Pathways out of poverty

The most common way to prosperity is to get a well paid job. One of ways to get a well paid job is to start with a less well paid job, do it well and work your way up the organisation. Today’s shelf stacker in the supermarket may be tomorrow’s section Head in the shop, and the store manager in due course. Another way is to do well in education and training, emerging with qualifications and skills employers need. That way you can enter higher up the pay scales when you begin. Some lack success in education, but have energy and an impulse to serve others which develops successful small businesses.
Many companies now do a good job helping their workforce to achieve more and earn more. Companies often have training programmes for those who did not get on well at school and did not leave with good relevant skills. Many companies recognise that they do not just need to attract talent, but they also need to nurture and create talent. Employers have to serve the local community in many ways, including helping people to help them as better employees. A good company appreciates it has an employer brand as well as a customer brand, and will attract better or more willing people if it has a good reputation as an employer.
Families, teachers family friends and other adults known to the young person are important and they can help. Grown up children will often get their first job whilst still living with their parents. Parental or other adult support and guidance over how to accept the disciplines of the workplace and how to make your way in the office or factory can make a difference to a person’s prospects. Just as an employee has a right to expect a caring and supportive employer, so an employer would like an employee who is keen to learn , who wishes to do well for the business and understands the importance of customer relations and customer satisfaction to the ability of the company to pay good wages.
Now we have much fuller employment that task of encouraging jobs for those still in long term unemployment is more difficult. Some find entering the job market difficult owing to a lack of role models in their families and possibly owing to drink or drugs or some mental health problem. That is why local and national government has many programmes to tackle addictions and afflictions and spends large amounts of time and money on trying to assist the most difficult to help.
Getting the better paid job is just part of the route out of poverty. It also opens up the opportunity to own assets, allowing people to establish some store of wealth for the future as well as income for the present. People make very different uses of this opportunity.
Yes, getting a better paid job would be great especially as the government can then take more of your wealth. And if your pay, especially the minimum wage, becomes too exorbitant then expect your job to be off-shored to somewhere cheaper. Hell, we even give the EU money so that they can entice UK based companies to other parts of the EU.
All of the above is undermined by mass immigration. Employers have little incentive to train or entice employees to do better when they are easily replaced. There are some altruistic employers who realise their profits rely on their workers as much as their management, but they can be very difficult to find.
There are also some people who won’t help themselves, ie. redundant employees who refuse to take a job that pays less than the one they were made redundant from. That’s the whole point of redundancy pay, isn’t it?
Well getting into £50K of debt (and losing three years of earnings) for a degree in say Gender & Media Studies at the ex-poly of Bognar Regis or similar is not a very good plan. So why do the government encourage this so much wasting vast sumes of tax payers money.
Stop state funding for hobby subjects and nonsense subjects. People can get a job and read what they want it their spare time for almost nothing (or go to night schools). At best 50% of current UK university degrees have any significant value. Getting a media studies degree statistically lowers your earning capacity it seems. Though actually it is probably the types of people who go for this route (rather than the course itself)
We need builders, engineers, scientists, plumbers, sales people, managers, mathematicians, farmers, tree surgeons, computer programmers, accountants and the likes.
If we had a sensible legal, litigation, employment laws, much simplified tax systems, planning systems and a bonfire of daft red tape we could manage with about 25% of the largely parasitic jobs we have in these areas. Lawyers, bureaucrats, court workers, tax/HR/planning specialists and similar. Release them all to get some productive jobs instead.
Get a job learn how to work and find an area that interests you and start to climb the ladder is perhaps the best way for most people. Or go to university but make sure you read something sensible. Or set up your own business, the best way to do this (very often) is to get a job in a similar industry first. Learn the ropes and makes your mistakes at their expense first.
Reply Government does not encourage people to get pointless or bad degrees. In a relatively free society students and universities decide what is taught and learned, not the government.
@LL; All those adverts enticing people to buy your latest and greatest products (well not ‘your’ products, no one need to advertise a Rigsby let after all…) are created by those who you claim have worthless “Gender & Media Studies” degrees, you really are a very bitter, ignorant, person at times.
I believe you miss the point here. Your advice to young people is absolutely correct. Work hard, focus, never give up and you will get to your destination irrespective of your background.
I see this debate from a purely political perspective and try and get inside the devious, sinister mind of Milne, McDonnell and their lackey Marxist followers. These people are political animals with one political focus. They care not one jot for young people. Their only concern is stoking negative emotions (an easy task in the young), courting them and then capturing them.
