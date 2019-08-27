Age, wealth and income

A few write in here to express anger that older people are on average wealthier than young people.They demand higher taxes on the old so the state can spend their money instead. More write in to complain that the elderly are overtaxed, penalised for their prudence in saving when younger, or robbed for daring to be successful in business or as investors.
It is normal for older people to own more wealth than younger people. Most people go on a financial journey. As children we have no wealth and survive through our parents spending their money on our food and shelter. As young adults we start accumulating the tools and furnishings for a grown up life, and can start saving to buy a home of our own . Many save for retirement. In later years many benefit from earlier sacrifices, seeing their home rise in value, the mortgage paid off and the pension and other savings reach the point where a comfortable retirement is an option. Not all do this. Some are unable to and some choose not to, preferring to spend everything they earn as they earn it. The state helps those more who reach old age without owning a home and having private savings for whatever reason.It rightly helps those most who are disabled or ill, where incapacity has impeded or prevented paid work.
Most of us find ageism unacceptable. We live in a multi generational world of families, where many of the better off members of a family help the family members who are struggling. People in their fifties and sixties who may often have the most wealth and income in a family are usually helping both their parents and their children at the same time.The Bank of Mum and Dad is a great source of grants and loans for property deposits, education and training costs and those one off larger items young householders need but cannot afford. It may also be paying for one offs to improve the life of elderly Parents, or helping with care costs, or providing free board and lodging or a holiday for an elderly relative.
No-one can take their money with them when they die. None of us know how long we will live, so some overdo the acquisition of wealth and income and die before they have enjoyed it or spent enough if it. Others spend too much too soon and end up poor in very old age.All the money is given to others on death or is taken by the state to spend on others. Many people think it wrong of the state to take large sums on death. Others think that is the best time for the state to take it, disliking the way some get a large windfall from a dead relative when others belong to families with no money to inherit.Some rich people think their children are rich enough or do not like their children, so they give their money on death to good causes or to others who were good to them in life.
A lot of older people also give generously of their time to younger and older family members. Many grandparents give up paid work in order to offer free child care to their grandchildren, and many older people care for a very elderly relative instead of them entering a care home. The army of volunteer careers work for love, not money, losing opportunities to take paid employment.
“Most of us find ageism unacceptable”
But, sadly, as we regularly see here, not all.
Well like all ‘isms’ it rather depends how you define what ageism, sexism etc. actually is. Older people do on average do tend to have poorer eyesight, less physical fitness, more heath problems, more assets, difference political views, more life experience and often show less youthful enthusiasm. Just as there are differences between men and women on average as can be seen just in the A level choices and career choices they make.
But surely one should try to judge people individually on merit and not assume that all in any group are the same.
This topic can’t be addressed without a reference to demographics. In Britain, as in all developed countries, birth rates have toppled while life expectancy has soared. That’s why there is a bulge of older people.
The good news for the young is threefold. First, older societies are less violent and do not start wars in which the young must fight and die. Second, servicing the elderly provides a seller’s market for the labour of the young. Third, pretty soon they will inherit all the wealth of a cohort larger than their own.
@Pominoz; Indeed there is a lot of unacceptable ageism posted by commentators to this site, it usually has the same unwritten message, ‘The young should do as I was able to do XX number of decades ago’, whilst totally forgetting how the economic climate has changed. Take housing for example;
Forty plus years ago how many saved for a mortgage deposit whilst renting a cheaper than market value LA council house, these days the young are being expected to pay the full open market value of a private Let whilst having to save far more to secure a mortgage because of property value inflat6ion due to homes becoming houses that are regarded a part of the owners (retirement) investment portfolio.
No wonder the “Bank of Mum & Dad” (they themselves barely holding their heads above water anyway) are increasingly having to come to the rescue, which of course will perhaps impact later, when further help is needed by Mum or Dad and there is no money left to pay for care or adaptation to allow them to remain in their own home, leaving the LA to pay. Forget the children helping out in return, they’ll still be paying back the mortgage plus perhaps their Student Loan(s)…
Driven always by the socialist policy of envy.
For people who obviously had issues with their own parents. It’s very sad. Another symptom of their malaise is the veneration of uneducated 16-year-olds in a Millenarian cult.
“A few write in here to express anger that older people are on average wealthier than young people.” – there are only two, are there not, both turned mad by Brexit?
All you say above is true and sensible. What matters for the economy and overall living standards is that the people (or organisations or government) that have the wealth spend and invest it as wisely as possible. It true that some people and organisations do not do this well. But on average they do it far, far better than government tend to. The reason is obvious perhaps put best by Milton Friedman with his 4 Ways Of Spending:-
1) Spend your own money on yourself.
