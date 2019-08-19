Successful town centres

By johnredwood | Published: August 19, 2019

Yesterday I wrote  about one way to get more customers into shopping centres. Today I will range more widely with suggestions for improving and modernising town centres.

Government does need to cut business rates on retail premises. It has done so for small retail businesses but not for the larger chains which represent a large part of the High Street. Rents are falling  and are likely to fall further as retail adjusts to the lower cost base and competitive prices of on line business.

The ratio of bars, restaurants, coffee shops and other food outlets to traditional shops has  to rise, as people want an experience beyond just buying goods. The High street can also be a good location for hairdressing, nail bars, health and fitness services and the rest where services are delivered by a person which could not be delivered by the internet.

The modern High Street does need traffic free areas with space for seats, displays, street markets, and events. A successful Town Centre is sustained by continuous promotion with festivals, seasonal events and pop up retail alongside the established retail. Anything which creates more footfall is good for the centre.

In some cases High streets are too extensive. There needs to be conversion of retail premises to residential or compatible other commercial uses. It should be made easy to change a retail planning permission into residential. Councils  need to give guidance and support, helping the town define  its shopping contour.

9 Comments

  1. hardlymatters
    Posted August 19, 2019 at 5:49 am | Permalink

    Towns have developed the doughnut effect- I live one mile from my town centre but very seldom go there- instead I can go one mile the other way and have all the free parking that I want at the huge supermarket shops- it’s all there on my doorstep hassle free- don’t know why we’re even talking about this again today- must be the silly season.

    Reply
  2. agricola
    Posted August 19, 2019 at 6:19 am | Permalink

    Come to Worcester and study a city moving in the right direction. It does not have all the answers as yet, but it is getting there.

    Reply
  3. Mike Stallard
    Posted August 19, 2019 at 6:20 am | Permalink

    In Kings Lynn, Norfolk, there was a walled, mediaeval town centre round the church for the Hanse League. Then it moved to the market place in the 1700s where the town centre stayed for a couple of centuries and the city walls were pulled down. Then, in the last century, the centre moved to round the bus station area. Today it is out of town with huge malls in the commercial area.
    Things change over the centuries.
    We are witnessing just such a change.
    And life goes on.

    Reply
  4. Fred H
    Posted August 19, 2019 at 6:31 am | Permalink

    Expensive rents, discouraging business rates, unfair internet trading, boring larger chains with identical stock in every town, independents giving up, poor expensive parking with Stasi wardens…..not a positive outlook, unless you want to look at estate agent windows, wander through charity shops and get a coffee while keep an eye on your parking time.

    Reply
  5. Lifelogic
    Posted August 19, 2019 at 7:00 am | Permalink

    Proposed actions to close down Smithfield’s Meat Market for a couple of weeks is planned it seems. Will the government and police just allow (or even cheer this on) as they seemed to with extinction rebellion.

    Depressing news on MMR vaccination rates. Why on earth can we not even get this working efficiently. Surely it is not that difficult to inject children efficiently. It was just done in an hour or two at school when we had it.

    Reply
  6. Everhopeful
    Posted August 19, 2019 at 7:09 am | Permalink

    Presumably the EU has played a large part in the destruction of our high streets?
    It has certainly managed to shut many butcher’s shops and just about all fishmongers.

    Reply
  7. Ian Wragg
    Posted August 19, 2019 at 7:30 am | Permalink

    After 6pm our town centre is like the wild west.
    I would never think of going there. In the day it’s crawling with traffic wardens. No thanks.

    Reply
  8. Newmania
    Posted August 19, 2019 at 7:31 am | Permalink

    At this point , worrying about the High Street is a bit like worrying about the whats for dessert on the Titanic.

    Reply
  9. Mr Geoffrey
    Posted August 19, 2019 at 7:51 am | Permalink

    Pedestrianisation has failed

    Reply

