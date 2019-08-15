Trade wars?

Trade is always vulnerable to politics. Today we see a US/China trade dispute on a grand scale, as the US responds to the growing strategic and military challenge of the emerging superpower. Pakistan and India are in bitter dispute over Kashmir with threats to the trade from both sides of their troubled border. Japan and Korea have dismantled their framework of mutual trade preference and are imposing barriers on some items. The row resumed over Korean claims for war reparations. Many developing countries charge high tariffs on imports with special dispensations from WTO rules to allow this. The US has imposed sanctions on Iran which the EU has in effect to go along with. The UK refuses to sell various countries weapons and security machinery on strategic and moral grounds. Most advanced countries place security restrictions on the sale of certain technology products and services.
The main trend worldwide is for neighbouring countries to impose trade restrictions on each other for wider political reasons. In the Middle East trade is disrupted as part of the wider Sunni Shia conflicts. Mr Trump threatened tariffs against Mexico to get better border policing on the Mexican side of the border. He seeks to stop the illegal drugs trade from South America and looks for trade remedies. Japan have difficult relations with its neighbour China. China, Pakistan and India have disrupted trade around their common borders in Kashmir. These common rows and anti trade policies are always with us, but the strength of the WTO trading framework means world trade continues to grow and stays at high levels.
Despite these common problems the bulk of our trade in or out of the EU will be tariff free with relatively easy passage across borders. There are no current difficulties from government restrictions on the UK importing a large number of components, food and pharmaceuticals from non EU countries. The WTO Facilitation of Trade Agreement coupled with the enthusiasm of exporters to sell to us will ensure plenty of imports to meet our needs after 31 October with or with an EU Agreement. The UK so far has announced a major reduction in tariffs once we are out making it cheaper and easier to import from non EU places, and no dearer to import from EU.
We need to remember as well that the overwhelming majority of our trade is domestic. There is more scope for growing UK businesses and farms to supply our domestic market more, and this may well happen once we leave the EU and can settle our own affairs. Our time in the EU has seen loss of home market share in a number of crucial areas thanks to EU regulations and EU economic policies. Our early years in the EEC were particularly damaging with substantial de industrialisation. The ERM debacle hit our growth rate badly. Our growth rate has been slower in the single market than before we joined.
There are apparently signs of a world wide recession and an expected volatility of markets. Competition is good?
Yes, competition is good. It helps provide more choice and better value over time.
The experience of the U.S. following the Tariff Act of 1930 ( Smoot-Hawley) suggests the tariff alternative is unwise.
JR, off topic I read Wollaston has joined Lib Dumbs. How is it right she stays in her job against what her constituents voted for? Radical change required. This is her third party in a year! She doesn’t not have any principles, values or morals. This is why there is no trust in MP like her.
Sir JR,
Interesting perspective but factually a bit distorted.
All industrial countries and OECD countries had lower growth after 1972 than they had in the 50s and 60s and this had nothing to do with the EEC, this was a structural cycle after the rebuilding in the 50s ad the boom years of the 1960s
The de-industrialisation has been a fact across Europe and the US, Since the 1970s and 80s, due to a significant change in the supply chain and higher costs in the industrialised countries. Both France, ,Netherlands, US and the Scandinavian countries have had de-industrialization.
You might have thought bill, that the UK , eing full members of the mighty Common Market/EEC/EU, with its huge economic benefits and great worldwide trading powers, might have missed out on these events.
But as you point out we had low growth and de industrialisation like everyone else.
As usual with you remain fans everything good that happens in the world is due to the EU but anything bad is always someone else’s fault.
A level results out today. I predict a fail in Economics for J Redwood. No marks for pursuing a policy that will raise trade barriers and then claiming trade will increase as a result. Re-sit the paper once you have learned that the biggest and most successful free trade bloc ever is the EU. And do try to grasp at least the basics of non tariff barriers (perhaps also how the WTO trade facilitation rules do not affect them).
Reply I got an A when I took A Level Economics. You should read what I write rather than slang me off when you contribute to this blog
Professor,
I agree with everything above – except the first paragraph.
I heard that JR particularly failed the section of the exam on “getting forecasts woefully wrong”. He should have taken note of the “leading economists” of today who are exceptionally able in this department.
Reply Yes, thanks – I might have failed the ERM and pre Banking crash exams for daring to make accurate predictions.
You don’t need an A Level in Economics to understand commerce, business and trade. Just ask the founders of Microsoft, Apple and Amazon
What John Redwood is asking for is the return of sovereignty and independence back to the British people. If that means the EU slapping tariffs on our exports to the Eurozone then so be it. European based exporters to the UK will pay the price for EU arrogance
Democracy and sovereignty IS NOT FOR SALE AT ANY PRICE. Look towards Hong Kong and see what happens when governments target democracy
Professor, as in leftie university lecturer, or perhaps in the field of entrepreneurial business, or maybe just a remainer hiding behind a screen name?
You will never make Professor.
The EU is not a free trade bloc.
