Taxing the better off

The majority of you who responded by email or blog post to my piece on the four millionaires thought none of them was rich. A few of you thought they were and thought I should concentrate on more representative people from amongst my constituents.They should study modern Britain more closely. Most of my constituents own their own house. Many of them own homes worth £250,000 to £1 million. Many also have savings, especially through company or individual pension funds. If they have provided for a pension of £10,0000 that’s another £200,000 of assets. Many look forward to larger pensions than that.
It is true I am talking here mainly about the older half of my electors. I write regularly about education, training, acquiring a first home and then a family home, and the need for more better paid jobs, all very relevant to the younger half. People in the age range 18 to their early 50s tend to be acquiring homes, paying off mortgages and accumulating pensions, whilst people from their 50s onwards often own their own home, have repaid their loans and have savings. Younger people are also of course interested in wealth taxes as they may be involved in the finances of their parents in older age.
Let us now look at the taxes that impact people with homes, savings and pension pots. Two things emerge. The first is tax has a big impact on how people hold their wealth. The second is many feel they have been cheated by the state over the years as successive governments have changed the rules and broken previous government promises.
We were encouraged to save as young workers for our retirement through tax privileged pension funds.Instead of using our savings to invest in a business or improve our homes or to boost our living standards as younger people we duly put the money away. Years later government decided to change the rules, saying if you had saved too much ( a level never mentioned before)or been good at investing those savings they were going to tax it after all. Large sums are now locked up in pension funds people do not wish to use because of the big tax hit if they do.
George Osborne promised to exempt £1m of assets from Inheritance tax for each family. This was a surprisingly popular pledge, given how few people will be in the position of receiving such a large inheritance. He then failed to deliver, keeping the sum at £650,000 for a married couple with complicated rules about family homes as a top up in some cases. Many people go to great lengths to avoid any possibility of IHT through the many legal ways it can be avoided.
Elderly people who bought themselves good family homes, or built or improved a home, now find they are hit by sky high Stamp duties if they want to trade down to something smaller or wish to move closer to their children.Younger people are also clobbered as they try to move up the property ladder. Stamp Duty encourages immobility, poor use of the housing stock and is a direct tax on aspiration and personal happiness.
Capital Gains tax also immobilises a lot of wealth. People with second homes and or share portfolios are reluctant to sell these assets where they are sitting on taxable gains. They keep homes they would rather switch to a different location, or would like to switch into different assets altogether. Many share owners tell their investment managers not to take profits above the tax free allowance each year.
Our tax system over the years has favoured investment in your own home and in a pension portfolio of large company shares and bonds, limiting entrepreneurship and more interesting ways of saving. Because so many people responded to these tax reducing ways of saving governments then cheated people by finding ways of taxing them after all. We need fewer and lower taxes on changing assets around to encourage better use of capital.There are too many homes held by people who do not need them or want something more suited to their latest needs, and too many shareholdings only held because they sit on big gains when the money could be used for something the person needs more, or to reinvest in a better prospect.
Good morning.
The question that has to be raised, is why does the government need to tax those that have been prudent and saved, or have taken risk with their own capital ?
To answer my own question, I believe it is to maintain and grow the Client State. We have evermore and bigger local and national governments. We have devolved governments and City Mayoralships. We have endless QUANGOS and NGO’s. White Elephant projects. All the things so many of us have been saying for years ! The pips are squeaking !
We need to stop this fixation on GDP and focus on quality of life and services. Consumerism is not a measure of success. It is a false god.
Success for some is failure for others, so, what government thinks it should be doing is making things fairer. That is not what government is for. It is not a moral arbiteur but a government whose only purpose is to protect the State and ensure that the Civil Service carries out both its duties and the elected government policies, nothing more. I decide how much sugar, beer and what not I need / want.
Before you tell me how I should live my life I think you should learn how to balance the books as I have to do in my own home.
but if peopleare to decide their own fate and future needs we should abandon NHS and funded care. Let the people provide, buy insurance, save, acquire pension funds…
You won’t get a lot of votes..
I am not standing for election and, if I was it would not be on a platform to punish those who create wealth. Neither would it be to punish those less well off. But I would, as I have both been saying and have written here, get rid of all the parasite groups, like those I have just mentioned plus, the fake charities. That would free up a lot of cash for the less well off.
I repeat (a party) will not get a lot of votes.
You say ‘ I decide how much sugar, beer and what not I need / want. ‘
So remove tax on beer, spirits, fast food, chocolate, sugar, ready made deserts etc…stop making drugs illegal, remove laws on raves, remove licensing laws…lets all get fat, drunk, comatose.
Nobody will do anything about it.
Sounds like the worst of drugged California, fat America, drunk Russia, Finland, Scotland etc
Indeed,
Exactly.
Indeed GDP is not a very good measure in many ways.
If you look after children for you sister one week and she in return does it for your children the next week then no GDP is recorded. This compared earning more money and paying a nursery school to do it for you. If you take a day off work (unpaid) to repair you car or decorate the house a decrease in GDP is recorded compared to working and paying a garage/decorator.
Doubtless there will soon be laws in place to prevent such child care or people fixing their own cars or decorating their own houses (if indeed there are not already). Health and safety as the ruse no doubt. But the real reason is the state want the income tax, NI and VAT as a middle man!
MarkB – I completely agree with you. I came across the following just yesterday, attribution unknown to me:
“A government that’s big enough to give you all you want is big enough to take everything you have”.
And you still would never get anything like all you wanted. Perfect health, beauty, intelligence, sporting ability, the perfect wife/boy/girlfriend and immortality might be rather tricky for governments to provide. In reality you would be lucky not to starve!
@Mark B: “All the things so many of us have been saying for years!”
Indeed, the last 40…
We have been taxed as much before, but just in a more honest and balanced way, now taxation often falls to those far less able to pay these regressive and often non-discretionary taxes (Fuel, VED, VAT + higher than necessary local CT elements [1] for example), or taxation has simply been increasingly deferred, where once people use to pay higher income (related) taxes during their working lives now they pay more indirect tax into later in life, perhaps when downsizing or their wealth is subjected to IHT after death.
