The Chancellor’s Autumn Spending Statement – we need a new fiscal framework

We are promised a Statement on Wednesday, and now know some of its contents from pledges made by the Prime Minister and Chancellor. We know that they will ensure every secondary school receives a minimum of £5000 per pupil per year of grant, and every primary school £4000. I have been pressing for this for some time as Wokingham and West Berkshire schools are at the bottom end of the English spending league tables, and need more cash. This was apparent in an unflattering tv account of a Wokingham School this week. The government will increase money for all schools, but see that the lowest funded get a larger increase to take them up to the new higher minimum. This is only fair, as it does not cost less to employ a teacher or buy some books in Wokingham than in a large city.
We know that the government will pay for an extra 20,000 police to be recruited and employed, and will increase money for Further Education Colleges. It has also announced an additional £1.8bn for the NHS, targeted particularly on 20 different hospitals in need of extra investment and revenue.
I assume this will be a prelude to an early budget this autumn which needs also to cut taxes. The UK economy is slowing too much, in line with the slowdowns in the Euro area but more than in the USA. The US economy has enjoyed faster growth thanks to big tax cuts, a spending boost and an easier money policy. The UK needs the same treatment, at a time of Euro slowdown. Most forecasters expect the UK to grow a bit faster than Germany or Italy, but we need to do better than current forecasts and that requires policy stimulus.
Some worry about the present level of state debt, and wish to follow the EU policy of cutting state debt from its current stated gross level of 85% to the 60% Maastricht target. The actual level of UK state debt is currently 65% of GDP, if you eliminate from the calculation the £435bn of gilts owned by the Bank of England who in turn are owned by the taxpayers. The annual deficit is now well under 2%, which in turn is well below the rate of investment by the state sector. These figures allow scope for some fiscal relaxation. A suitable new rule might be that we keep the idea of a ceiling of 3% on the budget deficit from the current rules, and aim to be at zero or below when the economy is growing at more than 2.5% with more risk of inflation. When the growth rate falls below 1% the government should go closer to a 3% deficit ceiling, with the deficit being borrowing to finance capital investment. This would be compatible with a normal current budget surplus, and with no current deficit in low growth periods. We can of course spend more and cut taxes more once we have stopped making large payments to the EU, which I wish to see from November.
Sunday scribble:
Chere Mssr. Barnier,
Thank you once again for confirming the intransigence of the EU, this will help the UK to leave the EU on the 31st October, it is therefore deeply appreciated.
In the UK we differentiate between the nations and people of Europe, and the EU bureaucracy. You have illuminated the difference between the elected political leaders of member states, who have indicated willingness to consider new ideas, and the unelected EU bureaucracy, which is not. It is therefore clear that, as we have experienced over the last 3 years, discussions with the EU bureaucracy are a waste of time so long as we are a member.
You have confirmed the arrogant stance of the EU to its second largest net contributor; no doubt you think we can be forced to cancel our notice and beg to remain in the EU club and, if we do not, you expect to be paid in any event. I think you will be proved wrong on both accounts, but we will see soon enough.
The EU believes that it holds the trump card of controlling trade between nations; by your management of the negotiations, you have turned the EU from an organisation that promotes trade to one that frustrates trade. Are you proud of this? You hope this will damage the UK, but again you will be proved incorrect. EU based corporations, and UK corporations will adapt to new circumstances and trade with each other as they always have – if it suits them to do so. The UK will be especially better off by being able to
import lower cost produce than at present, and of a much wider variety. Our own farmers and producers will be able take advantage of the domestic market, thereby reducing transport costs and its associated
pollution. We will once again enjoy the healthy benefits of eating our fish,caught by our own fishing fleet.
It appears you have not learnt the lesson from the departure of Mrs May from office. Mrs May and her team never intended for the UK to leave the EU (despite her words, her actions and proposed treaty made clear her aspiration). A ‘New Broom’ has entered No. 10 Downing Street, and with his team, he will remove the last of the May collaborators, and clean up the mess left behind. Mr. Johnson knows, he MUST take the UK out of the EU on the date mentioned, or he will also be removed, and the Parliamentary
Conservative Party, so incompetently managed by Mrs May, will be destroyed for a generation.
I do hope that our negotiators will not take up more of your time. Our path is now clear and we will proceed along it with a light step and growing confidence.
Cheerio!
Good morning.
This extra money, will it just be for England or for the Uk as a whole ? I ask as, I think the other members of our UNION receive more per head.
Before I like this money given to the NHS, or any other State body, I want to see how much the Chief Exec’ and other high earners on the Trust Board receive. The last thing we want is this money wasted on more salary increases and perks. This money is for more nurses etc. which should lead to better patient care.
