The Irish border issue

Eurosceptics do not see there is a problem with the land border between the Republic of Ireland and the UK. As the government has made clear, the UK will not be imposing new barriers or complex new checks at the border once we leave.
The present border is already a complex border. It is a VAT border and Excise border. Trucks do not have to wait at the border while someone in a kiosk works out the VAT owing. It is all done electronically away from the border. States are good at knocking tax off business accounts without needing to collect fivers when the truck arrives. It is a currency border. Again the currency calculations and exchanges occur well away from the transit point. It is an anti terrorist border, which works by mutual co-operation on both sides. The day after we leave arrangements to control smuggling and to intercept criminals will be the same as today. The UK and the Republic of Ireland have confirmed that the long standing Travel Area between our two countries will continue, avoiding the need for extra checks on people crossing.
The UK will continue to inspect food products after we leave as before. The EU authorities will presumably continue to check and certify the products they are sending for export without needing a check at their border, and the UK will continue to regulate wholesalers and retailers with inspections and spot checks on their facilities and product as required, all away from the border. UK retailers will continue to be under a legal duty of care to ensure anything they import from the EU is safe food.
So why is there an issue? The Republic of Ireland and the EU say there may be an issue because they are concerned about “the integrity of the single market”. It reminds us that the single market was never a free trade area, but a heavily protected system ring fenced with tariffs and dependent on detailed product specification and regulation. Anyone inside the EU or outside the EU has to comply with all aspects of the rules and tax requirements in order to sell into this market. Once out the UK as other third countries like the USA and China will have to comply with all the rules on goods exported to the EU, just as we do today. The difference will be that we can adopt different standards if we wish to for other overseas markets and for our domestic market. We may design better ones or we may need to adopt different standards for export product elsewhere. More importantly we will no longer be expected to pay large sums for the privilege of being inside this single market and we will be free to cut tariffs to buy cheaper goods from non EU countries if we wish.
The issue of the Irish border is therefore one for the EU, not for the UK. The question to them is what new checks if any will they impose on the Republic of Ireland border on their exports to the UK and their imports from the UK? Any checks they wish to impose on UK exports will of course have to be proportionate and appropriate under WTO rules. They also cannot impose checks against UK exports that they do not impose against exports from anywhere else in the world. The EU says it understands the history of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. That means they will not wish to impose new barriers and difficult checks at the border. There are many crossing points, and like all such land borders smuggling is possible over fields and farms as well as along rural roads. There is smuggling today and there will be smuggling after Brexit. Authorities on both sides of the border have an interest in controlling and prosecuting smugglers, and do so today by intelligence led co-operation. The same is the best answer once the UK has left the EU.
The border issue is of course mainly a political issue designed to make it difficult or impossible for the UK to leave the single market and customs union. It only achieves this end if the UK accepts the faulty premise, that new barriers are needed at the border if we just leave. The UK government has stated clearly it does not think that. The EU also likes to claim there is no technology answer to this conundrum. They should remind themselves that their borders today work with much help from electronic manifests, off border settlement of taxes and dues,a low number of sampling checks at borders, checks at the factory or farm originating the product or at the wholesaler or retailer receiving the product, TIR transport systems and the rest. Computers and the internet offer plenty of ways of having smooth borders, reflected in the Facilitation of Trade rules of the WTO. The UK imports quite easily from non EU sources today despite EU rules and controls affecting such imports.
Exactly is it not really an issue at all. It has been constructed and used by the EU and Southern Ireland to attempt to stich up the UK with May putrid W/A treaty. May’s government idiotically fell for it.
As you say :- The issue of the Irish border is therefore one for the EU, not for the UK. The question to them is what new checks if any will they impose on the Republic of Ireland border on their exports to the UK and their imports from the UK? Any checks they wish to impose on UK exports will of course have to be proportionate and appropriate under WTO rules.
Farage on LBC last night seems convinced Boris is going to rat on his promises and is planning to accept this putrid W/A with just minor fudges over the back stop. I hope he is wrong but he has a history of being right.
Alternatively the May/Hammond axis was complicit in devising a “deal” that was so bad that, if rejected, it would lead to calls for revocation of Article 50. I recall her warning that this might happen and indeed it is what is happening as parliamentary plotting against the Johnson government heats up by the day.
