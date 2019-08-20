The Withdrawal Agreement without the backstop is still a bad Treaty

The PM is trying to get the EU to revisit the Withdrawal Agreement by asking them to first strike out the 165 pages of the backstop. It is by no means clear Parliament would vote through the WA minus the backstop, as it still leaves us staying in the EU for another 21 to 45 months, paying them large sums, keeping us under the ECJ and various other undesirable features often discussed here. To a leaver the WA is not Brexit, and to a Remainer it is clearly worse than staying in. The PM would need to require other changes as well. The EU has repeated the mantra it put into the delay agreement, that it will not reopen the Withdrawal Agreement, so it looks as if there will be nothing to put to Parliament anyway. .
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
3 Comments
I sincerely hope Boris is bluffing, but I wish he wouldn’t.
The entire WA is toxic. The Irish Backstop is one of the worst parts of it, but the rest is terrible too.
We need to leave the EU on 31st October. We need to pay them not one penny more than we owe. We need to offer them negotiations on an FTA via GATT Article XXIV, pending which we should propose a tariff free arrangement .
That is it. There is no need to try and be clever. It is a small chance, but what of the EU agreed to talks over the Irish Backstop? That could blow up in Boris’s face. He needs to keep this as simple as possible. We are leaving on 31st October. We want decent relations with the EU, and an FTA in due course. That’s it!
Michael Portillo & Alan Johnson believe that Boris will go for minor tweaks to the dWA
I hope they are both wrong…
This is becoming absurd. How many times have we been told by Boris Johnson and other senior Conservative politicians that the WA is dead? Then he writes a letter to Tusk which reads as though, without the backstop, the WA is acceptable. Are we to endure more duplicity and mendacity as we had to under Mrs May? I have asked myself if this letter is a cunning ploy which he knows will be unacceptable to the EU and will lead to leaving on WTO terms but I am not convinced. I am more inclined to think that Mrs May’s wretched WA is alive and well and Boris Johnson is desperately trying to find a way of bringing it back and getting it through the Commons with support from opposition parties. He has offered nothing but fudge to replace the backstop and no other initiatives.
The Brexit Party still has my support and vote.