France, Germany and the USA

There are those who seem to think the UK is too small and too unimportant to be an independent country. They think we need to choose between submerging our identity with the EU and accepting their government, or being a junior partner of the USA and accepting US decisions and standards. The people who think like this favour us being controlled by the EU, and spend their time running down the USA at every opportunity. This doctrine is reflected in the EU’s spin, with President Macron warning us we will be opting for junior status in some kind of USA Union if we dare to implement our wish to leave the EU.
This view is absurd. There are many advanced successful countries in the world who are neither members of the EU nor client states of the USA who are considerably smaller than the UK in population, in total wealth and military power. From New Zealand to Singapore, from Australia to Canada, there are prosperous countries that have alliances with many but are ruled by none other than themselves.
It is also a dangerous myth that the EU or Europe is in some way capable of defending itself. Most European countries like the UK are members of NATO, and rely on the US defence umbrella and the NATO guarantee of mutual assistance for their defence against potential large aggressors. NATO is a better arrangement than the EU, offering mutual support but not enforcing a legal obligation on each NATO member to provide troops and weapons to every NATO action. For many years it has helped keep the peace in Europe and ensured the continuing commitment of potentially huge US forces to the defence of the West.
If we look back at our history we will see that we have in the last 250 years been at war with France, with the USA and with Germany. The war with the USA was in stark contrast to the war with the other two. The UK lost, with many in Britain unhappy about taking up arms against US settlers from the UK who had similar views of liberty, limited government and taxation to the home country. The USA triumphed not only by might but also by right, and since then relations have usually been mutually supportive.
In the cases of the long wars against France and Germany the UK’s role was totally different. Here the UK stood alongside the small and oppressed countries of Europe that had been invaded and quelled by the imperial powers, and fought successfully for their liberation. Once again might and right combined to ensure a happy outcome after terrible violence. These victories made the UK a good European, and showed that many people and nations did value self determination and self government. When British armies finally reached France at the end of the Napoleonic wars and Germany in 1945 those nations were relieved and surprised that the British army was banned from looting, rape and commandeering supplies, and duly paid for food and other items needed. It made the point that this was no army of occupation or oppression, but liberators of Europe from tyranny who planned to go home as soon as their job was done.
Today the problem is of course very different. It is not from violent conquest but from clumsy bureaucracy and poor EU wide economic policies stifling opportunity and limiting the political expression of democratic electorates. Architects of the EU project itself say the UK will become a colony of the EU if we dare to leave. This worrying language or poor joke sums up what is wrong with their analysis. The UK does not have to choose between staying in a centralising EU or accepting poor terms from the USA for a deeper and closer relationship with her. The UK can continue to champion global free trade, democratic self government and a world diplomacy to try to settle world problems. We will continue to need NATO to help with our defence and with our contribution to global security, and we will continue to trade with the EU and the USA with or without free trade deals. We need only accept a Free Trade deal if it works for us as well as for them.
You missed out the smaller nations which are successful like Russia (lots of land – few people), Japan, Indonesia, South Africa (?), and are there no South American States worthy of at least a little respect too?
The EU is unique and it is a twentieth century answer (Socialist state, top down, elitist) to a nineteenth century question (unification of Germany and Italy and the rise of nationalism).
Wake up! The world has moved on.
Yes, good old blighty, eh?
Shall we look at the UK’s recent imperial history in Africa, say?
This country, in common with France, Spain, Portugal, Holland, and others, has a terrible record of slaughter and brutality around the world.
John’s pious tone in the piece seems a bit silly to me.
But you haven’t got an answer to the essential point he makes have you?
Crawl back under your stone in Brussels.
Do you drive like that going forwards looking backwards? You have what’s called rowing syndrome. Presumably you would have nothing do with Germany either because of their 20th century history?
“Few nations have repudiated their histories with the speed and anger of Britain, and post-imperial and post-colonial Britain possesses a deep self-loathing of its history and culture. Few cultures are so explicit about guilt and repudiation, although this is matched by the American far left, which sees the country’s founding as Original Sin. These are elite formulae that have been disseminated to the middle class through the educational system and media.
