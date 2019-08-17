Time to boost the economy

Interest rates have been cut in the USA, Brazil, India, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Turkey, Russia and elsewhere. The USA , France and others have offered some tax cuts. Italy is seeking to make the country more attractive to investors and entrepreneurs through tax changes. The Italians are pushing to be allowed some fiscal reflation to ease the pain of their adherence to Euro disciplines against a background of very weak growth and high unemployment.
The UK economy has performed very well considering the severe monetary and fiscal squeeze administered by the outgoing government. It is good to hear the new Prime Minister make clear his commitment to a prudent relaxation of the squeeze, with planned spending on police, schools, the NHS, prisons, and infrastructure. He should ensure tax policy is reviewed to make us internationally competitive and to maximise revenues around rates people are prepared to pay and which continue to attract talent, investment and business to the UK.
The PM has pledged to accelerate the roll out of fibre to every home and business to increase capacity and line speeds. More and more business, learning and entertainment will be delivered by internet, so we need the capacity to compete and to handle the volumes of data and film, likely to be involved. We also need more to be spent on roads to bust congestion, improve safety and reduce journey times. Road budgets were badly cut by the last Labour government and kept low by the Coalition.
The latest German figures show that the world manufacturing downturn in general and the bad hit to the car industry in particular have dragged the German economy into a quarter of negative growth, with poor prospects for the rest of this year. Italy was in recession last year in the second half, and remains very weak this year. The Eurozone as a whole is likely to avoid a recession but is widely forecast to record very slow growth. The internal logic of the debt and deficit rules and the inability to exploit the dugital revolution unleashed by the USA will keep the overall Eurozone performance poor. Germany will still worry about the extent to which the whole zone is financed from German deposits of its surplus at the Central Bank for lending on to the deficit countries.
Now is the time for the UK to promote growth, more jobs and better incomes. New freeports, more development of the internet economy, and stronger global trading links with the faster growing parts of the world are all possible after October 31.The UK is better at tec and services and well placed to be an important global player.
Indeed restrictive and expensive bank lending (due to endless government regulation and lending/capital restrictions) is one of the most damaging things. I have turned down serveral sensible developments as the banks are too much hassle and too expensive or margins. Why has Javid not done anything yet?
Reported today:- House sellers to pay stamp duty under Sajid Javid tax shake‑up – no, no Javid, you silly man. Not more pathetic gimicks in the Hammond/Osborne/Brown mode. Sellers already pay it in effect as buyers reduce their purchase offers to reflect the tax they will pay ot completion. Turnover taxes on houses is hugely damaging even at the old 1% at up to 15% they are absurly damaging. Just scrap them. Even more damaging is the unsustainable double taxation of landlords and thus tenants (on profits they have not even made!). Double taxation as their interest cost are now being taxed then paid over to the bank and taxed again on the bank.
What Javid should be doing is undoing all the damage that Brown/Darling/Osborne and Hammond did to the tax and banking system. Nearly everthing they did in fact. We have the highest, most complex and idiotic taxes for 50 years. This on top of the bank lending restriction lunacy.
Javid had not impressed at all so far. Where is his low tax, economic growth vision? Does he not want to win the next election? It seems not.
As the industry has pointed, out the getting of the necessary property rights for access to land means that the process will take considerably longer than Alexander Johnson has claimed.
The alternative would be a statutory weakening of the tenures of every freeholder in the land.
It is unclear, the pressures or inducements which would be exerted upon or offered to private enterprise too, to cause them to operate in a way which departed from their existing business plans.
But let us hope that progress can be made.
It is a pity that BT hasn’t shifted its rear to do so before. I live in a small village that has been considered financially unviable (like many). Now we have a private company putting fibre through; unfortunately it’s quite a lot more expensive than my current ISP would charge me if I was having fibre through them (via the BT infrastructure). Being on an OAP fixed income now, I don’t like the idea of being locked into a deal where I have no alternative choices, which is the case in my area; so I’m staying on ADSL.
But, but, but isn’t Germany part of the EU and, without the EU countries would face economic ruin ? Well that’s what the Vichy Remainers like us to think.