Not sure many would regard the growth of the (bottom-up) Client State a real problem, what price does one put on democracy and local accountability – you might prefer the top-down GDR style of govt but I suspect many do not. I’m not saying there is no waste, of course there is, LAs could almost certain do cheaper much of what they currently have to outsource, simply because out-sourcing has to make a profit for the provider rather than just pay wages and overheads costs.
[1] due to cuts in HMT, income tax derived, funding
You ask:- “The question that has to be raised, is why does the government need to tax those that have been prudent and saved, or have taken risk with their own capital ?”
So they can waste the money on augmenting the feckless, trying to buy votes, funding the dire lefty BBC propaganda organisation, funding rather corrupt overseas aid, given grants for absurd renewables, funding HS2, Hinckley C, paying all those often overpaid (and often under worked) state sector workers to inconvenience the productive (and to fund their gold plated pensions) and to give £billions to the EU or piss down the drain in all sorts of other “innovative” ways ……
Or another answer:- You cannot tax those who have not been prudent and saved as they do not have the money to pay up due to their imprudence and lack of savings!
Well said Mark
I think George Osborne (in Blackpool as shadow Chancellor) actually promised to increase the threshold to £1 million each (and not just a £1 million per family). This to be paid for by a £25K Non Dom tax. The man is of course an economic illiterate. This as the Non Dom tax has almost certainly lost more tax than it has raised damaing the economy hugely. As anyone sensible would have expected of it.
He also said “We are the low-tax party,” and “We have a new dividing line between a Labour Prime Minister who has taxed a generation out of home ownership and a Conservative government that will abolish stamp duty for first-time buyers”.
More lies and promises he nor Hammond ever delivered or even tried to deliver while they pushed taxes up to a 50 year high!
@LL; What taxes do Non-Doms actually pay, and here I also mean taxes that can not be claimed back?
Reply All UK taxes on income and wealth generated here and all normal living taxes like VAT on their living costs here.
They pay the same on their UK incomes, investments and on any income they remit to the UK – but nothing (in the UK anyway) on overseas earning or gains. Plus some pay the £30K or £60K as below. So they nearly always pay far more than an average earner. In practice without these rules many rich people would not take up a job in the UK as it might cost them more in tax than they earn. It only works for 15 years max now (another big mistake by Osborne/Hammond) and Javid so far!
First 7 years of residence in UK Nil
Resident in UK for more than 7 years
out of past 9 years (Maximum period 5 years) £30,000
Resident in UK for more than 12 years
out of past 14 years £60,000
@LL; Makes one wonder why they bother then, so what are the advantages to having Non-Dom status?
If non doms pay on all income and wealth generated here, why are the internet giants et al allowed to get away with it? Surely if you make a profit from the British people, you owe the British people as you are using facilities provided by their taxes. Some will say they provide employment and employees pay taxes, but how many jobs do they destroy? I’m pretty sure if the likes of (won’t name them because you won’t allow it) were to be given a tax rate on turnover here, regardless of whether they pay tax in America or the Caymans, they would not shut up shop and go. If they did maybe another opportunity for local entrepreneurs. If they supply from offshore they should be liable for customs and VAT on arrival (not just under £30).
The big tech companies you talk about do not need to pay tax here because they will choose to pay it somewhere else. The British government is not powerful enough to do anything about it.
Indeed to really take them on – so they do pay their share – you’d probably need some sort of multi-laterally organisation which covers, say, half a billion consumers in 30+ of the richest countries in the world. Something a bit like the EU / EEA single market. Oh.
But UK companies operating abroad also only pay tax on profits back in the UK.
This us what you lefty envy obsessed people fail to realise.
You fantasy needs an agreement of every nation on Earth.
@Andy; “The British government is not powerful enough to do anything about it”
What utter nonsense, the UK is just as able to make taxation laws as the French are, but look at the mess Macron is getting into over trying to tax US internet companies – French wine might now face a 100% tariff when imported into the USA, Even your super-national (or USE) taxation idea would not do as you claim, it would just result in the suggested 100% tariffs applying to all EU wine entering the USA!
The only super-national organisation who might be able to apply the sort of tax laws you suggest would be the UN/WTO. Ho-hum…
You mean an organisation which allows multi-nationals to set up sweetheart tax deals in Luxembourg and Ireland. Oh.
Andy
Wrong as usual
1) Companies operating in the UK pay UK taxes
2) Those using transfer pricing to offset profits are using an EU scheme set up to do that
3) The EU has no jurisdiction over 95% of countries so no it wouldn’t be a body able to do that
4) The UK has the lowest tax gap in Europe at 5.7% the worst are Germany, Italy and France
You really have no idea about business do you
You spotted the point -ie some EU countries specifically operate the lowest Corp Tax to encourage immoral transfers of profit using ‘legal’ tricks which any responsible country or trading group of countries would outlaw.
The single market works well for the members until others decide to take them on, and play the same game….MSoft/Amazon/Oracle etc — wake up lobby USA/UK.
Andy,
Exactly. Why can’t the UK govt do anything? It has no trouble levying income tax on it’s earners and non doms without consulting other countries. Why is an international agreement needed to do the same for corporates who do not pay here? I don’t agree it is difficult to work out how much they earn here, simply require it to be noted in audited accounts as is required for UK companies.
Edward 2 – If we are really one of the highest tax regimes in the world, I very much doubt they would send their profits home to be taxed here. I am not lefty obsessed, just someone who believes in fair play and paying for what you use.
It is once again daft EU rules in part that allows companies to shift their profits around so they pay it in Luxembourg, Ireland or somewhere else with a low corporation tax rate.
It is hard to argue where the profits are actually made. So for say a coffee chain they have marketing done in one place, shop design another, cup design patents etc. in another, finance in another, software in another, coffee production another, coffee machine design and manufacture another ….. and can use transfer pricing for these costs between companies in different countries. Even easier for companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Apple etc. I suspect.
Agreed LL
One of the many negative effects of the fabled Single Market.
@LL; Profit is surely made at the point of sale, until then everything is a cost?
Many of the tax decisions by recent Chancellors seem to be less concerned with raising revenue and more concerned about appealing to the green eyed monster that manifests itself when people see others doing better than themselves.
And now this morning I hear that Cambridge University has caved to political pressure and will be setting quotas to limit the number of students from independent schools.
