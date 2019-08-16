No to a Corbyn led government of national disunity and unreliability

The UK has given its word to the international community that we are leaving the EU. We have held numerous discussions with countries around the world based on our new future. Now Mr Corbyn wants to delay our exit and create confusion about what we might do. His own party remains riven between Remain at all costs MPs and accept the verdict of the people MPs. Now the Leader of the Opposition is showing he cannot reach out and attract the support of the Lib Dems or Change UK for a No Confidence vote designed to put him in Downing Street. The Lib Dems were right to pour scorn on the idea. If they change their minds they will be badly damaged by the reality of “vote Lib Dem get Corbyn” .
Parliament’s choice this September is simple. Does it at last want to do the right thing, honour the verdict of the referendum and allow us to leave the EU on October 31 as the government plans? Or does it have a narrow majority of MPs who want to bring on an early election, going back to the people and telling them this Parliament is not fit for purpose, can’t make up its mind and needs to be thrown out? Were it to choose the latter it will be a difficult task for all those Labour MPs who stood on a Manifesto of leaving the EU to explain their about turn. It would mean any Conservative who had helped bring about such an election was unlikely to run again as a Conservative candidate. It means the near certain end to the Parliamentary work of those MPs who defected from their original parties and are now in Change UK in order to try to keep the UK in the EU.
This Parliament would go down in history as the worst ever if it opts to disband this autumn. Only getting us out of the EU as the two main parties promised in 2017 can now improve the reputation of this Parliament. This Parliament may anyway have left it too late to try to hold an election before we leave even if it could call one. Ironically only if the election is held after we have left does Labour have more chance of winning a decent vote share.
64 Comments
Sir John,
I am afraid that this Parliament will go down as the worst in history, whether or not it is disbanded this autumn.
An excellent illustration of the reasons why can been seen in a superb article entitled “Two Serious Strategic Mistakes” on Briefings for Brexit yesterday by Gwythian Prins, which focuses on the inherent dangers of aligning with Europe on defence matters, is well worth the 14 minute read. It highlights, once again, the ineptitude, and potential catastrophe, that was the May Government. I would recommend all to read and the relevant parties within Boris’s cabinet to give serious consideration to the issues it raises.
The link, with your permission, Sir John, is:
https://briefingsforbrexit.com/two-serious-strategic-mistakes/
Thank goodness that Boris seems to be on track to deliver Brexit, which may help mitigate the disastrous reign of Mrs May.
Let hope Boris is not stopped from delivering what the people were promised by the many fake “Conservative” traitors – aided by the appalling Bercow.
Nor to a government led by Ken Clarke or the appalling feminist dope and serial speeder Harriet Harman (as the dire Libdims suggest). More lefty pro EU, big state, lawyers are not what is required at all.
Pom . . .your first statement says it all.
There is a large majority of MPs against no deal (because Leavers ruled it out in 2016). So it’s pass Mrs May’s deal or give Corbyn a chance. Your choice
Mrs May’s “deal” is a Diktat.
Give Corbyn a chance is a serious error and let’s not pretend otherwise.
Me, I wanted to stay in Efta/EEA and go from there.
Now it is out or in.
So I’m out.
And the EU is going to decide, not you or me, anyway.
Germany, Jan 1933. Learn from history.
Sit back, assess your own advice in a calm and thoughtful manner and then you’ll conclude that what you’re suggesting is indeed the end of the UK as we know it though I suspect you’re a Sockpuppet
Leavers voted to leave. It is first necessary to leave before any deal can be considered.
So what you have written is utter rot
Cameron, Osborne, grieve all warned of the dangers of No deal. Their fear mongering was ignored. Get over it.
Not a difficult choice to make given the WA leaves the UK in an even worse position than if we remained, whilst Corbyn is simply proposing to legislate for an election.
Rubbish. Mays deal is vassal status in perpetuity.
You must have had a different referendum ballot paper to me, mine didn’t say anything at all about ruling out leaving without a new international treaty. Your memory is faulty.
Hold on Boris. Be a hero.
@Ian Wragg; Don’t you mean;
Hold on Boris. Pry like there’s no tomorrow, there might not be! 🙁
Good morning
The plan is very simple. To kick the Leaving can further down the road. If a no confidence vote is held and the government falls the PM may well seek to have our Leaving date further put back. I say may as there is nothing in law to compel him to do so.
Jeremy Corbyn MP is trying to engineer a coup. He wants to replace this PM and government without the need to ask the people. Not surprising given his political roots.