Fortunately I did not grow up in a middle class family so I did not imbibe this post-colonial guilt. It had and has nothing to do with me or mine and I am one of millions who feel that way. I am glad of that because every day I see it used as a cudgel to beat us into self loathing, and submission to the idea that we are not worthy because of past sins, and we should just bow out of thinking of ourselves with pride and confidence. This, I put it to you, is at the core of the remainer heart. It is self-defeating and with an attitude like that, it could well become a self-fulfilling prophecy. I agree with Boris on this: we need to rediscover our can-do spirit and to hell with defeatism.
Wonderful well said indeed.
Kathleen P
“I agree with Boris on this: we need to rediscover our can-do spirit and to hell with defeatism.”
Except that Boris Johnson has just done the opposite by loving up to the French and Irish, and agreeing with them that May’s capitulation plan could go through with a few tweaks to fool the voters. (Dream on Boris, we aint that stupid)
KP: very well put !
Excellent summary Kathleen. I totally agree with you.
Kathleen you speak for millions of long gone and sadly not long forgotten Brits who were themselves both extremely poor and slaves to the more wealthy, an endemic system inherited for centuries until recent times. So those who cast ordinary UK citizens with any faux “gilt-trip” (a young persons expression I came across) need to check themselves as in “Let him cast the 1st stone, who is clean (and not without faulty assumptions)…” Etc …..
An excellent appraisal by John Redwood, and also Kathleen’s response
Compared with the colonial administrations of Spain, France, Germany and Portugal, the British empire was a paragon. Yes, there were incidents we should not be proud of, but our record is hugely better than any of those I have mentioned.
And it was us that brought an end to the slave trade.
So our empire robbed and repressed our colonies but not quite as badly as others did. And we ended the slave trade having profited from it for two hundred years and in ending it paid huge compensation to the salve owners and not a bean to the slaves. And you are BOASTING about that?
I don’t feel guilty for what my Great Grandfather did or didn’t do to survive in what is a different country (the past).
I sure as Hell don’t lie awake at night worrying about what your’s did.
You do the best you can with the cards you’re dealt – that’s life.
Learn from the mistakes past generation made.
Henry Carter
So by your reckoning we should be receiving huge compensation from Italy, because of the atrocities committed against our ancestors by the romans ?
Incidentally, I note you do not mention what DeGaulle did to the former French colonies after WWII, you do not acknowledge that thousands of americans died in Vietnam because of the mess left by France in Indo China, nor do you mention Turkey’s appalling treatment of Armenians. And then there’s Stalin.
Please graciously refrain from suggesting that we are some kind of uncivilised people. We could always stop foreign aid and asylum, and loans to Ireland etc if you think so lowly of us, and we could turn a new page in our history by viewing the suffering of others as ‘not our problem’
Utter nonsense and divorced from the factual reality, we traded with our empire, our wealth was generated between trade and the industrial revolution.
Take a look at the tax records for example in Malaysia, some years we got more in taxes then we spent, others we spent far more than our income in taxes. They even thought so much of us they brought us a battleship.
Fishknife and Steve – excellent replies to HC!
Nations don’t commit atrocities humans being do. Evidently, you appear not to understand that quite simple distinction
I am sick of hearing about our terrible record of brutality while an empire. We are not that country anymore. We just want complete self rule not subservience to others. Are you sure you are not Margaret Howard?
Very true. Attitudes and actions change over the years and centuries. you cannot judge actions using the prevailing standards of the time, as your yardstick
Well, let’s have a look at Trump’s attitude to European countries in the shadow of his recent conduct towards Denmark – one of NATO’s founders – shall we?
Incidentally people in those countries of the ex-British Empire know their history – unlike the English. That is why the UK spends billions on “aid”.
He simply offered to purchase land from them.
They said no thanks.
Yet you Trump haters get all angry about it.
Very odd.
Martin in Cardiff
Yes of course JR is responsible for history. What a stupid, fatuous post.
Trump is currently the idiot president of the USA , we dont trade with Trump ,we trade with customers and suppliers in the USA
You and Margaret Howard and other socialist lovers of the EU keep banging on about the British Empire as if it had any relevance to anything . You both show your total ignorance because you wrongly think that Brexit voters are trying to recreate the Empire. We aren’t the UK is the 5th largest economy in the World, we are an advanced economy who leads in many fields of new technology and services. The EU is a backward looking , protectionist , innovation killing organisation.
