More free parking for shopping in towns

One of the reasons sone town centres are struggling is the difficulty and cost of parking. People can buy on the internet without stirring from their armchair. They can drive to the out of town retail park and park for free outside the shop door. Shopping in many town centres can require a difficult journey, can pose difficulties sometimes in finding a car park space, and results in a charge. It’s an important part of the background to the decline of many a town shopping centre.
What can be done?
The first thing is to get the most out of the car parks we have. You can get more cars into a piece of land and it is easier to park if the spaces are marked out at 45 degrees to the access and not at 90 degrees as most currently are. Private and public car park owners could sort this out and benefit from doing so. Convention should dictate you park front in. A one way access and exit route then minimises loss of parking spaces.
Councils could increase the ratio of parking spaces to shops when authorising new developments or improving their centres.There is often spare public land near a centre that can be used. In Council car parks they could allow a charge free period to encourage shoppers. Where this represented unfair competition to private car parks the Council could pay the private car park to make free time available on a similar basis as public car parks from its town centre promotion budget.
You can’t easily go food shopping or shopping for larger items by bus or train as you need to get the goods back to your home. Councils need to place sufficient spaces near to the shops. They also need to improve the main routes into the cities and towns so people can drive to these car parks more easily.
Getting business rates and rents down on more shops will be helpful to assisting town centres, but the thing they need most is more customers. One of the most important ways of boosting numbers is to help people get to shops, restaurants and coffee bars in the towns. Shoppers resent time lost in traffic jams and money spent on car parks.
It’s not just shopping that is affected.
In our city, public car parks have £1 parking from 7-9 pm. Unfortunately, many shows, films, talks, etc, begin at 7 pm. So one is forced to pay for three hours’ parking from, say, 6.30 to 9 pm.
Joined up thinking?
The thinking goes like this:- how can we get as much money as possible of the cash cow motorist & public so we can continue to waste it to fund our high salaries and gold plated pensions? This while we close all the libraries, public loos, run bog standard schools and even charge a fortune for refuse collection too.
100% True. I would also add to this” the rich parasites thinking”
Plus pay for other people’s care whist we who work hard, save and buy a home will have to sell ours.
Or have 40% of anything over £325K taken of us on death. Javid it is now still ratting on the promise of £1 million each IHT threshold. In the UK is it nearly £10 million before you pay IHT. Sensible countries have no IHT at all.
Why have you not yet moved to one of the 17 no-IHT countries?
Lux, Serbia, Slovenia, Estonia, Israel, Mexico, Slovakia, Hungary, Russia, Macau, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, New Zealand, Canada, Austria, Australia.
Re. Y/comment 09:27, these countries might be safer too.
And BTW, your refrain about the present UK tax being the worst in 50 years is wrong: have you ever looked at what the tax rates were around 1969: “one for you, nineteen for me” Taxman, George Harrison.
And of course, Councils pay less for their supported residents than the residents who pay from their own means. To me, this is easily the worst aspect of the current care funding system.
Where’s equality when you need it, eh?
Yes, this probably applies to many places outside of London.
Alexander Johnson’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone won’t have an adverse effect there, because of the excellent public transport, notably the underground.
There wouldn’t be enough on-street parking in many medium-sized places though, and that would mean compulsory purchase of private car parks to make them free. In turn there would be budgetary implications for Council Tax payers, for maintenance and security.
An alternative means of finance would be needed then, say on vehicle duty?
Martin in Cardiff
This edgy comment about Johnsons name , what is the point? Boris is his known name
How about using the finances raised from Business rates on otherwise empty business premises ?
Ditto an odd amount charged for parking at machines, no change given. 70p is typical.
Yet these machines are sophisticated enough to ask for your registration number so that you can’t pass your ticket on.
If I’ve paid for three hours of parking why can’t I give the remaining hour to a friend if I go early ? Especially when the council have been awkward (untruthful) on the price they charge and won’t give out change for odd amounts.
I doubt if it were anyone at the Council, but more likely the designers of these machines, Anon.
My local council have a car park where you pay on leaving using ANPR .