Why doesn’t the govt raise standards in state schools instead of hamstringing independently educated children?
Of course, the govt will say they don’t have enough money for that, but then they embark on revenue reducing virtue signalling which stifles the economy rather than stimulating it.
In my own case I have several projects on hold due to tax reasons.
Thee long march through the institutions has made it all the way the the heart of the Tory Party.
Reflecting upon the four millionaires I ponder if we might have explored whether the State might one day be obliged or wish to take a harsher line such that: –
Mr A with a state pension and top-up benefits in a modest one bedroom flat that the property market values at £1 million might be required to realize his property wealth and hence replicate Mr B’s lifestyle (a £250k flat and income from £3/4 million investments) with associated taxes flowing to the State and a cessation of top-up benefits;
Mrs D is denied reliance upon the State (beyond basic subsistence) when she has squandered her £1 million on a decade of high living.
As you show today, tax policy to a great extent fashions individuals’ decisions about investment and wealth management and I would think it is very difficult to devise policies that condition long-run optimal behaviour.
Formula, you are treating John’s speculation as fact.
Not all governments would be as complete and utter a shambles as the Conservatives have been for the last three years.
I would suggest that in one startling departure, a Labour government would listen carefully to the impact analyses of learned experts, to avoid undesirable and previously unforeseen outcomes of policy, exactly such as those with which you apparently try to scare your readers, John.
Are these the same “learned experts” that have advised all the previous governments?
“learned experts” no thank you, perhaps in engineering, physics, energy production, maths, medicine and similar but not in economics, social sciences and the likes. Nearly all lefty loons, dishonest or P/C dopes with an axe to grind.
Martin in Cardiff
I was right you are a parody account
It was GORDON BROWN a LABOUR PM who stole our pensions
“A document published quietly last week shows that Labour’s raid on pensions in 1997 now costs taxpayers nearly £10bn a year – double the amount Gordon Brown had initially outlined”
Well parroted, Libertarian, what a good, useful type your are.
Gordon Brown introduced a dividend tax for managed pension funds, just as many countries have. It cost an estimated average of less than a hundred pounds per beneficiary per year, to be met by increased employee and employer contributions.
In fact it helped many funds, because they changed their composition away from shares, protecting them from the 2008 crash.
The Tories have never reversed it, and it would make little difference to pensions if they did. People went into BTL etc. because of appalling annuity rates, and not because of that.
Wish on, Martin in C, there’s not the tiniest shred of evidence that a Labour government would act on anything other than pure Marxist ideology. Your comment shows that you are totally out of touch with the real world. Do you ever read anything said by McDonnell?
There’s not the tiniest shred of evidence, that all events on Earth are not controlled by a magic green rabbit, in the boot of a 1965 Morris Minor, on the seventh moon of Jupiter either.
Jiminyjim
Exactly.
The fact of the matter is Labour does not, and never has liked people owning property, or anything else for that matter.
Back to topic; I don’t think the rich should be overly taxed if they provide employment.
This post highlights one of the problems of the tax system; it pays little attention to age. While a young person, just starting on a career, who had a net worth of a million could be described as rich, the same person with the same level of wealth at 65 with little prospect of earning more through work could easily have that much wealth and still be cash poor.
It helps to keep transaction taxes low so that people don’t sit on assets for fear of a big tax bill.
It is mainly the overall level of taxes in total that is the problem. The government is spending not far short of 50% of GDP while delivering fairly dire and still declining public services. An NHS that cancels appointments 10 times in a row (at the last minute) for many unlucky patients it seems from the Telegraph today. It should be spending more like 25% (of what would be a far bigger GDP of course).
The government just needs to stop spending (largely wasting money). They need to adress the circa 50% over remuneration (with pensions included) in the state sector. They need to encourage people to provide for themselves things like education, healthcare and similar wherever they can afford to (with tax breaks and top up education vouchers). The BBC (brainwashing organisation with its grossly over paid lefty art graduates & lovies) and the aburd licience tax that feeds it needs addressing too.
Having said that taxes that are not a reasonable % of real profits (asset grabbing taxes) like stamp duty, IHT, the new landlord interest taxes, the pension muggings, the NonDom taxes and the likes are particulary damaging and unsustainable. You might get more tax for the first year or two but get less tax revenue in the end and damage jobs and the economy. The absurd tax complexity we have is another tax in itself.
Income tax up to 45%, VAT up to 20%, Corporation tax 19%, CGT 28%, Stamp duty up to 15%, Nation Insurance both combined circa 23%, IHT 40% over just £325K, Insurance tax 12%, pension taxes 55%, personal allowances and child benefit scrapped for many too.
Plus we have rates, council tax, motorist muggings, the BBC tax, the non dom tax, fuel tax, car taxes, alcohol taxes, cigarette taxes, renewable energy taxes and market riggings and many more taxes, licencing fees, planning fees, building control fees, passport fees and the rest.
As I said the other day it is easy for these taxes combined to take 80%+ of your wealth off you over just a few years. This damages the economy hugely as people and businesses generally invest far better than governments do (not hard). Also so many businesses and wealth or hardworking people just leave. Why does the UK government have to spend/waste so much compaired to Hong Kong or Singapore or even just Switzerland? 25% of what would be a much larger GDP is plenty.
Many countries have no IHT including Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The USA has an equivalent of our nil rate band but it’s $11.4M. I see no justification for retaxing the accumulated, mostly earned and previously taxed, wealth of those who have been hard working, clever, prudent or lucky. The recent changes to CGT and interest relief, as they effect let property suggests the gov has a vendetta against private landlords. The changes to the way dividends have been taxed have been a significant and highly successful incentive to tax evasion. The taxes on pension “excesses” have simply stopped people doing the work that would give them the extra income which would give them a tax charge greater than than extra income.One can only wonder if recent Tory chancellors are actually labour moles.
The attack against Landlords has been sustained over years and continues with its proposals to give long leases to tenants. Government action does have effect on the Housing market as many Landlords sell up releasing property to the market. In my view that is why we have a freeze on property prices this year but with mass migration continuing houses will again be in short supply.
We need a right of centre Government to rid ourselves of the liberal left high tax and waste Governments that we have endured for a generation. The Tory’s are not conservative!
