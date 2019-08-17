Visit to Mondelez Reading Science Centre

I visited the Science Centre on Friday at the company’s request. They showed me their excellent analytical and laboratory facilities to support the food industry. They can assist with new recipes and product improvements, and can trace impurities or problems when something goes wrong.

They showed me work on sugar reduction and resistance to melting in hot weather for chocolate. We discussed how more students can be persuaded to study food chemistry, given the need for more qualified people, and how business can use the governments encouragement if STEM subjects and apprenticeship schemes to help business.