding direct to patients whenever possible.
Stop funding education authorities, funding to be given direct to parents whenever possible.
@Iain Gill; “whenever possible.”
Our host asked for ways to save money, not spend more…
The state needs to either provide a universal service or it doesn’t, if education up to the age of 18 is to remain mandatory converting the state into a ‘provider of last resort’ (rather than the primary provider) will actually cost more, just as having to keep a primary school open from just a handful of local children does.
Agree with both of these. In addition, the NHS should be ripped up and replaced with a private payer system driven by market demands. I’ve lived in many countries and used many national health systems and the NHS is by far the worst in terms of patient outcomes. The entire system is rotten to the core and should not be on the government payroll. Privatise the whole thing.
Reduce the size of the House of Lords.
The US manages with 100 senators in their revising chamber.
Totally agree. The H of L needs drastically reducing. As does the House of Commons. It’s ridiculous that there are still 117 MPs with Scottish, Welsh & NI constituencies at Westminster when most of their workloads are done for them by MSPs and AMs in their own parliaments. If they couldn’t interfere and vote on matters that neither concern them nor their constituents, they would be sitting on their hands most of the day with very little to do. Part time MPs on full time salaries and pensions are an unnecessary and undemocratic waste of taxpayers’ (mostly English) money.
I heartily agree with this comment. The numbers are out of control and many do not deserve to be there anyway. It’s actually beneficial when many of them DON’T turn up!
There must be a better way to organise, and enlist members, of the second chamber.
I might add that the USA with a population of around 365 milion only needs 250 representatives. That many of the 250 are just as self centered and vociferous as our 650 only indicates that like the UK the wrong people find their way into politics. Perhaps it is the choice of last resort.
Mrs. May is going to appoint her cronies soon so it will be even bigger.
In the US they even vote for People to speak for them, can you imagine?
The again with a population of 350million they manage very well with 435 seats in congress. the UK 60million 650 seats.
The UK has 650 seats in Parliament and they just obey the EU while fighting the people they want to vote for them.
Some gravy trains just don’t offer value for money.
I would also reduce the number of MPs in House of Parliament to less than 100 and MPs shouldn’t get a salary or a pension. That should reduce number of scroungers we have today.
Stop funding limo’s for so many on the public payroll, vast numbers of the Scottish parliament have them…
The problem is that these parliamentarians are allowed to set the rules for themselves. I believe they even have their own dedicated tax department in HMRC.
If they used the same transport facilities as joe citizen it might be a much better system.
Not to forget that pro rata the Scottish Parl is 4 times bigger than the UK Parl.
JR: “Then there is the case of the world’s dearest new railway, HS2. ”
Build a new coal fired power station instead.
HS2 will be a useless hunk of scrap plastic and steel, without electricity.
You could build 10 coal fired stations and have a shed load of money left.
Interesting comment on the Business New Europe website re German renewables bubble bursting.
“Germany installs fewest wind turbines since 2000…..down 82% ytd on 2018….two more years and more will be scrapped than added.”
Why not start by allowing Drax to revert to coal? Is there anything more stupid than insisting that a coal fired power station be adapted to burn wood like some posy housewife?
Scrap the aircraft carriers which do not add to our defence capability: they can’t launch proper aircraft, just the grotesquely overpriced, under performing Lightning 35B and with a range of 10,000 nautical miles and a cruising speed of 25 knots, they will require refuelling every 16 days, apart from which they are huge sitting ducks whose loss would be devastating.
All of the above, at least!
Sir John. Your comments and suggestions are full of sound common sense and
wise practical stewardship of national resources as usual.
If any one issue is to be singled out for urgent attention then in my view it would
have to be the badly conceived and grossly wasteful mis-use of public money in
the destructive and bizarre HS2 project.
It was an EU instruction under their trans Europe network. Just hidden from the public as always.
Ofcom and the “Culture” Department…or are they one and the same thing?
