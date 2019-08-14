Paying for care homes

Mrs May rushed out social care proposals in her 2017 General Election Manifesto, only to have to drop them during the course of the Election campaign as they were unpopular. The new government has also promised to produce proposals which will benefit from study of what went wrong with the May ideas.
It is first important to understand the tri partisan settlement we have lived under for many years over social care. The political parties have all agreed that healthcare must be free at the point of need for all, including elderly people requiring a lot of expensive care towards the end of their lives. They have also agreed that living costs are to be paid where possible by the people concerned. In particular, if an elderly person needs to be looked after in a care home then the hotel costs of providing a room with meals and service falls to them if they have an income to cover it or if they have capital they can draw on.
The most contentious part of the current settlement for some is the fact that an elderly person needs to sell their home when they move into the care home and spend the capital from their home sale on the hotel costs of the care home. If someone does not have any capital then the state provides the care home place as well as the healthcare at taxpayer expense. Some say this is a tax on the thrifty and prudent. Others say the elderly person no longer needs their former home , so why shouldn’t its value be treated like all their other capital? Should taxpayers pay the care home costs of millionaires, for example? If not, at what level of capital should the state take over and pay for the provision? If only one person from an elderly couple needs to move into a care home then of course the couple’s home remains untaxed and available for the other person living there.
My elderly parents reached the point where they needed to move into a care home to be looked after, and wanted to do so. I helped them sell their two bedroom flat so they could afford a good quality care home. I did not think I had any right to inherit their flat and did not disagree with the policy that said that money from the sale of their home had to be used for their living costs in the care home.
Do you think there should be a new deal on this matter? What is a fair solution over the costs of living for elderly people, when some elderly people have saved and have capital and others did not?
Sir John,
You have focussed on a most sensitive and complex subject today. It is not unreasonable for an old person with assets to be asked to contribute to their old-age care. The real issue is that knowledge of the generous treatment afforded to those without assets may well encourage the less scrupulous to ‘spend, spend, spend’, knowing that they can have a great time now and the State will pick up the tab later.
It will take someone of much greater intellect than I to come up with the solution to this conundrum. Perhaps this could be a task for, say, Hammond or Bercow who will no doubt have much less to occupy their minds once Brexit has been delivered. I focus on these two in particular because I read that Hammond is saying a WTO Brexit would be a betrayal of the referendum result and Bercow is saying it is important to display ‘intellectual flexibility’ and that he will do all he can to prevent any prorogue of Parliament.
Sounds very much like the pair of them, along with others, think that only their perceived superior intellect can deliver the ‘right’ result.
What utter arrogance. Let them apply that superior intellect to solving the age-care problem. I suspect, however, that such trivialities are beneath them, so I do hope they get their come-uppance when Brexit is finally settled.
“to ‘spend, spend, spend’, knowing that they can have a great time now and the State will pick up the tab later.”
Actually, in a care home, Mr Prudent ends up paying twice the cost of his stay in order to subsidise Mr Profligate in the bed next to him. The State only pays part of it.
The UK pays our taxes to the sum of £15.1 billion overseas aid, £3.7 billion European Development Fund- its overseas aid equivalent- each year would go a long way to pay for elderly care each year. £19 billion borrowed to give away while being told there is no money for the prudent, savers to help them while wasters provided a house all their lives and elderly care. Plenty of well paid in a council houses!
Your govt has lied to us previously on three occasions to get elected, what is different now?
The way councils assess people for Social care against compulsory care is nothing short of disgusting. The two determine whether payment should be sought. When it is clear people through medical conditions need care the councils still seek to force every penny from them by declaring they have a social care need.
Off topic- Hammond trying to grab a headline when it is clear his lack of integrity was and is the issue, not others as he would lead us to believe. We voted leave, not servitude or colony status under Mayhab. Cameron made clear what Leave meant, that does fit with Mayhabs servitude plan. Cameron last spoke in parliament on it 15/06/2016. He has betrayed voters, party and govt! Manifesto and Withdrwal Act clearly stated no deal as an option.
And Mr Prudent also ends up paying for all the Grandparents brought in by opening the borders to all and sundry from Anywhere. Get into the UK after paying nothing – and the rest is free. Only an hour ago, on the Radio, ” People in poorer areas can wait over 3 weeks to get a doctors appointment” – – Anything to do with those poorer areas becoming immigrant ghettoes, where translators have to be used ( more cost to us ) and therefore, as everything has to be said multiple times, cost available appointment time for the people whose taxes actually pay for the NHS.
All clearly deliberate.
@Anonymous
If someone stays in a hotel, they don’t expect to pay twice the room rate to subsidise someone who can’t afford to stay there.
Surely paying your own way should mean paying your own way, not someone elses? If the govt want to provide free care for certain people, then it should be from general taxation and not a levy on those being forced to sell their family home to fund themselves?
Our host says I did not think I had any right to inherit their flat and did not disagree with the policy that said that money from the sale of their home had to be used for their living costs in the care home. – Did he realise that the proceeds of the sale of their flat would also be used to subsidise non payers?
How can we afford to spend £14 billion on overseas aid if we cannot provide care for our own elderly?
Sorry Mr Redwood, you won’t be winning any ex-Tories like myself back with your re distributive socialist policies.
Do not put Hammond in charge of anything he is hopeless. He has undermined the EU negotiation by failing to fund proper leave preparations and given us the highest, most complex and most idiotic tax system for 50 years.
Of course people might be more willing to fund their own care if they were not taxed to death all their lives (and lost another 40% of their assets on death). The prudent endlessly expected to subsidise the feckless and then expected to pay for their own care too.
the highest taxes fro 50 years and yet we still have dire and declining public service everywhere plus new charges for these “services” like the new death certificate charges and Hammond’s probate “tax” for example.
Over two weeks just to see a GP on average it seems, despite this level of taxation. Yet government waste and misdirection is everywhere you care look.
Yet another new tax proposed it seems:-
Drivers who sit with engines idling could be fined instantly under government plans!
@lifelogic
Mr Hammond spent £4.2 billion preparing for a WTO outcome. He was elected on a manifesto which stated that “no deal is better than a bad deal”.
