How do you want the government to proceed?

This Parliament has argued and voted itself into an impossible position. 82% of the votes were cast in the General election for two main parties promising to deliver Brexit. Now one of those is doing everything to prevent it, and some Conservative MPs have also assisted them or have joined the Lib Dems. The Lib Dems make a mockery of their name by insisting on not implementing the referendum, saying they want a second vote and finishing off their anti democratic credentials by telling us if that went the wrong way they might ignore that too. We have a Leader of the Opposition who has gone on and on about the need for an early election. Now he is faced with the opportunity of one he looks as if he might instruct his party not to vote for it.
Today the Commons will seek to drive a dangerous Bill through all its stages in one short sitting. Its purpose will be to deliver the UK into the power and control of the EU. The PM will be required to ask for an extension of our membership, and to accept any terms the EU wishes to dictate. No sensible Remain voter, let alone a Leave voter, can think that a good idea. The Commons procedures have been changed to allow this to happen. An urgent debate which was always on a neutral motion has been attached to a detailed Timetable motion not of the government’s choosing, binding the Commons and changing Standing Orders. This teems with irony. The MPs who have done this claim to be the true democrats and the defenders of the constitution. Instead they warp the constitution to seek to pass a Bill which would bind the UK into EU servitude against the express wishes of the electors in the referendum and in the 2017 General election.
There are usually constraints on MPs other than the government legislating. Only a Minister can move a Money Order, so any new legislation entailing substantial expenditure requires government agreement. This proposed Bill involves spending £1bn or more extra a month for however long we have to stay in the EU. Yet we are told the Speaker is unlikely to agree it needs a Money resolution. This Bill affects royal prerogative. It therefore should require Queen’s Consent – usually offered by the PM on her behalf- before its third reading. It will be interesting to see if this convention is observed. The government would wish to use Queen’s consent to stop the debate on this Bill to prevent its passage. In recent times Queen’s Consent has been witheld from Bills the government did not favour. As this is a fundamental constitutional Bill of great significance, it would usually get substantial debating time in both houses, yet yesterday’s timetable motion tramples over this normal protection.
Issues being debated include would an early election help? Should Conservative MPs who back this legislation lose the whip? The danger of that is then there are fewer MPs to whom the government can look to get any aspect of its programme through, making it even more difficult to govern.
1 You/we don’t need MPs who are hypocrites and defy the will of the people.
2. Let Corbyn, Blairites and the Libby Dems stop Boris calling an election. The longer this continues the more support he will have.
3 The focus must be on an Augean stable clearance via a GE.
We’ll get there.
This is war. WTO Brexit is my right as a British citizen who voted aware of all the rules which this parliament has now overruled.
Linda, could you summarise for us the differences between the UK being a member of the EU and the UK not being a member of the EU but a member of the WTO.
@Linda; But a non-WTO Brexit is the right, as British citizens, for all those who voted aware of all the rules which this government has now (tried to) overruled…
The country voted to Leave, that is all, there has been no referendum asking How nor When the UK should leave, so no direct instruction has been issued by the people to both the Executive nor Parliament.
Indeed it is often suggested here that it was the official campaign groups from which people made their decision upon (Leave or Remain) but even Vote Leave talked often and op0enly about leaving with a deal, it will be “the easiest deal in history” they said.
“How do you want the government to proceed?” asks JR. I want it to use all the weapons in the constitutional armoury to defeat this attempted coup by Parliament against the people, designed to hand us over bound and gagged to a foreign power.
Mrs Thatcher’s first act in office was to award a big pay rise to the police. It proved its worth as she smashed the then enemy within, the trade unions. Soon we may see a howling rentamob on the streets of London, intent on doing by intimidation and violence what their leaders cannot do by lawful means. Police support will be needed then too.
Good luck with your war. We will fight back – and most of us have 20+ years on most of you. Plus you will need to be home in time for Countdown.
Good Morning,
I do hope that what is occurring is part of the Johnson/Cummings master plan; if it’s not, it’s looking decidedly dodgy…
A general election is clearly needed, together with an accommodation with TBP – or is that too simple?
“How do you want the government to proceed?” We are voters we do not matter, we have no say.
In the General Election of 1992 all major parties supported the Maastricht Treaty so voters had no choice. Despite this John Major did not offer a referendum. In 1992 Phillip Lee joined the Conservatives.
In 2019 a Conservative PM battles to deliver the democratic result of a referendum. In 2019 Phillip Lee defects to the LibDems stating “the party I joined in 1992 is not the Party I am leaving today.”
“Since 2010 I have had the privilege of representing the Bracknell Constituency.” Bracknell votes for Leave 35,002 . Bracknell votes for Remain 29,888.