Abolish with immediate effect.
Why are they still imposing draconian censorship straight out of Brussels???
What on earth is the point of censorship if we don’t have freedom of speech?
And abolish the BBC
And everything JR mentions.
Certain scrap the unfair and anti-competitive licence tax funding for the lefty, greencrap, pushing propaganda outfit that is the BBC.
Censorship is created by law makers not from within the media, BBC or no BBC.
The media in the EU27 is often far less ‘censored’ that it is here in the UK or the USA/Canada, although the USA media does have a “right to know”, but that often causes more problems that it solves.
Management hierarchies in the NHS.
Too many politicians and their advisers
Spurious claims in the House of Lords
Public sector pensions
The cost of administering the tax code
Housing benefit
All payments for benefits to EU nationals, indeed no person who has voluntarily moved to this country should be paid any benefit until they have paid tax for five years.
Tax credits topping up low wages by multinationals.
The costs of Quango management.
The EU membership fee.
Subsidies for the railways. Refunds for delays not claimed should be deducted before any payments made.
MPs second homes.
Energy subsidies to multinationals
Consultancy fees
Any subsidies or Grant’s aimed at a specific group of people not at the whole population. How does the payment benefit everyone?
Council CEOs’ salaries
Cut student loans for Mickey Mouse courses and fund free of charge STEM or other courses where there is a real demand for skills. Require students to work in UK for a period after graduating else to repay grant money.
@NS; “Spurious claims in the House of Lords”
More of an issue, spurious appointments to the House of Lords, based on political patronage rather than a subject expertise. The Lords could easily be half the size of the Common without affecting its ability to scrutinise and revise, if they do lack specialist expertise they can seek expert witnesses.
Narrow Shoulders. Yes the list is endless and you have made a good start.
Unfortunately you forgot the cost of the counter-productive and absurd Climate Change Act, and not forgetting the £Trillions that the idiot May agreed to on
reducing our (mythical) “carbon footprint” !
Smart meters are a total waste of taxpayer’s money.
Subsidies for electric cars are hard to justify too – if someone can afford an £80,000 car should the taxpayer be chipping in?
Some overseas aid may be warranted but not the farcical schemes ‘to fight climate change’ (the sun does a better job of doing that!)
You are right to highlight HS2. While I’m no railway expert I suspect there are better ways of improving capacity and journey times.
Power generation is worth examining too. Small modular reactors might be better than behemoths, and subsidies for wind power should be ended. In fact cut out any expenditure on the non-problem of climate change.
Far better ways to spend the HS2 money give it back to tax payers they will do so at least 10 times better.
Politicians always like one Grand Project so they they say they delivered X or Y. It is usually far better to spend the money on thousands of more minor improvements all over the network.
Having said that roads are where the main transport investments should go. Especially with driverless cars on their way.
Any State subsidies for EV’s should first go to provide public (and in very special circumstances private [1]) charging points, and then some form of aid to the motor trade who will need to retrain their employees and invest in EV specific service tools and technologies if the motoring public are not to be held hostage by dealers.
[1] I’m thinking about private blocks of flats, or developments that have en block garaging with either Freehold or are Lease hold but the landlord is long absent and perhaps even untraceable after decades of take-overs, mergers and bankruptcies
As a rule those that get the subsidies are the ones that could have afforded it in the first place.
HS2 is based on old technology and is redundant before it gets out of the ground. You could build a real railway for what is envisaged.
Sir John,
You suggestions for diverting the 0.7% overseas aid budget to housing, schools, benefits and health costs for refugees make sense but how will you compensate us, the taxpayer, whose cost of living goes or are inconvenienced by not being able to access public services driven by the demand these people add to the system?
Where is our relief?
To keep it simple. Abolish all taxpayer spending that is connected to the EU and the financing of Labour’s client state. Expunge these two parasitic bottom feeders that have been sucking us dry for years
Dominic, let’s look closely at who the real parasites are, shall we?