I have no problem with the UK economy cooling. I do not want to see an artificial boom but, good sensible management of the economy. With more people in work I expect to see better tax receipts and lower borrowing. In fact I go as far as to say I do not think we should be borrowing at all but, with all this government White Elephant projects and generous subsidies to various parasites I can see why but do not except that we should continue.
Leaving the EU will allow the UK government to clear out the Augean Stables. But the questions is, do he have an Herculean PM who can deliver ?
‘which I wish to see from November’
Not sounding optimistic there, Sir.
Surely the Prime Minister isn’t going to accept another extension?
Apparently govt is doing panic U Turn on ending Freedom of Movement when/if Brexit happens?
Let’s hope it does not discover any legal constraints to prevent increased expenditure on police etc.
And let’s also hope that if there actually is an increased budget it is spent wisely for a change.
The US has enjoyed easier money? Base rate in the US has been much higher than here recently!
Reply Money growth five times as fast as UK in recent months. Their banks are not clamped in the way ours are by FPC
Well what is needed is more freedom and choice (and fair competition) in education, health, housing, transport rather than more money for dire, poorly run state monopolies. Tax relief, vouchers and freedom to choose please.
The problem is not so much the level of borrowing but the appallingly inefficient and misguided way the money is being spent (mainly wasted) often spent doing actual positive harm. Leave the money with businesses and taxpayers they will spend and invest it far better.
Does your 65% of GDP state debt include the circa £100 billion 0f student debt that will never be repaid or the state pension liabilities. Interesting to see that over 50% of people going to university now have 3Ds at A level or lower. People often conned into taking on £50k of debt for largely worthless degrees. Encouraged by lies like the graduate premium lifetime earnings lie, pushed by government endlessly (historical figures so no longer true and a complete confusion of cause and effect anyway).
About 60,000 students were given unconditional offers for university last year it seems. Costing about £50k each. So that is £3 billion PA taxpayers are paying out PA. Surely 80%+ of this will never be repaid by the students?
Oh for heaven’s sake don’t treat us like idiots. Money for schools, money for police, after years of slashing money for schools and for police. Naked election bribes, and promises that will be broken by Johnson and Cummings if they win a majority. Let’s make sure they don’t
If we can simply ignore the £435 billion of QE in the calculation of state debt, why muck about? Why not get QE up to a nice round trillion?
Interesting to see we are training 23,000 in law degrees (plus many converting to law after their first degree). This when only circa 5000 training places are available PA. 8500 forensic science degree students currently and yet only about 50 people working in the field retiring each year. What an insane waste of money some education can be. What chance do these people have of getting a job in the field?
Then we have all the renewable grants pushing premature and daft technology and pushing whole (real) industries over seas. Government waste and insanity is everywhere.
Farage was on the Telegraph’s Choppers Brexit Podcast the other day. He is still convinced that Boris plans to go back to May’s putrid WA deal with a few small fig leaves stuck on it. If so the Brexit Party will stand in nearly every seat and Boris will surely not win any election.
Boris must deliver a clean Brexit, it is the only way to avoid destroying the party and thus giving us Corbyn/McDonnall/SNP and a Venezuela Mk. II. Hopefully he is being told this very strongly indeed by the (small) sound wing of the party.
To date we have heard reports of a range of financial boosts to elements of the state that need it. What I am looking for in any near future statement is the recognition that our tax system is in dire need of simplification, and that it needs to encourage investment and the creation of wealth for the individual and the country.
VAT could be carefully looked at so that it encourages startups and does not hit them with both barrels at an arbitary level of turnover. In some cases a sales tax that gives balance between the one off corner cafe and the multi national with offshore corporation. Business and corporation taxes should suggest to potential investors small and large that the UK is an attractive place.
I would like to see the destruction of taxes that penalise those who have already paid income tax. Stamp duty and IHT must go, no second bites at the cherry for government.
To help facilitate the above I would like to see something similar to IDS’s thinking on work and benefits applied to government activity as a whole. The reduction of government should reduce it’s burden on the individual and enterprise.
On all the above I will make my judgement as to whether our current government is worthy of continued support.
When Mr Brown “saved the world” in 2008 he had still got some money in the bank to bail out the failing banks.
Now there is none, and Europe looks very dangerous indeed (I am thinking especially of the Italian banks, stuffed full, (who knows) of worthless bonds.
Nevertheless, it is imperative that the Conservatives win the coming election – despite the very talented and resurgent Brexit Party splitting the vote.