What a hysterical rant, you are truly rattled. Rightly so. Doesn’t matter what happened in 2016 or in 2017 – when the facts change, smart people change their minds. And the facts have changed – we now know for sure that the Brexiters promises (easy deals! we hold all the cards! exact same benefits as before!) are false. Time to think again, time for a referendum on a deliverable Brexit, not a fantasy one
So by your reckoning the democratic majorities can just be ignored because, basically, you didn’t like the result. Why then can’t any future election or referendum be ignored for the same reason?
“Doesn’t matter what happened in 2016”. I say it does.
“Smart people change their minds.” But Len hasn’t changed his mind. He was a Remainer then and he’s a Remainer now.
Not so smart, Len.
A WTO Brexit is easily deliverable
Dear Grinds
Please show me what process we use when a Labour government is elected and proceeds to go to war against our wishes .
1) Changing your mind has no democratic validity
2) You dont have a scrap of evidence that enough people have changed their mind to YOUR argument to even make this claim
3) We have NEVER wanted the same benefits you buffoon thats why we want to leave we DO NOT want the so called “benefits”
4) Keep drinking the Kool Aid , youre in a cult and cant escape
An early election? – We are voters we do not matter.
The only chance for democracy is for an election before any agreement and for the Conservatives to stand alongside the Brexit Party for an no deal / immediate free trade deal. Even then I don’t think Leave voters will turn out, the truth about democracy in this country is out – we do not live in a democracy.
Call an immediate GE. Expel all Tory rebels from the party. Enter into a GE pact with BP. There is now no other option than this.
The winners of the 2016 Referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU have been abused, denigrated, slandered and criminalised.
British Democracy is teetering. This is deliberate and strategic
Johnson must be brutal and uncompromising.
With regards to Labour. There is one issue that exposes that stain of a party and its claim that it is the party of tolerance, compassion and humanity. Expose them and destroy their reputation
Dominic, a PM can’t call an immediate GE. Don’t you even know the law of the land?
Indeed.
Many more than the 21 need to be kicked out but a very good start, at least another 50 LibDims pretending to be Conservatives – Alan Duncan and Amber Rudd for example should go.
Grant Shapps keeping open mind on HS2 until enquiry. Why can he not just cancel it? He is pissing £ millions of tax payers money down the drain ever single day for almost zero value. This is very clear, no enquiry is needed.
Agreed plus:
Repeal fixed term parliament act – the political Laurel and Hardy got us into another fine mess.
Speaker’s term limited to one parliament.
Surely Boris can call a GE prior to the ‘debate’ today?
You write “[the Bill’s] purpose will be to deliver the UK into the power and control of the EU. The PM will be required to ask for an extension of our membership, and to accept any terms the EU wishes to dictate”. That is a shocking lie. It does no such thing. Why are you so eager to lie about the wishes of the majority of MPs (reflecting the majority view in the country which is that no-deal is damaging)?
I’ve read it, and it does precisely that; you are the one lying.
The EU parliament and its laws are superior to the UK’s. As such all the time we are in the EU they control what our Parliament does. So clearly that is the truth.
There has never been a Deal offered that permits the UK to run it’s own affairs, the so-called WA/treaty emphasises that EU law is superior to UK law and should the UK exit the UK must still accept EU rule. That was never leaving, that’s what the whole discussion is about
Garland
Either your reading skills are poor or its your comprehension.
Garland
Tell you what , read the bill then get back to us
It was reported yesterday that one of the Bill’s supporters let slip to Boris Johnson that it had been drafted with help from the Commission Legal Services.
If this is true our democracy is in tatters.
It was Hammond a servant of the EU that let it slip
The money resolution is key. A confrontation with the speaker, to the point is disobedience is now needed.
The current law states that on 31st Oct we no longer pay the EU. Therefore the new bill must have a money resolution. Stand firm and don’t back down, even if you get expelled from Parl.
Pete S,
The Queens consent issue is perhaps one chance that this ludicrous control of events by the remainers can be overcome. There is no way that Boris can be constrained in such a way. I hope that he and his team have the answer. The next few days are critical.
When BJ became PM, I suggested in one of my comments on this blog that he
– return postal voting back to its original form
– give the local constituency groups the right to deselect and choose their own representatives/candidates
I sincerely hope BJ will now allow the local parties to deselect and select their preferred candidate, or that he starts looking for suitable replacement candidates.
Following on from last nights debacle of less than 400 people determined to overturn the democratic vote of 17.4 million people I am not surprised the pro-eu people in the HoC appear to have gone off the idea of an election now.
I am pleased to hear that 21 people in your party have had the whip removed. If the whip is removed, surely that means they can’t vote on this pro-eu bill, please can you confirm if I have understood correctly?