For some reason the BBC’s Nick Robinson didn’t see fit to query the reason for Hammond’s U-turn.
In the R4 interview this morning Mr Hammond sounded more like a spokesman for Brussels.
Interesting that you say ” The State”.It is in fact the working population who pick up the tab and the problem is that the ratio between the old and dependent and working people has become increasingly problematical albeit for the good reason that people are living for longer.
When the old are not only placing vast burdens on the young in terms of their care but also voting for the young to live in a poorer country with less opportunity you can see how resentment piles on resentment ..and then there is housing ….
I have sometimes wondered if those who contribute nothing should actually have equal voting rights with those who do not
Its an idle thought but the fact that democracy can be legalised theft is an old problem that exercised minds considerably during the period of franchise reform in the 19th century . It is not an altogether trivial problem
Older people per se are not the problem. It is the older people who have not saved or made provision for their old age. But they were encouraged by the government, the tax system, the NHS and the benefit system not to be prudent and be feckless – so many did exactly that.
It is the system that is mainly at fault. The feckless are being rational given the daft system that pertains.
A trivial analysis. Plenty of old people are not putting any burden at all on the young. They are living off savings and pensions they have earned and often providing all sorts of support, financial assistance and investment for younger people and the economy generally.
I suggest we stick with democracy. But the point you raise is one we see more and more as the left can’t get its way through democracy. The ridiculous hysterics of extinction rebellion for example want to replace parliament with an appointed assembly of people like them. A Soviet you might call it.
Interesting perspective @new
You are right that the state only has money taken from others
However many of your musings here suggest you would like the state to spend more of others’ money but on your projects
Philanthropy is the preserve of the rich I am afraid.
Well, if the Tories succeed in scrapping the Human Rights Act, then people will lose the Right To Peaceful Enjoyment Of Possessions.
That would mean that the matter would be taken out of their hands, and spouses could be thrown out of their homes by the State, and these be sold to pay for the other’s care.
It would also mean that the Receivers could swipe your occupational pension pot to defray creditors if you employer went bust, as they used to do. You may remember notably, the car workers losing theirs before that Act. There would be much more too.
That is why they want rid of it, I think. It is little to do with deporting nasty people, which the country can do anyway.
Reply Parliament would not vote for the nasty measures you mention
Brown, Osborne and Hammond have already done enough swiping of people’s pension pots!
Gordon Brown introduced a dividend tax for managed pension funds, just as many countries have.
It cost an estimated average of less than a hundred pounds per beneficiary per year, to be met by increased employee and employer contributions.
In fact it helped many funds, because they changed their composition away from shares, protecting them from the 2008 crash.
The Tories have never reversed it, and it would make little difference to pensions if they did.
People went into BTL etc. because of appalling annuity rates, and not because of that. Incidentally, gold is heading steadily towards below the price at which his government sold it too.
People used to lose their pensions entirely in bankruptcies pre-Human Rights Act on the other hand.
Thank you John.
Yes, so the people really do need Parliament to protect them from nasty proposals, it appears.
That would be today’s Parliament, but who can say about another?
I note that you do not say that your Party would not attempt such a thing, however.
Once that protection had been removed though, would it not simply be a matter of Local Authorities applying for Court orders anyway?
Reply I do not support the nasty policies you describe nor does my party
Thank you for your clarification, John, but it is unclear to me whether, after any repeal of the Human Rights Act, further legislation would be necessary to allow local authorities to do as I describe.
In other words it would not be a matter of its being government or party policy as such, but just a consequence, unintended or otherwise, of repealing the Human Rights Act?
Reply Were a future government to want to repeal the Human Rights Act( UK law version) it would doubtless tackle the various consequentials in the new legislation!
People are already deprived of their “Right To Peaceful Enjoyment Of Possessions” (or at least half of them) by tax levels that are so absurdly high and are still increasing by the day as threshold are often not increases. Still just a £325k threshold for IHT and not the £1 million promised.
It is actually far more than half as taxes are cumulative and you thus have less to invest next year due to the taxes you paid last year. Cumulatively they can easily take more than 90% off you over a lifetime.
£1,000 growing at say 10% for 30 years returns £17,540 but if taxed at say 50% it only returns £4,320 less than 25%. The government have in effect taken 75% of your return. Plus they pinch more off you by devaluing the currency every year on top and then they want a further 40% IHT off you on death – just for good measure.
Do you want to live in a civilised country or not?
Health, education, security, local services, defence, and infrastructure must be financed somehow.
Yes, HRA makes provision for taxation, therefore.
Don’t feed the Brussels troll.
The Act should be scrapped it is out of date and written to defend prevent another NAZI dictatorship. Great Britain should replace it with are own Bill of Rights which is linked to individual responsibility.
Forty-six countries including Russia, Serbia and Turkey are all signatories to ECHR – HRA imports that – and they seem to manage.
It does not prevent deportation of criminals, as was ruled for Russia quite recently.
Also Aus, NZ and Canada have Human Rights Acts virtually identical to ours, and no particular problems with them.
The conduct of the English judiciary might be questionable sometimes however.
That is the nub of the matter.
In the short term, probably Mr or Mrs Profligate should be billed with the cost of the care home, with the government offering loans (think student loans) to repay the care home provider a maximum amount per week during Mr and Mrs Profligate’s lifetime. Who is to say that after 5 years in the care home, paid for by the state, Mrs Profligate won’t win the lottery having bought 20 tickets a week for the past 30 years?
In the long term, compulsory insurance from around 35 years old up is the solution.
“compulsory insurance from around 35 years old up is the solution” – This would end up (in effect) as yet another tax and the government would probably never deliver on the contract.
We already have income tax, national insurance, compulsory pension saving, VAT, IHT, stamp duty, fuel duty, the green crap taxes on energy, road taxes, council tax, alcohol duty, probate taxes … how many more taxes do we need? Plus the indirect taxation through endless red tape regulations such as planning restrictions, building regs, compliance costs …
Off topic, a video of various Remoaners including Philip Hammond warning that if we voted to leave the EU it could end up with us leaving without a deal:
https://order-order.com/2019/08/14/hammond-said-voting-leave-lead-no-deal/
Similarly, he knew that when he voted to send the Article 50 letter:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/07/22/chiming-our-independence/#comment-1039139
Good morning
What happened in the ‘old days’? You know, the ones BEFORE we had care homes. Also. How do they look after their elderly in other, usually less prosperous, countries ?
