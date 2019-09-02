Measures for Dealing With Illegal Encampments

By johnredwood | Published: September 2, 2019

I have written to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to urge him to press on with stronger measures to deal with illegal encampments, particularly the Government review on the ‘Irish model’ which criminalises trespass in certain circumstances.  I have written in similar terms to the Home Secretary and the Justice Secretary.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. Steve
    Posted September 2, 2019 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    Excellent.
    Thank you.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page