Agree totally with your last paragraph. However the WA still needs to get through the Commons and certainly the ERG will not support, albeit I presume JRM has been ‘bought off’ he us very quiet and secondly Boris has invested so much political capital in leaving that if it is May lite he agrees to, his credibility goes to zilch and Farage is waiting.
I believe the problem comes down to the unmarked lorry problem.
While legal traffic is not a problem. What do you do if an unregistered lorry crosses the border?
To stop it you will need a border check. Nor can you risk it going through when it could be carrying anything from bombs to smuggled goods.
This will require customs guards and infrastructure. The alternative, which is simply to leave this country open to terrorists and smugglers seems totally irresponsible.
As I’ve said before, putting up a border may accelerate the break up of the U.K and save England a bundle, so I have no problem with it anyway.
Reply The unmarked bomb carrying lorry is a remote threat but one that exists today and is dealt with by police co-operation on both sides of the border. Its not a new problem post Brexit
I wonder whether farage actually wants brexit? After all its the end of his political career if it happens. Perhaps he likes the limelight, bellowing betrayal etc.see allister heath on this the other day.
@lifelogic
They embraced the issue as an excuse to avoid Brexit, which is why we’re were offered the “pretend to leave” agreement AKA the WA, which by the way is back with minor tweaks, despite all the play acting by Boris, Angular and Manny. A little bit more smoke and mirrors, another two year transition period and voilà BRINO.
@LL; “Farage on LBC last night seems convinced Boris is going to rat on his promises”
Of course he does, its his job to do so, do you also believe everything Mr Corbyn says too?!
Lifelogic, Yes Nigel Farage has his faults, but he does have a history of being right.
I was beginning to hope that we might leave without a WA, and – obviously, since the EU has refused one – without a comprehensive free trade deal.
But the EU has called Boris’s bluff by saying the NI border is Boris’s problem (it isn’t) and, if he can “solve” it, then the NI backstop can be removed. But that has been the EU’s position all along. So it’s can-kicking. And the EU remains in the driving seat, because Boris has been duped into accepting the EU’s stance. May (and Robbins, etc) fell into the same trap.
What am I missing?
Why is the fact that any immigrant already in the EU can simply walk across into the UK in NI?
Is this not an elephant in the room?
Reply No its not. They will need a work permit to work and illegal migrants after October 31 would not be able to buy or rent homes, get driving licences etc.
You are correct that the EU saw a first rate opportunity to ‘weaponise the Irish border to good effect in the ‘negotiations’ which coupled with the ridiculous sequencing, partly, delivered the ridiculous situation we are in now; I quote Michel Barnier ‘For me there is also a strategic and tactical reason, which is to use Ireland for the future negotiations. To isolate Ireland, and not to close this point, to leave it open for the next two or three years. And in that case we will face clearly permanent pressure on the negotiations about trade, the Single Market, because of Ireland. And we have to be careful what the reaction will be of the European Council and the Member States.’
Mrs May’s understanding of the whole appears to have been woefully inept, at best.
@ LL
I hope he is wrong but he has a history of being right.
Correct. It is not an agreement it is a treaty and sooner the whole of Mays terrible deal is totally destroyed and committed to history and we get our PM to actually be honest and tell us what it really was and is, a treaty the better. If he gets this wrong and tries to fudge us off with a May agreement mk 2 then the party and this country will be toast. You can only fool some of the people some of the time not all the people all of the time. Have nothing been learnt over the last three years?
Then the Tory’s are toast at the next election!
No chance if he wants to remain Prime Minister of a Tory Government! He’s playing the blame game whilst feeding scaps to the remainer wing of the Tory party!
“The issue of the Irish border is therefore one for the EU, not for the UK.” – exactly so !
Given both the governments of the U.K. and the Irish Republic have stated they will not create a so-called hard border, can we be told who will?
Formula57, Boris has walked straight into the EU trap. The EU has got Boris to accept the EU position that the Eire/NI border is a “problem”, when it isn’t. So nothing that the UK produces as a “solution” will be acceptable to the EU. Boris and Cummings are being strung along – it’s like an EU Machiavellian dance of the seven veils. So much for Cummings (self) vaunted intelligence.
“…they will not create a so-called hard border, can we be told who will?”