A GE is what I want and have called for for most of this year. It is the only way that we can rid ourselves of the Vichy Remainer MP’s and their parties. Finally our kind host now sees that and this needs to be said fat and wide.
Mr Corbyn’s plan is simply to follow the procedures set out in the Fixed Trrm Parliament Act. It is ignorant to call it a coup, it is fully authorised by statute
I dispute your use of the word coup.
UK legislation allows the party commanding a majority in the House to rule. The fixed Parliament act requires a two thirds majority to call an election. MPs wishing to remain sitting in leave constituencies are unlikely to vote for dissolution.
Not a coup, the product of unintended consequences.
It is up to our new Prime Minister to command a majority.
@Mark B; All well within the law, as laid out by the Cameron era FTPA, given that on the last GE the people returned a NOC parliament – so not a coup at all, what is more, if the boot was on the other foot and it was a Corbyn govt. in trouble the right would be doing the self same thing…
As you say, this Parliament is not fit for purpoe. They have displayed all those characteristics which in a war situation gets people killed. They are in such a situation but do not realise it. Too busy playing their own selfish silly games. Why do I feel like throwing up every time the likes of Grieve and Swinton appear on screen with a new angle on self interest.
It is my misfortune to be represented by Mt Grieve. Whenever the next GE is held, whether sooner or later, it is almost certain he will not be adopted as the Conservative candidate. If he decides to stand under other colours (the pro-Corbyn candidate?) I have no doubt he would’ve soundly defeated.
Mr not Mt and “would be”.
agricola
Brilliant observation and comment. So very true.
I am utterly disgusted at the way many in Parliament disrespect democracy and the electorate. All the excuses the remainers are using could be applied to any election or referendum. Does that make every election and referendum invalid?
Does the fact that many Remainers deliberately lied to their voters count for anything? They obtained their seats via fraud. The majority were voted in on a manifesto that promised to respect the result of the referendum.
Fortunately, the Brexit Party are waiting in the wings. It is time we had a full house of politicians who put the UK and it’s people first.
Shirley
Seconded
Good summary as ever.
It will be so good to honour the result of the referendum and plan our positive future from the 1st November
There will be an election and I suspect it will throw up some very odd results.
You are correct that some Tory ‘Remainers’ are likely to be punished at the ballot box if they represent Leave areas – if, indeed, they are allowed to stand in this new look UKIP/Tory.
But I suspect many Tory ‘Leavers’ in heavily remain areas are also likely to get a kick in. I suspect the Lib Dems will overturn some hefty majorities in swathes of the south which are repelled by Brexit. Some very well known Leave Tories will be leaving Parliament – much to my amusement.
Goodness knows who will vote for Labour. And election they should walk by a country mile they can only possibly win as part of a coalition.
What we will see is vast numbers of young people turn away from the main parties. We do not want your Brexit. Our votes may be split this time – maybe next time too – but we have decades to overturn Brexit. And you have already screwed up your only chance of ever making it work.
Where were those vast numbers of young people at the European Elections?
They simply aren’t there.
Labour and Conservative aren’t going to burn their fingers on EU membership after we’ve left; it’s toxic to both. The will resume campaigning on those issues that people care about. As the European Project unravels, as I expect it will, there will be even less incentive to re-join.
What your posts ignore is the vast number of remain voters who respect the Democratic result of the referendum, and who are also repelled but the ideological intransigence and belligerent posturing of the EU and it’s leading functionaries. Such people will back Boris.
You do assume that firstly that the youth are naive enough to vote for parties that have denied democratic decisions, I don’t, and secondly that there will be an EU to return to in “decades” ahead. The modern business world requires innovation and flexibility .. not skills seen within the sclerotic eurocracy.
By “young people” you mean the few white middle-class university-educated young people you know in your part of the English South East I assume ?
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1166302/brexit-news-jeremy-corbyn-latest-prime-minister-general-election-boris-johnson-poll-result
This article says it all, and would the voter really really really believe that Corbyn would only have been a in number 10 for a short period of time he and his cronies would find some excuse to stay and overturn us leaving the dreaded Eu by lies which they would con the gullible young to vote for them in a GE , Mr Johnson should deliver the goods at the end of October or the Tory’s will be toast come a GE , and he must have a meeting with the Brexit party to secure a majority at the next GE no matter how much it erks your party to do so
If a GE is to take place before Brexit, then the Brexit Party, who currently intend to contest all possible constituencies, may like to offer the electorate that any Brexit candidate who is voted to become an MP will resign as an MP once Brexit has been achieved to allow a by-election to take place in which they may or may not stand for re-election.
