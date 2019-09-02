Measures for Dealing With Illegal Encampments

I have written to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to urge him to press on with stronger measures to deal with illegal encampments, particularly the Government review on the ‘Irish model’ which criminalises trespass in certain circumstances. I have written in similar terms to the Home Secretary and the Justice Secretary.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
One Comment
Excellent.
Thank you.