Am I right in thinking this rogue parliament cannot force BJ to go to Brussels and request yet another (never-ending) extension of remaining in the EU with its associated costs?
Also, as the government is now a minority does that not mean an election is on the horizon anyway?
J Bush, I think you misunderstand the withdrawal of the whip – it means an MP cannot vote AS A PARTY REPRESENTATIVE, but still can as an Independent.
I stand to be corrected.
I would like the Government to launch a second Pride’s Purge.
@formula57
I really like the sound of that – which will surely make for a small Parliament left behind – but who will play the part of Pride?
It doesn’t matter what I want the government to do, or what comments I may offer here to be ignored, like this one:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2019/09/02/austerity-economics-comes-directly-from-eu-policy-and-the-maastricht-requirements/#comment-1050980
pointing out that the new Irish border proposal from Lord Empey is much the same as the proposal I have been making for more than eighteen months, or what letters I write to the papers here or in Ireland or to my MP or other MPs.
The fact is that those running the Tory party have never truly accepted the result of the 2016 referendum any more than those running the Labour party or the Liberal Democrats or the SNP, they have just loudly pretended to accept the result while constantly working away to undermine it over time – and all this at massive public expense, and cost to our international reputation as well as to our national democracy.
If there is a general election then I will vote for the Brexit party candidate; I will do that whether the Tory candidate is the known liar cheat hypocrite and traitor Theresa May, or some other sneaky untrustworthy Tory; and if the Liberal Democrats take the seat then so be it, at least we know where we are with that bunch.
denis – you think you know where you are with the Libdems? Personally I haven’t a clue as to what they would put before Parliament.
A second referendum could easily deliver us to the same position: 52% of the country wanting to Leave with 70% of MPs wanting to stay. Deadlock again.
Of course, if 52% voted to Remain in the second referendum it would be delivered. So Leave is disadvantaged by a second referendum.
What is needed is a general election. MPs to put foremost in their campaigns their position on the EU.
Uncontrolled mass immigration caused this. The policy was intended to abolish our country and our national identity by stealth. They did this – to an enfranchised population – too early and too fast.
This is what it looks like when an attempt is made to abolish a country.
This is Remaining in the EU.
Naff isn’t it.
I’m confused, Sir John.
Parliament consistently rejected the WA due to the backstop, which placed the power to decide how and when we left the EU solely at the discretion of the EU. Am I correct that Parliament has now agreed that this state of affairs is acceptable, in which case, why is it now (and on what terms, if any) when it wasn’t before? Doesn’t it also provide a foolproof guarantee that the WA will be implemented, i.e. how can they reject one without the other?
Have I missed something?
The point you miss is that Parliament doesn’t want the WA because they want to stay in the EU. Giving the EU the sole right to set the leaving date (subject to a vote in Parliament) achieves this. If the EU proposes a 5 year delay this Parliament will approve it. And so on until they can organise a second referendum.
What force or guile could not subdue,
Thro’ many warlike ages,
Is wrought now by a coward few,
For hireling traitor’s wages.
The EU stell we could disdain,
Secure in valour’s station;
But EU gold has been our bane-
Such a parcel of rogues in a nation!
Why would a Tory MP align themselves with an extremist party like Marxist Labour? Labour couldn’t care less about the EU. Their only aim is to get into No 10 and impose a Marxist reconfiguration on this nation and its people. That will mean pain, suffering, loss and social dislocation. Is that what Tory rebels want?
Surely, it is now time for decisiveness. No more deliberation. Purge the party and return power to its members to determine its future and those who stand at the next GE.
The gloves should come off now no more messing around with these remoaners, they have nailed there colours to the Eu mast, what Mr Johnson should now do is flood the HOL with Brexiteers and play them at there own game
On the basis that your government has told us precisely zero about what they are seeking our relationship with the EU in terms of money, trade, legal s or the political declaration how the hell can we know what to do.
It is still full of people that voted for Theresa May’s rubbish now assuring us they want something different.
We don’t believe you.
John,
Here’s my cunning plan.
Let’s get England out of the UK instead. If Wales wants to join us, we can call ourselves Wenglish!
The so called impartial speaker is beneath contempt there are no words to describe this odious little man. I hope Boris is plotting his downfall as we speak.
So finally the Tory EU quislings got their comeuppance – at last a PM with some backbone. We do not want or need their sort in Parliament.
We must have a GE now to clear out the rest of the remainer rabble.
If the speaker says the bill does not need a money resolution, do not budget for it based on this ruling.
Surely yesterday’s events were unconstitutional?
Surely Mr Bercow is acting unconstitutionally?
Who polices their conduct?
Who is there who can still march down the chamber and drag offenders by the short and curlies off to the Tower?
I wish.