It let me in , it allowed me to pay but wouldn’t let me out. Of course at 9pm theres no council worker on hand to fix the problem, but then this is a council who’s parking enforcement officers gave me a parking ticket in another car park at 8pm on Sunday evening , even though I had paid using Ringo. Took a month to sort that out
Whatever happened to car parks with attendants where you paid on leaving?
I don’t want to have to decide in advance how long I stay somewhere. I might want to prolong a visit but unless I have paid in advance or return to the car park I cannot do so.
Supermarkets in my High Streets offer free parking for the duration of a shop so I use them. Shopping malls and DIY stores also have parking. I have no wish to queue to park in somewhere like Kingston when I can either use public transport or head into Central London for a far better selection of shops.
Research on the internet can reduce the number of trips for the purpose of window shopping or investigating what is on offer.
Frankly I think you are flogging a dead horse writing about purchases of new cars and the death of the High Street. Life moves on and people modify their behaviour over time.
‘You can’t easily go food shopping or shopping for larger items by bus or train as you need to get the goods back to your home.’
Yes you can. It is what people used to do in the days before widespread car ownership.
There is a trend back towards more frequent food shopping anyway. The days of the massive weekly shop at a huge supermarket are disappearing.
Today I have just seen cars queueing to get into a Lidl store. So it shows that if you sell things for which there is a demand or the price is competitive then shoppers will visit your store. Some sensible shoppers arrived on foot and saved time queuing. It was raining but people used to be able to cope with rain.
On a similar subject, Routemaster buses in London never took pushchairs or wheelchairs and they were swifter because of this and also the ease with which passengers could hop on and off.
It should not be too much to expect parents to fold pushchairs before alighting on buses. In earlier times mothers pushing prams shopped locally without catching buses. The disabled had to make their own arrangements too, without assistance of ramps and alarm signals on buses and trains.
The law and common decency require the disabled to be considered Peter.
I agree about the large buggies that parents insist on owning these days. What was wrong with the simple folding Maclaren buggy. Now the pushchair is a statement purchase.
Peter
Peter
Once upon a time you just went and hunted a mammoth for dinner too
The rest of us live in 21st century . I’m old enough to remember my mum walking to the local shops , greengrocer, grocer, butcher, bakery and newsagent . All in the village we lived in. Of course none of them exist any longer , to walk to the shops now they are 14 miles away and at 94 I think thats asking a bit much dont you?
Rates and parking charges plus the various motorist mugging methods and cameras that local governments use. This is an idiotic, very inefficient and very annoying way to tax people.
Clearly however we do need fewer shops overall and some need to be converted to housing or other uses. The prices of some items in shops though can be absurd. I expect to pay a bit more than on line but often the prices are very high. I needed some reading glasses urgently when in the City recently and had to pay £30 for a pair at Boots. From Amazon 5 pairs (of rather better ones cost £12 delivered). I do not mind paying a bit more but 14 times more? This quite quickly puts customers off as they feel rather ripped off.
A similar rip off multiple on a printer cable I bought from Maplin just before all these shops closed down.
Why do tooth brushes cost circa £3 in most shops & supermarkets when they must cost less than 10p to make? Yet four for a pound at the £1 shop I noticed recently.
Shops which you need to attend like hair salons, nail bars, coffee shops, opticians etc. will survive many others will not and will need to convert get the planning restrictions and costs removed.
Indeed. The writing was on the wall five years ago yet they are all still scratching their heads wondering what to do and in many instances, King Canute like , pushing back against what it irreversible.
Virtue signalling politicians who proposes taxes punish efficiency and innovation and who pays? Of course we do.
If you can find a safe route then I do recommend electric bikes. It reminds me of being 18 again and I get just the same amount of exercise but cycle rather further. Also I do not hold up the traffic too much on the hills.
Electric cars on the other hand still need much improvement before they are very sensible or remotely cost effective for most people. This despite all the totally misguided tax payer subsidies and market distortions. They even lie that these cars are “zero emission” and the ASA seem to think this is fine. More concerned with political correctness than lies – banning totally inoffensive VW and Philadelphia cheese ads seems to be the priority!