Oh and as for the EU brings peace… lol there have been 35 wars , coups, revolutions, insurrections and violent separatist campaigns in Europe since the formations of the EC
Henry Carter , try reading a history book. The Egyptian pyramids were built with slave labour, the Greeks, Romans, Huns, Mongols, Persians, Indians, Maya, Aztecs in fact just about every larger country has been both slave owning and brutal in the past. The UK has lead the way in civilising society over the last 300 years starting with the industrial revolution
@Mike Stallard; Our host often misses out the inconvenient facts, as indeed you often also do at times, it matter not one jot the population or land mass size (large or small), what makes the countries you and our host cite successful is their natural resources and/or ability to process such resources into products the RotW want and need.
The UK is not rich in the former, though we were once rich in the latter but have given so much up/away in the last 40 years…
But what of Macron and his “junior status” jibe, even if he is correct, so what, surely better a much loved [1] junior of the USA than very much the junior of the looming USE, often loathed, due to our rejection of EZ membership and other EC political aims…
[1] due to our entwined histories, governance and much social, legal and business cultures
Reply The UK is rich in oil, gas, coal, wind and water power, has gravels, phosphates, tin, temperate crops, good grazing for sheep, cattle and other farm animals etc. This is a well blessed isle
@JR reply; Minerals that few currently want/need, tell me, what is the UK’s known reserves of Cobalt, Lithium, Gold, Diamonds etc.
What of the old minerals/technologies that we do have ample reserves of, iron ore and scrap steel is perhaps the most useful but how much processing capacity does the UK have compared to the 1950-70s, production of natural gas (and oil) might well have peaked, whilst the govt you were a part of abandoned hundreds of years of coal reserves underground (in a fit of political spite), yes some might be still accessible but at a much higher cost, both financial and safety, even if CCS and perhaps even modern production of coal-gas can be perfected.
That is why the UK needs to not only have the ability to process wanted resources into products the RotW want and need, but must ownership of that ability mus reside here in the UK.
“[The UK] is a well blessed isle”
I agree, but we first need the political will to be so again, I neither hear nor read anything from the Brexit wing of the Tory party that suggest there is any – spouting on about ‘market forces’ is not going to cut the mustard any more, just as it isn’t any more in the USA.
” The world has moved on. ”
Yes – the world has moved on – and apparently all heading to the UK for a life on our taxes.
A typically hysterical misdescription of the EU. All 28 members of the EU are independent countries, with independent governments which remain in control of all the big decisions that affect their citizens – tax, health care, education, defence. The EU just eases trade, to mutual benefit. They have not lost their identity, and they never will – you seriously think Italy is ever going to be like Sweden, or France like Finland, or vice versa? The real choice here is partnership with our neighbours with whom we do most of our trade, or going it alone in an increasingly turbulent world. Finding that Ireland is calling the shots over the border is just a small taste of what is coming in future as the UK foolishly thinks it can go its own way, as if it still has an Empire to call on
Reply I do not think the EU removes identity. It removes powers of self government
Should Canada enter a political monetary and fiscal union with the US, Japan with China, NZ with Australia (& Australia with China), Etc etc? After all, all these countries are ‘going it alone’ in a turbulent world – how do they manage it?
That is why P Trump got rid of NAFTA, Richard1. It was meant to become a borderless supranational entity with free movement of people to satisfy the multinationals, another unit for the One World Government model of the globalists. P Trump has saved the integrity and sovereignty of the USA by his replacement trade deal.
@Chris; Interesting theory….
@Henry Carter; “The EU just eases trade, to mutual benefit. They have not lost their identity, and they never will”
Piffle!
Even the EC and EP talk openly about eventual full political union, it is even written about in the Treaty of Rome (TFEU), nor does one need a “European Constitution” (the original name for the Lisbon Treaty), nor a Parliament, to achieve what you suggest above – just Trade agreements.
@Henry Carter; “The EU just eases trade, to mutual benefit. They have not lost their identity, and they never will”
I look forward to when the Irish people realise they’re enslaved, the penny will eventually drop.