Yes, The UK when it realises that too many of those already in the EU want to live in the UK and are walking/driving/busing/ by train coming over the border with no checks. Or the UK won’t bother and just accept illegal immigration.
Good Morning,
You touch on the real issue; Varadkar saw this as an opportunity to wrest NI back from the UK and the EU backed him. Merkel has blinked and decided the NI border is not worth a lengthy fight, so the jig is up.
Its IS interesting to see once again that what Germany decides on behalf of the EU, then that is what the EU does.
Merkel will agree on a time limited ‘backstop’ and Johnson will accept all other terms of the May Withdrawal Treaty, then we will continue to pay the EU, as Merkel and Macron really want, as much as they want for as long as we’re tied in. This is the Boris Stitch-up.
Will our host and other Brexiteers counter this, and will enough force BJ to try harder?
If Boris thinks the ERG and TBP will keep quiet about the remainder of the capitulation treaty (the WA), if he tries to put it through, Then his supposed intelligence will be a myth.
Once the EU blink on the backstop, I do not know how he will evade that dreadful WA. But it is completely unacceptable.
Varadkar does not want NI back from the UK- He’S just trying to keep things the same or as near the same- Ireland Republic could not afford NI which is probably costing UK at least sixteen Billion PA- and all of that for two million people.
Peter Wood
will enough force BJ to try harder?
Don’t hold your breath. Destroy the treaty for that is what it is and leave now. JFD.
Should events pan out in this way, it will breathe new life into The Brexit Party. CCHQ may have to call on a higher power to assist, come election time.
Woe betide Boris if he resorts to only tweaking the backstop provisions within Mrs May’s W/A treaty and accepts the obnoxious remainder of it. He surely must know that this would result in his premiership being one of the shortest on record. If he lasts until the next election before he is thrown out of office he will be lucky.
We all know the fuss about the border is for political gain, and ongoing control over the UK.
I suspect this EU demand will only apply to goods going into Ireland from N.I. The EU will not want Irish goods to be delayed, or prevented from, entering N.I or the UK.
As you say, we manage control of different currencies, different VAT regimes, etc. without a physical border. The EU think it is impossible to control a border via electronic means, so we already perform miracles every day.
If the solution is indeed so simple, then just tell the European Union’s negotiators about it, and if it is effective then they will immediately remove the backstop requirement.
Won’t they?
So why does no one do this?
Ahh…
Shirley
Totally correct.
We manage things now because we are in the EU. Did you really think after Brexit nothing would change?
Have you told Boris this. He looks like he’s ready to capitulate.
Boris Johnson commented to Angela Merkel:
“The onus is on us”
which is even worse than Theresa May’s unnecessary concession:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/10/16/how-not-to-negotiate-with-the-eu/#comment-966790
“But it is not good enough to say, ‘We won’t introduce a hard border; if the EU forces Ireland to do it, that’s down to them’. We chose to leave; we have a responsibility to help find a solution.”
He does indeed alas.
It would be a big mistake for him, disastrous for the country and the Conservative Party.
Ian Wragg
I do not think you are alone with your observations and thinking process.
I think a massive fudge is coming. This is the conclusion I draw from his comments being solely concerned to the backstop.
@Hope: For Johnson to get rid of Farage, he needs a brexit before elections. Would a no-deal brexit and a fudge only after elections (and a new Tory government with enhanced majority – because it “delivered” Brexit) not be more likely? . . . . I could think of one.
Sir JR,
Interesting analyses but unfortunately there will be much more sampling on the EU side than there is now an that will be causing the problems, if any do arise.
On the ret of the analytics I will just say I disagree, it just gets too long
Why will there be much more sampling on the EU side than now, when the UK will still be applying the same EU rules as now until there are positive legal moves to depart from specific EU standards? Why will the Irish and the EU be wasting their time and energy on immediately intercepting and inspecting incoming goods when initially at least there will be no more need to do than now, and conceivably the need to intercept and inspect goods from the UK may never arise?
Bill Brown, As JR said the EU must treat the UK the same way it treats other third countries such as India or New Zealand. So not “more sampling” then.
As for the “analytics” being “too long”, I’m sure JR can produce shorter sound-bites to suit you thick Remains. And don’t whinge about being called “thick” – Remains started by calling Leave voters thick, and still persist with it.
Much talk of more girls taking science subjects this year (which I am all in favour of). Though I have found it hard to find the real figures rather than the P/C spin that is everywhere.