It amazes me that, if I was to spend my life spending my money and left nothing for my care in my old age, the State would pay for it. This bit in your Council Tax bill that this government imposed on us. However. If I was to work, save and live in a privately owned property I would have to sell as I would not qualify for State aid. Aid I might add that was built up with my taxes.
The system does not favour those who work, save, plan and have aspirations. Perhaps if we did we might solve this and many other problems by making people more responsible.
In the “Old days” we had family units and were much less prone to move around the country for work and therefore residence. This situation still pertains in Spain , Portugal,Greece and Italy where end of life care is generalky conducted within the family. I would add that even this is changing. The pattern of life dictates what we need in terms of care for the elderly.
The system does not favour people who get their children to university doing proper degrees that are useful to the country either.
Both parents and children effectively get taxed to death because of it.
There are many better ways to get on than doing a degree these days.
(If you don’t do a proper degree you rarely have to pay for it.)
Britain rewards all the wrong behaviours.
Indeed about 50% of degrees are fairly worthless and certainly not worth anything like the £50K of soft debt you take on and the three years loss of earnings. Where the student does not pay the loan back then other tax payers are forced fund this economic lunacy.
So Greta is off to the US on an expensive racing yacht to “reduce her carbon footprint”. She is clearly not very good at such calculations if she thinks such a racing yacht reduces C02 (as compared to flying economy on jumbo jet). It must have cost millions to build the Malizia II with a very great deal of energy involved in the process. Plus of course all the energy consumed & used by the crew on the two week(?) trip. Still I hope she enjoys he trip.
She’s unelected and untouchable. A human shield put in place by hippy power people as they send us back to bicycle and subsitance farming.
While we’re off topic. BBC at it again.
R2 about proroguing Parliament – Hammond’s view, then another Remainer’s view in support… I waited the Leave view but it did not come.
And why do we have so many women reporting on men’s sport ? Are they better at sports journalism or are white boys being discriminated against in journalism ? Is it worth a young lad doing a degree towards this career anymore ?
The BBC seem to ensure that every scientist or engineer they interview is female now too. Despite circa 90% of them being male.
And no details yet as to how she will get back on the return trip
Exactly we hear Boris wants to import more Scientists and we are constantly told if it wasn’t for foreigners, there would be no NHS when the solution to our misguided useless politicians is staring them in the face. NO FEES as long as you stay and work in this country or in the NHS for a minimum of say 10 years. After all, all those doing their worthless degrees are probably never going to pay their fees back. It seems only those doing worthwhile degrees and whom the country needs will be clobbered by an extra 9 pence in the pound income tax for most of their working lives. (But only if they are English of course.)
” Britain rewards all the wrong behaviours. ” – absolutely. Foreign criminals come here, illegally or not, commit the most horrific crimes against innocent people, then claim they’ll be persecuted if deported. Judge agrees – criminal gets to stay – well rewarded for his crime. Next, Right to family Life is used – and the criminal gets all his family allowed to come.
That’s really the crux of the money side of this problem.
Basically the State is trying to avoid financial involvement in managing old age because the establishment see it as too expensive, but they do need to design a system that works and is humane.
If people have to sell their homes for care then they should get an improved deal – better accommodation / facilities.
Time for government/private partnership arrangement that allows for this – Lets say the government funds/provides the basic infrastructure, perhaps care homes are run by the private sector, or added on to a government scheme – Private companies would run the added value for those able to pay for it… That way nobody feels cheated.
Only about a fifth of people actually die in care homes the majority die before they need them and many die rather quickly after entering them. I think what most people want is some cap on them. Some insurance or government cover that proptects the homes of the few who need many years of expensive long term care. Cutting in if the bill exceed ways £100K or something. Surely this could be made available some how with people paying into some scheme or insurance policy to spread the risk.
I see Rudd is at it again already why on earth was she given a job by Boris. Other traitors also in action Hammond in the Times and the appalling Bercow today.
We have a relatively new problem of recent immigrants bringing their aged relatives over and accessing care. This I know from experience.
The thrifty are punished and the frivolous are paid for.
I don’t have a problem paying but object to subsidising council fees.
Council pays£475 per week. We pay £620 in same home. Wrong.
Ditto.
Several men I know have married EU wives who bring their relatives over for NHS holidays.
Indeed, but I do not blame the individuals that much. They are just using the daft system that pertains. Pertains due to the government’s incompetence and EU laws.
Laws we hopefully will soon finally escape.
Healthcare outcomes are better in many parts of the European Union than they are here, so isn’t that just reciprocation anyway, for the million or so retired British in Spain, and many more elsewhere using the services there?
Elderly people often need care. Are you suggesting that they should not be allowed to visit?
In any case, I’ll go through it again.
According to analysis last year by Oxford Economics, over the duration of their stay, people from other parts of the European Union on average pay seventy-eight thousand pounds more in tax than they cost to the UK.. On the other hand, UK-raised people just about break even. British taxes will have to rise, when our young, fit, ready-educated, productive, fellow Europeans go home. There again, non-EU immigration – that is most of it – is off-topic and irrelevant, since the UK has always had sovereign control over that.
Indeed.
This argument would be a lot simpler if governments of both parties had not masked their incompetence over the last 50 years by allowing regular credit booms. The main reason I want to pass on the capital in my home to my children is because you, Mr. Redwood, have encouraged massive housing price growth. Youngsters today have no chance, compared to my generation. And care homes are ludicrously expensive. It’s cheaper to go on a cruise.
Baroness Wheatcroft Monday night on LBC:- “I would find it very difficult to campaign for Boris in any election and Hammond did an excellent job putting public finance back on the rails.
Why on earth are so many so called “Conservatives” such dire foolish and misguided Libdims (at best)? Which “Conservative” PM idiot put such dire lefty into the Lords?