Regarding Landlords, it all depends on whether you are a Landlord or a Tenant. A landlord regards his property as an investment to be made the most of, a tenant regards it as a home. There is a big difference. How would you like to be evicted at 3 months notice,even if you are a model tenant with schools, jobs etc all upended. If a landlord is not prepared to rent for long periods they should maybe rent out on say 6 month leases only so everyone knows where they are from the beginning. It would allow the money grabbers to increase rents every six months if they wanted to and people looking for a home could boycott them.
Indeed the Tories were lefty tax to death LibDim at best under the appalling May, Cameron and Major. Even Thatcher failed really to cut the state down to size and kept the dire NHS going.
Boris is perhaps more encouraging but we shall see. We still have the highest tax rates for 50 years under Javid. Neadless to say like all Conservative ministers he “claims” to be in favour of low taxes but we shall soon see. If he is not evicted before he gets chance.
Sensible countries have no IHT as it deters wealthy people from coming and investing and create daft incentives. 40% over just £325K is an absurdly high tax level.
People in the age range 18 to their early 50s tend to be acquiring homes, paying off mortgages and accumulating pensions,
That is not my experience . 30 year olds I know are incandescent with rage that they have no hope of owning a home and no chance of any decent pension( few of us do). They pay for pensions they will probably not receive, they fund decades of medical care they will not get ,and face uncertain futures with jobs for life having gone , industries for life not far behind. On top of all that the old have dragged them out of Europe to the detriment of their prospects and seem entirely relaxed about allowing the country`s debts to accelerate. The old, or some of them at least, are eating the future like a great swollen slug….
I can`t work out why the young aren’t rioting in the street
Socialist ignorance worthy of contempt
because you are totally wrong.
I suspect your so called experience suits your view rather than inform them. Congratulations on worming in an obsessive nothing to do with the subject rant about leaving the EU.
What a dismal life you lead. Glass more than half empty as ever.
Ah….”the old dragged them out of Europe”, as opposed to it having been a democratic decision to leave the EU.
Naturally the EU rules on free movement have nothing to do with the housing shortage, the overburdened state services, or the stagnant wages…
It seems your diatribe against to the old and infirm leads towards a desire to charge for the services one needs to reduce the tax burden on the young. It does sound as though you would wish to charge for all medical service needs on a person by person basis .. the elder needing most such care of course. Of course it is a remoan myth that only the elder of us voted to leave.
They are not rioting because what you say is complete drivel. They have never had it so good in many ways. When I was at school I had to work a day at the local bakery just to buy one LP. Or two weeks just to buy my Getto Blaster! Or two years to buy a new car. (not that I ever buy new cars). Interest rates were about 7% when I bought my first home for £100K with a 90% mortgage. I had to rent part out for years just to keep up with the mortgage. Then we had the idiot Major and his ERM and mortgage rates went up to nearly 17%.
Now you can get almost everything for free on a £50 phone or tablet. Books, phone calls, entertainment, dating apps, movies, news, porn, banking, audio books, tv, radio, music, Uber cabs, job searching, ebay …. and base rates are just 0.75%. Plus you do not even need to pay for a landline now. Nor indeed wait months to be connected by BT! We used to have to pay a fortune just to advertise a car or bike for sale in the paper or exchange and mart or similar.
True you do have the worry that Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP might destroy the economy quite soon.
You have very odd vision of modern UK and you must meet some odd young people NM.
“they have no hope of owning a home”
There are many properties available well under £200,000 and in some areas well under £150,000
Have a look on property websites.
So two young people on average earnings can afford a mortgage and to buy a home.
Standards of living are far higher now than the last generation.
Odd that the young of continental Europe flock here and continue to do so.
not odd for 1 minute…..all hope is lost in most EU countries.
We have tolerance, mostly welcomes, recognition of honest pay for honest work, equality, integrity but most of all HOPE.
Newmania, While I agree that it is difficult for youngsters to get on the housing ladder I have to say that many aren’t rioting in the street because they are too busy partying in the streets! My sister has 3 boys and the eldest is 36. None of them has bought a property. They all earn good money as do their partners but they are always away for weekends either in the UK or often abroad, going to this that or the other party, buying tickets for shows, getting the latest mobile phones, buying a very nice car, buying expensive clothes, and in the girls case, getting their nails done, getting their hair done, getting tattoos, having their eyebrows done and their eyelashes. The list is endless. I don’t remember having any of these things when I was saving hard for a mortgage. We worked all the hours God sent, didn’t go out, didn’t buy new clothes, didn’t own a flash car, didn’t even have a colour TV, never went on holiday. Life was pretty boring but we did it because it was the only way. We didn’t have parents who could help us out. My daughter has bought her own house and my son is about to. It can be done with a little dedication and a lot less partying in the streets!
No doubt you have a 4 bedroomed detached house in a nice area which cost you £750.
Your relatives don’t bother saving because – even if they did – they could only ever afford a broom cupboard, in a slum – and that would set them back half
a million.
£750 at the time would have still been a large sum in real terms at the time. Interest rates were higher too. Also a house then was not the same as a house now. They have more with more insulation, central heating, more bathrooms, double glazing. sliding folding doors, posh kitchens etc.
And usually only one earner per couple,
Spoken like a true rich, spoilt southerner who knows the value of nothing, Andy
£750 for a house. Where? When? 4-bedroomed too.
It wasn’t possible post 1960, probably not post 1950.
Were any built in the Outer Hebrides?
Average income minus taxes 1950? 1955? 1960? 1965? 1970?
You really do write such twaddle.
sum it up – living for today, no aspiration to look after the future.
Have you ever considered that the reason why “the old” voted to leave the EU is at least twofold?
Firstly, the 2016 referendum was the first chance in a very long time to express that desire (I’m 55 so was too young to vote in the 1975 referendum. Funny how Remainers complain that leaving affects those who were too young to vote but are quite happy for people such as myself to be disregarded when the effect is continued EU membership).
Secondly, with age comes experience as well as hopefully a bit of wisdom. I have seen how the EU mutated from the EEC trading organisation to have desires of being the United States of Europe in deeds if not title. I have seen the broken promises (e.g. Blair giving up our rebate for a CAP reform that never happened) and I have seen the failed policies e.g. discarding dead fish because they are the wrong species doesn’t conserve stocks.
