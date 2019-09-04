Extra money for Wokingham schools and social care confirmed

By johnredwood | Published: September 4, 2019

I attended the Chancellor’s statement today in spending plans for 2020-21, As I had hoped and expected he announced a minimum of £5000 per secondary school pupil for next year, and £3750 for primary pupils, the latter to rise to £4000 the following year. This will be helpful to Wokingham and West Berkshire schools which have been underfunded.

He also announced an extra £1.5bn for Councils for social care. Again West Berkshire and Wokingham have been at the low end of money for these important services, and should benefit from this increase.

He also provided for the 20,000 extra police officers to be introduced , starting this year.

I am glad my campaign, along with that of like minded MPs with similar problems, has produced more and better results this year.