As to Hammond doing an excellent job he just put up taxes to the highest for 40 years and made them absurdly complex and absurd in general. Also he kept the expensive greencrap energy agenda and continued with the IHT threshold ratting. What he did was counterproductive, damaged the economy, deterred investment, pushed people and businesses overseas and reduced future tax receipts. An excellent job would have been to cut out all the government waste but he did nothing on that at all. A tax borrow and piss down the drain Chancellor.
Also by failing to prepare for a no deal Brexit he undermined the EU negotiations completely ensuring that no sensible deal was ever offered. Together with May he left us in the appalling mess we have now, with a high risk of a trip to Corbyn’s Venezuela. Hammond was a complete disaster rather than doing an excellent job.
“highest taxes for 50 years I meant not 40”.
Hammond seems to think that you can go into a negotiation and say to the other party “we won’t ask for that because you will never agree to it”…how did he ever become a rich property developer with a mind-set like that?
Baroness Wheatcroft, whose public reaction to the referendum result was to call for the Lords to delay Brexit until the result could be overturned.
A fair solution is difficult to come by but might include somehow providing not to have a welfare class.
I saw a scheme aimed at mitigating the wealth takeaway that indicates the sort of manoeuvres to which people will resort. It contemplated the spouse most likely first in need of care home provision selling his/her half share in the marital home to an accommodating third party that would agree to allow occupancy while either spouse lived. The half-share sale proceeds would immediately be gifted to other parties (children et al) with the hope of avoiding claw-back by local authorities (itself possible if care home provision was needed soon thereafter) and perhaps IHT too. Accordingly, when the selling spouse did need a care home, there would be no real property to sell and should the other spouse need same, at least the sold half of the marital home would escape being claimed and the value to others of the remaining half would be diminished by the interest in the property of the third party. I am not certain the scheme works but pushing people to such type of arrangements introduces extra complexity and worry into people’s lives.
Reply Complex schemes often break tax rules and end in tears
Reply to reply – and the relevant authorities are much more likely to pursue those with assets than they are to question expensive holidays and nice cars or not working over a lifetime that prevented assets being built up.
The authorities never go after the big boys or the destitute. There is a sweet spot of law abiding middle classes that are there to be squeezed isn’t there Sir John?
It’s a debate that’s been had. We know the answer to it. The taxpayer will be hit as is always the case because that’s what politicians decide should happen irrespective of what common sense dictates. Decisions are taken for maximum political benefit
Encourage self-reliance in all things. Encourage people to reduce their dependency on the State. Encourage and incentivise people to achieve this.
The Tory party keeps dancing to the tune of Labour. They need to step forward and encourage self-reliance in all things. This will weaken Labour’s cultural project that surreptitiously encourages State dependency which strengthens Labour’s hand when dealing with State dependents
The cradle to grave culture is a political scam of the left. It isn’t an expression of compassion and social concern but a sinister political plan to promote the interests of the left.
The aim should always be that the private individual is in control of such matters.
I would legislate for a compulsory contribution scheme. Force people, over the course of their working lives, to absorb the cost of their own care unless they are unable to do so
State employees should have the cost of their care deducted from their fat pensions. Private sector workers who finance their own pension and the pensions of State employees will also have to absorb every cost of political cowardice
If you treated Dementia as an illness which it is and provided the care and support that is needed, I would have no problem with the elderly who find there properties unmanageable through general infirmity having to go into an old persons ‘hotel’ and paying for it if they have the means.
What I think is disgraceful is in effect the dementia tax you apply on people with assets. These people are subsidising the NHS over and above their life time contribution.
The rules and what will and what won’t be paid are opaque and relatives have to end up fighting for what is rightfully theirs. I read the other day it took five years to sort out one particular claim.
Local authorities apart from poor support often with no coordination of services are making it as hard as possible for people at what is a particularly stressful time of their life anyway.
This is outrageous and you are using the fact that there is a home involved as a smokescreen to cover up the fact that you are refusing to pay for/support people who are ill.
I also do not believe there is any justification in some of the eye watering lay high charges made by card homes who are profiting from peoples misfortunes and government’s failure to act. It lets its armed forces down and in this respect it’s elderly, both deserve better.
Whatever scheme you devise it must be the same for everyone. At present we penalise the thrifty and support the profligate.
It should be a branch of the NHS allowing a smooth transition from one to the other, so ending bed blocking. It should be run to a high standard of clinical excellence and comfort.
If an individual wishes to choose to complete the process with even higher standards of comfort they should be free to do so at their own expense. Hospices should be funded by the state and not be dependant on charity. Air ambulances should also be part of the NHS and not dependant on charity.
The millionaires you refer to will choose to see out their days overlooking Lake Garda in comfort.
To impact on the cost to the NHS and the taxpayer, you should look at what the the NHS should not be doing. IVF in an already overpopulated country. Treating medical tourists who are not British, and have never contributed to our tax system. Pregnancy and HIV are popular reasons for their arrival here. If they choose to fly here they can afford to pay privately for their needs. The UK is not a lifeboat for the rest of the Worlds needs.
Well said Agricola. Unfortunately, it’s too sensible for our Parliament. I despair when I think of times that the NHS pick up the tab for botched plastic surgery, foreigners deliberately taking advantage of the NHS, and other totally unnecessary things while life saving treatments get delayed further and further.
Totally agree on hospices. End of life care in NHS hospitals is appalling, especially at weekends, people deserve better.
Nig 1
Agree end of Life care in Hospitals can be very dire, agree that care in all Hospices I have seen, and I have seen a few, has been excellent.
But ever asked a Hospice if they would like to be fully funded by the NHS and work under their rules?
They will all say no, because then their standards will be forced to drop because staffing levels are entirely different, as are the priorities.
Sad, but a fact of life.
Hospices are run simply to give the best care and dignity that can be given to its patients at the end of their lives.
However I agree they should be State (taxpayer) funded.
Agricola:
What a brilliant post. I couldn’t agree more. You’ve put it in a nutshell. You should be in Government.!
agricola
Treating medical tourists who are not British, and have never contributed to our tax system.
But it is not only the non British. What about the millions in our society that go through their whole life on benefits and tax credits? They get to pensionable age and get a full pension, they require care and the tax payer keeps on paying. Until there is some form of proper checks and balances in place and a recognised down side to living this way of life, you are never going to stop it. Far too much money is wasted upon people who are allowed to work the system. All the time the population keeps growing then more severe regulations have to be passed to even try and get some form of affordability. It will not win votes and that is the reason the status quo remains.
