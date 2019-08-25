Bank holiday parking in Wokingham is not all free

Some of the car parks and on street parking is free tomorrow and on other bank holidays and some is not. Do check the complex rules carefully before parking, as Wokingham does enforce parking charges on Bank holidays. Don’t ruin a great day by running up a parking fine.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
3 Comments
Indeed the LEA often make it vague as that way mugging motorists is easier.
Some wording I saw in Newbury (for Sunday parking) seemed to me to be designed to imply (but not actually say) Sunday was free. It was not as many discover on return. I pointed out the wording to two people who had not realised. They do it with bus lane times that chop and change as you go along too. You are expected to drive safely while reading all these Lane time signs. Surely this is both dangerous and immoral. Not an efficient way to tax people either.
A good warning, Wokingham have form on punishing overstays of examples such as 2 mins with reasonable excuse.
OFF TOPIC.
The following is credited to one Mr David Wood on a recent Facebook page, msg forwarded to me.
I have realised that the Remainers have been right all along when they say I did not know all the true facts before voting to leave, and it’s true! We WERE lied to apparently – so I decided to do a little research.
I just voted to leave because I thought our sovereignty was being compromised by foreign unelected masters. That we were compelled to have unlimited uncontrolled immigration, our laws and export agreements dictated by Brussels bureaucrats – and had to pay eye-watering amounts for the privilege
However…
I did not know more than 10,000 EU officials get paid more than our Prime Minister.
I did not know that, unlike the UK, 18 countries get more back from the EU than they put in.
I did not know that the EU occupies over 45 buildings – 2 of which were purpose built monuments of grandeur and are the largest buildings in Europe.
I did not know that the EU Parliament spends 150 million euros a year moving to Strasbourg every month for 4 days committee meetings – and any attempt to stop this madness is vetoed by France.
I did not know that the EU has had a huge luxury tax free shopping Mall built in Brussels for exclusive use of EU employees.
I did not know that every day queues of chauffeur driven cars, with their engines running, wait outside EU establishments while their occupants go in, sign in for their attendance allowance and expenses, then come straight back out and are driven away.
I did not know that many of them (like the ……..s) end up as millionaires as a reward for looking the other way!
I did not know that Clegg was lying when he mocked Nigel Farage for saying that an EU army was being planned – and Brussels said all along that it would NEVER happen.
I did not know that the EU had been financing the mass movement of industries from UK to mainland Europe.
I did not know that every member of the EU Council has to swear an Oath of Allegiance to the EU – so they are not a country’s representative to the EU. They are the EU’s representative to the country!
I could go on and on but suffice it to say that I have never for a moment doubted the correctness of my decision but I am now even surer than ever.
I am so glad that the Remainers prompted me to look deeper into the bureaucratic absurdity of being a member of the EU.