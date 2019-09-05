The absence of a majority for any governing party or parties, and the lack of unity over any positive proposal makes this a useless Parliament. The government’s decision to remove the whip from 21 Conservatives comes after the defections of Heidi Allen, Nick Boles, Anna Soubry, Philip Lee, Sarah Wollaston to Change, the Liberal democrats and Independence. The Conservative party is now down to 289 in the Commons, with 10 DUP, leaving the two parties short of the 318 needed for a majority.
A pro EU coalition did have the necessary votes to push through a fundamental constitutional bill effectively overturning the referendum result in just four hours yesterday. They could agree to stop us leaving without a deal ,but were unable to agree what a deal would look like that they could accept and which would be negotiable with the EU. The truth is the EU has negotiated the deal it wants, and the UK Parliament and people have decisively rejected that same deal.
The Bill went through with just a handful of amendments rushed to the chamber at the last minute, with no proper time for consideration or for external advice. The Bill now goes onto the Lords where the proposers wish to limit debate, limit the number of amendments and rush it through again without full consideration of its many important implications for our democracy, our economy and our society. The Remain side claims anything the government does is undemocratic, yet pushes and shoves our constitution in ways designed to curtail debate and thwart the wishes of the majority in the referendum.
The Commons then refused to vote for a new Parliament. A Remain Parliament wishes to disagree with the referendum majority and deny voters the opportunity to do anything about it.
I will post my remarks in the Commons debate yesterday.
Yesterday was an excellent day for Parliamentary democracy. Parliament stopped the government proceeding with the no-deal Brexit which all the leaders of the Leave campaign in 2016 explictly ruled out as a possibility. The whole point of leaving the EU is to revitalise our Parliament and yesterday it showed itself properly revitalised. Bravo!
It would appear you agree with this rogue parliaments idea of ‘democracy’.
I don’t.
I agree with BJ when he said “politicians don’t get to choose which public votes they respect”
What they did is vote to waste another £3B on their pointless drivelling. That’s almost the total cost of the uplift to school funding that is being sneered at as “election” driven.
My calculation is that my share of this delay cost comes to somewhere near £200 a month.
And I’m getting sick of it.
Hammering home the cost of the EU, back to the Boris bus if you like, won it before, and will win it again.
The deal talked about was a trade deal not a servitude plan to remain in the EU! Two different things.
Parliament did not do its job because normally the opposition does not control business. Against constitution norms Bercow allowed it. Parliament has not down its job it has defied the will of the people.
People need to rise to take over parliament and oust the infested corrupt regime that exists. It no longer has a purpose.
@Harry More – You misunderstand what democracy is…and no it was not a good day for democracy…………… The whole point of leaving the EU was to leave the EU
Yesterday simply showed the hypocrisy of those that think they know best.
Parliament has now proudly annointed itself with Executive powers over all things Brexit. In order to conclude this unnecessarily extended process, we look forward to hearing Remainers’ (well, Starmer’s – it’s his questionable strategy) proposals so that our negotiators are aware what they’re seeking from the EU. We wouldn’t want them to waste more of their valuable time bringing back another proposal that’s not acceptable to our proxy government, would we?
On the contrary, this Parliament showed itself to be prepared to subvert the negotiating position of the government and subjugate this country to the will of the EU. Clearly most MPs don’t want to govern an independent, self-governing country trading with the world but to be law and rule takers from the EU.
Harry More
Keep Drinking the Kool Aid
You are now part of the coup against democracy
In the perverse Remainer any Prime Minister who wants to call free and fair election is clearly a dictator.
Harry More
There is no deal on offer. The Withdrawal Agreement sets out (in the Political Declaration) what a deal might look like but the EU are clear they won’t negotiate a trade deal until after we leave.
So what deal are you expecting?
The elephant in the room is that all your supposed democratic heroes voted to remain. This suggests more intransigence than democracy.
You live in a parallel world where you think that your views are better than the will of the people. Time has come for the majority to show we will not put up with the anti democratic, pro federalists.
Parliamentary democracy has been undermined because it has not respected the peoples vote to Leave. To say otherwise is a LIE. The truth is with a General Election we will win despite the efforts of the Remainers to thwart it by delays to suit them. Even if the Remainers succeed in some part – Leave can not be stopped. Why? Simple the Remainers showed they could not respect the result – so Leavers understand this and will fight a year from now, 10 years from now. Remainers have created this and there will be no stability or other agenda apart from Brexit until Brexit is delivered in Full. Leave meant Leave not in part or in name only.
“No deal” is a creation of the pro remain establishment elite. No negotiation was ever successful if one party could not say no to the unacceptable offers of the other party.
Muppet.
Nuts indeed all round. You need to get out more, out of the London bubble.
The lunatics have taken over the Asylum, crowned by Bullocks Bercow!