According to analysis last year by Oxford Economics, over the duration of their stay, people from other parts of the European Union on average pay seventy-eight thousand pounds more in tax than they cost to the UK.
On the other hand, UK-raised people just about break even.
British taxes will have to rise, when our young, fit, ready-educated, productive, fellow Europeans go home.
As for non-European Union immigration, which is a slight net burden though does contribute significantly to the overall economy, well, the UK has always had sovereign control over that.
Indeed pin state sector average remuneration with pensions to the same as the private sector. It is about 50% higher currently and for far less real output.
John, the public number about sixty-six million. Seventeen-and-a-half million is not a majority of them, therefore.
Yes, Leave won the referendum, but please do not misrepresent the numerical meaning of that.
Parliament has a duty to work for the whole country, including those who cannot vote at all, the young, or our fellow Europeans paying tax here etc.
Nanny state advertising, much of which is patronising, offensive, and illustrative of a “must be seen to be doing something” attitude.
Cut all the lefty crap.
Sack every public sector employee with the words, diversity, outreach, community, equality, engagement, etc in their job titles.
Would save billions.
Oh yes, Sir John, all of those. Perhaps the best way of achieving all those savings would be to change the MP’s who wish to continue with such wasteful and expenditure.
What about the dozens of pointless quangos?
Wow, the list is endless, assuming BJ keeps his promise we are leaving the EU with no financial and red tape strings attached, here are some starters
• ‘foreign aid’
• ‘green’ including electric cars subsidies
• quangos – starting with the EC
• civil service root and branch reform, reducing excessive layers of management and red tape
• NHS procurement
• NHS health tourism
• vanity projects i.e. HS2
• social engineering i.e. indigenous race replacement with mass immigration, ‘hate crimes’, gender, islamophobia (fear is not a phobia)
• migrant social benefits
• Barnett Formula
• HoL reform & all politicians expenses
• HMRC taxation system
Most people would like to see wasteful expenditure reduced. The difficult part is identifying what is wasteful and actually getting it reduced. Trying to prune government departments piecemeal would probably take far too long and would likely to be effectively fruitless. Better to broadly free up and release immediately at least every third person in the public sector to do something productive in the private sector, and then incentivise the residue of public sector employees by offering a bonus to any department that cuts its budget by 10% each year. Also, no new regulations should be introduced without getting rid of at least 10 old regulations.
I’m sorry, but a list of relatively trivial savings are being cited here. To reduce public spending, you will need to target the big ticket items. If half of NHS spending is on treating lifestyle diseases, removing this liability from the taxpayer will save £60bn a year. (The figure of half comes from a GP friend of mine; his estimate of the amount of work he saw that could be attributed to an individual’s folly)
Above all – a radical simplification of the very Gordon Brown tax system.
That would make more people pay because it would not need an expensive accountant.
It might bring in the 43% of people who pay nothing and still expect the NHS and Welfare as their “rights”.
It might encourage people to work harder and so become richer instead of wasting it on magnificent state projects where the people who plan it and “pay for it” get the benefit and other people cough up. (see above)
Spend money to teach people English when they arrive here without the language? If I were to go to Spain to live, I would be expected to already know the language. If we stop importing these useless people then we won’t have to waste the money on them. It is not our duty to provide the entire world and its pet dog with food, housing and education….who do you think is paying for it? That’s right, the poor over-burdened tax-payer. We really are mugs for allowing this rape of our kindness and country to continue.
So you think that because Parliament want to keep the Foreign Aid Budget we should spend it on housing foreigners when our own families can’t afford their own place to live. It just shows how out of touch politicians are with the British people. We never voted to give our taxes away to wasteful projects. Between the three main parties you have all wasted our money for years. It’s time for a new party who puts our interests first. I’m sick of the incompetent lot we currently have in power. The contributors on here have been telling you for years what needs to change but nothing is ever done.