Presumably they’ll realise when we’re out and doing rather well, and expect us to help. The trouble for them is that we won’t have forgotten their disrespect.
We don’t remain in control of taxation. EU rules state that once VAT is charged on an item it cannot be removed.
“All 28 members of the EU are independent countries”
Is that why so many governments of EM members have been toppled by the anti-democratic EU and their self interested antidemocratic bureaucrats? 28 members with (as Trump puts it) heavy anchor’s round their ankles. Many with absurd youth unemployment rates caused largely by the suffocating insanity of one size fits all EU policies. Cut the anchor chains now.
The EU have already destroyed four “Conservative” PMs. Thatcher and the appallingly dire pro EU ones of Major, Cameron and May. Perhaps Boris to follow soon if he rats & fails to leave cleanly.
Henry – You really think the EU operates on mutual benefit between say Germany/France and Italy/Greece?
Henry Carter
“A typically hysterical misdescription of the EU. All 28 members of the EU are independent countries, with independent governments which remain in control of all the big decisions that affect their citizens”
Oh that’s odd, I distinctly recall not being able to wake up in the mornings without virtually every aspect of what I do having been got at by EU law.
The suggestion that all EU 28 have their own independent governments quite frankly can only come from a total crackpot, or someone who has been banged up in solitary for the last 40 years.
Italy’s government have had their budget rejected by the EU, why do you believe it is independent?
Henry Carter
Why does a “trading block” need two parliaments, a currency, a central bank , a flag and anthem and an army?
If the 28 are in control can you show me how they all voted to implement the more than 12,000 DIRECTIVES that the EU has so far put in place?
Is there any Brexiter who isn’t obsessed with WW2? You compare the Nazis, who invaded countries, slaughtered millions, pursued genocide and smashed democracy wherever they went, with the EU, which is an organisation based on international treaties and the rule of law and which countries choose freely to join or not. You should be ashamed of yourself, John Redwood.
Reply I made no such comparison and said the EU is very different from an empire based on violent conquest! Please do not lie about me.
No he did not do this, but there are actually some parallels and many differences. It is similarly a socialist, top down, anti-democratic governments know best system. It it wrotten to the core and is getting worse by the day.
The EU was an idea by those who saw the horrors of WW2 but they were largely utopians who chose to ignore the fallibility and culture of human nature. From the Iron and Steel Community in the 1950s the plan was always a federal Europe. The myth is that the EU is the European saviour of peace, it is the reverse as shown with Ukraine and their peddling fear over the Irish border. Without the USA, Nato and nuclear weapons the USSR/Russia would rule over Europe, no need to worry about borders then. Obama made it plain that he wanted USA involvement in Europe diminished, even removed. We are lucky there is an Anglophile/Brexiteer now in the White House.
Reply I made no such comparison and said the EU is very different from an empire based on violent conquest! Please do not lie about me.
……I can vouch for Mr Redwood on this. If the contributor would care to actually read what JR said…..etc.
Remainers do not like to be reminded of what happened in modern European history, but do like to keep on about what happened in Colonial history and events from 200 years ago. They clutch at any cudgel to beat their own country. M.H is the chief exponent of this flagellation. Leavers usually use WW2 to counter such arguments. I do not recall any Leavers who continually and gratuitously drag it all up in the way Ms. H. does or you suggest.
Garland
I think you’ll find its the dumbest remainers who keep calling Brexit voters far right, alt right nazi fascists
Yup I’m a Brexiteer and I draw no conclusions between WW2 , the British Empire or any other historical issues with our present situation which is to face a duplicitous , anti democratic establishment who refuse to implement the will of the people
Small is beautiful.
Nothing inspiring in this world has been created by committee.
Sir John,
You write many excellent articles here, but this really is one of the best. Thankyou.
When it comes to looking after its own international interests the EU is a fart in a bottle. Utterly useless, prefering to leave it to others. Witness the Staits of Hormuz. They would still be discussing matters when an invader reached Lisbon. Still awaiting US support.
The junior status that Macron speaks of is enjoyed as a member of the EU, where some are more junior than others.