If you had gone to Wilkinson or Poundland you would have got useable reading glasses for £1.
Fantastic products up until I needed varifocals.
Cost of parking is an annoyance as are the horde of punishment attendants looking to pounce but do I care/will it make any difference? No.
It does not provide the choice let alone the price. The last 4/5 items I bought on the internet I wouldn’t have even known where to look ‘back in the old days’.
Give it up it’s gone. If you want to revive town centres, I don’t know why, because people are desperate for homes, eliminate traffic all together, allow cafes/restos to put tables outside and where size allows create some interest with street level intermittent fountains with coloured led lighting for effect and the kids to play in, they love them, whilst parents can have a drink etc.
Look at the Grand Place’s on the continent as a model of what can be achieved.
We have lowest criminal conviction rate since they started recording the figures. But one minute over you parking time and it is zero tolerance. You are mugged almost every time. All a question of government priorities and the main priority is clearly to mug, tax, licence, inconvenience and charge you when and wherever they can get away with it.
Yes, they are far poorer than under the Blair-Brown Labour administrations.
Figures are hard to deduce, because of the concatenation of costs, but the final costs of crime in the UK are diligently estimated at several percent of GDP, as high as seven by some analyses.
Making the elimination of as many of the causes of crime as possible should be high priority for any government therefore.
Indeed 7% could well be rather an underestimate. Imaging if we needed no locks on anything, no theft insurance, had no shoplifting, far fewer police, no drugs, no need for a criminal justice system or indeed any prisons or probation officers.
Still one can dream (or move somewhere safer) I suppose.
An unoccupied house near me had fifty pounds worth of lead, the valleys, stolen from its roof.
A torrential downpour has completely destroyed the interior, causing three hundred thousand pounds worth of damage. It will need a complete rebuild.
I’m not sure if these sorts of costs can accurately be added to the stats, and as you say, that part of the economy devoted to prevention, everything from anti-malware apps to anti-dog fouling notices is incalculable, but the money could be far better spent.
Which is why it is beyond me, that people are fulminating over point seven of a percent GDP going on aid, developing markets, that is, when so much more could be saved by a radical approach to crime.
Well that’s not correct Martin standards of living have risen since the dreadful Labour years.
We are not far poorer.
It is attitudes that need to change mostly – For too long cars and their drivers have been seen as public enemy number one to certain groups, to be over-taxed at every opportunity and ripped off with parking charges and penalties.
It would appear that councils are equally, if not not more guilty than central government of destroying town centres, by making access by cars almost impossible.
The London congestion charge has been applied more spitefully than needed by the current mayor, and other big cities seem determined to obliterate cars from their streets, without providing adequate alternatives… It’s all about money
Indeed all about money and high state sector salaries (at the top end especially) and gold plated state sector pensions. Paid for by the far more productive people in the private sector who often have no pensions at all other than the state one.
Too true Bryan.
Reading Council are proposing a “congestion charge”, that will be the death knell to Reading high street….
Your thoughts on car parking are valid. Where I live in Spain most car parking is free, on the street or in designated car parks. The Spanish do not like paying for anything of this nature. We are not plagued with jobsworths in flat hats. If someone parks really inconsiderately they get towed. Even the Peage Autovia running along the coast is under utilised.
Worcester UK, from where I currently write has gone a long way to solving the empty shop situation. They have slowly changed to specialist shops , retaurants, and coffee shops. Additionally every weekend there is an extensive street market selling street food and anything else you might wish to indulge in apart from weekly groceries. The supermarkets are both relatively central and fringe of central. The principal garden centre is also a thriving restaurant, and high end food supermarket including fruit and veg. The one ommission whether it be in supermarkets or specialist shops is a fresh fish outlet. This is only because the Brits do not eat much fish or shellfish. Worcester is not a big place 70-100,000 people but growing. Mostly with escapees from Birmingham. I am not privy to what the council do or think, but the end result is a reasonably vibrant thriving city so they must be getting much of the decision making right.
