The tragic death of PC Andrew Harper

By johnredwood | Published: August 16, 2019

I was greatly saddened to learn of the death of Andrew Harper while on duty in West Berkshire. I send my condolences to his family. The whole local community is shocked by the tragedy.

It reminds us to thank  all those in the police and our other uniformed services who put themselves at risk to help the rest of us to live in safety.

3 Comments

  1. Lifelogic
    Posted August 16, 2019 at 6:57 pm | Permalink

    An appalling tragedy for him and his poor family.

    Let us restore some real deterrents to such real crimes. Get the police priorities restored to something far more sensible than the current position. Most PCs at the coal face know exactly what they should be. Unlike many of the senior officers (who are often more concerned with hate crime and diversity targets, and indeed the failures in the court system.

    Reply
  2. Fred H
    Posted August 16, 2019 at 7:05 pm | Permalink

    What dreadful news for the man’s new wife just starting a new life together, their families, relatives, friends and the colleagues in the force.
    Well Sir John, we are back with the MPs dilemma over capital punnishment.
    As you may remember, but did not publish on this site, I wrote that Capital punishment should be reintroduced for murder of policemen and children under 10.

    I wonder how the public would vote in a referendum?

    Reply
  3. Martin in Cardiff
    Posted August 16, 2019 at 7:05 pm | Permalink

    I think that you speak for all normal, decent people with that comment, John.

    The rule of law is the mark of civilisation itself.

    Reply