Being out will be like a breath of fresh air. It only suits those who like not having to make decisions and take responsibility for those decisions. This is why belonging suits so many in Parliament, they have neither made the law by which we live, nor have they had to be responsible for it. It is why Parliament is in need not only of a radical reduction in numbers, but of a great clearout of the inadequate to the task.
Should Boris get it wrong, then these democratic changes will happen faster than you think. The marker was put down at the EU election. Ignore it at your peril.
well said (and warned)..
Any country, or organisation, that demands a large annual fee, supremacy of its law above national laws, control of our fishing waters, borders and trade should be told to take a running jump, no matter who they are!
The USA have asked for none of these. The EU demand them. We have a very bad deal with the EU!
Good morning.
This is one of the more ridiculous arguments made. It is made by people who think others are too stupid to see through it. A double insult to Leavers.
The EU is primarily about France and Germany with the BENELUX countries thrown in. The rest, including the UK, are superfluous to the grand scheme of things. The EU movement after the WWII grew stronger as a means to prevent Germany and France going to war with each other. They soon realised that, whilst competing with each other over who should be the dominant power in Europe, they could work together to divide the spoils. That is why they always agree a great deal before a Council meeting so to present a single united front. And no matter how the UK tried to divide them this was never going to happen.
So it is better to leave them too it and go our own way.
Are Remainers aware of GDP? Take a look and see how small the junior serfs, sorry ‘members’ of the EU are.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_sovereign_states_in_Europe_by_GDP_(nominal)
Dislike of the US is very much part of the EU’s spin and also in the indoctrination of students in the education system.
I agree Sir John with all you say. The whole propaganda coming from both UK and EU is so obvious to me, though clearly they must think people believe it. And I would go so far as to say, it’s mostly the Remain voters who do! So I suppose one could say the indoctrination…partly worked!
It’s the old argument of, “If New Zealand can be[successfuly]independent, why can’t Britain?” The answer is usually some nonsensical sophistry about being too far away. Remainers think in old, outdated notions of geographical distributions of power, the West, the East, Africa etc, that because we are just twenty two miles from Calais, we must necessarily subordinate ourselves to the Continent.
The great coming worry is going to be the achievement of a genuine Brexit.
Is Boris planning to push May’s deal minus the backstop through Parliament, in which case what happens if after the two year interregnum, we still have not agreed a new trade deal? Will this mean the withdrawal agreement keeps running, with all its attendant horrors? And the other danger is that we sign up to so many(supposedly)mutually advantageous, post Brexit agreements(all presumably adjudicated by the ECJ, not the British Supreme Court of Judicature), that we ‘remain’ umbilically attached in perpetuity, to the EU. One thinks of the fate of Switzerland in its attempts to stay independent. Even no-deal will be threatened by the plethora of ‘arrangements’ made aprés la deluge! The answer is for Britain to stamp its authority and not be dragged down by the ‘sinking ship’ that the EU surely is. NB, there will not be a flood of problems, merely a few puddles!
The EU is a protectionist racket run by a remarkably wider selection of sanctimonious hypocrites and nonentities than normal. We are unable where it counts to vote the ruling politburo in or out. Such a shame we gave them the benefit of the doubt for quite so long before at last waking up to the democratic deficit and self serving corruption that exists at the core of the whole sorry saga.
Do you have any understanding at all of how the EU work? Seemingly not. And not a hint of irony about unelected El Presidente Boris and his banana republic regime – selected by a group of old white men.
As usual, no argument put forward to educate us all – just ageism and racism. If you said the same about non white people you’d be locked up. Come on Andy, tell us all how the EU works and whilst you are at it read a little about how our own political system works as you seem to have no knowledge of your own country. Produce a fact or two why don’t you?
Andy
There are more BAME people in the UK cabinet than the whole of the EU parliament , there are more BAME UK MEPs than there is in the rest of the EU parliament .
Please explain who voted for Martin Selmayr
Johnson was elected, he was elected as a an MP just like every other UK MP. He was made leader of the conservative party by the members of the conservative party . He was made PM by the House of Commons and the Queen
Meanwhile Ursula von der Leyen has been confirmed as the European commission president
She won the support of just 383 MEP’s and her name wasn’t even on the original ballot paper
Yup I understand how the corrupt EU works , shame you dont
The discussions about the damage the could be caused by leaving illustrates clearly how much damage big government causes to living standards, productivity and efficiency. It is all about artificial and pointless barriers we will face when we leave. These are not in the EU’s interests nor in the UKs. But they are largely just pointless government red tape.