Not everywhere in Spain. I got towed away in Granada after parking where I thought parking was allowed. I never worked out where it said that it was not allowed. They must make a fortune mugging tourists in this way.
I have always thought parking from alternate one-way lanes into roughly 45 degree bays, both left and right would allow these lanes to converge into simpler exit routes, rather like the city blocks system. Easier to drive into, easier to reverse out.
The unfairness of shops having taxes applied which do not exist for internet traders must be addressed. If it were possible councils ought to provide a carpark where only maximum parking is 1 hour shortstay free. Encourage brief shopping, simplify parking warden duties.
I have friends who are retailers and internet giants are selling below cost a lot of the time – both to loss lead and to kill off the high street. It is blatant.
Has the Greta PR machine commented on the five (?) crew flying out to collect the £multi million boat? I do not suppose they will do, it’s a religion not logic, science or reason after all. I feel rather sorry for the rather deluded girl who had clearly been taken in by all the ‘BBC think’ alarmist, loony propaganda. She is clearly being used by a largely bogus green industry plus the various very well funded charities and governments who are, at the very least paying lip service to it, and often far worse.
Dan Hannan today:- Hong Kong is an island of freedom. We cannot just ignore what is happening there.
Let us hope the Government are doing as much as they can to encourage the Chinese to take a sensible approach. But we are largely powerless given the great Lord Patton sell out. But then he was rather powerless even at the time. The same man who wants the EU to rule over the UK perhaps in a parallel way once they get their defence forces in place, unless we leave now.
+1 On both topics.
We used to go shopping “in town” every week-end. It was rare to hear English spoken. The charity shops, Poundland stores and coffee shops did not attract us. The market did – but there are a lot of places to buy vegetables and meat from round here.
So we stopped going.
Outside the town, Tescos has walk round, safe shopping with a very wide variety to choose from and a very convenient trolley. We can see what we buy because it is clearly marked. Disabled people have free use of a motorised chariot. Parking is under cover and totally free. The staff are invariably nice to talk to. There is a nice coffee shop and the gym too. Also a good barbers…
Same for me:parking is not the problem, it’s the lack of shops.
Primark, Greggs,Costa Coffee and mobile phone shops…whoopee!
Marks and Sparks halved it’s size and never has my size, Debenhams has been open for two years and is earmarked for closure and our local House of Fraser likewise: an act of kindness, you could see more staff than shoppers.
Just the same in France, we’re not unique and I suspect cheap parking is not the answer.
“You can get more cars into a piece of land and it is easier to park if the spaces are marked out at 45 degrees”
Err, 45 degrees parking, whilst easier, actually looses one space per row. That said, I agree with the suggestion, another benefit, it would force people to improve their reversing & observational skills or give up trying to drive a car!
Physical layout is perhaps more important than road markings, one of our local supermarkets has a great car park, except that the physical layout (kerb stones and traffic islands etc) is that for driving on right, resulting congestion due to having to always turn across incoming traffic – a one-way system would make no difference to that car park, it’s already marked out as such!
“You can’t easily go food shopping or shopping for larger items by bus or train as you need to get the goods back to your home.”
Wow, how did we all managed in the 1950s through to the late 1970s, but then buses (and trains) were more frequent, and by the ’70s operated as a service not just for profit, whilst even quite small businesses would often offer a delivery-van service, but again that was the era when HMT actually helped retailers and trades people, allowing them to pay a reduced/restricted LG VED rather than having to shell out for the full fee PLG.
You say shops need more customers, but how are they going to square that circle if they have to charge more than the out of town sheds, never mind the internet warehouses do. Many town centre shops, unless part of a bulk-buying group, can not make the savings that the sheds and centralised warehouses can to off set unnecessary and unwarranted levels of UBR.
Not touched on; excessive use of unnecessary yellow lines, preventing safe on street parking (metered or not), although perhaps that is what you meant when talking about spaces near to the shops? Then of course there are the ill-conceived, ill-considered, pedestrianisations schemes that do nothing but put off the vast majority of would-be customers from using/visiting, LAs can’t just close a few roads etc. and expect these schemes to work. The best pedestrian-only town centres are those that were designed that way, the 1950-60s New Towns in other words, with (originally) plenty of free car parks around the outside but within reasonable walking distances of the shops.
