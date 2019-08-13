A new approach to crime

This week the government made more announcements about dealing with crime. They tell us that the Prime Minister has ordered an urgent review into the prison sentences of violent and sexual offenders to ensure the public are properly protected from the most dangerous criminals. The review,beginning immediately, will focus on violent and sexual offenders, assessing if their sentences truly reflect the severity of their crimes. It will look at whether we need to change the law so they cannot be let out if they have not served their full time. Finally, it will examine how we can break the vicious cycle of prolific, repeat offenders.
This review is part of wider attack on crime, recruiting 20,000 new police officers, creating 10,000 new prison places and increasing stop and search powers. The aim is to keep dangerous criminals off the streets.
The new prison places will come from building new modern, efficient prisons which will provide better opportunities to reform criminals, meaning less re-offending and a lower burden on the taxpayer. Offering strengthened stop and search powers will give the police full support in combatting serious violence and keeping people safe.
The government will also publish draft guidance on measures in the Offensive Weapons Act , paving the way for new criminal offences that will help to stop knives and dangerous acids making their way into criminal use.
Are there other features you would like to see in an effective counter crime strategy? Clearly strong policing of our borders to keep out international criminals would be welcome. I also favour more work on rehabilitation and non custodial sentences for lesser crimes where there is no violence involved and where there is good chance of avoiding re offending.
27 Comments
This is easy to solve. Use the three strike rule. Commit three or more serious crimes and you go to prison for life. Unless of course you are prepared to give Queens Evidence.
You will not abolish know crime or any crime. You can however reduce it by tackling the root causes and one of those is drugs, which is a whole new matter.
The ‘war on drugs’ was lost years ago. It’s about time this was acknowledged and decriminalisation measures were taken. We should have learned a lesson from the prohibition era in America. Alcohol and tobacco can be as dangerous but we don’t ban either, we tax them. Decriminalising the use of drugs is the only way to shut down the gangsters and put them out of business.
I’m sure the problem of crime and punishment is very easily solved. There will be a review. It’s recommendations will emerge at some later date. The government will then pick and choose which measures to implement, being careful to take account of cost and whatever the Guardian’s view might be. In the meantime, the government gives the impression of doing something, boosting it’s poll ratings. An elegant solution.
“paving the way for new criminal offences that will help to stop knives and dangerous acids making their way into criminal use.”
Here we go.
We’re going to end up with drain cleaner as useless as modern outdoor paint. ID cards to buy potato peelers.
Exactly the same treatment of the whole population as the sugar tax.
Punish everyone.
ANYTHING but target the people doing it.
Indeed certainly right on useless modern outdoor paint.
@Anonymous;“ID cards to buy potato peelers.”
Or indeed those safety cardboard carton box cutters, after all what could possibly be harmful about them?…
Why should the law-abiding have to pay for the prison cost of foreign criminals, they must be deported back to their own country. Or if they have arrived from France, send them back there. If they have no papers, there are linguists who can tell by their language accent where they originate from.
Those with dual nationality (stupid concept) lose their British national status are also deported.
Their entire family should also be deported with them. Make the crime deterrent message strong to get it across to those who are used to seeing the UK as a ‘soft touch’.
If, their nationality cannot be established, build a prison somewhere really remote and house them all in there.
No more Legal Aid to foreigners.
“Clearly strong policing of our borders to keep out international criminals would be welcome.” – Certainly, but we need a bit more than this. We need to be a lot more fussy about whom we admit. Billions of people want to come and live here and we can afford to be fussy. Part of this would be a really strict policy on people who abuse our hospitality, whether it be by illegal immigration or legal immigrants committing crimes once here. With so many decent, law abiding people wanting to come, we really don’t need to keep any criminals. I agree that their dependents should go with them, according to the human right to a family life.
JB – Absolutely 100% spot on – -agree with every word.
I saw a report this morning stating that despite legislation in 2013 to deport Albanian criminals, only 24 have actually gone, leaving nearly 900 still in UK prisons.
So, why haven’t the rest been deported, leaving this prison space for home-grown gangsters?
The granting of bail should be a privilege.
Far too many further offences are being committed by criminals who have been granted bail.
Far too many Police are having to waste their time chasing after criminals have failed to appear at Court, or have absconded, sometimes overseas, having been given bail.
Change the Bail Act so that anyone who disrespects the privilege of bail never gets bail ever again.
We should use some of our £39 billion and/or the £21 billion we won’t be sending to Brussels each year to build 10 fast, armed offshore cutters to use to protect our fishing grounds; built in British shipyards and using British steel. In the interim BoJo should ask our friend Mr Trump to lease us some so that our EU ‘friends’ don’t continue to steal our fish.
Repeat offenders have chosen a life of crime and should therefore be locked up for a long time.
A ‘three strikes’ rule should therefore be brought in. After 3 criminal convictions of any kid, then a minimum 10 years should be served.
The criminal justice system should be focussed around deterrence.
There may be some who greet the recruitment of 20,000 new police
officers with a degree of scepticism. Unless and until the Government
makes a policy statement addressing public concerns at the alleged
misuse of legislation such as the Public Order Act for political purposes,
you may find expanding the force is perceived as compounding a problem.
What you propose sounds good but so did Cameron on knives!
Doesn’t happen, does it?
Stop trying to administer justice on the cheap, stop backing away at the first accusations of racism and breaking “human rights” and replace politically correct officials with ones that follow the law.
The majority in this country have been watching with bemusement while government doesn’t do the obvious and now it’s time to see action.
Sir John.
Another thought poking post on what appears to be a never ending subject.
Would it be fair to say that a lot of the problems plaguing our society especially knife and gang crime is vindication of the breakdown and abdication of discipline in the family home. To many parents have abdicated their responsibilities and dropped into the laps of teachers and social workers. It is a ever increasing circle and not just governments but communities have got to get their heads around it and start with the very young and teach them from a very early age about behaviour and we’ll being towards one’s fellow man. Until we start to make parents fully responsible for their children’s actions there will be no breaking the circle. Easier said than done but something different has to be tried. Too many of these trainee thugs, and future gang members in waiting are able to hide themselves within the welfare and counciling system at great expense to the tax payer with very little return on the investment.
I agree with the deportation comments, espeically for those not legally here. Normally I suggest the establishment of manufacturing industries in our prisons but for some reason newspapers tend to disallow my comments on this theme – no idea why.
We read about conditions in prisons such as drug smuggling and abuse, gang activities, bullying, radicalisation etc. Being made to work would prevent boredom, allow prisoners to pay their way, occupy their time and help them learn skills they could use in the outside world.
We don’t need more laws just enforce the existing ones. What also needs to be done is the removal of the PC type laws.
Release the political prisoner being held at Belmarsh Prison, that would free up some space.
Same goes for imprisonment of people resulting from watching unlicensed televisions.