Has anybody tried to contact or deal with the Probate offices of late ?
Going through that process now for a family member, what a nightmare, they never answer the phone, do not answer e mails, you cannot even leave a message for them to call you back later, indeed the standard answerphone message you get is, “we are busy at the moment, call back later” you are then cut off.
The feed back comments on their reviews are simply shocking, so its not just my experience.
Given the way fees (penalties) have risen on a massive scale recently (for the same amount of work, large estate or small) you would have thought you could leave a message for a call back, or at least be held in a queue until you can speak to someone. but no.
The arrogance seems to flow through these departments as they do through many Government and Local Authority Departments that users (customers) are just a pain in the arse, and need to be put in their place.
Given that every single government policy either doesn’t work at all, has the opposite effects to those desired or is actively detrimental to the people of this country and others I’d like to know which government expenditure isn’t wasteful. Welfare has increased not eliminated poverty, housing policy has resulted in extremely high property prices and bondage to banks in order to buy it, economic/ political policy has led us to paying vast sums to foreign powers for extremely dubious “benefits” like mass immigration. Show me a policy that has assisted us more than the taxation and repressive rule making has harmed us.
House UK tax payers properly and return the assylum seekers to the first safe country they arrived in.
Where to start.
It is not just wasteful expenditure that needs looking at. It is expenditure which is actually harmful to us. The vast Human Rights industry which has delivered prisons ruled by prisoners and turned Britain into the Wild West, worse than ever under the Tories.
PS, this is why Corbyn has been such a threat. May has been like watching an anaemic slug trying to fight its way out of a wet paper bag. Labour shouldn’t even be in the game.
Cost of collection of BBC licence fee. Both the payment to Capita and the strain on court and prison systems (10% of cases!).
Pay BBC from general taxation.
Scrap HS2
Drastically reduce the foreign aid budget
Cut the House of Lords down to around 100-200
Cut the House of Commons down to 600 equal sized constituencies as was promised by Cameron
Drastically reduce the number of people working for the state
Stop guaranteeing public sector pensions and let them subject their pension contributions to the markets in the same way those paying for their pensions are subjected and that includes MPs
Stop providing an International Health Service
Get our money back from RBS who have stuck two fingers up at us ever since their bailout using the money for their own benefit rather than their customers.
Forgot in work benefits. All tax credits do is encourage people to work the least number of hours in order to get them.
The Commonwealth – it’s time the U.K. asked for its ‘independence’!
Whatever you cut must be included in your manifesto as a financial commitment otherwise like you have suggested in your article ‘’This Parliament is unlikely to want to cut that’’
You identify three egregious examples. Re the aid budget, responsibility should be returned to the FO where it once belonged and a separate ministry eliminated.
The silly season reminds us we have too many MPs. The reduction to 500 needs to be implemented. There needs to be a similar cull to the HoL, at least to 500 maximum for now.
The tax code is over complex. This is reflected in its length. There is huge scope for simplification and elimination of taxes that yield relatively little tax revenue and/or are expensive to collect relative to yield. Focus on tax efficiency should yield both public spending savings and increased tax revenues.
Abandon the Climate nonsense and get back to sensible energy policies based on things that work when you ask them to. Get rid of the Climate Change Act and the Climate Change Committee.
Quangos.
I’d axe state pensions and all old age perks with immediate effect.
I’d axe the defence budget and scrap the military – save for a small force to help with disasters – and would sell off military bases to developers.
I’d sell off the Palace of Westminster and move Parliament somewhere cheap – like Stoke.
I’d halve the number of MPs – and require them to take staff from a central pool.
I’d abolish the Lords and replace it with a 200 member chamber appointed proportionately depending each party’s vote share at the last Commons election.
I’d move all government departments out of London.
Scrap the monarchy, sell off the palaces.
That’ll do for starts.