Reply. 45 degree means narrower access routes so more space
Get rid of the Sunday trading laws. When you work full time and have only the weekend to shop it is inconvenient to be restricted to a few hours. Also money is being lost from tourists. The internet has 24/7 shopping so let the high street shops open when they want to.
All of this was quite obvious to the average thinking person twenty years ago- but nothing was done because the Councillors were ‘coining it’ for the Council and for themselves- so am afraid “Yellowhammer” coming down the tracks will put the final nail in it- it was all greed pure greed
Your post is so logical to day John, I wonder why Councils do not adopt it.
Probably because they have no skin in the game, and as long as people still want to go into Town they will charge, as it increases their revenue .
First it was charging on exit, then charging up front, now often charging up front and you need to put your registration number in as well.
That way they sell the space more than once for part of the same period, because no one leaves it until the last minute to leave.
Now a parking scheme where you have to register up front or set up an account, (Brighton a nightmare) how much more complicated do they want it to get.
I guess complicated enough so that people do not understand it, so get fined (even greater income)
Compare to France where its free in almost all towns.
Town centre is the place to go to get a haircut – er, that’s just about it.
Whenever I fancy going into town to buy something – support local industry and all that – I generally can’t buy what I want. So I go back home and buy it on the internet anyway.
when shopping, priority is free parking, no free parking, not risking it.
I got £100 parking ticket from Holiday INN, via parking eye, no signs. If you do not tell the receptionist your reg you get fined.
This might work as Conservative policy if it could be expanded to make not
only parking free, but speech and thought as well. Studies could be
made of the impact on GDP of being able to express the opinion that’s in your
mind and not its 180-degree opposite, for fear of losing your job. If the
yearly growth were estimated at 1.2%, might that get the Party’s attention?
According to the Sunday tmies this morning, from classified government report.
“Britain faces shortages of fuel, food and medicine, a three month meltdown at its ports, a hard border with Ireland and rising costs in social care, in the vent of no-deal Brexit”
Reply Old recycledProject Fear nonsense
A massive sweeping away of planning laws and the attendant bureaucracy would help.
Bureaucracy is by its very nature parasitic. It grows when it is allowed to grow and it grows exponentially. It is a reflection of the increasing and aggressive desire to control those who bureaucracy believes need to be controlled
The bureaucratic state has become a threat to us all. The imposition of parking fines is the tip of the iceberg of a deliberately contrived system designed to limit our freedoms and control our movements. Directing us one way and another
Rules designed to stifle. Rules designed to control.
We must expect this from political parties that derive great pleasure in asserting control. That sense of power can prove intoxicating for faceless politicians and secret bureaucrats
If The Tories have one aim it should to liberate the UK and its people from oppressive bureaucracy intended to destroy and obliterate each and every freedom
Off topic, as Boris Johnson prepares for his predictably futile trip to Paris and Berlin and then on to the G7 meeting in Biarritz the traitors at the Sunday Times have done their best to undermine his position with their front page headline in which they rename the actual “Operation Yellowhammer” as “Operation Chaos” and report leaked official warnings of shortages of food, medicine and fuel in the event of a no deal Brexit. The same old rubbish, no doubt, outdated phrases carefully selected from some past report. But once again the same questions arise: why civil servants with a political axe to grind believe that they can leak secret or confidential information with impunity, why nothing is ever done to track them down and punish them, and now the new question of when Michael Gove’s rapid rebuttal unit is actually going to start rebutting anything, rather than falling back on the pathetic excuse that the government never comments on leaks.
Gina Miller on Sky:
“You see today the Yellowhammer document, we now see what what we are facing when it comes to no deal.”
Response from the government: undetectable.
It gradually became comprehensible that as Prime Minister Theresa May was not only deliberately allowing this kind of anti-Brexit propaganda to go unanswered but was quietly adding to it, but I thought we now had a Prime Minister who was pro-Brexit and yet the government’s PR efforts have hardly changed.
