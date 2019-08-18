Bridge Farm gravel application

I have received a few letters from residents setting out worries and objections to the planning application at Bridge Farm. It is most important that all residents who object to this proposal write to the Planning Department at Wokingham Borough Council setting out their objections so their worries can be taken into account. This planning application will be decided by the Council, who have all the necessary planning powers. Objections are most effective when they are related to the relevant planning matters the Council has to take into account, and when they are based on the local plan the Council has set out. You might also like to write to your local Councillors, as they may be able to represent your view at the Council prior to the decision making where they are not themselves members of the planning committee taking the decision.

As MP I have no power over this matter. I do not usually write in about an individual planning application as the Council does not welcome the MP’s intervention in matters they control. I do usually intervene if and when a planning matter is subject to appeal to the national planning authorities. I usually intervene on the side of the Council reinforcing their reasons for turning down the application when they decided it and urging the Inspector to uphold the wishes of the local community as expressed in the local plan and decisions of the Council.