They also rejected calls for a General Election. Demanding a second referendum while refusing a General Election hardly appears to be consistantly supporting democracy.
Al
The reason Labour are now calling for Ref2 instead of the GE they’ve been clamouring for over the last 3 years is that whatever the result, they keep their substantial bottoms on the green benches in the HOC, something that’s not remotely likely in a GE.
I cannot imagine why they think that the same incompetent MPs who are incapable of delivering the result of the current referendum, will be able to deliver the result of a different one.
Al
I think you may be missing the point.
In a “People’s Vote”, which is a referendum, the result can be ignored as promised by Jo Swinson and the nonsense can continue under the umbrella of a healthy MP’s salary.
In a general election, the same vote can see you out on the streets.
Simple
More, how you can equate the actions in Parliament yesterday, as an excellent day for democracy, defies belief. What this has done, is denied the people, in the referendum the right to have their democratic vote achieved. It has now been over three years since the people voted to leave the EU, from that date the establishment, have placed numerous obstacles in the way, to block that vote. The latest one, to force a no deal off the table, is a farce.
So let us have an election to show our gratitude.
It would seem that the Remain lie machine is pouring Remain liars onto to the threads of Leave sites, including this one. The only saving grace is that they are absurd in everything they say.
Harry More(any relation to …………… Sir Thomas More 1478-1535?)
Parliament has no executive functions, and has no right to govern. Any legislation it passes must be approved by the executive which is usually formed from the majority party in the Commons. The current bill abrogating no-deal is a usurpation of the powers conferred on HMG,(almost entirely vested in the First Lord of the Treasury aka the Prime Minister), following upon the transference of the authority of the Royal Prerogative, over many centuries.
The overarching principle of the British Constitution is Queen in Parliament, NOT Parliament in Queen!
Parliament has gone rogue. All those calling for a second peoples vote now resist having a GE and therefore refuse to allow the people a voice. What protection do we have, and what steps can we take the kick them out?
@Shirley; Sorry but if you do not understand the difference between a single issue referendum and a multi issue general election you would not be on the electoral registrar is it was necessary to pass a theory exam first, in the same way as would be leaner drivers have to…
Clearly you would fail an exam in logic, facts, grammar and spelling…..
Because no one trust Boris Johnson not to move the election day after the 31st October.
This is confected.
The obvious thing to do is to have the GE and if Boris gets a majority, just repeal this tawdry legislation anyway whatever the date. This Parliament may be able to bind this PM’s hands but it can’t bind the next Parliament, so I’d suggest it is just more time wasting at a cost of one billion pounds per month. No-one has suggested what will be done with this time anyway, mostly because they don’t have a clue and still won’t in January.
Utter nonsense to say that yesterday’s brave vote overturned the result of the referendum. The people trying to overturn the referendum are the likes of Francois, Cash and Redwood who voted THREE times to block a deal that would have led directly and unavoidably to Brexit. Yet they are still there, grinning on the Tory backbenches, while 21 decent MPs who voted three times in favour of Brexit and are still in favour of Brexit (just not the cliff edge no deal Brexit) are booted out. This Conservative Party does not deserve to survive
Mays WA is not Brexit.
Except it is. As soon as you figure that out Brexit can be done.
That was because May’s surrender treaty was not about leaving the EU, but making us a vassal state.
@Garland
“BRAVE VOTE” – There was nothing brave about this treachery. You surely fail to understand the implications of the way the weasels are destroying not only democracy but our future – You should be ashamed of yourself supporting such anti-democratic activities.
The EU’s DWA was not Brexit. Why else do you think EU princeling Stephen Kinnock revived it yesterday?
Read the ‘Privileges and Immunities’ section in the draft Withdrawal Agreement. Look who gains from this. We create a group of super citizens (ex EU employees) who don’t pay UK tax and are immune from prosecution.
Garland
Wow some people ( you) would have trouble their own head with their own hands
Your side are trying to stop Brexit , you know you dont have the support of the people you ARE the coup
A very perverse view of the world. Seek therapy!
Garland,
Have you read the WA? To be fair I had to spread it out over more than a week. I do not think it is a deal, I think it is a process (and not a particularly good one from a UK perspective). I think it was clear in the Conservative manifesto that a deal would include trade negotiated in parallel within the two year timescale post A50. By definition the UK is therefore in bad deal territory and therefore no deal is the democratic default. From the outside it appears that PM Johnson was using this (extended) reality to remind the EU, unfortunately the malignant antidemocrats have won. The majority of people in the UK will suffer from this decision and things will get progressively worse and less progressive (it is telling that the nominally progressive parties are the destroyers).
“Preventing a No Deal” is code for ‘No Brexit’. This has now, finally, incontrovertibly, been proven. Remain MPs dropped their masks last evening, making it clear that all the shenanigans, the posturing, the shouting, are smoke and mirrors: they are hell-bent to stop Brexit. They actually said so.