After reading JR’s blog I admit I was at a loss to a solution. My first thought was absolutely no way would I go into a home, given the degrading and terrible physical and mental abuse that occurs in these private ‘care’ homes.
However, you have suggested an excellent solution. It makes perfect logical sense.
Care homes are expensive, and perhaps there are better ways of providing adequate support for the elderly.
Moving from one’s house to a care home should be treated as you described JR, just the same as if you were moving house. However it’s always nice to have some help to make the transition smoother and requires the new agreement / arrangements to be of the highest possible quality and cost effectiveness, but also devoid of scams.
We need a better approach to managing old age, that allows the elderly to remain a part of a community and not treated like zombies. The old village hospitals concept could be used to house those that need recovery with an attached care home, perhaps, but there is a need to stop isolating old people into a smaller world where they just end up waiting to die.
It used to be the case that the children took the stricken parent into their own homes (or formed a joint household using combined wealth.)
My parents took on my grandmother and my mother did all of her care up until the final few weeks when she was taken into a hospice.
My own father. We did most of his care in his own home but for the last six months had help from care assistants to clean and toilet him when he was totally bed bound. We did everything else.
There is a failure in familial care going on. Part of this is because the children are so busy working and are in fear of losing their jobs if they take a break from work. Part of this is because of selfishness and the belief that it’s the state’s job to do all this.
We could be worse. The Scots don’t have to pay at all and expect the English to pick up the tab.
There is another modern impediment to family care of the elderly: families are having children later in life, and today’s grandparents (I was one) end up in their 60’s being expected to help out with toddler grandchildren, providing some form of care for the generation upside of themselves now in their 80’s and 90’s, whilst also dealing with the onset of age-related diseases themselves.
Possibly a state-sponsored long-term health insurance scheme may be a partial solution, using the services of private life assurance / pension fund providers. Such a scheme would need to be properly funded and secure from thieving government fingers.
The state tends to prefer the rob Peter to pay Paul NI approach, but it dosn’t work. Had we, with the foresight of the Norwegians, put aside a portion of North Sea Oil and Gas income to create a social investment fund, we might not be having this discussion. Perhaps when we get around to fracking our energy needs we could have a second shot at getting it right.
As you point out government don’t think like the rest of us. They prefer tax and spend, then having done it badly it is either more tax or theft where they can find assets.
No Sir John, the most contentious part of the current settlement is that it is not equitable to all. Those with means pay, those without do not.
I do not see a majority in Parliament voting to withdraw living cost support from those without means (although why they can not live with relatives is unclear) so the only way to make the situation equitable is to provide the same level of living cost support for all and permit those with means to provide top up payment for greater luxury or increased support.
The family home and inheritance argument is a non sequitur. Inheritance could be spent on top ups once the basic costs that should be provided to all have been paid from tax monies that those with assets are likely to have contributed more to over the years.
Any proposed solution must be equitable with the living costs clearly separated from the health care costs.
It is not sustainable for people to keep their property in Scotland while their equivalents in England have to sell theirs.
Care needs to be paid for from general taxation.
It is especially bad where someone has not just bought a house, but actively worked on it to repair it from a shell to a family home for the children to have later. The amount of emotional energy tied up in such houses is massive, it is soul destroying to have it taken away. This can destroy people emotionally.
It seems it is Iain. UK MPs squatting in English seats in the UK Parliament are perfectly happy to see this happen just as they are happy to see Scottish students (and Welsh & NI to a lesser degree) pay no tuition fees whilst English kids are clobbered to the hilt for most of their working lives and just as they are happy to see the rest of the UK get their prescriptions and parking for free whilst our sick pay for their medicines, even life saving ones. Despite England being the only net contributor to the UK coffers, we get far less money per head than the rest of the UK and they stand by and do nothing.
Why we English allow this discrimination to continue is the biggest mystery. This is why England must have it’s own parliament the same as Scotland & Wales so hopefully we will have someone standing up for us against this unfairness unlike now.
It only works like that in Scotland because of the disproportionate amount of money paid by the UK parliament with English taxes to appease the Scots to preserve the Union. All this while the Scottish insult us whenever and wherever they can.
I agree the state cannot possibly underwrite the whole cost of elderly care. It is reasonable for people to sell homes to pay for care. No-one has a right to a subsidy to protect inheritance. There is a floor of £23k at the moment which is protected. I suppose a cap could be considered of c. £100k – pretty much what Mrs May proposed as I recall? It will have to be done by a majority govt post election any proposal to do anything will be dubbed a ‘dementia tax’ by our moronic political left.
The£23k is a myth. Councils continue to take money at a reduced rate down to, £14k. I know because I’ve recently been in that position.
A£200k estate reduced to £13,500 and only 3 inmates funding their own care.
There is something drastically wrong with the current system.
David Cameron suggested a “cap” and never delivered.
What about a time limit rather than a cap, say (if you have saving above £23,250) you pay for the first two years then the council contribute at a rate calculated from the average of care home costs in a particular area.
This would stop people booking into a “Hilton” and expect the council to pickup the tab for that. That said it should also be borne in mind that moving elderly people from an environment that they are comfortable with and used to should be avoided.
The £23,250 saving threshold needs to be looked at and maybe adjusted annually based on RPI or CPI as it hasn’t changed since 2013?
An old Guardian article here is worth reading:
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2013/feb/11/qanda-social-care-costs-elderly
I would like to see somebody like Frank Field heading a Commission to sort this problem out.
I doubt there could ever be a comprehensive solution to a problem which will always require an element of compassion.
However, I would suggest an insurance scheme that can be taken out by an individual, perhaps using the tax-free lump sum from a pension fund as a premium, that covers care home costs should they need it later in life. There might be a case for annual premiums as well, to cover the unforeseen increased costs of care.
Once the insurance is taken out, the policy holder could opt out of the state scheme and be rewarded by a reduction in their council tax bill.
The profligate do not pay into insurance schemes, nor do they have pensions from which lump sums of the magnitude required can be extracted. For what you suggest to work, the premiums must be extracted from whatever they earn at source. Ring fenced from them and from the government.