2) Spend your own money on somebody else.
3) Spend somebody else’s money on yourself.
4) Spend somebody else’s money on somebody else.
Government is the fourth way. So they care not what they spend nor what value they get. If they are investing they care not what return they make. As the spend is usually directed by politicians much is spent attempting to brain wash the public, buy votes or augment the feckless and fecklessness in an attempt to buy votes. Other money is wasted on religions and group think insanities like climate alarmism, HS2, socialism,
Furthermore government money comes through taxing people and businesses (and deflating the currency). This in itself (beyond the small level needed to fund defence and law and order and a few other things) is hugely damaging distracting people from productive activity and wasting much of the funds even before the government get their hands on it and start wasting it.
I didn’t go to university. I joined a profession and whilst many of my contemporaries in manual jobs were earning good money I was not. Couldn’t afford a car and one big night out a month. It is utter rubbish to suggest young people now are worse off.
I took professional qualifications and when my industry moved on so did I going to Durham Business School. In my working life I was not employed for only seven weeks.
I chose not to have children and the whole thrust of my financial planning was to ensure I could fully enjoy my retirement. The views of the Andy’s of this world are contemptible and certainly from what I read fuelled by jealousy. There is no place for prudence, it would seem in their world,
As an aside for the last 15 years my working day started at 0600 to get to the office with sometimes breakfast meetings before the formal day started and finished home 1900, minimum often later.
I was doing some work with a Local Authority but they could never get all the necessary team members to all the meetings so I suggested breakfast meetings before their official start time. They laughed. That sums it up.
The family and societal world began yo change when the government hit on the wheeze of turning women into tax units. No longer were they there to look after the home and kids, plus gran and/or grandad. No, they were to be treated as equals, more or less.
We then started to have fewer babies as women began choosing career over motherhood. So the government hit on another wheeze of brining in foreigners. “They would do the jobs Brits’ won’t do” they cried. No one thought as to where these people would be housed. Something that made the, Ratmans of this world jolly rich.
Fast forward to today and we have the same problem. A shorterm government fix to solve a long term problem.
You’d think they would have learnt the first time.
Targeting the young is prime territory for crud Labour. One of their aims is to incite inter-generational resentment and invoke a keen sense of entitlement. This game of emotion is intentional. The left do emotional manipulation very well. It is their bread and butter. They are laying the foundations for more pressure to reduce the voting age to 16 years of age. Those naive, raw, undeveloped minds are fertile territory for that utterly offensive party.
And how do the Tories respond? They haven’t got a clue. You cannot reason with the left. You cannot reason with the young. You fight back by usurping the left’s message of state dependency. Tell the young they are being ‘played’ like idiots. Tell them they are lambs to the slaughters. Recognise their needs and support them but instill within them the message that working hard, focusing on their careers and ignoring idiotic Labour will see them fulfill their dreams
Thank you for this John – I wonder if the viciously ageist contributors will one day experience old age themselves and regret the insults they have strewn around here?
What it amounts to in financial terms is that the prudent among us are ‘damned if we do, and damned if we don’t’. Save for our old age and we are condemned as being rich and selfish, squander it and we are condemned for relying on others.
But perhaps what I most object to is the recurring theme that ALL baby-boomers sailed through their working years on a golden tide of easy conditions. I think of those of my contemporaries who had to deal with continuing serious illness, untimely bereavement, severely handicapped children, economic downturns, high inflation – problems that can and do and WILL afflict every generation.
Finally, along with many others, I do believe that as far as medical care is concerned, too much time and money is spent on actively keeping people ‘alive’ – but that is perhaps a very big discussion for another day.
All the time on here I get accused of being ageist. Actually all I argue for is a level playing field. Why should the elderly get benefits others do not get?
Take the free TV licence.
Sure there are some poor over 75s. But there are some very rich ones too. Why do rich old people get this benefit when poor younger people don’t?
The same with winter fuel. It is madness that Sir Paul McCartney gets his heating subsidised by us 1 when there families with young kids who are left to freeze.
I know, by the time I am old, the state pension will not exist in its current form. I know I will have to pay into some sort of scheme for social care. You guys get this social care for free. You get a state pension pretty much regardless of how much you have paid in. Why? We subsidise the rest for you.
You lot would be the first to complain if young people got all the free stuff you get. And yet you do not see the irony that you are the biggest beneficiaries of the state subsidised culture you all range against.
I have no qualms with poorer people getting the help they need. I have lots of qualms with rich or comfortably off people getting handed loads of stuff just because they are old.
I ‘dislike the state’ so much that rather than leave anything to it I will liquidate and have a bonfire of cash! That has always been my intention – I will sell cheap and fast to our own native Brits in the liquidation, so (some) of my own people will benefit.
