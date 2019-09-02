Excellent GCSE Results

Congratulations and well done to the students across Wokingham Borough for achieving outstanding GCSE results, well above the national average.  A special thank you to teachers, staff and parents who have all played a part in this excellent achievement.

  1. agricola
    All hail those who graft away unsung. It is incumbent on those who lead to create the right opportunities for these students to succeed in whichever direction life takes them. We create for them, they in turn create for the next generation.