As I keep banging on about – All eyes on Germany. If Germany cannot meet the EU’s bills then something has to give. Either others, like Ireland, give more and / or, others receive less. Not good news for the Zombie economies like Poland who which only looks good due to the large amount of cash it receives.
There has never been a better time to negotiate a FTA with the EU. If German and other EU members see their trade diminish even further their position will be even weaker. No FTA and the threat of high tariffs with strong competition from elsewhere could very well be the straw that breaks the camels back. Let’s hope so.
You seem to be confusing Germany’s surplus at the ECB with the European Union’s budget.
Lending money is not meeting the borrower’s bills.
The European Union institutions cannot borrow on the other hand, and so EU budgetary projects are not financed by debt.
Well said, Mark B. Everything is falling into place for Brexit. The economy of the main EU/Euro beneficiary, ie. Germany, is looking distinctly dodgy. The US (and others) offering fair trade deals without the baggage of controlling our trade with other countries, annual payments, supremacy of their law over UK law etc. The EU (and UK Remainers) cannot suppress democracy forever, not without civil war occurring.
If I was a suspicious sort of chap I might start to wonder if John Redwood expects Brexit to have a recessionary impact. Only in the mind of a geranium twirling moon dancing loon are interest rates currently tight or 85% National Debt a “fiscal squeeze” especially after the last quarter.
Reply There are deflationary forces at work in the world economy and current UK policy within the EU has led to negative growth last quarter
Can the relious dopes on the remainer/alarmist/green loon wing of politics not understand that making the entirely true statement that:- “yachting accidents do happen in August” is not suggesting they want the Greta and her crew to have one? I very much hope she and the many crew enjoys her sailing trip & PR stunt and comes to no harm. But it does seem to me that she is being used by others. Will the crew be flying back I wonder?
I pointed out to someone yesterday that transport in a multi-million pound racing yacht will in fact (all things considered over the life of the yacht or jumbo jet) use far, far more energy than an economy one seat in a jumbo jet. The woman went totally round the bend. It clearly is a religion to these people. Soon there will be hate laws against stating the truth on this subject – so as not to offend these unscientific loons.
The new Messiah must not be insulted in any way it seems. Even by pointing out basic realities and truths.
Ken Clarke and Harriet Harman! What a depressing thought. Let us hope Boris can deliver and keep the traitors to the UK and Corbyn well away from any levers of power.
You define anyone who does not want outright hostility, towards arguably the twenty-seven most civilised, enlightened, peaceable, lawful, and friendly nations on the planet as a “traitor” it would appear.
I suggest that you consult a dictionary. There are some good ones on line.
Remember it’s silly season. I don’t think Corbyn will support a Tory after all it’s a power grab by Labour nothing to do with Brexit.
Corbyn gets in, declares an emergency and starts nationalising on an epic scale, a confiscatory budget and a Sterling crisis. What’s not to like.
BBC radio 4 giving the misguided Oliver Letwin top billing today. Not much doubt where the BBC stands in the establishment and many politician’s war against the people.
Pay your BBC licence tax (or go to prison) and the BBC will then use your money to try to brain wash you. To teach you how to think in the mad BBC’s left wing, PC, big government, climate alarmist, tax and regulate to death, diversity rules, pro EU, anti-democratic, green crap pushing way.
Free ports are an excellent method for evading tax and laundering money.
And we wonder why some uber-wealthy Tories are so keen on them!
Perhaps these politicians and their rich friends are bored of the Channel Islands, Isle of Mann and Caribbean?
And, remember, every bit of tax they evade is an operation cancelled for you or your family, and extended wait for a GP, no social care, potholed roads, a school class of 35 etc etc etc.
Still – the ultra rich need that new yacht, that chateau, that extra penthouse or private jet.
Reply The aim is to have successful rich people here who pay our taxes instead of being based somewhere else. The rich pay the lions share of the Income tax as they should
Indeed Brown, Osborne and Hammond’s attacks on Non Doms, property taxation and pensions have been hugely damaging to the country, the economy and indeed to tax receipts.
The fact is that governments spend money far, far less efficiently than businesses and people do. Taxation at the 50 year high levels we currently have is hugely damaging and totally uncompetitive. There is endless waste in government all over the place tackle that first and get out of the dire state monopolies in Heath and education. Give people freedom to spend their own money and incentives to earn it. Freedom and choice please.