Dead fish aren’t discarded. They are landed.
The EU started work on the ban in 2013 – follow a UK led campaign for change – and it’s been gradually introduced ever since.
Predictably some fishermen are not happy with discarding being banned. Perhaps fisherman are just not happy?
So that particular objection of yours to the EU is wrong. Any more made up stuff?
Your ignorance is breathtaking, Andy.
How is quoting a policy that even you admit used to exist “made up stuff”?
How do they check on that then?
Wrong.
Tons of fish are still caught and thrown away.
Whilst poor people starve in the EU.
It is a symbol of EU madness
………….the old have dragged them out of Europe to the detriment of their prospects ……………. NO. Not Europe, the EU, that unelected band of bureaucrats who regulate to death all and every aspect of trade, environment, power generation, climate change nonsense, etc etc. Have you not seen the reducing percent of world trade the EU enjoys whilst the rest of the world is expanding? We get nothing but tariff and regulation from the EU at huge costs to us. Go listen to Tusk, Barnier, Verhofstat, Drunker et al and tell us they are there for the benefit of the UK. Fool!
They regulate to facilitate trade and to ensure a level playing field.
As for your ‘reducing percent of world trade’ – well, dah.
I know Brexiteers are not the brightest but this is one of the silliest objections to EU membership.
Here’s a shocking fact for you – under-developed countries tend to grow much faster economically than developed ones. Mad eh?
The EU is developed. As is the US. Canada. Australia etc. Of course their share of world trade is shrinking because they never will grow as fast as developing countries like China, India, Indonesia – which can record rapid growth rates.
All you will get from Brexit is poorer than you need to be. I genuinely don’t care about that – if you think being comparatively worse off will make you happy then fill your boots. I don’t doubt you will be disappointed. But you voted to make me and my family poorer too – and, annoyingly, it turns out that we do not want to be poorer and that we are not economic illiterates either.
After a long time Andy, you now shift your opinions to finally agree the EU is growing slower than most non EU nations and the EU’s share of world trade is falling over the last decade.
Your pathetic excuses are not good enough.
It is the nature of things that larger economies or companies tend to grow at lower percentage rates. Growth needs to be considered in absolute value as well as percentage. A lower percentage of a much bigger initial value still delivers more in absolute terms.
If you earned a basic salary of £40,000 per year with a car allowance of £5,000 per year and your boss said that, for this year’s pay rise, you can have either a 2.5% increase in your base salary or a 10% increase in your car allowance, would you go for the 10% just because 10% is more than 2.5%?
We’re all going to crease up when you have to accept that you’ve been totally wrong about absolutely everything that you’ve ever said here, Andy. Except that of course you’ll be absent, as you have been every time you’ve been asked a question to which you have no answer. It must be sad going through life so negative about everything and everybody.
…because they’re smart and have twigged that Europe is only a small part of a bigger and more prosperous world. My kids are part Chinese, part Indian and part English, I have a Chinese teenager staying with us this weekend who lives in NY and my nieces is in Indonesia on a university conservation project. I am a proud European and keen Brexiteer, but there’s a big world out there beyond Europe which the young want to be a part of. Don’t rob them of their future.
@ Newmania
Strangely when we oldies were starting out in life, we not only had no prospect of owning our own homes – we never even thought it possible…
But even when it became possible it wasn’t easy – with mortgage rates often shooting through the roof, it was impossible to have a life and pay the bills..
That 30 year olds now expect to own a home is is quite a thing – but don’t expect it all on a plate – every generation had to work for a better life – Nobody is owed anything…!
On the backs of the generations that went before expectations are higher than they used to be..What will your generation contribute to the future apart from a high grade at whinging?
Do you imagine we ‘old’ get a decent pension – Just look at it, barely at survival level… but of course, you want better than that…!
Your rhetoric demonstrates a severe lack of understanding of what the EU is and where it is going – Are you so sure of the indoctrination you received that you think the EU is the promised land? I doubt you could even say what is so good about the EU that you would throw away your freedom for…
Ignorance may be bliss for some, but ignoring the realities of life, as demonstrated in your post, must mean you are incandescent with bliss…No? Then do what the oldies did, work harder, and make use of that stiff upper lip.
Newmania
I think we have all done those things.( How was being saddled with a mortgage for life being able to “afford” a house? Interest rates were HUGE in the 70s).
Not just the 30 somethings who are incandescent. I know a lot of 40 somethings who have been well betrayed. And how.
Rioting needs shared experiences and camaraderie and even then it never works because all political movements/ entities are infiltrated (except the immensely strong/powerful. Liblabcon).
French Rev = Napoleon etc etc
The young have been brainwashed with liberalism and those who can’t be brainwashed are hived off in their bedrooms.
Counting the generational costs of going off to fight in wars the amount we have all been cheated out of reaches epic proportions.
Cleverly Govts have divided and ruled giving rise to young hating old and so on.
Also there is a very prevalent attitude of “ I’m alright Jack ..so if you aren’t then YOU have done something wrong.” However now it is total potluck as to whether anything in the system works for a given individual.
Destruction of middle management has a lot to answer for.
Basically EVERYTHING we ever relied on, believed in or looked to to keep us safe has been stripped away.
(It was ok picking up a briefcase and catching the 7.40 every morning for 40 years when we were proudly and happily English and we had a police force that arrested criminals).
And they still keep taking our money and we still keep voting for them to do it!
But the contract has been well and truly smashed.
Newmania
Who claims to work in financial services is unaware of the new workplace pension scheme introduced on to of National Insurance
Young people aren’t rioting because they’ve never had it so good. Sure buying a house is difficult in London, parts of the South East and parts of Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester . The rest of the UK its not though and in the South East its perfectly possible to buy a reasonable home within commuting distance of London
Hear hear! Well said Newmania.
I see again today El Presidente is demanding a continuation of free licence fees for the elderly.
The old have become parasites sucking the life-blood out of our country and our future.
Enough is enough. Axe all pensioner benefits immediately – let them face the same struggles everyone else has.
Any chance of you persuading leftist parties to adopt this as a policy for the next election?
They have paid lifetimes of tax into the system and many struggle to afford to pay their rising bills.