Aid was a policy promoted by a Christian group , the 0.7% level picked by them without any economic theory backing it, they disregarded 0.5% as some countries were handing out more than that, they didn’t think 1% would ever be acceptable so they plumped for 0.7% , and the whole Aid justification was on the back of a the work of an economist from 1949. This is the justification our politicians would have us spend £14 billion a year on, even when the evidence of the last 50 years of giving Aid , the West giving over several trillion dollars worth, shows it has done precious little good, for the countries in need of Aid then are the same countries in need of Aid now. Aid is an obscene £14 billion a year virtue signalling exercise, and it should be done away with.
Asylum, is a blank cheque written by a past generation that we have no hope of honouring , it is also completely unworkable, especially with the extended criteria the Judiciary have added to it under the Human Rights Law.
Make the civil service more productive through better management of staff. Sack staff who take excessive unwarranted sick leave. Tighten up on timekeeping in organisations such as the Environment Agency. Consider culling 1o% of underperformers in each department on a yearly basis for four or five years, using rigorous staff assessments.
Guess what it is the 12 August, so up pops a noisy shadow minister from urban Cornwall talking a load of rubbish that only emphasises his ignorance and social predjudices. He is even trying to drag climate change into his fatuous argument, mostly to please his urban unwashed followers. Where do they find these class warriors.
With no borders, the question is somewhat academic.
Per Facts4EU.Org………who have recently made reference to a proposed Off Budget fund to which we will be expected to contribute £1.2 billion!!!!!!! to facilitate the EU in the role of a Global Actor!!!!!!!Perhaps Mrs May has already signed us up for this?
There are then other Off Budget/Book funds which never appear within the Treasury details,but what are they,what is the cost and are we in for any more payments after 31/10?
The quangocracy, state aid to charities, absurd salaries to senior local government officers and the pensions that go with them, perks to civil servants, government freebies and overseas trips, brand new cars for the disabled, over expensive police cars, state pension payments to those who have not paid national insurance contributions, legal aid to the compensation culture, dubious cosmetic surgery, set aside subsidies to farmers, MPs expenses, pointless government enquiries, space science research, trashy university courses, public libraries, bus passes for the elderly, anti climate change initiatives etc, etc!
Climate Change Committee
Subsidies and constraint payments for windfarms, solar and bio mass installations.
Foreign aid. Charity begins at home.
Reduce size of the House of Lords. Introduce a performance review and cut allowances.
Really tackle waste in the major public services.
Parents to be financially responsible for the action of their children.
Better utilisation of our reservist forces in stopping illegal immigrants and illegal fishing.
Reform the Barnet formula so that every citizen can expect the same level of service and be fairer to the English who provide most of the money. Post code lottery on health, education and services is not acceptable.
Sir John
Visitors should be told that at the time of booking a flight or crossing to the uk that is part of the ticket allocation process that proof of health insurance is produced.
There are 1,148 Quangos costing the taxpayer £90 billion per year.
David Cameron promised a ‘bonfire of the quangos’ but only managed to abolish 192 and merge another 118.
Scrapping the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport offers potential savings of £6 billion.
• Scrapping the Equalities and Human Rights Commission and the Government Equalities Office we can save £67 million p.a.
Subsidies on hybrid vehicles and electric transport. Not needed as it is not new technology requiring funding in the true sense of the word. Too open to abuse as are any road tax allowances.
Local authorities salaries and severance payments especially for the executive members of staff.
Cost of policing demonstrations to be the responsibility of the organisers. Guaranteed bond to be deposited with Police Authority before permission given. The responsibity of the behaviour of the protesters must be the responsibility of the organiser. Any problems no refund.