The state should think about that.
I decided I wanted to leave the EU as I saw my children getting poorer and poorer whilst under it.
I saw that I was becoming more and more likely to have to use my inheritance (if, indeed, I get it) and my pension lump sum towards helping my kids on the property ladder despite having been a good parent and having helped them, into their mid twenties, get highly qualified and become useful to society.
My own parents had to do no such thing for me in the 90s. You worked hard ? You got a house, simple. Alas, education, a good job and working hard are no longer a guarantee of a comfortable lifestyle.
I cannot help but think it’s down to mass immigration and most vitally that which imports competition directly into the areas in which my kids want to live and work, meaning EU migration. The usual contributors tell us EU migrants pay more tax, which must mean that they are doing the best jobs and competing for the best housing then.
They tell me I’m being racist when I’m being no such thing. They’ll tell me I voted Brexit because I hate my kids and their friends when the EXACT opposite is the truth.
For this we must be punished.
Again. EU Andy is on the opposite side of the truth here. We were already being punished. That’s why we voted Brexit.
“Bank of Mum and Dad one of Britain’s biggest mortgage lenders” says the BBC today.
For once we agree. It’s not what I ever envisaged myself having to be. I thought I’d be off touring in a camper van by now.
The imposition of IHT on death is a disgrace. It should be abolished as in other countries. That is unlikely to happen in the UK. At the very least the Johnson government should implement the original Conservative pledge to increase the tax exempt portion to £1 million per person and the reduce the the tax on the balance to 20%, the same as CGT, while it is at it.
Never a truer word spoken John. I wonder if those on this site that have nothing but hate for the elderly realise just how much voluntary work many elderly people do and how much child care some put in. I know many grandparents who are looking after grandchildren on a full time scale. I also know of those who volunteer on a regular basis. Without these people society would be poorer. We have paid our taxes all our lives and if we have managed to save some money to enjoy our retirement we should not be made to feel guilty about it or be taxed more or be left in a heap to die as some on this site advocate.
The simple fact is John people accept that taxes are necessary in order to pay for the sensible running of a civilised society, but do not accept the demand for high taxes, simply for political means, envy, control and then waste.
Most People like where possible to make their own financial planning and decisions, to spend their own money on their choices, not those imposed on them by Government.
When you get to the stage where the government takes more as a percentage of what you earn than you do yourself, which is where we are at the moment, with tax on earnings, tax on expenditure, tax on savings, investment, and then on death, of course people want to protect it, and would perhaps rather spend it on their own family, than have it spent for them by the Government on someone else’s family.
Remember John Major (how could one forget him) proposing/promising a trickle down of wealth.
But then we have the 7 year penalty death rule on gifting, a limit of £3,000 per annum on gifts, inheritance tax on death, probate tax on death.
And they wonder why we do not trust politicians, and why some people try to work the system to their own advantage.
The nations wealth is earned by the people not by politicians.
I find this ageism to be one of the nastier and most hysterical parts of left wing and/or remain rhetoric.
I think I even saw someone compare the baby-boomed generation to bloated slugs yesterday.
It is completely laughable that they believe that people like their parents that nurtured them throughout their childhood, that want a better life for them than they had and hope to pass their home onto them have ruined it all by a single vote.Look outside this country to other parts of the EU and the world, are the young in other countries having it so much better?
My parents didn’t leave me one material thing and I always knew it was completely up to me to make the best of it, no bank of mom and dad, and for that I’m very thankful.
Most people do not benefit from university-level education.
In the 1960s only 10% went to university. Some others did A levels, but the vast majority left school at sixteen and went to work. After ten years of employment, and living at home, many of them had saved up a 10% deposit and could buy a house of their own and stock it with second hand furniture and appliances.
Nowadays far too many people do not start work until their mid-twenties having accumulated significant debt, rundown goodwill from their parents and siblings, and have unrealistic aspirations and expectations of owning their own home filled with every modern convenience – all brand new. Of course they can’t buy a house in their late twenties. Many of them never will: because they have left it too late to start saving.
But there are people who leave school at eighteen, live at home, and save enough to buy a house in their mid/late twenties. Their examples should be much more widely publicised
If a person’s “wealth” was expressed relative to the cost of the annuity needed to provide care home fees, it might put it into a sensible perspective.
Millennials in their 30s are 6 per cent better off than generation X (1966-80) when at the same age. Baby boomers ( 1946-65) in their late 60s are 29 per cent better off than those born 1926-1945.
Millennial home ownership in their late 20s, at 33 per cent, is 27 percentage points lower than the rate for the baby boomers at the same age (60 per cent).