If Corbyn is so keen to meet the people then invite them into the house and express their feelings to the anti democratic MPs. A bit of squatting would be nice to see.
Amazing that Boris is still seen as the bad guy in all of this…
What can be done?
1. Force the Speaker to resign or get him out of the picture any way possible – He is the key traitor here…
2. Call an election before the bill comes into play
3. Ignore the bill as it didn’t follow convention, as it is not strictly legal, and do not allow Queen’s Consent on it.
Reply 1 and 2 require Commons majorities!
The Conservative party should draw the obvious conclusion and rebrand itself as the Brexit party which is what is has become with the departure of its last sane members.
You might as well ditch Boris Johnson for Nigel Farage as a leader. He is a smarter campaigner.
A round of applause for Sir John Redwood of the Brexit party, please.
I spy traitors.
Leaver MPs need to inform the EU that any advantage that this Remain parliament offers the EU that is contrary to the referendum result must be considered non binding pending a GE. If a Leave parliament is returned, any such advantages conferred will be unilaterally revoked by the UK in line with the referendum result.
The way forward now should be a GE. Parliamentary processes as normally understood have broken down. The government has no majority. The proposed bill would put control back in the hands of the EU. This is an utterly unacceptable state of affairs. The civil war of words could easily take a turn for the worse if this Bill is passed into law.
We should at least take heart from the obvious fear of Corbyn and the Neo-Marxists at the prospect of an election now that one is looming into view.
Sad to say Brexit looks finally dead as predicted by 2 people I most respect my wife and Rod Liddell. We should make the most of resuming our current membership terms (if actually allowed) before we move into the Euro and Shengen area, and common taxation and banking union when the EU further strengthens qualified majority voting.
Sir John you ask ‘How do you want the government to proceed?’
It would appear what we the electorate think (until the next GE) has absolutely no value to the rotten treacherous shower of MP’s we have at the moment.
We the electorate gave our opinion in 2016 and our answer will still be the same, the result of the referendum has yet to be honoured.
Sir JR
Very interesting analyses , yes both main parties voted for Brexit , but neither Parliament nor the voters, were asked to vote for Brexit and no deal.
The imagination that the government is undertaking serious negotiations in Brussels for the moment, only seems to be the view of the government but not Brussels nor the Finnish chairmanship of the EU.
Accusing Parliament of changing procedures after what the government has been doing with the amount of days in session, seems a bit over the top.
We have a clear decision to leave but it has to be done in an orderly fashion for the benefit of the country and its citizens
The Commons are acting illegally as is Bercow. May facilitated that illegality last time so this very poor Parliament has been taught the wrong lesson. The ‘Bill’ must be trashed so that every future Parliament understand a smattering of Constitutional Law.
The Commons will not vote off an election – sit tight, no legislation needed for a Clean Brexit 31st Oct.
Just what we want!
All the rebels and Bercow must NEVER regain the Tory whip!
We have a massive realignment in politics at last. The traitors are exposed and will soon be out of work.
Already the Brexit Party is enjoying a surge in support. The Tory Party has no God given right to exist and it is looking likely it will disappear without trace. The BP is ready and able.
If today’s vote is again won by the Remoaners, Boris should accept the instruction and request a delay. This would be granted subject to approval by all EU members. Then the UK veto could be applied.
Simple Sergei!
Leave no deal immediately.
Block the bill in the lord’s.
Do a deal with the Brexit party, let them have seats held by remainer conservatives.
Call an election.
There’s a saying – “You can take a horse to water but you can’t make him drink”.
Boris Johnson needs to stand firm like his hero Churchill and refuse to ask for an extension even if an act of parliament demands it.
This is the beauty of the opposition not forcing a General Election before we leave. Boris Johnson is still in charge.
There does seem to be few shells left in the leaver arsenal. There will not be a general election, a second referendum only will be enacted if remain wins and the government has no majority.
I am truly saddened that Parliamentarians and other vested interests have shown the people are to be ignored.
Civil war would be the next step but the downtrodden leavers are too busy surviving to disrupt their lives. That is why we don’t March and join rent a mobs. Maybe we should just down tools. It works for the overpaid train drivers and indeed St Greta
The one certainty about the next General Election is that every party that publishes a manifesto will publish a declaration of lies! Paper is too precious a commodity to be wasted in such an offensive manner.
My understanding is that The Brexit Party did not produce a manifesto for the recent European Union election. I hope that party doesn’t bother for the next General Election because it’s unnecessary. The farce of yesterday ensures a dramatic increase in its vote at the next pantomime election.
I think the Government should use any parliamentary device or strategy to ensure that we leave the e.u., no matter how devious and clever. If it was good enough for Mr Blair to take us to war in the teeth of parliamentary opposition, then it is right to do it now, when you have a democratic mandate and the law on your side.