Sack all of the HQ people in network rail…
Never have so many people did so little
Stop the mod recruiting inappropriate ex military people into civil service or contact roles on the grapevine, force them to get properly qualified people from the real world
I think somewhere in the country a French construction company is in the process of building a new power station where its prototype has yet to be completed and is millions over budget and where quality control of the components is questionable. And if that was not bad enough the “energy unit cost” to the consumer is totally out of control. Good Government at its best. But lets just let it drift on under a haze of Civil Service paperwork.
Stamping out health tourism should be the easiest thing to do – but this Conservative government doesn’t seem to care. Maybe it’s because £2 bn isn’t thought worthy of consideration by today’s breed of politicians. But let’s try. We know, generally, from where these ‘tourists’ come. So let’s insist that they have health insurance when they enter the country. And take payment, up-front, if they present themselves to the NHS. And if they can’t pay, put them on the first flight out of the country. And then restrict travel from that country further.
P.S. I have a close relative who has just been diagnosed with cancer. The NHS shows no signs of wanting to offer any treatment whatsoever – presumably because she has old.
As things stand today the foreign aid from the UK is seen by the recipients as EU aid, because that is the logo that by EU Law has to be displayed.
That’s why donor countries think the UK has gone of the grid and neglects them
Instead of the bloated HS2 why not build the Grand Central Railway. Planned and partly built in the last years of the 19th Century with 73 miles of track between London and Birmingham still in use.
Once planned to connect Manchester, Sheffield, Nottingham and Birmingham to London’s Marylebone station much of the track is already in place and the stations and viaducts mellowed into the landscape. There would be no need to blast through our green and pleasant land to revive it and (in relation to HS2) it would cost a fraction to build. Trains could attain speeds of up to 140mph more than enough to satisfy the need for 2 hour jouneys between major destinations.
How will know which government spending is wasteful?
For instance, in 2017/18, the government spent £215 billion on staff costs. The latter spent a lot of their earnings buying goods and services from private sector businesses small and large. The government spent £212 billion buying goods and services from the private sector. It spent £226 billion on social security/state pensions. Recipients of those benefits also spend them in the private sector.
By how much do you want to shrink the GDP of the UK economy? Do Redwoodians that trade refuse to sell to persons employed/benefited by the government sector?
Worth having a read of the latest WGA Treasury report. You will see that in private sector corporate accounting terms, UK plc is totally insolvent and has been for years. Alas, UK plc has a magic money tree. BTW, the net payment to the EU in 2018 was £8.6 billion, at an average of €1.14 to the Pound.
There are so much waste where to start. How about a major streamlining of the tax system
that produces a huge amount of unproductive work in government but as importantly a duplication of this problem with personal and business accountants and solicitors.
“The set up costs for the first year of a refugee or an economic migrant from a poor country are allowable expenses to qualify. Given the continuing large numbers entering the UK, we should allocate substantial sums to the housing budget from the overseas aid budget to cover more of the costs of provision of additional homes for new arrivals. ”
Good idea but why not the first two years?
I would not have housing benefit in zones 1-2 of London – I earn a good wage and can’t afford to live there – why should I pay for others to do so.
“There is the pledge to spend 0.7% of GDP on overseas aid. This Parliament is unlikely to want to cut that”
This parliament really is the most antidemocratic ever isn’t it. MPs need to start realising that ignoring public demands over how the public’s money is spent is not going to be acceptable going forwards. Right now it seems that nothing has been learnt from the Brexit referendum. Once Brexit is out of the way, it’s 100% obvious that you’re going to see a massive populist movement begin if MPs still refuse to work for the public.
Other things that should be cut:
1.) any expenditure commitments that have the word ‘Diversity or Equality’ in their name
2.) HS2
I also agree with the comment above that illegal immigrants should not be allowed to settle in the UK – the cost on the areas they are arriving at is becoming too big and we are already an overcrowded Island with limited resources.
“Given the continuing large numbers entering the UK, we should allocate substantial sums to the housing budget from the overseas aid budget to cover more of the costs of provision of additional homes for new arrivals. There should also be larger transfers to the education budget to allow for the extra school places needed and the additional language skills to teach new pupils who have little or no English on arrival. This would increase those budgets whilst reducing total spending.”