Singapore is twice as rich in GDP per cap with a population of just under six million from having been half as rich not that long ago. Having tax levels of under 15% of GDP rather then nearly 50% helps rather a lot. Of course the UK is not too small. The problem is that it has far too much government, taxation, red tape and waste in government. It is suffocated by the EU and has daft employment laws and an idiotic energy policy on top. Despite all this tax public service heathcare, policing, social services, education etc are fairly dire too.
What will happen if the next US President is a Democrat President? The UK will be squeezed between two Anglophobe forces. The grotesque Pelosi has already stated that there’s no possibility of a UK-US FTA under a Democrat President. It is therefore imperative the UK leaves the autocratic EU as dictated by British law
If Johnson performs a fudge the UK will be exposed on all sides should Trump fall and an Anglophobe Democrat becomes POTUS
Henry Carter is badly mistaken in his views on the benign operations and intentions of the EU! Following federalization, Britain will cease to be even as independent, as arguably, she now is, but will be changed into a glorified county council!
We would feel better about ourselves if everyone stopped referring to a ‘special relationship’ between the US and the UK.
We need to develop a policy of self reliance and independence from all which is not helped when we imagine some sort of favoured status.
Yes. There is something in our political psyche that we have to be understated and risk averse no better illustrated by Theresa May.
Jingoism, flying flags etc, national pride all labelled by the (il) liberal elites as populist right wing intolerant ‘little englanders’ as we know promoted by the BBC.
Whereas time and time again it is proved that we are more tolerant, embracing multi culturism to a far greater extent than many in the EU.
As people and collectively as a nation, we are independent and neither want to bully or be bullied and it is quite apparent that the EU seeks to do the latter and made a serious misjudgement believing Theresa May reflected the majority.
Indeed I believe that for decades the British people have been fed up with politicians promising much to get our votes and delivering much less and the referendum was the latest example.
Life is about personal choice and being an independent nation means we can also chose what’s best us. An FTA without the rest of the baggage gives us precisely that opportunity.
Ps I see Boris is still prepared to pay the 39 billion if there is a deal. Why why why? And if he’s prepared to do that, what else is he selling out On?
The key difference of course between membership of the EU and a comprehensive FTA eg with the US, is an FTA doesn’t impose all sorts of other obligations to pool sovereignty, and doesn’t require surrender of independence in trade policy with the rest of the world.
WTO Brexit will be a role of the dice, but probably now unavoidable. if the EU do try to make life difficult, as Tusk just threatened again, Corbyn and the Marxists might be able to claim it’s a crisis of capitalism and squeeze in with the support of the Scottish separatists. It will need very strong direction, a clear lead, and radical free market policies to ensure the UK is competitive and the post Brexit years a success. I hope Boris has a coherent plan.
The Brexit “gossip” at the moment is all about the political efforts to thwart
our vote. As with the run up to March 29th, the defenders of democracy are not
making specific noises about what would happen if Boris does not deliver on the
mandate. It is probable that Boris’ intentions are his and his alone, but should
you not consider the risk that the loudest voices are the ones that are heard?
The UK will then gain a higher calibre of politician as they will have power and responsibility. Politicians have become soft and lazy with so many decisions taken in Brussels.
It’s interesting to consider, that France, if it were governed effectively could easily stand alone as a nation, but still fears the might of Germany next door, so would rather propitiate their independence for a dishonest way to keep their farmers happy, support their industry, and give the appearance of leading the EU…
When nations succumb to living off others instead of generating growth potential internally, they lose the ability to move forward, As if on benefits, and this makes for more duplicity.
The EU, as an entity, encourages duplicity and secrecy, as well as parasitic mutuality they describe as integration.
Germany, of course, could easily stand alone, but desires more influence and customers obliged to support it’s industry.
Both France and Germany, in their dishonesty, promote disruptive views to justify their motives.
Bryan ..One of the best contributions on here.