Marxist Labour try to contrive a pretext for resentment by telling young people they’re asset poor and income poor due to ‘older people’ being richer than they are. This politically inspired plan of trying to stoke resentment in young people is simply abhorrent, vile and reprehensible.
Labour’s societal focus is deliberate and sinister. Take the focus away from the individual. Destroy the idea of individual and personal responsibility. Contrive social groups with well-defined characteristics and then play them off against one another to create an emotional dynamic which Labour then try and exploit for political gain.
The aim of the Tories must be to elevate personal responsibility once more. Tell people they must take control of their own lives and stop looking to the State. Tell people taking control of their own lives is empowering.
Warn people of Labour’s plan. the Tories must warn that Labour’s only concern is political. They will use and abuse people for political gain. They see nothing but political opportunities. Young people are mere commodities to them
I’d like to see Labour exposed on various issues, especially that one main issue that reveals what Labour’s become and exposes the sham claim that they are the party of humanity, compassion and concern
Heidi Allen on LBC yesterday said Boris was behaving “like a dictator” and that the “EU is deeply democratic”.
The EU is clearly profoundly anti-democratic at every single level if you look at it properly Heidi.
She has a degree in astrophysics from UCL it seems. So how on earth can she have become so daft now I wonder? It is the remainers like her who are ensuring the the EU have zero incentive to offer any sensible (mutually beneficial) trade deal. Thus making no deal the only sensible option. They are surely the EU’s useful idiots.
Reply How democratic is it to promise electors you back Brexit and then do the opposite when elected?
I thought loads of debt to buy a new car every few years was the approved course of action.
I have found the biggest thing that mitigates against improving your financial situation is tax. Income tax + national insurance + VAT + Council Tax + Duties on Fuel + Stamp Duty + parking charges + tax on insurance policies + car tax + fees for driving licence + fees for passports + planning & building regulation fees + taxes on air travel + capital gains tax … the list is endless. It’s almost impossible to get ahead.
Farage on LBC last night is still convinced that Boris will ram through May’s dire W/A (with some backstop fudge as a fig leaf). Ruth Davidson seems convinced of this too.
Ruth voted for the dire W/A three times and accuses the sensible tory wing of failing three time. Thank goodness it did not get through.
So is Boris lying to Ruth Davidson or lying to the ERG? We shall soon find out. If he does go back to the W/A then the Brexit Party will surely stand in nearly all the seats and the Conservatives will have no chance of a clear majority.
This even against the appalling prospect of Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP.
The remainer outrage yesterday was beyond parody. It was hilarious listening to the hypocricy of these traitors. “We want to stop a no deal Brexit (and respect the Brexit vote)” they kept saying. Transparant lies they want to ensure no sensible deal is offered and to kill Brexit completely.
An excellent letter for His Honour Lord Parmoor today in the Telegraph. Let us hope the various legal actions being taken to try to thwart Brexit come before such sensible clear headed Judges. Unfortunately I rather have my doubts on this.
As he puts it:- It is clear that the opposition to leaving with no deal is a cover for those wishing to reverse the referendum result and remain in the EU. The EU knows this and is relying on them to stop Britain leaving. The Government is now fighting for the people’s Brexit against the EU, the Commons Speaker and the Remainers.
Which brings up the important question: what is education for?
Is it a pathway to employment? In which case, let us face it, the school/university system falls very far short. It is simply not preparing most boys especially for employment, just boring them silly with out of date stuff they will never need.
Woodwork, metalwork, car maintenance, domestic science, typing and a heavy dose of sport used – in the 1970s – to be the agenda for secondary moderns where most people went to school. Now? a mish mash of semi academic studies and social engineering in the classroom along with some very dodgy theology (LGBT in Birmingham).
What do the university teachers know about modern technology? Or the real coming revolution in computer driven technology?
Only asking.
PS Universities used to be about training monks and priests for the Church. They really meant something then. What are they for nowadays apart from employment for the well paid teaching staff (the higher the better).
First we need those better paid jobs that have a viable promotion ladder for the vast majority, not just a select few. In the past people without any natural or learnt skills (via school or college) would start in a factory doing unskilled production line clearing, packing or light assembly,, they would progress to low skilled assembly, and so on and upwards in these plentiful positions, being trained as they go in more complex tasks or on more complex machines, and at each stage the pay would get better, many of those jobs are now off-shore or simply do not exist any more due to changes in automation & technology.
There is only so far anyone can go in their careers flipping burgers, serving coffee, delivering fast food, or parcels etc. for not much more than the NMW.