Have some sympathy for those less well off than yourself.
Oh sorry you are a young rich lefty liberal and so are selfish and single minded.
Andy, your stupidity knows no bounds. You obviously don’t realise that youngsters are taking up more NHS facilities than ever us oldies did at their age. There is note obesity, diabetes, liver failure and bowel cancer amongst the young than ever before and because they are too busy living the high life they are not having children who in the future will be paying for their pension. Looks like you are having another attention seeking day. Mummy out at the shops?
Fedup
” There is note obesity, diabetes, liver failure and bowel cancer amongst the young than ever before and because they are too busy living the high life.”
Have you any figures to substantiate this claim? The only obese these days are oldies who sit in front of the telly all day. The young I see are probably the best, leanest and sportiest of any generation.
The old however are sucking up NHS finances like never before. They are after all the generation of which it was said:
“If you can remember the 60’s you probably weren’t there”.
You don’t have any struggles, you tell us, you’re one of the one percent.
Not going to make an argument with you about the elderly as you are far too bigoted to even read it and I have better things to do than talk to a plank.
Which President? South American ? – please explain.
You never write articles about how to reform the one recipient of the taxes imposed upon the private, the State. I suppose for the contemporary Tory politician reform of Labour’s parasitic and strategically constructed client state is just far too politically inconvenient
Thatcher took the opposite view. She understood instinctively that reform involved CONFLICT and that conflict was a necessary consequence of confronting Labour. If Thatcher had adopted the mindset of today’s Tory politician the UK would now be a backwater
The left have always out-thought the Tories until Thatcher became PM, then the left crumbled. Why can’t you see that simple truth?
Reforming State activity that doesn’t involve conflict is the easy bit. Start reforming or certainly propose to reform the entire panoply of Labour’s inbuilt advantage
Reply I regularly write about spending cuts starting with ending all our EU payments. Did you not see the piece re HS2 etc?
@ Dominic – and who do you think was advising Margaret, in No. 10, in charge of the policy unit?
Your claims as to what constitutes true wealth may be approximately correct, John.
However, so far Labour have only given “in principle” proposals which would engage “the top five percent”.
After proper consideration to avoid unintended consequences, I’d doubt very much that the predictions of your own Project Fear on these would materialise.
We have seen this scaremongering, with every possible Labour government from the Right ever since the Labour Party was formed.
Reply The article did not mention Labour tax plans!
Agreed on the specific, but I took it in the general context of your recent series of articles on this topic John, as it appeared that you intended us to do.
As you keep saying Martin Labour have policy proposals for extra taxes on the better off, ie a new wealth tax, higher top rates of income tax, higher rates of capital gains tax, higher taxes (and other restrictions) on landlords, restrictions on lifetime gifts on Inheritance tax and higher tax rates on company dividends and profits.
You say anyone who mentions this is scaremongering.
Well you better write to the Labour shadow cabinet who regularly make speeches outlining their tax the rich plans.
I do not dispute the fact that Labour have sensible plans to tax the very rich.
I reject John’s assertion that it would also affect people, whom most would describe as being of commonplace financial status, however.
Re[ply I did not mention Labours plans
Corbyn has advocated confiscation of business assets at arbitrary sub-market prices – a policy not implemented in any developed country in the last 40 years except for Venezuela (Venezuela pre-socialism was developed!) He has advocated ‘expropriation’ of second homes owned by foreigners. He seems to be advocating income taxes of well over 50%, and a possible trebling of CGT. He advocates political control of the media by having editorial staff ‘elected’ by workers – ie selected by unions. He wishes to reverse all the trade union restrictive practices abolished by Margaret Thatcher (a policy not reversed in 13 years of Labour govt), probably taking us back to the wastelands of the 1970s. And of course he has shown sympathy and support for enemies of the West, of freedom and democracy, from terrorist groups to extreme socialist regimes.
Corbyn, McDonnell et al are political extremists. It’s not just that they are left wing as eg Ed Milliband was, they are revolutionary socialists, operating outside the political mainstream, and the liberal-democratic traditions of the UK. Socialism of the sort they advocate has been tried in c 2 doz countries over the last hundred years. In each and every one of them it has led to economic disaster and political repression. Be warned.
Well said Richard
They now wear a suit and tie.
But they are happier in a grey boiler suit and a Trotsky silly hat.
What you are actually saying, without specifically doing so is that the Tory party is a high tax, high spend party which reneges on its tax pledges.
However, it still expects that those it has lied to will vote for it, because they are frightened of Corbyn. That is precisely what May believed, her main election plank being “vote for me, I’m not Corbyn”.
The outcome demonstrates that approach has long been a fantasy.
As ever you talk about a symptom rather than the cause. People understand and accept that they have to pay tax. What makes then angry is the fact that so much gets wasted, political and public servants are often rewarded for failure, the public sector enjoys far better pension terms than their private sector neighbours, often kept in a pool rather than being made redundant and no one has the political cojones to make structural and cultural changes.
We get bought off as voters with the usual ‘penny off’ tax sweeteners at budget time often with that immediately clawed back by items hidden in the Red Book.
I guess many of your voters are in the public sector, hence your reticence to comment publicly on what really needs to be done.
Good article, which clearly indicates how successive governments have failed us in so many ways… If ever there was an explanation of why government should be a whole lot LESS intrusive, this is it…!
Having financial rules change every 5 years or so is a nightmare – we need some consistency.
We really do need to make up our minds about what sort of society we are – One that imagines owning and making more of our own homes and other poessions is somehow immoral…. Or one that allows hard work and success to be rewarded, with the freedom to make personal decisions.
Taxation
Too many complicated rules, which change with such regularity it is difficult for the average person to keep track on what’s going on.
The fact that we now have over 18,000 pages of tax rules says it all really.
I have no idea if it is true, when in a post yesterday when it was suggested Wokingham Towns car park charges brings in over £360,000 a year, but the collection costs are £330,000, but if so, this just shows the absolute farce of charging/taxing the motorist for parking at all.
It would seem so much of our taxation income is just wasted on administration and poor selected expenditure.
The prime example is perhaps Foreign Aid, it does not sound a lot in percentage terms at 0.7% of GDP but it is a greater sum than we pay to the EU !
