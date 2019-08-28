What is Marxism?

Some people bandy around the label Marxism too easily, without recognising what Marxism is. It might help the debate to remind people what Marx himself recommended by way of public policy in his much circulated Communist Party Manifesto. It contained ten wide ranging policy proposals, to recast the citizen’s relation with the state and to give the state a much mightier role in the economy and society.
Just one of the ten proposals has gained widespread support today and been adopted throughout the advanced world. That was the last proposal, that the state should offer free education to all children, and child’s labour in factories should be made illegal. This is now common ground for all UK political parties.
Three proposals related mainly to property. One demanded the confiscation of all property of emigrants and rebels. One required the abolition of all rights of inheritance. A third was the most wide ranging, seeking the abolition of all rights to property in land, with the state owning all land and charging rents. It was this system which helped lead to famines and agricultural disasters in communist countries trying something like it. In the USSR output of food was much stronger from the limited number of independent farm owners that survived, only to led to brutal attacks upon them for being successful.
Three policies proposed a massive extension of nationalised ownership. All banks would be converted into a single state monopoly bank. Communications and transport would be nationalised. There would also be substantial state take overs of industry and factories. This system led the USSR to fall behind the west technically and in terms of productivity. The Soviet economy was heavily skewed towards weapons production and heavy industry at the expense of consumer goods, owing to the low levels of per capita national income achieved.
There would be a heavy and progressive income tax. This was a good way to drive out talent and create a closed impoverished economy by advanced world standards.
There would be a requirement on everyone to work, with “industrial and agricultural armies” established to enforce the employment duty.
The state would combine agriculture with industry, “gradually abolishing the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the populace around the country.”
I spent my early years in politics exposing why nine of these ten proposals caused misery, low incomes and a lack of freedom. I recommended the alternative, the Popular capitalist manifesto, based around the promotion of ownership for all and greater personal freedoms. How much of a threat are Marxist ideas again today? What can we learn from Venezuela? Why do advocates of Marxism as a political programme always claim states that followed their ideas were not true Marxist states, because they usually create poverty and tyranny combined.
Even the last proposal is a huge mistake. Schools should be independent and free of the state, with education vouchers given to people so they can spend (and top up) as needed. Parents etc. hoosing their own schools or education establishments as best meets their children’s needs.
Otherwise schools become a state monopoly and indoctrination organisation rather like the dire BBC (though that as least has a bit more competition even if it is totally unfairly funded competition. Rather like the dire NHS you get what you are given or not given. Take it or leave it.
The other nine have even more appalling and totally deadly consequences.
So it seem from the Telegraph today that Boris & Downing Street are planning to cave in:-
Asked whether the Prime Minister would accept the Withdrawal Agreement if the backstop was removed, a Downing Street spokesman said:- “We have been clear that the changes we are seeking relate to the backstop.”
This is not remotely sufficient. Without Farage on side the Conservative will not win any election. Farage is quite right to hold his feet to the fire.
LL,
It’s clear, the Boris version of the May Treaty is coming our way, UNLESS he can be forced to ‘try harder’. We rely on our host and ERG, and the fear of the Brexit Party to get BJ to do what’s needed. Perhaps our host will, once again, remind his colleagues of the deficiencies of the May treaty, ex backstop.
Indeed let us hope Boris realises that any deal that is not supported by Farage and the Brexit party will be a disaster for the party, the Boris leadership and the country.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
@Lifelogic
Yes it doesn’t look very good does it? I think Mr. Johnson gave the game away a little while back when he said ‘that a healthy dose of optimism and a dash of “constructive ambiguity” can get Britain out of the European Union with a better deal by the October 31 deadline.’
Constructive ambiguity is, of course, a very fancy name for fudging.
Mr. Johnson may be successful in removing or amending the backstop and the EU would be delighted to see the UK remain largely subject to their rules and regulations.
What is difficult to reconcile is No.10’s statement that the changes they are seeking relate to the backstop only (and so any attempt to bring a backstop-less WA back to the Commons will split the Conservative Party) with the obvious point that the Brexit Party will severely impact the Conservative’s electoral fortunes if the WA is passed.
It would be nice to have some clarity on what the PM’s plans for leaving the EU really are but I suspect even most Conservative MP’s have little idea.
Helpful thing is constructive ambiguity.
Meanwhile Bercow, the Marxists and the various traitors to democracy in Labour, Libdims, Greens, SNP, Plaid and the appalling fake Conservative Gaukeward squad with the dire D Grieve continue their collaborations against the people and the UK. Totally undermining any UK negotiation position.