In Physics/Further Maths/Computer Studies is it still rather under 30% female at A level. Cambridge Maths is under 30% female too. Whereas in Biology & Chemistry it is rather more evenly balanced. Medicine at university is now slightly more female than male.
Indeed Lifelogic. I heard only today that for every ten-thousand female engineers the US produces, China graduates three-hundred-and- fifty-thousand.
Medicine at university is very minority white male. I wonder why this is.
I was told an A level Maths and Further Maths syllabus doesn’t prepare you well for a serious Maths degree anyway, perhaps it needs relooking at with more aligning with onward degrees of Maths college students and maybe a functional A level Maths degree that crosses over better into other degree subject disciplines better.
Lifelogic: “Much talk of more girls taking science subjects this year”
You won’t hear the hew and cry about getting more men into Human Resources though. Such departments are about 80% female.
The one and only reason we would put up a hard border is if paramilitaries start there hit and run bombing and shootings again, then we will have no choice but to erect check points after all Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom and not European and Parliament as a duty to look after its own safety
It is disgraceful the way the NI/Irish border issue has been played up , and especially the security issue. It seems they are desperate to have some terrorist atrocity take place to justify their agenda. If they really cared about the NI troubles they would have kept the NI broder off the headlines, kept the whole thing chilled out and completely laid back about any problems, instead they have exploited it and made it the focus which is the most irresponsible thing they could have done. I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised for the remainers, in pursuit of their beloved EU, have stressed to breaking point every institution and democratic value in their attempt to overturn the referendum.
And you seriously think that this idiotic, destructive exit caper is worthwhile, even with a possible return to full-on sectarian violence in Ireland?
Not a day passes without new depths of cynicism on the part of the Leave fanatics being exposed.
“There is never any justification to use violence to achieve political aims.” Varadkar.
But it does work to win your political aims. Over and over again concessions are made to violence.
But what about the rest of the WA. Paying vast sums, the ECJ, tariffs, VAT, fishing, subsidy and procurement etc.
Boris is suspiciously quiet
Indeed, Nig.
Once again the public is being set up for another betrayal by the Tory Party.
Quite. It seems clear that Boris Johnson’s plan is to get the backstop removed or some fudged concession made so that he can go back to Parliament and get Mrs May’s Withdrawal Treaty through with the support of opposition MPs. The deal that was described by him and other senior Conservative MPs as ‘dead’ will be brought back to life. Remember the expression “putting lipstick on a pig”? This is it, Johnson style.
Yes, Brian T, Greg Hands (and presumably Nicky Morgan, co author) seem very happy about the latest developments with Boris. Another bad sign.
Nig1, It’s not just suspicious, it’s a blunder. It’s like Boris’s off hand remark that we will be in the CU and SM for another couple of years. After the 3 year May debacle, trust is paper thin. And the paper is beginning to rip. It is looking like the Conservative party will be reduced to its 9% rump.
Nig 1
Far too quiet. What price for another stitch up?
I agree that Boris is suspiciously quiet.
It will not go well for him if he sells out on these issues.
Nothing is needed until regulations diverge which won’t happen for a while.
If we regulate that beer cans have to be in imperial measures not metric, it will be illegal to import improper sized cans. Trading Standard officers can quickly prosecute the distributors, particularly if there is a reward for reporting infringements. We need more TSOs anyway
Giles B, Beer cans are based on imperial (ie American) measures. The liquid content may be designated on the side of the can in any units.
The border is already one dividing countries with very different tax rates, different laws and a different currencies so what additional difference does the UK leaving the EU really make to it. It is clearly a non problem being immorally used by the EU as a crowbar against the UK.
So why on earth did May/Hammond and her advisors fall for this obvious attempted scam?
They did not fall for it, they were complicit in it’s creation. It suited their remain agenda.
Spot on, Agricola.
Because their agenda was to keep us tied as closely as possible to the EU, even if it meant being controlled by it for ever. I do not think they ‘fell’ for anything; say what you like about them, they are not that stupid. It can only have been deliberate.
Lifelogic, Boris has fallen for it, too.
LL Rather than ‘fall’ for it, I would opine that they actively colluded. They never wanted us to leave in any meaningful way.