Incidentally, is Boris Johnson unaware that the EU can quote its law, the Council Decision to grant the extension, as prohibiting any negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement, or any negotiations on the future relationship?
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/794750/Council_Decision.pdf
“(12) This extension excludes any re-opening of the Withdrawal Agreement. Any unilateral commitment, statement or other act by the United Kingdom should be compatible with the letter and the spirit of the Withdrawal Agreement, and must not hamper its implementation. Such an extension cannot be used to start negotiations on the future relationship.”
So what is the purpose of his visits to Paris and Berlin?
European Council Decision.
And on the BBC Denis.
No one though to challenge it, I would suggest that any shortages in the UK would be because the UK Government had put a blockade in place, which isn’t going to happen.
Maybe a problem with exports.
But if the boats are sailing then why would there be an import delay?
Good morning
You need to shrink the size of local government first. All those lavish salaries, pensions and perks need to be paid for and upping the council tax is never popular. We also need to get rid of all the non-jobs created e.g Diversity Officers. Do all this and more and councils will be less inclined to create other revenue streams like CPZ’s.
I’m enjoying the Sunday Times’s ‘exclusive’ access to Project Yellowhammer docs, the horror story of what happens when we crash out over the cliff edge into the abyss of non-EU membership. presumably this was handed to them as part of the Continuity Remain resistance. I fear the public are inured to this sort of hysteria by now and would suggest more dramatic headlines. You can’t beat ‘Millions Will Die’. I think they’ll need to try that one before the month’s out.
I totally agree with you on the 45 degree parking bays. Years ago I went into a non-local supermarket car park and was gobsmacked to see this sensible difference. None of this shunting about to try and get my normal size Ford in. Years later I was nearby and needed to call in again – only to find it had all been re-painted – -to 90 degree bays – with all the shunting to get in and out.
The Labour policy on high street shops sounds very much like the confiscation of people’s property , I suppose its not surprising from a Marxist, but odd that the Conservatives haven’t challenged it.
The Thatcher government’s Acquisition Of Land Act gives the most sweeping powers of “confiscation” as you call it, to the State, of any legislation in that respect, Iain.
The town centre as a shopping venue is an obsolete model and any measures taken will inevitably fail.
We should turn them into housing and centres for leisure activities and concentrate shopping in out of town centres served by good bus services, taxis and car parks.
That will be the inevitable outcome, so why waste money and effort fighting it
Its not just shopping
It costs me £14 per day to park in a council car park to go to work !
Oh and it should be tax deductable my staff paying £60 to park to come to work. If I pay it for them they get a benefit in kind tax bill
Conservative council is closing car parks and selling them off to build on.
One annoyance is councils that impose a charge to park at the side of the road. I don’t object to a reasonable cost for a car park (although as others have commented a high street could get more trade if parking was free). If I am parked parallel to the kerb the council had provided me with nothing but expects payment for it.
The taxpayer has been obliged to pay a fortune to install bus lanes, and are then required to pay a fortune to use them. We have Park and Rides, often on the edges of town, so it’s quicker and more convenient to take the car. Why not offer, say, fare-free weekends on the buses into the centres facing decline and stop car use altogether? Why don’t shops work together to provide a delivery service so people have the confidence to buy, not just look? Certain shops already provide this personal service which can’t be matched by the “sort it all out yourself” online “stores”.
There are vibrant centres, usually dominated by the sort of smaller, specialist shops decimated a few decades ago when the corporates muscled in with their loss-leader policies. I believe the future of our high streets will rest with these smaller, diverse units which should be supported by policies that make them cheaper to operate. It would also be less impactive on the area if they failed.
However, success would again attract the corporates with their policy of buying up the competition to make a quick and easy profit on the backs of our innovators, sucking the life out of the new area. We’ve got to start thinking differently, so would it be practical to, say, limit unit sizes in declining/up and coming areas to level the playing field, making it a less attractive proposition for corporates and helping to keep small enterprises in business, competing, in profit and paying their taxes (in the UK)?