Time for a complete rethink if we want to prosper as a Country.
Oops not car park charges/ fee’s, should read parking fines.
Thats ok – we get the message…..its madness to spend nearly all the tax collecting something unproductive in the first place!
WBC – – – Pay for wardens to collect parking fines, use all the money gained that way, drive shoppers away, lose shop owners, lose council tax, lower footfall, economy req’d so make wardens redundant. Brilliant.
Housing costs are too high for young people, and amount to just as much a wrong as excessive taxes on the rest of us.
These costs need to be reduced by reduction in housing demand – make it law that any house can only be owned by a UK natural person, stop immigration and ban second homes in regions where housing pressure is particularly acute. There will always be a need for rented property, but to prevent the wealthy exploiting the less well off put a cap on the value of someone’s portfolio.
Young people are being held to ransom over the cost of housing, and it’s wrong. Wouldn’t it be good if some young people could take up a career in farming? But no, they can’t, because all the rural housing has been bought up as second homes and holiday lets, and is well out of their price range.
Dave older people also pay rent. They don’t all own houses.
Serious tax reform and simplification is a long lost cause, the situation just gets worse. There are very few politicians who will stake their careers on their beliefs- Douglas Carswell was an exception. TPA is largely unknown.
I believe I am right in stating that you cannot avoid the tax on dividends above £2000 if you reinvest them rather than take them as income.
This was a little noticed detail of the Budget that reduced the annual tax free limit on dividends from £8000 to £2000.
I think you’re right, the exception being dividends generated by holdings within an ISA or a SIPP or by products like VCTs.
The annual tax free limit on dividends actually went from £5k down to £2k.
Sue
Absolutely , small business owners used to rely on paying their own wages via dividends at the end of a hard working year , that has now been stopped . It means that small investors are also much less likely to invest . It was an envy tax , a political fob off .
We need to start with reining in the state , it takes on responsibilities and interference that it needn’t have. Local taxes ought to be raised , managed and spent locally too so that we can assess value for money
You need to move your shares into an ISA. Of course this involves selling them and rebuying therefore incurring fees, CGT (if any profit above the limit) and stamp duty. Only 20k a year can be moved. Again a win win for the Treasury.
Clamping down on company bosses and contractors paying themselves in dividends has hit those living off their dividend income.
Of course the company bosses and contractors will find other loopholes but the pensioners trying to keep their savings income above inflation will probably be unaware of these changes.
Government is an institution that exists by theft. Nobody in their right mind would pay tax voluntarily because government is the most wasteful and corrupt vehicle possible to provide services. It does not provide decent services in any area it claims to. It enables big business and banks to continue the looting of the economy. It lies and cheats on a daily basis. It provokes and actively engages in illegal war. It exists to protect the elite and nothing more.
What we need is not lower tax, it is no tax at all.
Two points:
1 We need to stop this habit of creating new taxes every time we need to increase taxes. Just raise the basic rate of tax.
2 Taxes should be fair and at the moment Inheritance Tax, Stamp duty and landlord taxes aren’t. In particular the way that section 24 is calculated is bringing people with low incomes into the higher rate tax bracket. This should be the starting point for undoing the damage to the tax system.
Arnie . . .point 1) need to increase? – or reduce spend on frivolous subjects?
How about another topic.
Why does the govt throw billions away in Foreign Aid – that achieves nothing.
Why does the govt cut services while waving in a flood of unemployable freeloaders
Why does the govt house these freeloaders while we have our own homeless.
Why does the govt wave in those saying they want to “integrate” and when they get here DEMAND that WE change to THEIR ways – and want to force their culture by violence on us.
Why do those who come here to deliberately commit the worst crimes ( to ensure that they can claim they’ll be persecuted if deported ) get allowed to stay. They should be deported – no matter WHAT they face.
Why does our own govt treat us as second class citizens in our own country – and give preferential treatment to immigrants.
I gather some £8bn is raised from CGT. Had we not already embarked upon proposals to spend every penny of the money we will no longer pay to the EU (largely where no-one will notice and where no credit will accrue) we could abolish it.
lets look at the impact of your policy on wealth. First negative wealth, debt.
You have run up 13 trillion pounds of state debt. Most because you persist with socialist redistribution.
£450,000 is the per tax payer share.
Next we can look at opportunity cost. What if your national insurance contributions hadn’t been taken, but invested?
Mr Average, at retirement, £1,300,000, £37,000 a year in income, at 65.
Since the current plans are to increase the retirement age to 75, that’s 10 years of income lost on top. 10 years of growth in the fund. You will force people to work longer, so 10 more years of payments into the ponzi, 10 years of lost growth.
That’s the core problem.
The solution is simple. Consent. We should have the right of consent. Not that MPs want others to be allowed consent.
It is amusing watching you all struggle with this.
The government does not impose taxes for taxes sake. It does it to pay for services.
Schools. Hospitals. Police officers. Housing. Roads and railways. The military.
And – the biggest expense of all – old people.
You are all outraged at my suggestion that spending on old people is stopped. You have had your whole lives to save for old age. If you have failed to do so – tough. Why should I subsidise you? And I do subsidise you. Very few, if any of you, have ever contributed as much as you now take out. This is unsustainable.
State pensions will not exist when I am old. I will be funding my own social care too. Like all the other benefits you have had throughout your lives which are denied to younger generations – free higher education, cheap houses, the benefits of the single market, child benefit, good plated pensions. All this you had. Much of my generation gets none of it.
Enough. It’s time to make the elderly pay their way.
I guess the same argument could work with the sick they should save why should they be subsidised by the healthy?
Do try to get some left wing party to adopt your policies. Especially the one about abolishing the military. Corbyn would like it, Give it a try: rejoin the EU with no referendum, abolish the military and cut all old age pensions etc. I’d be happy to support a knighthood for you if you manage to get them to take those up in time for the election.
The political parties entice votes by promising us loads if extra goodies.
They fail to explain these goodies need paying for by taxing us or by borrowing.
Many are foolish enough to vote fo these false promises.
We have gone from a State that spent £350 billions in 2000 to one that will spend nearly £900 billion in 2020.
Austerity you shout.
Blame just the old people many of whom are poor.
Hilarious but bordering on hate speech.