No individual knows how long they will live or what their medical needs will be at end of life. This makes it impossible for people to plan funding their own needs precisely. Essentially everyone who tries to do so will either run out of money before they die or go to their grave with a surplus that could have been spent or invested better elsewhere. No one will spend their last pound on their last day.
Collectively however we can estimate usefully accurately the expected lifespan of an adult of any age. Estimates that will change over time with developments in medicine, lifestyles, and expectations. And we can calculate the contribution that needs to be made for each adult each year in order to fund that expected future cost.
Who should make the contributions is a political decision. As a Conservative I favour people being self-sufficient, except in the most extreme cases where there needs to be some sort of safety net. If people in full-time employment genuinely cannot afford contributions to their own healthcare and old age, the answer is to increase the minimum wage not distort the tax system.
The big problem we have however is that the welfare state has never been properly funded. The people have been told that their tax payments and NI payments are funding not only current services, but also their right to those services in retirement. Generations of politicians have propogated this lie. Politicians have repeatedly chosen to keep contributions too low against the obviously rising costs.
As we live longer, which is a good thing, we need collectively to contribute thirty percent of our income into funding our old age. It is the only way the system can be sustained.
Transitioning will be difficult and will have to be done over one or two generations. The sooner we start the better
Surely someone can come up with an insurance scheme. And why inheritance? Firstly because making sure family is OK is basic to being human. To tax it or steal to fund the feckless is vile. My children are both now in their first post Uni jobs. I was an elderly parent because I was prudent. It is middle class prudence which must be protected and rewarded.
Most people wont need a care home. Nice one Dave Andrews reward people for not using state facilities.
O/T but related to use of Parliamentary time.
Banning the use of hands free phones in cars.
Are we allowed to talk to passengers then ? If so then why ?
The biggest problem is texting whilst driving, mainly by young women and the police are unable to enforce the law against that. I see it in slow moving traffic every single day. Always women under thirty – they simply cannot stop themselves texting.
Why are you bothering ???
A lot of modern cards have built-in SAT navs and touch screen for not just the entertainment systems but for adjusting heating etc – should all these be banned?
As you say, the Police already have the powers they need to enforce this and additionally can prosecute for “driving without due care and attention” do we really need another layer of law to cover this?
It is an absolute nonesense. Before we let these idiots get away with their interfering idiocy, make them differentiate between users of hands free phones that cause accidents while on the phone and the law breakers who phone and text with hand held phones.
In the air I communicate by radio, mostly on one frequency. It is mandatory that I do. Usually when lowering the undercarriage downwind or talking to other aircraft. Professional pilots are changing frequencies and talking all the time. This is mainly to conduct a safe flight. I hate to think of a situation where such communication is banned.
Back to vehicles, are we going to stop the police, and ambulance drivers from communicating. Health and Safety has outgrown its purpose. Lift a rock and you will find an H&S person full of self richousness scheming away to ban something.
I had experience of this situation (care homes, payments, property ownership and inheritance) with two elderly relatives in the past decade, one of whom was both mentally and physically compromised.
1. a care home cannot and should not be run on the cheap. Providing clean, safe and competent services with good quality staff 24/7 costs money, even without luxury extras.
2. care-home operators should be encouraged to open premises in every potential area, and local authorities should be positively directing such entrepreneurs to the provision of both straightforward homes and/or luxury homes.
3. the welfare system was intended to be a safety net, not a swaddling blanket protecting every citizen from every eventuality. It will be an immense task to moderate society’s views on individual entitlement and responsibility; perhaps some of our tertiary education establishments might be encouraged to think about that, rather than banning beef on campus.
4. Family break-up is far greater today than it was 60 years ago, and the overwhelming majority of homes and estates that have been built during and since the great expansion in the 1920/30s make no allowances for granny-flats, even where a family is willing to live with an elderly relative. No new housing estate should be permitted to have only one type of housing – perhaps small blocks of four 1 or 2 bedroom maisonettes should be mandatory for every dozen or so family houses, so that a relative can live within close walking distance. I don’t pretend that will solve every problem, but it could help.
In my family’s cases, neither relative had sufficient cash reserves nor any pension other than a small State one that could fund care-home costs, and therefore without hesitation we sold their properties to fund their care. Our inheritance was lessened, but our relatives’ peaceful end of life period was worth it.
Off topic, I am pleased and grateful to see the Irish Examiner has published my letter:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/08/13/a-new-approach-to-crime/#comment-1045140
Including the blunt sentence:
“To keep it as polite and dispassionate as I can, I will simply say that the sheer arrogance of this attitude beggars belief.”
It is best found by googling for the whimsical title it has been given:
“Man up and meet in the Irish Sea”
Thanks Denis, keep it up 🙂
That makes good reading. I suppose the Examiner may have considered it too provocative if you had added a comment that we in the UK will not forget the position taken by the Irish over Brexit, and that it will surely not go unpunished.
You are correct John, May’s Social care proposals lost her, her majority at the last election, because it was ill thought out and disqualified anyone who had a home of their own, or assets of more than £100,000 from gaining any sort of State care at all even in their own home.
The problem you first have to solve John, is to define what actually is determined by nursing care.
If someone cannot feed, wash, dress, take medication, or go to the toilet without any form of aid, treated under the definition of medical/nursing care ?
I would suggest it does, but at present the system does not agree.
If I go to a hotel they do not provide any of the above, they simply provide a bed, heat light and power, hot and cold water, a choice of food and clean the room, nothing else.
Then we have the complication of treatment or care in your own home, if a spouse or family member does all of the above, then they do not get a lot of help, unless they get some respite help, and perhaps depending on the rules, some form of benefit because they are acting as a career.
But the difference in payment for this career and what is charged by a nursing home for the same service are Worlds apart.
Yes I know the arguments about family responsibilities, till death us do part, and in sickness and in health, etc, etc, etc.
The point I am trying to make is that this is not a simple problem to resolve fairly, and it requires a much larger and more comprehensive debate about the whole care, welfare and Social care system, which is what Mrs May failed to realise with her stupid and ill thought out proposal.