I’m not sure it is true that Francois, Redwood and Cash will be on the Tory backbenches for much longer. Word on the street has it that Boris will kick out anyone who disagrees with him, including any ERGers who disagree with whatever withdrawal agreement he brings to parliament.
While I want a withdrawal agreement, kicking out all his backbenchers is too extreme for me. I have difficulties with both Remainers and No Dealers, but I respect the fact they represent two wings of the Conservative party. And … well … if Boris cuts off both wings, it ain’t going to fly.
What an amazing post…wrong on every point. I would not be surprised if when the new OED is published, anyone looking up wrong will see your post.
If you are so worried about chlorinated chicken may I suggest you don’t buy it…I would have suggested rinsing it under the tap but, our drinking water is chlorinated too.
Well, well, well it looks like our unwritten constitution is being torn apart, all for the sake of Remaining in a political project that has impoverished much of the people it claims to represent.
My views on another general election are well know here. What is important is that the Conservative Government seek an alliance with the BP. If not, I will support the BP and hope that the Conservatives lose. I do not trust our PM, Alexander Johnson MP.
Should those conservatives (sic) have the whip removed ? Well of course they should ! If any of us was working for a company and we acted in such a manner that harmed said concern we would be dismissed. These people have acted against the government, their party, party members, the manifesto that they were voted in on and the nation. Such treachery deserves such sanction.
One final point. It is time that, as we have fixed term parliaments, we must also have fixed term PM’s, MP’s and especially, Speakers of the House. The current incumbent has, in my view, been a national disgrace.
There are very many voter who will only vote Conservative if there is no Brexit Candidate so an accommodation with them is essential. Anyway the Brexit Party is needed to ensure that Boris does not rat, post election and sign some W/A with a few fig leaves on it.
Boris did after all vote for May putrid W/A once already.
Why on Earth did Jo Johnson take the job and sign up to leaving (with or without a deal on 31st October) if he feels as he now seems too. What a foolish dithering dope he is. He has at least finally now done the decent think and is leaving as an MP too.
He should join the Libdims as that is clearly what he is. The Libdims are at least honest with their B******* to Brexit (like Bercow in fact) and their complete and utter contempt for the electorate.
Max Hasting was on the Daily Politics just now – talking his usual pompous & wrong headed anti-Boris drivel on the issue. Jo Swinson also on – she is clearly scared to death of the voters and an election just like Corbyn.
Yes it’s crazy. Nigel Farage has offered to form a pact as long as the Tories go for a clean Brexit, i.e. no deal and they have refused. The only beneficiaries of this will be Corby and the Labour party.
Mark B
Speakers of the House. The current incumbent has, in my view, been a national disgrace.
Totally correct. He too should be now shown the door .
In what universe are Nicholas Soames Phllip Hammond and Oliver Letwin not Conservatives? Nick Soames is a hugely popular man in my neck of the woods, modest charming and funny .Despite the most profound misgivings he voted for the Deal ( unlike you) and ,with sadness no doubt, accepted the referendum result. If we are not out you are more to blame than him.
Polls have shown a consistent lead for remain for two years now , your desire for an election has nothing to do with establishing what the people want it is to do with gaming the corrupt system to empower the minority to dictate to the majority.
Polls ? Is that what we’re going by now ? Polls show Corbyn should never be PM so can we cancel the next election ?
Fewer people voted in total in the EU Elections than voted for Leave in the referendum. There was no 17 million plus Remain voters turning out to vote B******s to Brexit. They do not exist.
The Conservative party was elected on a manifesto that promised to honour the decision of the referendum. Some of the elected members clearly lied. No party that expects to be trusted by their electorate can allow its members to act in such deceitful ways. If they had disagreed with the manifesto they should not have stood for election as Tories. The only poll that should count is the democratically held referendum …. which by the way went to leave after pre voting polls had assured everyone that we would vote to stay.
What could be more democratic than a general election? Surely if you are right the majority will rise up and install the Liberal Democrats in govt? Their policy seems to be to hold another referendum and treat the result as binding so long it’s remain.
Why did not Labour vote for May’s deal?
Really ? You must be living in a parallel universe.
Why do you think the remain parties refused to have a GE ?, because they know full well they are going to get hammered when they finally come face to face with the livid electorate.
You prefer polls over elections and referenda then.
Oooookay.
A referendum is exactly what I want …keep up
The chlorinated chicken you voted in as PM has been comprehensively out-manoeuvered by Jeremy Corbyn. It is your government that is useless, not Parliament.
Oh, and by the way. Corbyn is a vehement Eurosceptic and has always been so. As a Marxist he sees the EU as nothing more than a capitalist scam. He despises the EU even more than we do but for very different reasons. I believe the EU is a threat to national democracy, Corbyn believes the EU is an affront to his Marxist ideology
His only concern is to get his hands on the taxpayer cheque-book and Remain idiots in Parliament are aiding and abetting him.