Andy, benefits for young mothers without partners and multiple children are far higher than they were when I was young. When my father was in hospital and there were no wages coming in my mother received a pittance. We were very poor. Its not like that now. Do stop going on about pensioners as if they were the only people receiving anything from the state. We have paid for our pensions. Are you too dense to see that? You have had this pointed out to you on several occasions. I truly wonder if you are the genius you think you are.
I don’t wonder that, Fedupsoutherner. I know he’s not. And I also know he’s never spoken to anyone outside rich home-owning southerners.
Q. Genius or argumentative fool?
A….answers on a postcard.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
@Andy,
Keep going Andy, I’m enjoying your posts today. Don’t hold back; let it all hang out!
It’s a terrible waste of one’s life though; going through your miserable little diatribe each and every day until they finally cart you off to your very own private nursing home with you still ranting on about ‘angry white old men’.
yawn
A good summary of the way governments cheat people by changing the rules when many taxes affect decisions that are made across the entirety of one’s lifetime.
Another example is the crass manner in which State pensions have been lumped into the ‘benefits’ budget. It is not a benefit: it is an entitlement, paid for by 35 years of graft. The fact is that every pensions provider invests the monies it receives as contributions in order to fund the retirement incomes of its clients… except the government. It takes the NI paid and squanders it then pays pensions from current receipts. It is this sleight of hand that demonises pensioners as benefits claimants when in fact they receive a rather poor return for the Ni they pay.
Furthermore, the decision to take ‘tax and NI’ from real benefits means that those who don’t contribute are having their entitlements paid up by the taxpayers’ charity. There is no material difference between giving someone £70 and giving them £100 and deducting £30 tax/NI – except that they now have entitlements to more benefits and a pension.
It is a total disgrace that many who are paid under the NI threshold are not entitled to a pension when benefits claimants are effectively given a free pass.
What many fail to realise is that any years where they were contracted out means these years don’t don’t count towards the new state pension. Having got my 35 years in I’m told I’m only entitled to £68 a week when I retire even though I’ve paid more NI into the system than most people. I have to claim the old lower amount.
On the other hand, I could be living in Europe in receipt of Tax Credits or Child Benefit for 35 years having never set foot in this country and I’d get a full state pension.
Millions will be affected by this new contracting out rule.
Yet again we see the Government taking from the hard working people in this country.
On the subject of allowances and what is taxed.
The annual allowance needs to go. This was originally set at a reasonably high level, but it has now been eroded by successive left-liberal governments (some of them claiming to be Conservative administrations) to the point where it is almost impossible to catch up in later life (which may, for many people, be the first/only time they have income they can save/invest). Bear in mind that they don’t have years of growth on monies invested late.
We have to ask ourselves this: do we prefer that people save for their retirement at some/any point in their lives, or do we want them to fall back on the State and be poor?
A simple question with an obvious answer. So why penalise it? Remove the annual allowance and let people catch up when they can.
The other rules around pensions are also questionable but to my mind this one stands out like a sore thumb. The 55% level of tax is also ludicrously punitive; it is difficult to see any justification for that.
BR…are you talking about ending personal allowance in the tax coding system? Or just other tax deductable allowances?
The former is madness, the latter probably overdue.
Let’s not forget council tax! It takes up say around 50% of the state pension, now there’s a nice fair progressive tax, not! £2.5k a year to have the bins emptied, occasional road repairs, schools and not forgetting all those indexed linked pensions, CEOs on £200k+ and mayoral cars some of which are still Bentleys. And it’s a tax that goes up ~5% England and ~10% Wales every year (twice/four times rate of inlfation), are you feeling good reading this, for me it beggars belief!
Wrexham Unitary asked their payers at the beginning of 2019 for ideas on how we would transform to reduce costs etc, neat little website and indicated what basic things they were considering, so I thought let’s write in, having been in industry 35 years and managed transformation and cost reduction programmes throughout my later years, I could have some tangible ideas to offer. Many ideas were listed with narrative, Performance Management, 3rd Party contract management, relocate to lower cost premises, sell council city centre buildings, share common services with adjacent councils; more outsourcing; but the only one acted on to date that I’ve seen is an advertisement for creation of a debt collection enforcement team with job adverts, why not outsource it and pay a % on collection? And is it really ALL bad debt….. or is it fraud? Very different things…
There are 408 principal (unitary, upper and second tier) councils in the UK – 26 county councils, 192 district councils, and 190 unitary councils (source lgiu org uk) and I am damn sure they all do it markedly differently with different tools/processes and re-invent the wheel locally at enormous cost overall. It cries out for standardization (like NHS Digital perhaps) and a thorough check on every function/role to reduce the nanny state, Boris/Dominic hoping you can push this once the Brexit job is done and dusted 🙂
I think the best way forward is to abolish CGT and Stamp duty.
The greater turnover of the Money Supply would raise a lot of VAT for the government, because people would feel freer with their spending on larger household items and more.
It would certainly feel fairer and the housing stock would be more fluid too.
Taxes that stop people doing what they want to do is not helpful for our economy and jobs.
You have covered most of the tax iniquities, and one thing emerges. The tax system as it stands penalises the thrifty so that government can support the profligate while also indulging in a stream of vanity project that come nowhere near solving the needs of the country. The latter being weak in health, after care, education, policing, infrastructure and defence. The reason being, that the thrifty just like the motorist are seen as an easy target. The profligate are impossible to deal with because you cannot tax or fine those whose assets have been pissed againt the wall and have nothing.
There needs to be a radical review of what the state does to support the profligate. I ackowledge that IDS has made a good start. There needs to be an even more radical review of the UK tax system, based on at what level enterprise is not stiffled and just how much government should be involved in our lives.
My verdict on the UK is that on the roads and pavements you are close to running a surveillance state. PC prevents you tackling the very real problems in society or even admitting they exist. Tax is the greatest inhibitor of enterprise. If a sovereign UK is to thrive, those in government need the guts to start thinking outside the socialist box you mostly all have chosen to live in.
Dear John,
we need clarity, about No Deal brexit. BBC running project fear, will you try to put something in media about how good no deal is, and stop the rubbish about EU blockade and blocking trade deals etc
Reply I have done sop many times and will do sop as and when invited on. I have published this many times here as well