Yes from 1st November the UK can offer and live by it’s own solutions to the World and domestic financial situation. Look at the economies that have performed well and learn from them.
So far we have only heard of schemes to increase public spending, presumably from yet more borrowing but with sustainable repayment. Can we now hear of means.of creating wealth for individuals and the nation and of course retaining that wealth. Continuity taxation after income tax needs to be massively reduce and in many cases elliminated altogether. In this last category I include.stamp duty and IHT. All the silly reporting impositions on industry should also go. They cost money to no great good. VAT should vastly reduce, no parasitic organisation such as government deserves more than 5% of peoples endevours. Such a move would vastly reduce the incentive to avoid it altogether by resorting to cash payments. Might improve the overall take.
The most important contribution would be a reduction in what government feels it has to do in peoples lives and a return to personal responsibility.
“The most important contribution would be a reduction in what government feels it has to do in peoples lives and a return to personal responsibility.” How true a statement this is. If only MPs would adhere to it.
The quickest way to improve the economy would be to stop wrecking it. Simplify, reduce and streamline the tax system and other regulations to help entrepreneurs. Allow the free market to operate and don’t bail out any companies including banks.
Mr Javed is quoted this morning making clear his intentions about the tax system. These sounded positive to me and the right direction of travel towards greater simplicity and efficiency.
There is scope to make necessary adjustments to government spending. There is also a need given the many signs of a global trade slow down and the disruption to supply chains resulting from trade wars. At least the Johnson government has expressed its intentions and vigour to tackle the challenges faced by the UK as well the opportunities ahead. This is in marked contrast to those promoting the alternative of sliding back into the morass that is the EU – laughingly called a government of national unity.
JR, you increasingly write as if you are a remote observer of this Conservative government that you are a core component of. ” … considering the severe monetary and fiscal squeeze administered by the outgoing government.”. Like its activities have nothing to do with you. Should we expect an announcement soon?
Reply I support the new government. I campaigned to change the last PM and Chancellor as I disagreed with their policy and said why at the time. Do you still not understand this is my site not some Conservative party spin site?
Keep it up John.
acorn…so is there a Corbyn or McDonnell blog site where devotees, or opposite views held are forcibly expressed – pray do tell? Are current issues debated, with reasoned argument?
Do Clarke, Grieve, Swinson etc discuss daily subjects on a blog of interest to supporters/voters? I think not.
Alas, I would have liked to have campaigned to change the last PM and Chancellor, as I disagreed with their policy; but, I and 45.7 million fellow voters were not allowed. Westminster may as well be on another planet as far as the latter are concerned.
The honourable, conventional way to – possibly – solve this mess, is to have a General Election. Each candidate pledged to declare in their personal manifesto for “no-deal” or the “May-WA-deal”. Let’s set in stone that the UK leaves the EU fully and finally on the 31st October; the Brexit event horizon!
Agreed but the Government are not in control of fibre roll out.
Out in the sticks if you want it you wait, or pay vast sums of money as a family member will advise you.
We all have our own yardsticks for where stamp duty should be but £54’000 to buy a 3 bed house in Wokingham when you haven’t sold your own is way over the top. If we are then hammered again when we eventually sell then we and many others won’t bother to down size.
Remember CGT is also payable if your first house hasn’t sold soon after you buy. What’s the incentive to downsize?
Am I right in sensing a different mood?
Positive thinking at last?
Can do – as opposed to moaning?
This dreadful QC came on yesterday on the radio to discuss knife crime. “Well”, she said in her posh voice,”it is all about government cuts. If you don’t fund the Police, the lawyers and the prisons properly, then there is very little we can do…”
I know a teacher – in Australia actually – who works in a very responsible job with native Australians. He does it because he believes in what he is doing. He is not after promotion. He is certainly not after money. And he is fun, with a sense of humour to go with it and a nice family. He runs an old car and lives in a modest part of town.
The expensive, well heeled QC might learn a couple of things from him, I think.
The mood is changing, I can feel it…
Interest rates are already below inflation. If they are reduced further, they will be negative.