So you think leaving the EU means nothing changes? You are so deluded
A shameless ruse by a bankrupt political class but the national shame continues as the British people have to watch as its PM shuttles around Europe kowtowing on his hands and knees to Merkel and Macron.
Personally, I don’t want to see my PM begging. It is pathetic and we have had enough of this puerile subservience.
The public want a defiant, determined and focused leader not a lackey. It damages our nation and it damages its people
Johnson needs to get us out of the EU or trot off back to a career in television entertainment
This sets, or perhaps confirms, the expectation that nothing good can come
of a Have I Got News for You premiership. Mr. Johnson undoubtedly
made a strong start, using the word “tergiversate” at the despatch box, causing
many to wonder if indeed he was ushering in a political renaissance. It is thirty
years since we had a stateswoman in No. 10. How long till we get a statesman?
Were I in Boris’s position I would have done the same and made a judgement on the two main players. From said judgement I would decide on the way forward.
By now I would know whether they were open to an FTA and a way of conducting it. They in turn would know that the WA was long since dead and that anything mutually beneficial in it would come at the end of negotiations in treaty form. Any final or ongoing payments would be open t discusion. Above all else the EU would fully understand that they were in discusion with a fully sovereign nation not a degraded member state.
Dominic
Well said, you have covered all the concerns of many of us.
Dominic
You do not read body language too well.
My impression of his visit was he was instructing them of what will happen prior
to and after 31/10/2019.
Ps. Did I read the WA gives the EU some control over Gibraltar?
Good morning
Not only does it keep the UK in the SM and CU but it maintains the Four Freedoms. One of those freedoms is the free movement of capital. This means that companies in the UK have RoI companies to take advantage of the generous tax rates. Outside the EU they will have to be UK registered and pay UK tax.
People waiting 15 days on average just to see a GP, months to see a consultant and years to get urgent operations. Thousands dying for lack of proper care and yet we have money for yet another celebrity chef for the NHS food!
All to do with the forthcoming election I suppose. To win this election Boris needs a clean Brexit and a deal with Farage. If he does a bad W/A fudge (as now looks likely) he has no chance. Corbyn/McDonnall/SNP awaits.
The House of Commons and the EU have trapped us in a nightmare “Groundhog” day where a dispassionate review of actual facts has become irrelevant.
Put simply; If there is a will, there will be a way.
Like others, I am dismayed at Boris trotting around Europe and after Macron had said that there was no budging from the WA ( which he and other EU politicians seem to think is legally binding, May needs to answer some questions) I would have said,” OK, no meeting, I’ll do a bit of sightseeing and have lunch, when you want to talk you know where to find me”.
On the other hand, I’m feeling generous today, so maybe Boris is trying to establish a reputation as the “bigger” man and show up the EU as petty in order to maintain popularity as “no deal” happens because he would either have to be incredibly stupid or determined to destroy the conservative party if he tried to push anything like the WA through.
I do believe the he is a conservative at heart although a bit flaky , I also suspect that he knows that the House of Commons will not be inclined to pass any kind of deal because it is split by too many different agendas…..
and let’s face it, like Captain Hook he has a crocodile waiting for him in the wings, so Tick Tock until 31 October or he gets eaten by Farage!
These are all good points. A question directed at the wider Brexit community, not you. Why is no-one standing up and asking these questions so the public can hear them ? Explain, Mr Tusk, what it is about the border that doesn’t work after we leave given that it all works today ?
My take on this for what it is worth is that the Irish border issue has been put in as something that the EU can pull out like a rabbit from the hat at the last minute as them being “good old boys” by making the major concession at 11.55 in an effort to save the agreement. We will all then of course love them for ever for showing this flexibility to be nice to us. It won’t wash any more than project fear has but they will have to play it out.
I’d really like us to be out on 31st October. The Irish backstop is superfluous, as the WA won’t be accepted with it, and if we leave without agreement, that includes arrangements over the Irish border as well. I want the UK to be in a position where we can sign trade agreements with other countries straight away, not keeping them waiting yet longer. No to any more say by the EU in UK affairs, and no “transition period”, especially when we don’t know what we’re transitioning to. Further, no blank cheque to the EU.
If the EU has moved on the Irish backstop, that’s not enough, Boris should keep up a momentum.