L/L Yes, it makes me feel sick to the pit of my stomach that we have such rabble seeking to undermine democracy in this country. I never thought I would see the day when such treacherous behaviour was there for the whole world to see. They are a disgrace to this nation.
It interesting isn’t it that despite its self evident failure Marxism in its various forms still retains a grip on some imaginations. The hunger of man to find some meaning beyond the chaos of his daily life , and a part in some higher nobler symphony , is insatiable.
Mussolini emerged the intellectual world of Marxist derived thought and by redefining the collective “we” along ethnic National lines invented Fascism.
In this mutated form the sickness in Western thought is far from defeated and this why we remainers shudder at the supposed ” will of the people” that is used to trample on Parliament the individual business , freedom and the modest good sense of compromise and cooperation with our neighbours
You are without question an offence to dignified debate
He isn’t capable of debate. He is a lonely bigoted noise in the dark.
Like most remainers posting on here and elsewhere he is anti democratic and should move to the third world where I’m sure he would be feted.
he is anti democratic ……
When 5 people vote to take my I-phone , you call it democracy I call it mugging (or shall we say extreme majoritarianism )
I would argue that without Remainers, there would be no debate on this site. I welcome it. Robust argument helps sharpen my views.
Besides, I support May’s deal and am still hopeful a deal can be struck. I never supported No Deal as I believe it risks Brexit entirely if it goes wrong.
It’s like going all in at poker. Great if we pull it off. But what if it doesn’t work? Blithe optimism doesn’t quite cut it for me.
Newmania So you don’t believe in the voting system? Tell us how you would feel if the vote had been to remain and parliament went against that? Is it your way or no way? Bigoted or what?
Marxists are in essence people haters. They can not and wish not to understand the benefit of individual freedom, of expression and action. They must have control, and when they don’t or can’t achieve it turn to oppression. In the end they kill people.
New maniac ….it is not a grip on imagination, it is largely a reaction of envy. There will always be some who are entrepreneurs, others just work hard, some want to be told and rely on others to prrovide work. This is and always will be the situation without force being used.
You ask:- Why do advocates of Marxism as a political programme always claim states that followed their ideas were not true Marxist states, because they usually create poverty and tyranny combined?
Because they need to make some excuse for the appalling damage and millions of deaths their agenda has caused. They cannot bring themselves to face that reality. In essence what they are trying to create is a state controlled prison from cradle to grave, With the whole nation (save those with Zil lane passes) as inmates and with enforced working for them. How on earth could it turn out to be anything but an evil, death causing disaster? Let us hope Boris can actually deliver and keep the Marxists well away from the levers of power.
All socialists suffer from the same problem.
They do not understand the human being, instead they base their whole philosophy on one of wishful thinking.
I don’t know about other countries, but here most people are conservative. Some vote for Labour, and some vote for the CONservative Party. Even so, the situation remains that those conservatives got born, had some education and went to work, and they didn’t do it for nothing. They did it to secure a roof over their heads, to keep clothes on their back and keep the wolf from the door. All very necessary for pursuing the main reason for living, raising the next generation.
What some nasty german said some years back will only make any sense if it can be adopted into the above lifestyle without compromising this effort, and we all know that this can never happen.
In short, all forms of socialism are anti-human.
God knows what it is for, or how its representatives cannot see that their theories butter no parsnips.
Why is Marxism and totalitarianism and those who promote such oppressive systems of government given a platform and treated with adoration while those who promote individualism, freedom and liberty treated with contempt and condemned and slandered using the idiotic term that is ‘far right’?
It is my belief that western governments see value in Marxist ideas regarding social control and State intervention which may explain why this poisonous, barbarous politics is allowed a platform without condemnation and demonisation
The BBC even promote communism using presenters, discussion show participants and quiz shows. It is utterly abhorrent
Not enough is being done to show the horrors of what happens when these ideas are put into practice. Instead we are bombarded on an almost daily basis with programmes about National Socialism and propaganda from the State regarding the rise of the ‘far right’. Anyone with half a brain can see this term is used to control, slander and tarnish anyone who isn’t termed ‘left’.
It says something about how weak the Tories are when proponents of oppression are celebrated rather than demonised
Of course the British state can’t condemn in an open forum Mao and Stalin for fear of diplomatic backlash but these two monsters murdered millions in the name of collectivisation and political power.
It is time the left-right narrative is put to bed, destroyed and laid waste. Let’s demonise Marxism and those who promote it in the way we demonise Fascism and those who promote that form of government
It is important to note that all forms of political extremism are rooted in socialism
So why not admit that the NHS will never work.