Don’t panic….oh hang on DO panic! There might not be anything Brexiteers can do to stop it if there are enough Remainers on the govt benches to press the ‘nuclear button’ in respects stopping a WTO exit.
Now if only UKIP have not caused the 2010 coalition, something undeniable as Farage boasted about doing so at the time, there would have been no FTPA either…
I am confused.
I’m pretty sure that only days ago Jeremy Corbyn was saying that if he lost a confidence vote Boris Johnson could only stay on as a caretaker Prime Minister and would not be entitled to make any major policy changes. It is of course existing government policy that the UK will leave the EU on October 31st, with or without a withdrawal agreement, and that policy has been enshrined in the law of the land, which means Boris Johnson would not be entitled to change the policy and prevent the law taking its course.
But now apparently if Jeremy Corbyn was the caretaker Prime Minister then he would be entitled to make a major change to government policy by deciding that we shall not leave the EU on October 31st, and introduce legislation for Parliament to change the existing law under which we would leave on that date.
I know that it is August and the silly season but how can anyone take any of this nonsense seriously, so why is the new government not mercilessly exposing it for the nonsense that it is? I come back to my last comment yesterday:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/08/15/trade-wars-4/#comment-1045898
“Off topic, JR, do you know if/when Michael Gove’s rapid rebuttal unit is actually going to start rebutting anything? Anti-Brexit propaganda is being churned out day after day and I still don’t hear any rebuttals from the government in defence of its central policy … “
The Rapid Rebuttal Unit is presently on Annual Leave, having been asleep since its last Annual Leave a year go.
I have noticed that as well, the established law is for us to leave the EU on 31sr Oct, and any caretaker PM would have to abide by that . Odd that this glaring error in their strategy hasn’t been spotted by the media, may be being cheerleaders for the remainers is making them incapable of spotting some pretty basic errors.
True about rebuttals.
I hear the BBC daily reporting anti Brexit news articles and then having a pro Remain expert at the end of it to confirm it’s all true. I wait for the Leave person to reply but they are rarely there.
Sir John,
At last you now see, what many contributors to your blog have long been saying, that the majority of your so called honourable colleagues in the HoC are no such thing, but are totally untrustworthy, arrogant, self-entitled, incompetents. Their local associations are crying out to have the right to remove them but Central Office declines that level of democratic accountability – for why?
You faithful Brexiteers had better tool-up for a bare-knuckle fight come the return of parliament, and use EVERY tool, fair or foul, to deliver on the promise of LEAVE.
@Peter Wood; The WA is leaving, BRINO is leaving, Flexcit is leaving, becoming a ‘Greater Switzerland’ (as one person wants the UK to become) is still leaving, just not how the many “totally untrustworthy, arrogant, self-entitled, incompetent” never mind self-centred commentators on this wish!
Peter Wood
I totally agree with all you say in your post. And come September, it will be a battle that the Leavers MUST win or this country will be finished as we know it!
I too have wondered why Conservative Central are still supporting the likes of Grieves and are blocking his de-selection….even since Boris took over!
Sir John
I keep reading about TARGET2 and it’s problems. But I cannot understand what exactly is going on. Can you explain this EU issue??
Reply I have done so many times. Its the way the German surplus is lent at zero interest to the southern deficit countries via the ECB. Will Germany get her 920 bn Euros back?
Thanks, but yet another question. What is this ‘commencement order’, Barclay has be told to issue ??
I care not about the reputation of this Parliament. I care only for the deliverance of the EU referendum result and the eventual diminution of Marxist Labour
The Tory government is being far too compliant. Johnson must understand the danger we’re facing. With Tory MPs proffering support to a Marxist party then we are now able to see the fundamental nature of these Remain zealots. That they will support a man and a party that will destroy the UK if they can get into power
A centre right alliance if we do end up with a GE is essential to protecting our nation from the dregs that is the British left
And those Tory MPs that have revealed their true nature should be purged Cromwellian style from the party
Johnson should do whatever it takes to save the Tories and this nation from the ‘enemy within’
@Domonic; “Marxist Labour”
Still living in the late 1970s… There hasn’t been any “Marxists” in Labour since the mid 1980s and the expulsion of the Militant Tendency, but then perhaps you believe anything left of the “Wets” within the Tory party are raving Marxists simply because your own politics are so far to the right?