The Thatcherist “stake in society” has turned into a stake in the heart. Owning a home is becoming a liability.
Look. I don’t expect to have someone else pay for my care.
I do resent, however, giving up all I’ve sacrificed to pay for someone else’s.
Be it education, saving or buying a home – the delayed gratification which goes to build a stable and enduring society is being punished, not rewarded.
The fact is a child can be dutiful and do years of caring and hospital trips… and still end up selling the family home at the end of it all.
Modern medicine can keep old people going on and on long after the mind has expired and long after the body should have packed up and long after there is any quality of life left.
Alan, your comments are very accurate.
John, with respect, as someone who purports to speak for England, how come you, like your colleagues with English seats hardly ever say the word ENGLAND? Isn’t social care a devolved issue? Which means it is only social care in ENGLAND which is in crisis and it it only elderly folk in ENGLAND who are handing over their homes and lifetime’s assets they have worked hard for all their lives in return for care. They are being punished by a Tory Government for being thrifty. Meanwhile we hear those who have no assets, who have never saved, never owned their own homes or indeed maybe never worked, get all these things for FREE courtesy of the local taxpayer. To add to the insult we hear local councils are charged a much lower rate for their care than those who pay for it themselves.
Meanwhile we are handing over £14 BILLION a year and rising in foreign aid. Why are all our politicians so incompetent and clueless in finding a solution?
The first place to start is to have the same rules throughout the Country.
What will medically qualify you to have Continuing Care, fully funded by the NHS, varies from area to area, and I know this from personal family experience, as each trust has different rules and criteria.
How can this be when we are supposed to have a NATIONAL HEALTH service.
The same argument applies to the post code lottery of some treatments/medication.
Surely before you have any debate you need to have some consistent rules that apply everywhere, after all we all pay the same rate of tax throughout the Country, we do not have a post code tax rate do we !.
Thus after we have fixed the very basic rules, then we can perhaps get on and discuss the options.
You probably are talking about the difference between rights and desires. Many work to improve their children’s lives and make life easier for them . In fact for many that is the whole purpose of their life and it is not a case of the children’s rights but rather many years parental input to assure that the parents off spring will have a better life is made void and worthless.
It probably does not occur to you , being on a decent salary and in a good position, that the majority of people , the voters ,do not have that security and prosperity and it is arrogant to align the rest of society with your personal circumstances.
The existing getting older people should be paid for and the younger generation should start paying insurance for old age at the beginning of their work life . What should that be financially swopped for ?… Educational Fees .. University courses and student loans are ridiculously high. Education in Universities should be free for all and combining this with working on a job at the same time as academic studying , balanced in a proportionate way,which would pay for the course in combination with state bursaries.
life; correction
The payment of stamp duty on house purchases by the elderly person
ought to be refunded to them in these circumstances, if we really
mean to be fair to the taxpayer. How bitterly ironic that someone who
may have handed over thousands of pounds to buy homes over many
years should have to sell their last home to save the Treasury money.
Why not compare what other countries do, and present the options to people rather than request general feedback.
So countries might have better, or worse solutions, some might not have any. But unless we understand what is possible, it’s senseless to try an make a decision without options backed up by data.
2 Gites Andy: waddy-you-fink buddie? You’ve got very strong views in respect of ‘Old People’ and when they should die ‘orf’ (so that the right vote passes through?) Useful to hear your views FOR ONCE!
John , you have come up with part of the solution? : ‘I did not think I had any right to inherit their flat and did not disagree with the policy that said that money from the sale of their home had to be used for their living costs in the care home.’
The issue, and objections, seems to be about inheritance.
There is a finality, a burning of bridges, a destruction of any hope of return, when an old person is forced to sell their home to move into a care home.
Too, you wouldn’t want to sell your home, only to die the next day.
A better, more sensitive policy, would be for the cost of the care home to be settled against the deceased’s estate – so no payment of any care home costs are due until the person dies. Then the bill has to be settled in full before any inheritance is passed on to beneficiaries (and clearly no tax scams/schemes allowed to avoid this, such as lifetime gifts.).
James, a very sensible proposal only overshadowed by the fact that retirement/care homes are in what looks very much to be in a non-regulated private sector, where monthly prices vary enormously from anything from £2k to £5k/month. It is also interesting to note that where there is a GP somewhat attached to the home, most often it is not as a permanent job/position. In addition a large proportion of those he staff is non-medical and earn not much more than the minimum wage.
Finally it is now a bit dated but the Telegraph on 12/06/2012 was reporting that ‘Elderly relatives of immigrants are banned from claiming benefits for 5 years’, which if the law has not been changed since casts a big doubt on some of the claims from the contributors to this blog.
Most of the heartrending, problematic issues brought on by dementia or bad infirmity have been discussed in these responses. We have been at the sharp end, and know of too many sad and unfair stories resulting from the need for care beyond one’s home.
It is a pity the state/NHS have not engaged with utilising a halfway house building as close to hospitals as possible. These could have been purpose built to provide the basic needs, and ease the problem of bed-blocking by patients affected by dementia and similar care needs. The new accommodation could allow more time to transition people from hospital bed to ‘final’ care home, or possibly hospice. Any potential ‘profit’ absorbed by the state, rather than going into the pocket of existing care home providers.
The decision on the remaining money left ring-fenced from the patient’s estate to be inherited must be increased to reflect the fact they may have indeed lived humbly and not spent, spent, spent, and to possibly take note of the inheritor’s devotion and often expense looking after their parent or relative to the point of care home need.
The derisory present sum does not take into account the costs of dealing with any asset sale, funeral expenses etc.
The seriously wealthy of course use family trusts to side-step these taxation, inheritance measures, and the ordinary folk with a lifetime’s work providing an asset are now encouraged to pass on this level of ‘wealth’ long before their reasonable end of life.
Good luck with finding a fair solution to this distressing set of events too many of us will face.
I agree with your penultimate paragraph and also think the current system is broadly appropriate. Housing wealth gives choice – about where one might want to live in later life and in terms of other choices. These can include moving to a smaller property before old age and helping offspring financially with part of the sale proceeds. After all inheritance tax only applies on death and not before!
