All eyes on the Fed

This Friday at Jackson Hole Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Fed, will make a most important speech. The financial markets are expecting confirmation that there will be further interest rate cuts from the USA to promote faster growth and a weaker dollar. The self same market commentators that claim not to like Mr Trump very much nonetheless back the President’s often repeated mantra that the Fed is holding up growth and more jobs and needs to cut rates by at least 1%, almost halving them.
Others point out that the US economy is growing much faster than the European or Japanese economies already, that money growth is strong, job numbers are increasing and real pay rising. They worry that further rate cuts could fuel an inflation after a decade of no serious inflationary pressures.
The Fed did it get badly wrong at the end of last year, when it was threatening major rate rises at a time when the world economy was slowing and markets were worried that slowdown could become recession. Jerome Powell backed off then, and reversed policy, promising not to raise rates. He went on to cut them. Now he needs to set out a new theory of how the Fed will set rates in future, to avoid the problems the current system created in 2018. The data on the economy suggests there is less need for rate cuts than many commentators suggest.
The Bank of England needs to study the work being done by the Fed as they seek a new consensus on how to run their monetary policy. UK money policy has not this year assisted the economy, being very tight at a time when the world and UK economies are slowing. The Bank has not followed either the Fed or the ECB in trying to offset some of the slowdown with monetary easing. China has now announced some more easing, alongside rate cuts from Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Brazil, the USA, Indonesia, Turley, Thailand and others in recent weeks.
5 Comments
As you say:- “UK money policy has not this year assisted the economy, being very tight at a time when the world and UK economies are slowing.” Indeed plus with have the highest taxes for 50 years. The most idiotic and complex tax system too. Then we have banks that are tied up in misdirected red tape, are slow to act and are very uncompetitive (and want rather large margins and fees).
Furthermore hanging over the economy is the very real threat (especially to England) of an appalling Corbyn/Mc Donnall/Sturgeon government. A threat that May and Hammond’s dishonesty, gross incompetence and incompetent econoic management have done so much to augment.
Until Carney is removed, there will not be any positive policy direction.
Difficult to comprehend why on Earth Boris is travelling to Berlin today. Merkel will see this and think “we have got him exactly where we want and he is panicking”. His credibility as a negotiator is weakened when he starts by saying he won’t meet EU leaders until they agree that the backstop can be changed and two weeks later is trawling around Europe without them having moved on that point. Now all he will get is the runaround where they say that it is the UK that has chosen to leave so they don’t have to propose anything and that whatever the UK does propose is a unicorn.
The problem the BoE has is the already very low Base Rate, or are you proposing that BoE interest rates should rise? Anything more than tinkering will see UK rates go negative!
The problem in not with the BoE, never has been, the problem in the UK has been at the HMT, or more precisely the chap who in July gave up his lease on No.11…
Low rate policy is political not economic. I would say it’s an expression of political desperation. It’s easy politics
There’s no evidence to corroborate the suggestion that cutting rates again will lead to an expansion of capital investment which is the engine of future economic growth. A rate cut serves to prop up equities and allows cheaper State borrowing (We don’t want more debts placed upon the back of the private sector taxpayer)
A better idea would be to reform the State and pass the savings back to the taxpayer in tax cuts. Then liberate the private sector from political imprisonment. This won’t happen because it’s politically inconvenient
Politics is malignant and poisons all even investment decisions
The entire universe of is now dominated by political events. It’s inescapable