By this time nobody gives two hoots about what you think- you and your type have brought the UK to the edge of economic meltdown madness and with no clear plan for the future- nothing-Zilch
You say “This view is absurd”- please please don’t use this word ‘absurd’ – you know what happened when the Danes used it
Vassalage to the US is the future- no doubt! you’re already falling into line from what I read.
@ bartz
You talk about a clear plan for the future, but how aware are YOU of EU plans for us if we stay in – I’ve no doubt you have not a clue what to look forward to.
Did we get a plan when we went into the EU – No of course not, all we were given was lies….
The WTO Brexit plan is quite clear, but you would prefer to make it more complicated. Brexit will work fine as long as people like you don’t go out of their way to obstruct it.
A timely article today. I learned of W4B – World for Brexit in today’s DT Letters.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/opinion/2019/08/24/lettersbrexit-can-play-vital-role-strengthening-democracy-across/
Launched in Washington D.C. in July, it reinforces your message and confirms the ascent of the Anglosphere for the common good.
With the BBC and MSM’s embargo on positive Brexit news I suppose it is no surprise that this has just leaked out.
Re: W4B
As others see us – Peggy Grande article:-
https://brexitcentral.com/there-is-a-world-of-support-out-there-for-brexit-britain-as-you-embrace-self-governance/
W4B site: https://w4b.world/
Thanks for the link. It was well worth listening to how others think of the UK and our democratic deficit.
What a very blue pill view of reality you have Mr Redwood. I agree completely that Britain is quite capable ofbeing independent but sadly it won’t happen. Our establishment is split into two camps. The Brussels subservient and thec Washington subservient. Claiming that New Zealand, Australia and Canada are not client states of America is laughable. Washington says jump and they fight each other to see who can jump highest. When, and if, Brexit happens we will be locked a trade deal with America which will be used in typical Trump style as blackmail to make us even more of their poodle than we already are.
As for the NATO rubbish who are these potential large aggressors? Are Chinese gunboats going to sail up the Thames as ours used to sail up the Yangtze? Is Putin going to invade all of Europe just to acquire a load of bankrupt and incredibly troublesome countries? I suggest that that is absurd and if we are actually an independent entity we should rely on ourselves and defend our own country not everybody elses.
PUTIN is perfectly capable of invading the countries across the borders with Russia, and the Chinese gunboat in reality is the shipping exporting so much here that they are trying to make UK dependent on them.
I served in BAOR in the 60/70’s and can assure you that it was NATO that kept the peace back then and most certainly not “Europe”. In my view we came very much nearer to some very serious conflict than most people realise (certainly not the young) and on at least one occasion I believed that I would not see out the week.
We have allowed our armed forces to decline to such an extent that I doubt we could mount a successful defence of our shores, let alone any more distant interests. We (like the Europeans) hide behind the US and are very reliant on their protection, which we seem to take for granted. Whatever yours views of Trump, he is absolutely correct to castigate members of NATO for not investing in their share of our defence. We have made this mistake in the past with nearly fatal consequences.
It really is tiresome to hear this country talked down.
Small and insignificant?
I guess that’s why we’re a member of the G7 and the second largest net contributor to the EU.
Bigoted and racist?
Well, that’s obviously why people cross the whole of enlightened Europe to get here.
Selfish and “I’m alright Jack, particularly the elderly?
See above, we have sizable net immigration so we can’t be too bad a place to live .It would be lovely to give the less able more but we’re a country which is already heavily in debt and our welfare system is a huge chunk of our national purse.Realism has to trump “nice” sometime.
Perhaps the denigrates would like to take a proper look at the world without their rosy-colours specs and give us a list of ten better counties to live in or shut up because it’s their attitude which will bring this country down.
How many people like “Jasmine” vowed to leave the country if Johnson became PM,but she’s still here?
Tiresome.
Andrea Leadsom today – There are vast Brexit opportunities for business
Companies want an end to the uncertainty, and the Government will do all that it can to support them.
Well Andrea May putrid W/A treaty that you voted for three times would not have helped them at all. It was appalling.
Business wants a bonfire of all the daft red tape, sensible level of simple taxation, easy hire and fire, cheap reliable energy, good law and order, a solid education system in sensible subjects, far fewer worthless degrees, easier planning, fewer state sector parasites. We want government out of the way and not help from them! They can only help by taxing us first and so do more harm than good in general.