Good summary. There is no point at all to brexit if either the backstop is agreed to or the current language in the political addendum is retained, committing the UK to customs union and regulatory alignment in the future. ‘Soft brexit’ as defined in the media is pointless and much worse than remain. Boris needs to stick to his guns on this.
Equally I do not think it is realistic to say bin the whole WA. It’s bad but Conservative eurosceptic MPs who left Mrs May in office unchallenged for at least 18 months after it became clear just how useless she was must take some responsibility for this I fear. There will have to be a compromise.
‘The integrity of the Single Market’ has always been a badly disguised trick to keep us in the Customs Union and Single Market and hence paying the EU billions each year. How do I know? Switzerland in not in the Single Market or the CU and yet anyone who has crossed the Swiss border with France recently as I have will be aware that traffic, including goods traffic, flows across this border without hindrance in both directions. The other issue that is rarely mentioned is that the flow of goods in Ireland is much greater from south to north than the opposite. The issue of the border, more than any other, demonstrates that the EU in the last three years has not acted in good faith
All this could have been sorted two years ago if there was goodwill on all sides.
Regrettably, there was a complete lack of goodwill on the Irish side of the border and from Brussels. This alone was enough to make our exit almost impossible to achieve, but we have also been faced with fanatical Europhiles in the media, business and also in Parliament. The actions of Conservative politicians trying to sabotage Brexit have been at best disloyal but in reality have bordered on the treacherous.
A clearout from the green benches is long overdue.
OK, so Boris gets a change to the backstop – a time limit or similar, but that doesn’t deal with the £39bn ( only a treasury estimate, remember ), and all the other obnoxious commitments contained within May’s WA.
I had real hope that we would be making a clean break on 31st October, but now it’s looking like Boris might just be getting just enough wriggle room over the Irish issue to get the rest of May’s deal through the house.
It was a bad deal in January, it’s still a bad deal today.
This is a British border- it was never wanted by the vast majority of Irish people- and given the way demographics are going it won’t be there for very much longer- so instead time for you English parliamentarians to get real and look to the future- think about how a border is going to work between yourselves and Scotland?
Despite all the deceit and shenanigans from the EU, our government still treats the EU as our friend, whereas the EU do the opposite to us and would laugh out loud if we had become a vassal state – Isn’t this taking the British attitude of fair play too far?
You have to question the purpose, and indeed integrity, of the EU elite when they behave like schoolboy bullies, as they do so frequently. They intend to get their way by any means.
How much has the EU interfered in British politics? One day it will all come out.
The backstop is just one more example that the EU cannot be trusted to play fair, or even be honest about things – They prefer to make their decisions in secret, and to hide their real intent behind bluster.
The EU is run by the unelected and unaccountable, and they have shown many times that they are not there to make life better for the average citizen of their promised land.
Parliament rejected the withdrawal Agreement for many reasons. But it was a decisive defeat. Boris Johnson caved in the third time but John Redwood and others remained strong.
Many of the MP’s voting against it did so because they simply do not want to leave the EU. Theresa May even tried to bribe a few Labour MP’s and failed.
Why did the leader of the opposition whip his party against the WA? Was it to placate the likes of Tom Watson or as a means of having a GE. How many MP’s saw the WA for the disaster it would be?
If the WA was to come back to the Commons without the backstop would it change the voting intentions in its favour? I suggest an emphatic NO. No MP could face their constituents having condemned them to vassalage.
I suspect that Eire fears that the jobsworths at the EU will impose a border similar to the Poland/Ukraine one unless sufficient fuss is made before we leave.
No it wouldn’t make sense, but neither do the Poland/Ukraine border arrangements.
Did anyone notice that the Telegraph published just the first page of the BJ letter to Tusk.?
I had to find the full text elsewhere and I have commented to my MP on the lines of ‘ Oh dear this looks like Brexit being turned into Fudgit with the backstop removed and the rest of the WA remaining ‘
During the campaign for Boris ‘ election I was told by another MP that the whole WA would go and a new law to protect NI veterans would be introduced .
It seems both of us could end up very unhappy.
JR, A first class summary, thank you. I shall plunder it for ideas.
Suella Braverman interviewed on R4 Toady about the Irish border. She was asked how are you going to stop people just walking across the border? She waffled and avoided answering the question.
The answer she should have given is of course is that we’re not. But the people doing so without valid travel documents will be treated in the same way as the people who rock up in rubber boats on our beaches every day.