John, if you ever need to be in Nottingham and need to park your car, do not think the Car Park on Upper Parliament street would be an aptly named place to park. If anyone looks on Google Maps, finds it, then goes down to street level view they will see a two car wide entrance/exit which looks like it is going beneath some offices. In fact it is a multi-storey, that goes downward, so no natural light at all. No cameras either apparently. The spaces are tight. The whole thing is very scary.
Another one in the same city is circular and effectively one continuous spiral storey. The spaces aren’t even shaped sensibly. Wider on the “outside” of the bay and narrower near the continuously curving – and climbing or dropping – “road” part.
All muli-storeys should be forced, by law – to be well lit – new LED systems reduce the electricity running costs – and to have a full cctv system instead of being a nice handy park for thieves to smash their way into your vehicle, knowing they’ll be virtually certain to walk away, no problem.
Cheaper parking would clearly help, but expensive rates and rents are more of a problem.
Here I would not mind if the local council owned the high street since the benefit from private ownership is not visible here. Rates are far too high, but these and other car charges are needed to pay for final salary pensions and retire at 55 lifestyles.
Government in general is far less efficient then private industry, the high street is dying under the strain of high taxes, hard to see a revival until they are lifted.
A perfect illustration of how greedy local authorities of all colours allow their ingrained dislike of private transport to close their minds to the law of unintended consequences. To what extent should they be forced by national government to admit the error of their ways?
I suspect parking may well be part of the problem however, for me, it is the variety of outlets that attracts me or not to the town centre.
Wokingham has gone from a town centre of jewellers and shoe shops to one of cafes and charity shops.
The new town centre looks nice but, how practical will it be in a cold and damp November?
The business rates and lease costs must put small, independent traders off on purely economic grounds.
Local authorities no longer see themselves as servants of the people, they have become pseudo corporate bodies. They insist on calling us customers rather than residents or rate payers.
They adopt corporate tag lines which are annoying to say the least. In my opinion, Wokingham Borough Council’s tag line should be ” There’s a fee for that.”
I hear that WBC has purchased The Waitrose Store in Twyford as an investment for a multi million pound sum. I thought all councils were short of cash.
Reply The new Wokingham Centre has a growing and good range of new shops and bars/restaurants and is well worth using.
Yesterday I went to a high st Car park, treated myself to a valet and general car wash, shopped for an hour and then returned. I went four flights up to be met with a notice on the pay for ticket machine which informed the public that all the parks were only accepting cash that day . So I had to trail back to an ATM at a near bank , then go into a shop to buy something I didn’t need in order to get change. This is poor communication and management should think ahead for these potential problems . If I had gone to a retail park there wouldn’t have been such messing about.
A friend of ours recently received a fine for “incorrect parking outside of a parking bay” and her dad also received a fine from the same out of town supermarket chain.
The friend said when she parked, the car next to her was over into her parking bay. So she had to park, over a bit, herself.
So the supermarket chains/Parking Enforcers must be realising there may be no money made from the actual parking, but a cash-cow is ready and waiting, for all those petty parking ‘infringements’.
I am now being extra careful and making sure I ark within the bays.
Beware!
1. First question is: Why are we trying to ‘preserve’ the High St? Should we do that at all?
When the car replaced horse-drawn carriages, we didn’t try to preserve the horse-drawn carriage business, we accepted that the business climate changes and there will be causalities.
These days businesses go bleating to government expecting to be put on life support. That is not healthy. Another example is EU subsidies keeping alive inefficient farms that should fail, Where are the interviews with the farmers whoa re keen to see such subsidies end?
2. Car parking is mostly a rip-off. Many of the modern ones are fine, where yo take a ticket on entry then pay when you leave for the time used. Many still expect you to guess how long you will be then charge a ridiculous penalty when you get it wrong, resulting in over-paying in advance for time you don’t use or a massive penalty for nothing at all.
I would like to see this made illegal. If you can’t run a car park on the basis of time used (per minute, please, not per hour / half-hour) then you should invest in the proper technology or sell it to someone who will.
Councils should be forced by law to operate on the basis of paying retrospectively for time used.