Andrea Leadsom!
Seriously. When you have to quote know-nothings it really does your case no good.
I have often advocated applying a “USA Test” when considering our future relationship with the EU.
The test would be :
“Would any US President, even an Obama, accept the terms on offer for the future relationship ?”
In other words, does it give us back the same kind of full autonomy as a fiercely independent country like the USA ?
In respect of the Withdrawal agreement, it fails the test at almost every turn.
That’s why just dropping the backstop is nowhere near good enough and it has to be a No Deal exit.
We are currently in a very high risk game. We have to hope that the forces of Remain fail to get their act together and Labour continues to insist that Corbyn is the only alternative PM. If so, very few, if any, Conservatives will support his vote of No Confidence and there will be enough Labour abstentions to see it fail.
Maybe the Remainers and Bercow can stop us leaving on the 31st October. Hopefully not, however, if they can, then an immediate election becomes inevitable but given recent polling, I can’t see how Boris can win a majority.
Maybe the Brexit Party will fold completely if we have left but if not and there is no electoral pact, current polling would give the LibDems, Labour, the SNP and the Greens a Remainer majority which they will use to scrap Brexit. They probably won’t even call another referendum, saying that the election gave them the mandate to revoke A50 permanently. As long as they get 52% of the popular vote and a majority of seats, that would be hard to argue against.
There is all to play for and unfortunately the outcome may well rest on the decisions of a handful of Conservative MPs like Grieve, Hammond and Clarke.
The person I’m most worried about is Bercow. Can nothing be done about this openly and unashamedly biased Speaker? How does he have so much power with which to make mischief?
I have believed for some time that the EU is basically the third great European War fought with economics instead of guns.
The history goes back to the annexation of Germany by Prussia before the first war. It started with a free trade area, became an economic union and then Greater Germany, in reality Prussia.
For the historical background to the EU we need look no further than the Red House Agreement for the great plan…
Well you don’t need tanks when you have ‘free movement of people’ and can basically impose you will via the EU Commission and EU Council. As the late Nicholas Ridley remarked monetary union is just a German racket to take over all of Europe and it has been remarkably successful in that regard, if in no others. What is badly needed is a counter weight to the EU and its imperialist ambitions and we could have had this with EFTA but our dim politicians never seem to think things through.
The US versus EU debate does not exist other than rhetorically . Our trade will continue to be dominated by our neighbours. The naïve are encouraged to assume America`s cultural domination of the UK reflects an economic relationship . It does not . That cultural domination incidentally includes the whole extreme liberal baggage of political correctness aggressive feminism and Western self-loathing
The EU are certainly not behaving like the ‘friends’ that politicians are obliged to call them. Collaborating with UK MPs to subvert the will of the British people and keep us in a trade bloc against our will – one which now intends to become a federal super-state… these are not our friends, we have been competing with them for centuries so let’s do so without the blinkers and shackles.
When I listen to that oaf Tusk calling our PM names at the G7 and before it makes my blood boil. Who is this inflected little technocrat to call us names while claiming to be out friend? Bloody cheek.
Isn’t it amazing how quickly people choose to forget how you helped them. It’s as if we never liberated France as recently as about 70 years ago… from the Germans!
The flaws in the EU are so enormous it beggars belief that none of the media are reporting – not mainstream anyway. The price of food is hiked by external tariffs – the internal EU producers of goods simply hike their price to match or slightly undercut the tariff-added price from the rest of the world.
While the CAP over-produces food and subsidises big businesses over small ones (beneficiaries of state aid under CAP include Tate & Lyle at nearly a billion and even the royal family’s estates get £1m a year from CAP!!!).
The old ‘butter mountains’ etc are now sent to Africa as ultra-cheap surpluses. Sounds good for a moment until you realise that means their farmers cannot compete and have no work, there’s no internal market.
The EU is a global force for ill. Let’s get out and see it collapse, then maybe what comes after might be better.
why don’t we spend the £80,000,000,000 we will save from leaving the EU no deal WTO rules on military spending, ship building, aircraft, and armaments, all to be made in our country, just imagine it!