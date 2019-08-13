Your favourite spending cuts

In response to my ideas on spending there were various other suggestions from readers. The most popular with readers were :
- Costs of government. There was strong support for fewer peers and fewer expenses and allowances for peers. Some wanted fewer MPs and less generous expenses for MPs. There was widespread enthusiasm for a cull of quangos, especially those supporting politically correct causes.
- Cut public money to charities and arts where this can be raised by voluntary donation and from admission charges
- Remove subsidies for alternative energy
- Charge all overseas visitors who use the NHS
- Reduce numbers of migrants needing financial support
- Make the BBC a subscription service
10 Comments
6.Make the BBC a subscription service
Yes – and in the meantime, Gove’s ‘truth’ department should investigate malicious anti-Brexit BBC articles and bring charges of treason against the person authorising the broadcast.
Correction:
1. Make the BBC a subscription service
6. Fail! The BBC is not public money, well at least no more than VED is, or a shotgun or fishing license are, all are discretionary – indeed the TVL fee doesn’t even go into state coffees before being handed to the BBC.
Funny how the idea of handing public money to a private company for work that used to be done more cheaply by the same people when employed directly by the state didn’t make it in to the top 6, probably not even the top 50…
@Jerry
Interesting – VED is not ring-fenced.
The Licence Fee could treated in the same way, and then it could be used to fund the NHS, state pensions and long term care for the elderly, instead of funding overpaid news readers, football commentators, fake news and globalist propaganda.
JR: “Reduce numbers of migrants needing financial support”
Even for a Tory, that’s slippery.
We would like your administration to, reduce the number of migrants. ( As our American cousins would say, Period.)
Until you’ve cleared up the mess in the Power generation industry, given us adequate parking and addressed the congestion on the roads.
Arranged so that we don’t need water rationing when the sun is out for more than a day or so.
Reducing the number of migrants would help address the insane demand for housing which might make housing a little more affordable for those who don’t have the government in their corner – 75% of the British under 30s population.
Sir,
Sorry I’m late.
Make universities liable for a proportion of non-functioning student loans.
Apart from the direct savings to the exchequer which would have lesser liability, more importantly Universities would have an incentive to make sure that their courses were actually useful and that students were properly matched to courses in which they can succeed.
HS2 ?
Yes, to all that. Will any of it happen?
Without a major revamp of our way of government e.g. real devolution for all the UK our essentially C19 version will continue to complicate rather remedy the blindingly obvious. Blair failed to create a brave new political world, Boris may not have the chance with the weird people who seem to dominate the parliamentary debate and agenda.
Good news!
The NHS can and does charge foreign visitors.
And migrants get very little support and – overall – pay more in than they take out.