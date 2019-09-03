A general election?

The media is awash with election speculation. The PM confirmed in his remarks yesterday evening to his MPs that he does not want an early election.
It is by no means clear that the Leader of the Opposition wants one either. His party lags badly in the polls. It cannot say what policy it would offer on Brexit, with some wanting revocation of our notice to leave, some wanting a second referendum and some wanting some unspecified renegotiation with the EU that the EU might reject anyway. Of course he has to say he wants one, but he seems happier proposing rebel legislation to delay our exit.
It is quite likely an early election before we had left the EU would be an acrimonious re run of the referendum, with parties wanting to do well having to be clearly leave or remain. There is no guarantee the voters would create a good majority for one single view of Brexit in any new Parliament. Politics is only likely to return to some sense once this so far hopeless Parliament has fulfilled its main task, to get us out of the EU, as promised by both Labour and Conservatives in the last election.
Our main problem is not too few elections. Our problem is the inability so far of this Parliament to implement the decision of the referendum. Until that is done there will be anger about those MPs who have failed to vote and speak on Brexit as promised in the last election, and an inability to move on to discuss how an independent UK will use its new freedoms. Those MPs have to decide today and tomorrow if they will after all uphold the view of voters in the referendum. If they pass legislation to undermine the government they may just be ensuring the end of their time as MPs as they show disdain for the views of the majority on Brexit.
19 Comments
Sir John,
I am suffering great unease. The treasonous mob are about to take control of Parliament and Boris will be unable to get sufficient support for a GE to thwart them.
As both he and you say, an election is not wanted. But delivery of the referendum result is. Failure to get out by Halloween will unleash fury, the likes of which have not been seen in the UK for many decades. I hope those responsible are ready to take responsibility for what they seem likely to trigger and start to prepare for the inevitable retribution.
It seems to me procrastination pays .Who is getting the money for a cyclical re run of everything Brexity ? Of course there are categories in domestic politics which will go on ad infinitum as social structure requires ethical standards and financing , but with our departure from the EU there is something distinctly ‘fishy’. Perhaps politicians simply cannot focus on the job ahead and get sidetracked like so many who comment on this site into their own petty arguments.
Good morning
Over three years ago those that took part in the Referendum expected, no matter how it went, for our will to be enacted by our government. Three PM’s and one general election later we are still waiting. Parliament wants more time to talk some more. Whilst I never pretended Leaving the EU would be easy I never thought that MP’s ever behave in such a way as to deny that which they repeatedly promised they would deliver.
The last paragraph our kind host writes reflects my view of all this. This is why I have been wanting a GE since the beginning of this year. It is time for the government to stand up to the Vichy Remain gang. Personally like many now I fear a stitch up.
This parliament is indeed “hopeless” as you point out. It remains to be seen how far opposition attempts to take control of parliament succeed and if so what terms they seek to inject into legislation they propose. This will be very revealing. I cannot see the British people accepting revocation (either in specific terms or in effect) of the referendum result after all that has been said and done. At least we will know who will have voted for it – if that is what the coming week produces.
The remoaner mps have been shouting from the rooftops about a people’s vote we’ll surely a General Election is a people’s vote the only difference between the two is that mps can be booted out of Westminster in a General Election, when a General Election does come it’s going to be great to see the remoaners removed lawfully from office and having to work for a living, as for the liberals they won’t be satisfied until we stay in the dreaded Eu so hopefully they are reduced to a single digit in Parliament , and the snp well that’s up to the wonderful Scots who I’m sure will see through the snp for what they are
If there is an election before we leave and Boris wins he would foist a modified WA in us.
He is not to be trusted.
Parliament has adopted the EU mantra of not allowing the electorate a choice. If we are not allowed to choose who governs (instead of political parties and Parliament choosing who governs) then we do not have a democracy.
We need root and branch reform, where local members choose the candidate, and once elected the chosen candidate is forced to explain any lies they made in order to get elected and replaced if the answer does not gain the confidence of their constituency.