Your last two sentences rather give the game away. The ‘backstop’ is an agreement to prevent the potential problems of the border arising but it is the ERG and their like who do not want it. The fall back is the WA but you do not want that either hence the EU asking ‘what do you want?’. WTO is not the majority view. ‘What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive’.
Boris is sailing close to the wind on this issue. Brexiteers will not accept a fudge. The WA does nothing for us and is in effect a death warrant for the UK. I thought Boris was made of sterner stuff and I thought he meant that we would be leaving. The EU will get the better deal and that is not acceptable. May turned us over. I just hope Boris isn’t going to do the same.
John Redwood has consistently said we will take back control of our borders once we leave the EU. Now he tells us we will leave our only land border wide open to any and every illegal immigrant. That is NOT what i voted for.
Reply Not so
The EU continue to state that as we made the decision to leave, the border is our problem. But you are right: it is their single market, therefore their problem. I wish our government (and maybe our MEPs) would push back on this.
It will be interesting to see by how much the French stretch/break WTO rules on inspection of UK goods, and how much additional bureaucracy they add compared to goods from other third countries.
You say checks have to be proportionate and appropriate under WTO rules. And you are completely wrong. WTO rules contain no such requirement
Perhaps the government should ask the SNP how they plan to handle the England/Scotland border once Scotland leaves the UK and rejoins the EU?
An irrelevance unless Boris can find some more MPs to vote with the whip…
Dear Mr. Redwood,
There are pictures of the PM arriving back in Downing Street seemingly punching the air in some sort of victory ceremony, as if he has pulled off a magnificent triumph.
I understand that you and your fellow Eurosceptic MP’s have informed Mr. Johnson that amendments to the backstop or even its removal will simply not do? I have seen nothing in reports to suggest that other objectionable aspects of the WA were even mentioned during Mr. Johnson’s visits to Berlin and Paris.
Is that it then? All the talk and the big idea is simply to reform or remove the backstop and bring the WA back to the House and squeak it through on the back of Labour votes. It looks like it to me and I suspect many others. Surely, the new leadership in No. 10 cannot be that stupid?
Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party look as though they will be needed more than ever.
Tariffs on agricultural products have been set at zero for NI but for the rest of the UK they will be similar to the EU rates in order to protect farmers. The Southern Irish will seek to stop customers from the south going to Tescos in the North and buying cheap beef from Argentina. The UK will have to decide whether to allow cheaper imports coming into NI being sold in the mainland. Who thought of this arrangement?
“States are good at knocking tax off business accounts without needing to collect fivers when the truck arrives”
Fivers ?
More like twenties and fifties !
The Irish border problem is not one of economics at all. It is a matter of power: who controls the EEA?
If it is the EU then we have to stay in the EU to trade within the EEA. On their terms.
If it is the UK government, then we are right outside the EEA and are refused trade terms until some kind of agreement is reached and that takes sometimes decades to fix up.
Me? I voted for the Efta solution.
Now? Well we need to find another trading partner outside the EU.
Now let me see…
Hammond, the man who genuinely despises the UK and all that it is. A truly reprehensible politician who encapsulates all that is wrong with the Tory party
It has been remis of the Brexiteers to allow the remainers to call it the NI/Irish border issue, which makes it sound like a Berlin wall stand off, when as you say most areas that cover a border policy have been sorted out. The most important being people, we have free movement with Ireland, duties, VAT, agriculture , security etc. The one area we don’t have agreement is trade in goods, possibly the least important area, for I don’t know about anybody else, but when I buy something online and its shipped from Hong Kong , I don’t have to go to Heathrow or Tilbury docks to clear it with customs, and it is that which the remainers are using to block Brexit and what they call the ‘border’.
Hem hem… Allow me to phrase my points in more courtly style
1- The only differential excise duty is fuel and there has been a vast problem with smuggling painfully fought at enormous cost with marking and checking .
2- VAT is charged when the product is bought not when it crosses the border
3-Currency is tradeable across border.
4- The single market has standards and like any regulated market must have border.
5- We can already trade with whoever we like and far far better terms than WTO unless you are talking about ditching employment protection or environmental standards which you have promised not to
You are right about the use the EU is making of the issue, a huge market is bullying a small one . This is not a surprise is it ?