Serious question, what do you think will happen to the numbers coming to the UK if you do this?
It’s pretty obvious IMHO – and that means that the money you allocate will never be enough and the infrastructure of this country will continue to deteriorate.
Stop all payments to charities ~ if the public believes that they are needed then it’s up to private people to donate. Biased funding by the state cannot be linked to the benefit of society, just who decides how much public money, our taxes, gets paid to which charity, for how long?
I’d cancel your Brexit too.
That’d save £39bn or more – payable until the 2060s.
Plus all the billions on extra Brexit bureaucracy.
Billions engineering in traffic jams in Kent.
Billions redesigning passports so they can be made in blue by a French company.
Billions employing pointless bureaucrats we did not used to need.
Billions making decent EU citizens living here feel like second class people.
Millions making your pointless 50p piece – which I’ll throw in the scrap when I get.
Instead I would spend a fraction of the saving educating a few hundred Tory MP extremists – who really have not understood properly what the EU is and how it works. (Though, admittedly when dealing with people as not-so-bright as Francois, Baker, Mogg, Dorries, Bridgen, Bone, Duncan Smith and co this will not be an insignificant expense).
By the way
Why not change the format of Public sector wages. Each year a certain amount of public money is paid into each employee’s pension fund
Why not make it competitive?
Just pay the full amount to the employee and advertise the job without pension
The public scheme would be available at reasonable terms and at levels the employee might choose or he might opt out and organise his own private scheme
The point is that the same cost to the public purse would be the headline salary. You may feel this is a presentational difference only but I feel it would change the political weather assist in recruitment and over time bring public sector salaries freeing funds for education and health
Details to be worked out but you get the general idea
All of the things you suggest john plus the subsidies in any form given to renewables and electric cars. I am sick of subsidising the wealthy and giving them tax breaks. Get rid of the quangos and cut the size of the HOL.
Taxpayers money is wasted at all levels of expenditure by Government, not just on big-ticket items like HS2 and 0.7% aid targets. The problem is cultural and endmic.
To take an example, look at the ‘National Leadership Centre’ https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/national-leadership-centre
What does this comprise? Twenty people in an office on Horseguards Parade attempting to deliver ‘leadership insights’ to police chiefs, senior military officers and NHS managers, with tenders out for a new ‘digital service’ to a value of £1m+ (effectively, a website and contact directory for a million quid)
It’s the kind of thing the Harold Wilson governments of the seventies might cook up with the trade uinons and the managers of nationalised industry- and we all know how that turned out.
‘Initiatives’ like these are aimed at undermining government, not supporting it, by creating a network of people ‘leading beyond authority’.
In answer to your question, therefore, I would like to see public expenditure at all levels being focused on the primary purpose of each sector and no more, and attempts to boost the role of the public sector strangled at birth.
When are those jobs-for-the-boys Quangos going to be culled? So many promises from so many PMs and so many ‘did-not-happens’.
off topic.
Anybody noticed the BBC ‘Have your say’ website reader comments on news issues/sport etc now all but disappeared? Could it be that I became aware of more and more negative comments being posted against BBC and obvious bias? All the fault of the Russians of course.
Police and Crime Commissioners – never wanted nor needed and a complete waste of public money.
The House of Commons should be reduced to 500 members max and an automatic process put in place for boundaries to change, without MPs being able to ‘play politics’ with this, as they did disgracefully during the coalition. House of Lords to be reduced to 100 max.
Force a merger of counties – it is ridiculous that England has a Fire Dept for each county when Scotland, Wales and N Ireland have been able to manage with one each – four regions for the whole of England exc London is ample.
Finally and most importantly, we MUST do something to eliminate overlapping areas of local government. One body in each area to cover district, county, city and parish. Our local government is monstrously wasteful