One in three millennials will never own a home, which raising families in insecure accommodation.
On Brexit 63% of over-65s, but just 28% of 18-24s, voting Leave.
I picture the Brexit disaster as a white haired old lady pulling out into traffic with out the slightest idea of the gear crunching brake mangling disaster she has caused.
John, as a result of Nigel Lawson’s “economic miracle”, that is, where confidence in the economy based on job security was replaced by that based on lax credit, secured against property in a housing bubble, the young often cannot accumulate wealth.
Those who do not live at home or in property provided by their parents will likely have to spend every last brass farthing that they earn on enabling a buy-to-let landlord to live in comfort. A home of their own is an impossible dream, let alone saving for a decent retirement.
Yes, the world that you describe is normal, however the economic conditions and housing market here – thanks mainly to credit deregulation in the nineteen eighties – are not.
Reply House prices as a multiple of earnings took off under Labour after 1997
Death duties are wrong. There is no ethical reason why the remnants of a person’s financial life accumulation which have already been subject to a lifetime’s taxation should be further taxed.
Some will say that the beneficiaries are earning money and so therefore should be taxed but “gifting” is permissible under tax law so bequests should be treated as gifts after death. The seven year law should be scrapped and replaced with no tax at all.
Yes everything JR says is absolutely true.
No doubt however that govt ( maybe as a deflection in 2008) has ramped up various “divisions” with the help of dear MSM. ie young v old.
However I just wonder how it is possible to enjoy life after all the things politicians have inflicted on Europe?
It is all very well to have money ( earning little interest) in the bank and obviously a wonderful hedge against adversity ( except that it is being devalued ASAP) but meanwhile just about everything else has been ruined. Who wants to have a weekend break in Paris?
Do the politicians realise the effect on neighbourhoods of buy-to-let?
Don’t they realise that families have been split asunder by the growing Marxist sentiments?
The attitude of some on this blog is also prevalent in real life! It breaks up families.
The landscape and population has been changed beyond repair and the future is not pretty.
Governments exact tax and their part of the deal should be to protect and nurture the nation.
Successive govts have failed dramatically and tragically in their part of that bargain.
*has=have
I wonder if I was alone in having mixed feelings about you opening up this issue, Sir John? I fear that our ‘usual suspect’ will use this as an opportunity for another hate-filled ageist rant. He is deliberately offensive and having given his appalling views plenty of space in recent months, I hope you will be more than usually ruthless if he simply wishes to offend. We all know, or should do, that there are plenty of old people living in poverty. I see this for myself routinely during my visits to the elderly in my community. The statistics show that there are more than 2 million old people in poverty and the number has been growing during the last ten years. The fact that Margaret H has now joined Andy is becoming ageist and offensive might imply that they are using your site to feed off each other. Please do give this some thought, Sir John, none of us wants to lose your site as a forum for sensible debate, but on this issue, they have gone too far
“A few write in here to express anger that older people are on average wealthier than young people.”
How sad.
Apart from volunteering for older relatives, you fail to mention the 100s of thousands who provide unpaid services to National Trust (and many similar organisations), who ‘man’ charity shops incl back room duties, certain museums (and the like), meet and greet at all manner of events (club and state sport etc), preservation heritage (railways being an obvious one).
The Bank of Mum and Dad is a great source of grants and loans …….
I don`t actually think you get a round of applause for helping your children as ,much as you are able to. I feel that this would be a minimum for any decent human being in any case the growing inequality in the UK is fuelled by the multi-generational affects of unearnt affluence, just as it is by inherited dependence.
The people who save – -the people who buy a house – the people who have to borrow of the Bank of Mum and dad etc.
What about the never ending queue of those who arrive here, having given a trafficker thousands to be smuggled in? Unemployable, illegally here, fake, uncheckable stories, all wanting to get umpteen relatives here – -who is paying for them? – – – – WE ARE – – – – – -and as their numbers rise – our bill for them goes up and up. People here years – but still don’t know a word of English, but living off our taxes. Who is paying for their housing? Who will be paying their care home bills? Who is paying their NHS bills?
Most of us agree with the posts you have written regarding the financial situation for the elderly – most have worked hard for what they accumulate and actually deserve far more than the government allows them to retain.
Labour introduced the poliicy of envy, and their followers have taken it to extremes, but I wonder how many would want to swap places with an OAP, even if they retained their good health?
There is actually little to envy about old age, and a lack of money makes it far worse than it should be. British pensioners are paid the least of any EU state by a long way.
Looking from the other direction, the only thing that anyone might envy the young is for their physical health – There is very little else that inspires admiration in so many of the young today who fritter away their resources and expect everything on a plate, like all good socialists, and live for the moment.