I would be interested if you can cite one example on planet Earth of countries which share a land border, have different rules on tariffs, tax and production standards, and yet have no physical infrastructure at the border.
If the EU really can’t face backing down on this, they should be creative and put their border across the Celtic Sea instead of down the Irish Sea.
I voted for Boris Johnson to become leader. I wasn’t convinced he would give us a clean Brexit but he gave a better chance than Hunt. I have now learned that he is no better than Mrs May “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”
I’ll now be fighting for The Brexit Party with their policy “Change politics for good”. It’s time we got rid of the two party system in this country that constantly lets down the British people.
The Irish border fake argument is a good example of collaboration between the eu and Remain forces in the UK.
It’s a dark stain on some of our media – including the BBC – which has also been complicit in the border myth.
It is the worse kind propaganda based on a falsehood.
Off topic
I see another 61 have arrived for a life on us. God knows how many they will get the “right” to bring in as so-called “family”. Does anyone ever check that they are actually family and not some completely unrelated person who has paid the successfully arrived criminal to get them here? Had this lot heard that a million new homes were going to be built – and wanted first pick? Even the BBC said some claimed to be “minors” – the punctuation marks seemingly indicating doubt on their age claims.
“Minors” can, if classified as asylum seekers, get free university education as well as everything else. Their smartphones tell them all this. You can look it up on the internet too.
Ireland is allowed a completely different corporation tax rate, giving businesses there a competitive advantage over Northern Ireland businesses yet we just suck it up.
Although Farage thinks BoJo may be about to “capitulate to fudge”, I suspect JRM will be making it very clear and reminding the PM what the other issues are with the WA…
Why are the UK making all the concessions yet Ireland can hold us to ransom? We are bloody fools. NO your insurance doesn’t count if ours doesn’t end of.
Re Green Cards.
He said: “Valid Irish insurance discs will now serve the same purpose as Green Cards.
“Effectively that negates the need for additional documentation for any Irish-registered vehicles travelling to the UK, including Northern Ireland, in the event of a ‘no deal’ Brexit.”
The MIBI said that in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Green Cards will still be needed for UK-registered vehicles visiting other EU countries, including Ireland.
I cannot understand why Boris Johnson keeps failing to mention that the UK has already put it into law that the government cannot make any changes on our side of the border:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/08/20/taxing-the-rich-3/#comment-1047217
Has the Irish Parliament passed any similar legal prohibition for their side?
Not as far as I am aware; so why not? Isn’t it time to expose their hypocrisy?
Stop pussy-footing around and get stuck in with hard-hitting propaganda.
We own the BBC, why do we not put this information in endless propaganda films made by LEAVE, and force the BBC British Brainwashing Corporation, to show it at prime time, breakfast TV time and night time? The Answer = the Tories rich controllers do not want to leave!
BREXIT BETRAYAL BORRIS, I POSTED THIS THE DAY HE BECAME PM, GENERAL ELECTION NOW, EVEN CORBYN SEEMS BETTER THAN THIS QUISLING
Very interesting post, John, but I can’t help wondering what about if the roles were reversed? Say Wales or Scotland left the UK, and decided that they wanted to produce or import goods that did not meet the UK safety and quality standards. What would be the UK’s desired approach then?
Reply If Scotland had voted out of the UK it would be no concern of mine or the UK’s what imports they wanted to allow or what domestic standards they had. They would not be able to sell them on to us if they did not meet UK standards.
Dear John, you are totally correct, and many people do not realise that the EU and Ireland have both committed to no hard border. Yet the BBC keeps saying that ‘the backstop is required’. Here is a clip from the Irish parliament showing both Varadkar and Junkers committing to no hard border. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6ljJhZZo5s
One would think that the EU did not have any other borders with non-EU countries.
The borders between the EEC and Switzerland were open long before Schengen.
GETTING concerned about direction Boris is taking ! Is this an elaborate ruse or does he really plan to introduce the WA with a three year transition and no backstop ?
That was not what he promised ! He does not understand how dangerous such a transition agreement would be as it allows the EU to interfere in fishing and impose regulations on the City which is not popular with them
Hope he understands that Leavers are totally disillusioned with politicians and would not hesitate to drop him !
We would be in EU for Italian bailout and who knows what other financial obligation
I just hope Boris does not disappoint his supporters