The NHS is a valuable political football and ideology will always trump rationality.
“Work” is a relative term.
We see different systems on the Continent which appear to deliver better results.
However, if the NHS were scrapped, where is the guarantee that it would be replaced by a better, rather than by a far worse arrangement?
After all, people on the Continent generally have far better pensions than the UK too, don’t they? Seventy-five, anyone?
You have a point, but be careful of what you wish.
Because it does. I’m willing to consider that without the NHS, you and many other commentators on this forum, including me, would not be alive today.
Like all organisations, it has scope for improving productivity and research but it has elevated the health of the nation.
We are sicker than ever before. The more chemicals (drugs) we consume the worse we become. The USA citizenry consume more drugs than any other nation per capita and are sicker than any other nation per capita.
National Insurance works.
The NHS doesn’t work in its current form because for the most part it is has a top down approach in its government. As in life one size doesn’t fit all, the requirements in one hospital differ from another. The requirements in one geographical are differ from another.
Well John we can see that you’re earning your knighthood the hard way- what has this communism got to do with anything? an aside to an aside
Reply Plenty of allegations of Marxism flying around, and some want to push parts of the Marx agenda again
Marxism and fascism are two sides of the same coin – both equally destructive.
I don’t notice any ‘mainstream’ politician in the UK advocating either – except ……..
“The proletariat (wage working class) will use its political supremacy to wrest, by degrees, all capital from the bourgeoisie, to centralize all instruments of production in the hands of the state, i.e., of the proletariat organized as the working class, and to increase the total of productive forces as rapidly as possible.”
…against:
Freedom from monopoly …
Question 1: Are you a Communist?
Answer: Yes.
Question 2: What is the aim of the Communists?
Answer: To organise society in such a way that every member of it can develop and use all his capabilities and powers in complete freedom and without thereby infringing the basic conditions of this society.
Question 3: How do you wish to achieve this aim?
Answer: By the elimination of private property and its replacement by community of property.
Question 4: On what do you base your community of property?
Answer: Firstly, on the mass of productive forces and means of subsistence resulting from the development of industry, agriculture, trade and colonisation, and on the possibility inherent in machinery, chemical and other resources of their infinite extension.
Secondly, on the fact that in the consciousness or feeling of every individual there exist certain irrefutable basic principles which, being the result of the whole of historical development, require no proof.
Question 5: What are such principles?
Answer: For example, every individual strives to be happy. The happiness of the individual is inseparable from the happiness of all, etc.
Question 6: How do you wish to prepare the way for your community of property?
Answer: By enlightening and uniting the proletariat.
…and so on – Demonstrating why communism fails – it dulls the soul by taking decisions away from those that know, proving once again that freedom is about making your own life. We are individuals, not cogs. Individuals produce, inspire and innovate. Cogs do just what they have to do.
Indeed decisions need to be taken as close to “the coal face” (or indeed the family) as possible – not by someone remote in government who has never even seen a coal face, a mine or even a shovel!
Bryan Harris
Very good description.
Sounds like the Borg.
Assimilate!
Disingenuous, dope Rory Stewart on radio four just now. He thinks Boris will come back to May’s putrid W/A and yet he says he now believes in Brexit. The W/A is not remotely Brexit you fool. He will even set up an alternative parliament (he says) if Boris dares to prorogue Parliament.
These fools really do want to destroy the UK by making it a vassal state of the EU, destroy the Conservative Party, destroy democracy, destroy any negotiating position for Boris and give us Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP Marxism and a trip to Venezuela. Traitors is surely rather too mild a description for these dire people.
At least the LibDims are honest that they want to destroy Brexit – unlike Rory Steward!
Has any of the decenters to the idea of a sovereign parliament ever read the WA.
They just love to contradict themselves.
Iain Dale interviewed Rachael Maskell shortly after 7pm last night on LBC. How she would be labelled politically I don’t know, but she worried me as much as any Labour MP.
Indeed she was totally wrong headed, even by the dire Corbyn’s Labour standards.
Maybe the fear is that the “Marxists” ( admittedly a somewhat inaccurate term when there are other strains of marxist thought) are hammering on the gates?
Never mind the minuscule interpretations of doctrine.
They are all scary.
They all want to take away our freedom.
And it feels like it is happening.
Who can deny that our freedom of speech has gone? Very soviet.
Had a slight prob with Captcha code causing an anomaly.
Sorry.
Not trying to have two profiles.
But wouldn’t allegations of “Marxism” be very bad for Labour?
ie good for everyone else were there to be an election?