Hopefully Cummings has this issue in his sights. He alone seems bright enough.
A Corbyn led government would be a total nightmare. All Labour is interested in is getting into power. They have no other agenda.
Yes – the unions would be given an office at Westminster and effectively run/ruin the country….
Electing corbyn would be suicide…
Indeed and after Blair, Brown, Cameron & worst of all the totally dishonest May we have had more than enough of nightmare governments.
Yeah- just the same as Boris, or Michael Gove if he got half a chance- they are all tarred with the same brush.
@Cheshire Girl; But Labour supporters said the same about the Tories in 2010, 2015 & 2017, and by god they have been proved right, as hard as it pains me to agree with them.
To be fair to them that seems reasonable objective for an opposition.
Exactly what on earth are these Conservative MP traitors up to?
Tory arch-Remainers will soon find they have no place left in their party said Allister Heath yesterday in the Telegraph.
Let us hope he is right. These leftie Libdims have done massive damage to the Country and the Conservative Party. From Heath through to Major, Cameron, May, Hammond and Osborne onwards. Now many of them threaten us with the appalling prospect of Corbyn and a UK version of Venezuela.
The Conservative party is a party of leaving the EU, real UK democracy, small government and low taxation or it is nothing. These dreadful people have been a disaster. If only Cameron had been the EUsceptic, low tax at heart, Conservative that he lied he was.
Look at MP Wollaston, elected instead of a proper Conservative, then wandered off into some odd Libdem version of oblivion. What’s the point of voting for this type of Conservative who then doesn’t really know what they want or are doing?
Perhaps her constituents preferred her being a relatively harmless MP compared to giving wandering diagnoses while she was a GP?
Or this MP Gutto Bebb, who says he’d prefer a Marxist to a Tory PM? How do these people come to be put in place? Why can’t they be removed when they say such daft and disloyal things against the will of their constituents?
LL
Re DC. Typical of most of a large majority of our MPs.
Ovfer promise and under deliver. If this madcap scheme of Corbyn is allowed to happen it will be all about “you ain’t seen nothing yet’
The wind farm involved in last week’s blackout was awarded nearly £100,000 compensation after being told to reduce its output the day after the power cut, in the Daily Telegraph today.
Let us hope that Kwai Kwartang can sort out the ludicrous mess that the green dopes have made of the UK energy systems.
Kwasi seems a sound chap let’s hope he delivers, but what an insane mess has been left for him by May’s appalling government.
An excellent analysis,as usual. As Pominoz says, this Parliament has already booked its place in history as one of the worst ever. Its infantile declaration of a ‘climate emergency’ contrary to any proper science will alone ensure that. Reinforcing this stupidity with the equally preposterous and economically suicidal zero carbon policy after a derisory 90 minutes debate drives home the same message.
Regrettably Boris, on whom some of us pinned hopes for some common sense, is perpetuating the same policy as Mrs May.
I’m not a clairvoyant but I think you may have a busy day today John.
It is no good relying on what solicitors, politicians say, opinions of this and that from those who keep trying to make their opinions official. One doesn’t need a high IQ to say how long is a piece of string. The magnitude and direction is still towards Brexit with the added variable of fear and uncertainty which stops a positive > a-b.
I am reminded that 498 MP’s voted for a clean break option when they triggered Article 50.
Just as to get elected these same MP’s promised their electorates that vote for them and the UK would become an independent self-governing country. Are the now all saying they are liars?
We all permitted to change our minds, but when you made it a condition of your employment to do one thing, you need to go back to your employers for approval on any change.
Today prog now having a go at Johnson for not appearing on their programme. How often did we hear from May when she was actively evading her responsibilities ?????
One positive thing you can say about Jeremy Corbyn, he has learned one lesson from history – as a Marxist, he will know all about how to use ‘Useful Idiots’ for his own purpose.
In this instance, the ‘Useful Idiots’ are not the fanatic supporters of the Soviet Union, but rather the remain supporting Tory MP EU fanatics.
Are Jo Swinson and the other three Scottish Libdem MPs distinguishable from SNP? Any English supporter of the Libdems must be totally confused, especially with Chuka and Sarah arriving. Who’s next?
The world is watching to see if we are still a democracy or whether those in power (Parliament) will overturn the decision they gave the people to make via a referendum.
There will be many dictators or potential dictators who will delight in seeing our referendum result overturned by Parliament so they can use it as an example the next time a referendum does not produce the answer they wanted. This includes the EU itself.