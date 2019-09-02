£14 billion cash boost for English schools including Wokingham and West Berkshire

The Prime Minister has announced that we are boosting schools with a record £14 billion, levelling up per pupil funding across the country so every child in Wokingham & West Berkshire has a world class education. The money is over the next three years.

The cash boost will mean that every secondary school in Wokingham & West Berkshire will receive a minimum of £5,000 per pupil next year and every primary school will get a minimum of £4,000 per pupil from 2021-22, rising at least in line with inflation.

The cash boost will mean £700 million extra for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), so every pupil in Wokingham & West Berkshire can access the education that is right for them, and none are held back from reaching their potential.

In addition, the new funding will mean £400 million additional funding for further education and sixth form colleges in England including Wokingham & West Berkshire to train and teach our young people the skills they need for well-paid jobs in the modern economy.

The Prime Minister has also pledged to meet the £4.5 billion requirement for teachers’ pensions from outside the education budget. This means that every penny of the extra £14 billion will go straight to schools and delivering the best educational outcomes for our children.

Commenting, The Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“When I became Prime Minster at the start of the summer, I promised to make sure every child receives a superb education – regardless of which school they attend, or where they grew up.

“Today I can announce the first step in delivering on that pledge – funding per pupil in primary and secondary schools will increase, and be levelled up across the entire country.

“We should not accept the idea that there can be “winners or losers” when it comes to our children’s futures. That’s why we are providing additional funding now and for the future for every school, with those historically underfunded receiving the greatest increase.

“My government will ensure all young people get the best possible start in life. That means the right funding, but also giving schools the powers they need to deal with bad behaviour and bullying so pupils continue to learn effectively”.