We are being manipulated by all the parties. It’s time for more direct democracy, as too many politicians cannot be trusted.
There is very little in the free to access media about the costs of remaining and the eus federal plans. We know the rebate is gone but no one mentions it. A federal Eu means being ruled from Brussels and paying hugely for it. There would be no remain if everyone was told the truth about the costs of remaining. There has to be a way of telling people and undercutting remain,
IMHO, to defeat Nigel Farage, the PM needs an election after 31 October, in order to have achieved a deal, he would have to revisit the current UK red lines.
I cannot speak for others but the anger I feel is for those within positions of influence (especially MPs) and power who haven’t failed to implement but have wilfully conspired to circumvent the result of a democratic exercise that they themselves voted for in the Commons.
Failure implies an intent or desire to satisfy a stated objective. The influential Remain forces haven’t failed but have openly and wifully conspired to circumvent democracy itself. I call that a success in that they have delayed our exit and cost the nation billions in sterling.
If Johnson is conspiring to keep the UK inside or aligned to the EU through some form of treaty scam he will go down in infamy though an outcome in which the BP is able to partly or wholly replace Marxist Labour would be welcomed by all those who understand the existential threat posed by that once great party
Dominic
Agreed
John on another note, there are two Borders on the Island of Cyprus, How are they going to stop goods crossing those Borders.
Sir John,
As I understand it, the proposed bill to stop a ‘No Deal’ Brexit would bind the PM’s royal prerogative power re treaty negotiation. Why would this not require ‘Royal Consent’ which has to be given by the Govt. I have read several legal opinions from constitutional layers that it should?
/ikh
Doesn’t Parliament get suspended once an election is called?
But during that time doesn’t the government continue?
Could this be used as a tool to get us Brexit?
Our problem certainly is not the inability so far of this Parliament to implement the decision of the referendum, our problem is that no one knows what the decision of the referendum actually was. A whole parade of Leavers (Gove, Davis, Johnson, Paterson, DuncanSmith, Farage) said we could Leave but keep all the benefits of membership because the EU needs us more than we need it. Now the same bunch are telling us we must leave with no deal – that is not voters were promised! Until Leave gets its story straight, there’s nothing to implement. If you are now arguing for no deal, which no one was in 2016 (not even John Redwood who said he would accept no deal but expected a deal), then put it to the people
I am very lucky to be married to a woman who usually represents the views of the general population very accurately.
When I asked her how she would vote if there were an election tomorrow, she firmly and immediately said, “Conservative”.
When Mrs May was PM she simply did not vote at all.
“The PM confirmed in his remarks yesterday evening to his MPs that he does not want an early election.”
But that doesn’t mean he would not try to call one should parliament block the 31st Oct exit date, or if the courts blocks the prorogation of parliament.
Why would the oppression support any attempt to circumvent one or both of the above scenarios, nothing what so ever to do with opinion polls, given the suggested date for any GE.
As for any GE being a rerun of the referendum, perhaps, but it might also be a rerun of the 2017 GE, sure the Conservative party are unlikely to propose a manifesto anything like Mrs May did but Boris is akin to Marmite, people either love or hate the him (as a politician), whilst he might win over the otherwise lost UKIP/TBP voter he might then loose votes from the opposite faction of party – anyone but Corbyn might actually turn out to be anyone but Boris…
Slightly off topic, but I understand that one of the brazen proposals in today’s Bill is to hand Brussels the power to set an alternative exit date. What date do they think an empowered Brussels would come up with……2099?
Is there a single working braincell between them in this utterly incompetent and destructive Parliament?
Well John, the last snap election went well, didn’t it? What was it, a twenty-six point lead?
Two points, the broadcasters are compelled to allow the Opposition a fair say during the campaign, and so any more headline-grabbing stunts by Al will simply eat into Tory campaign time.
And then there’s Brenda from Bristol, who absolutely nailed it. I’d say that three general elections and two PM change circuses in about four years would cause plenty of punishment abstentions.