People who rant about the feckless should remember that State provision of care for the less well off does not involve choice – you have to go to a care home you are allocated to.
Sir John, only one aspect of the current system is wrong: that independent residents of a home pay more than council funded residents. I suggest councils negotiate the rate for ALL residents to create equality.
In the 1970s I believe my father paid tax at 37.5% as a standard rate tax payer ( VAT did not exist ). In the same time period my grandmother needed sheltered accommodation for which she handed over her pension but was able to retain circa £7 per week for toiletries, etc. She was not asked to hand over her modest bungalow or bank deposits.
Assuming the current standard tax and Vat are similar to my father’s tax rate of 37.5% I must ask the question ” where has all the money / revevue gone ? ” Successive Gov’ts have probably squandered it via inefficient spending – too many quangos or on marginal / peripheral “needs”.
Do we need to re-invent the wheel ? We could look to Germany where for the last 20 years I believe they have set up a ‘state fund’ to pay for care which is funded by contributions of 1% employee salary paid by employee and 2% of employees salary paid by the employer. Does this scheme work. Is it a fair scheme ? Just as it is with the state pension some contributors do not receive a state pension because of prior death and the same would apply to the above scheme. Better to live in the knowledge that care would be provided if needed should an individual live a long life.
You can’t do away with society and therefore families, send women out to work AND have old people looked after in their own homes ( or as they often were, multi generational family homes).
People used to die in their own beds “ helped” along by a Dr they knew and who knew them.
The inhumane and revolting destruction of family life has been achieved by successive govts over fewer than 3 generations.
The most shameful part being the innocent joy and pride with which my great grandparent’s generation ( and yes I remember them. Despite what the Marxists say, longevity is not a modern invention) entered into the money grabbing socialist scam Welfare State mythology. This could never have worked with the other plans up their sleeves… like mass immigration for example.
“Cradle to grave” overturned by the Thatcher “revolution”.
No solution to any of this ..so stripped of all heritage,deracinated we stumble on.
But all of this comes at the end of a very long line of the corporatocracy (which took over from basically the remaking shreds of the feudal system) shrugging off its responsibilities to its workers.
Betrayal, theft and a few handily culling wars.
Work hard. Pay your taxes and you will be shoved into an institution.
Oh and I worked as a visiting outsider in many of those places…neither qpretty.
Nor kind!!
Remaking=remaining.
After my mother’s first big stroke she could return to her home and we got by with a commode (no downstairs toilet) and carers twice a day…and yes, she did have to contribute to that although she was on basic state pension.
After the second, massive stroke it was no longer possible and she had to go into a nursing home.The loss of the house which we’d watched our parents deny themselves to buy was nothing compared to the distress at the level of “care” provided.I use that word in inverted commas because I’ve seen NHS nurses and “carers” treat patients with did gain and neglect.Ring the bell because you need the toilet…when they eventually come it will be to turn the bell off and go away!
It was only later, when I realised that instead of watching my mother and father’s distress when he was made redundant because of the fear of losing the house they sacrificed so much for when they could have been safe in a council house and had good holiday etcetera and the cos of their future care would be paid by everyone else.
I don’t know what the answer is, one way or another, the burden will always fall on the ordinary worker and we have to have a society here it pays the ordinary person to work.
I note the recent trend of the young of a left leaning/remain inclination to blame the elderly right leaning/brexit voting of selfishness and being a burden .I do know someone who complains bitterly about paying tax on their pension whilst shopping at Ocado.They have signed their house over to their children to avoid nasty things like care home costs and death duties.You will be pleased to know that they are solidly labour/remain and believe that everyone from everywhere should get everything they “need” in this country….just not with their money! I, on the other hand, recognise that I have to keep contributing if we are to have a society with a reasonable safety net for all and will not be doing this.
“Should taxpayers pay the care home costs of millionaires, for example?”
Why not ?
After all, millionaires are entitled to the state pension irrespective of their medical condition.
We are into the realms of the National Insurance and Tax system.
Some years ago. A friend of mine’s mother became infirm. The first question that was asked when assessing her was, “Does she own her own home”. Not until that was confirmed was she send, against her will, into care (a secure one as she was deemed to be “dangerous” – which she wasn’t). The house was taken of course.
Five years ago my mother was dying of cancer. Terminally ill a “care package” was put in place. First question of course was, “Does she own her own home”. I was able to tell them no. A minimum care package (next to useless) was put in place.
Four years ago my uncle suffered a devastating stroke. I was the first person to arrive at the hospital. Perhaps it wasn’t the first question, but certainly one of the first, was, “Does he own his own home”. I declined to answer.
Socialise the cost by taxing the estates of the dead at a fair level. One that rewards thrift and gives a definite advantage to those that have contributed to the system.
When a property owner dies, they are allowed an untaxed threshold of say £15k to allow for funeral and other death costs. After that, the remaining value is taxed at say 20%, the money raised being ringfenced for the care budget.
The big problem with May’s £100k fixed sum death tax was that it is deeply unfair on those property owners outside the south-east. £100k is not much out of a London property price, but it is most of the value in poorer areas of the country.
~From US experience 80% of healthcare costs are incurred after 70, here I would describe a care home as one.
Here I would be very well off if my parents home was passed on, but really I would prefer my parents had the value of it then me, I will earn my own way.
I am not sure what solution there is, people who contribute to their care home cost should be rewarded with a better choice than if the state provides. I also believe we have consistently underestimated the costs which coupled with our ponzi like national insurance is not a good thing. For starters we definitely should not be giving tax payers money away in foreign aid until it is funded.
Make it easier for people to remain in their own homes longer. Allow people to downsize without huge taxes. Build retirement villages where homes are adapted for the elderly. Often the elderly want their independence but with a little support as and when they need it.
WE can’t afford to fund end of life care but we have £12billion and rising annually to dole out in foreign aid. I do believe the Brexit Party is going to address this, Conservatives definitely won’t.
Why can’t we have in England, the same system that they have in Scotland. Also, why can’t we have the same health spend per head that they have in Scotland.
I’m planning to move there, and note that Sturgeon has recently recommended this.
MB, Could be because every single person in Scotland gets some £1600 to £2000 per year more than those in England due to the Barnett Formula 🙁