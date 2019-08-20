Speech to Wokingham Lunch Club on Friday

It was a pleasure to talk to almost 100 guests at the latest Lunch Club event organised by Wokingham Conservatives .

I set out a view of the opportunities available to the new government formed under Mr Johnson’s leadership recently. I looked forward to an early  budget to increase spending on public service priorities and to reduce taxes to give the economy a welcome boost. I talked about the way we can increase UK domestic food production to cut down food miles and reduce the import bill, and how we could start to rebuild our fishing  industry.

There were numerous questions about what might happen in the next few weeks in the run up to our promised exit on 31 October which I tried to answer.

I am particularly keen to see more police in the Wokingham and West Berkshire area from the government pledge to add 20,000 officers nationwide. I also welcome the proposal to increase school money where schools are well below the national average, as most schools in our area are. I am glad the government  has found more cash for the NHS as we need more money to cater for the demands of a growing population in our locality. I have advised the Councils that there may well be more money for congestion busting local roads projects which they should be ready to bid for.