The EU is a protectionist bloc with high tariffs on many imported products especially from poor emerging nations.
In spends a third of its total budget on protecting its main member’s farming industry against world competition and it charges the UK tens of billions a year just to be a member.
If your professorial contribution reflects your logic and teaching, god help the students.
But why ‘professor’ do you think the UK will be putting up barriers to trade? The UK has announced lower tariffs and will not impose any restrictions on import of EU goods or services. Don’t you mean that you expect the EU to impose trade restrictions as a punishment for the UK?
If you are really any kind of professor you should be aware that at least since the Maastricht treaty the EU is very much more than a free trade area, which is of course the root of the problem we now have.
Professor A lelvels need to be based on fact not fear or fiction. Until you learn to substantiate what you say suggest you stick to art or fairy tale stories.
How can this bloc be called a free trade bloc when we pay c 20 billion a year to be part of it … more than we would pay in tariffs under a WTO arrangement.
A sovereign independent country can react more quickly to changing world conditions, as opposed to the behemoth of the EU which takes years (if not decades) to react and agree a solution, that’s if they can agree at all.
Once the UK leaves, there will be many tax increases in the EU to overcome the loss of UK money and the reduction in trade. I honestly cannot imagine the EU will cut its budget to match the reduced income. They appear to be hell bent on increasing it, so who will pay?
Plus we have the ASA banning two perfectly sensible adverts (for not showing woman as spacewomen or similar and showing men to be a bit daft sometimes when hungry (as indeed they often are). What a mad loons we have in charge. Yet the the ASA seem quite happy with claims like electic cars are zero emmision and several other direct lies in adverts.
The era of hypocracy and political correctness it seems.
OT – with all the recent party defections to parties directly opposed to the Conservative manifesto is it time to introduce a bill making by-elections compulsory in these circumstances?
‘No current difficulties…..in importing from non EU countries’, and certainly no restrictions on exporting from the UK to non EU countries so what on earth is the trade benefit from leaving. A level Economics in the 70’s has very little to do with the current post industrial, globalised, quantitative easing world economy of today. Perhaps a refresher course is in order.
Reply In 2012 I passed with distinction the CISI investment exams which included work on QE etc
Reading your submission today it would seem to me that most trade problems have political roots. Trade or hampering it are a means of penalising a nation on a path that the penaliser considers unacceptable. Russia, China, the USA and the EU all have political systems that in esscence conflict with each other. Trade should be a way of smoothing the differences , but all too often only highlights them.
Coming close to home you might think that arranging a free trade agreement with the EU would be so easy. To convert the status quo into a free trade treaty is the same book with a different dust cover. However, due to the political desires of one side or the other the WA was created to prevent it. As such it has been a great success, but fails ultimately in keeping us in the EU. It has also triggered political change in the UK that makes staying in the EU an impossibility . Were it to succeed there would be an unmanagable residue of bitterness left in UK politics. My conclusion,short of a damacene moment at the EU, is that we are better off leaving on WTO terms.A clean sheet to be written on at a later date.
Conlusion 99% of the problems with trade are political, not the trade itself.
Yes, John, as Nigel Farage said, “only” twelve percent of our economy is to do with the European Union.
How come a fraction of a percent growth or shrinkage in a quarter is such a big deal then?
And why on Earth is anyone bothered about a mere point seven of a percent going on international aid?
John, It’s called the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, not the Facilitation of Trade Agreement.
The EU and the Eurozone is the product of decades of German economic domination. It is testament to German efficiency and productivity.
And the Eurozone is a veneer for German’s economic empire. All other Eurozone economies revolve around the German sun tied in their respective orbits by the gravity of the prevailing value of the Euro
The Eurozone isn’t about free trade, it’s about expanding and protecting German export markets
More trade = good. You get richer.
Less trade = bad. You get poorer.
Brexit = less trade.
Simple.
“Our early years in the EEC were particularly damaging with substantial deindustrialisation” What years are talking about 1973-1979 or even after Mrs Thatcher came to power?
Reply Yes, the 1970s
I was very disappointed by Ms Pelosi’s comments. I’ve never understood the U.S obsession with Ireland. It seems to rule out any deal in the short term, and put us at the mercy of the Taoiseach.
Off topic
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1165839/brexit-news-jeremy-corbyn-boris-johnson-general-election-no-deal-eu-negotiation
This is just speak for let’s stop Brexit full stop, if any MPs votes to bring Boris down then they are really voting to stop Brexit and overturn the democratic will of the people to leave the dreaded Eu , when we do hopefully leave on October 31st then I hope the likes of Sir John makes a list of all the MPs of any parties that have gone full out to stop us leaving so there respective constituents will see who as been a true patriot of Great Britain when they come to vote in a General Election
What a mess the politicians and the leaders of Countries are making of the World.
What a mess many politicians are making of our own Country, in switching Parties, pretending to go along with policies, but then opposing them at the last minute, wanting elections and referendums, but then playing with the result if it does not suit them.