Dominic
Thats right , one of you looks 20th century and sees the triumph of the planned economy and the other concludes that a bit more racially charged Nationalism is what we really need.
I wonder sometimes if you come from another planet
Typical response from a lefty remoaner – The PM has morals – Can’t say the same for your side…
The PM had a very strange way of abusing Mr Corbyn during PMQs, calling him a “chlorinated chicken”, considering that many true Brexiteers have no problems with chlorinated chickens – bring them on, including one Mr Corbyn, if that is what it takes for Tory party to sort out their leadership!
Whilst Boris is leader, the ERG in the corridors of No.10, should there be a GE, do not assume all Conservative voters will remain conservative voters, Brexit is a unknown-unknown, a Socialist govt is a known-known, the UK has had them before, the country always recovers…
But in this case a Corbyn Government would be:
How many people are going to take that risk?
Even Labour MPs don’t seem to be on the same page as Corbyn & McDonell.
I disagree. He has been out-manoeuvred by some of his MPs who have colluded with other remainers in the opposition. Overall, the majority of this Parliament have worked to thwart the Referendum result.
I believe you have attributed far too much to Jeremy Corbyn who is totally out of his depth. He is merely the mouthpiece for those lurking in the shadows and we are, in fact, witnessing Kier Starmer’s strategy.
RichardM
Blimey loads of remainers on here gloating about abandoning any pretence at democracy . Whats interesting is they seem to think they’ve won and stopped Brexit
How quaint
@Walter; But far more Brexiteers on here who do not understand democracy though and the more they blear the more some of us are going to reconsider if we were correct in accepting the democratic vote, after all you lot don’t…
How quaint”
Without a majority in the UK parliament how do you think Boris is going to deliver Brexit now, it’s not that he can even rely on the Brexiteer Labour MPs as they are in single numbers and his majority deficit is well into double figures.
Prediction: Boris quits as PM by the end of next week. Sounds far fetched but so did Boris removing his own majority this time last week!
Too late for that one for you, Boris got there first. Corbyn as a chlorinated chicken will stick. Bad luck.
6 PMq’s questions and he can do is insult, lie, or tell half truths. Hes pathetic.
And now even his own brother cannot work with him.
You didn’t like that 1st one by Boris obviously! Oh dear, never mind what a shame!
Sounds like you are bothered by the prospect of getting chlorinated chicken from the United States as part of any future trade deal. Maybe you should check out how much chlorinated food you eat already.
Just wait until the Blairites boot Corbyn out.
The one and only reason these cowards in Parliament don’t want a General Election and want a people’s vote is because unlike in a General Election there spineless necks aren’t put on the block and can be kicked out of Westminster , cowards the lot of them but our time will come and we will have our say at the ballot box, COWARDS
@Mick; But they do want a GE, they just want to make sure that the executive uphold the usual precedents should a GE be called.
The real “COWARDS” have been those who refused to return to the people, asking a very specific question via a referendum, such as asking if the UK should remain in a/the Customs Union post Brexit. They demanded the return of democracy to the UK but then refused such democracy at the first hurdle.
As Jo Swinson said, very democratically ‘If we hold another referendum and it again shows leave, I’ll ignore it’. So what’s the point?
The true face of Remain. If people want that they can vote for the LibDems (oxymoron).
jerry
Much more likely any 2nd referendum question would be:
Do you want the WA (vassilage).
Remain in the EU.
The aim would be to deny any Leave option.
This shows how poisonous membership of the EU has been to our democratic institutions. We can now see how deeply the rot has set in. Every legal means must be taken to defeat these EU fellow travellers. They are beneath contempt.
Please ignore the ridiculous trolls, they have nothing to say worth reading.
Well said, cynic. The art of avoiding and neutering democracy has been learned at the feet of the EU Commission.
@cynic; I have duly done as you ask, I have ignored your comment”
I agree.
The one thing that they have not counted on though, is that the PM can advise Her Majesty not to give the bill Royal Assent.
Labour are finished. They have betrayed their core voters. All that remains is to see if the Tories will follow suit.
Mark B,
I agree and, last night thought that was the likely outcome, especially since the Lords looked likely to run the clock down. However another thought has occurred this morning. At around 1.30 this morning, it was announced that agreement had been reached to progress the Bill and make it ready for the Commons at 5.00pm today.
This surely could only have come about with the agreement of the PM.
I wonder if he plans to arrange for Royal Assent and call JC’s bluff by tabling another motion for a GE before prorogation?
My understanding is that he has HM’s approval to Prorogue ‘not before 9th September’, so he will have time.
Exactly.
The EU did not prorogue parliament. The Conservatives did.
It’s tragic how our country has been so divided over this issue. Until we start making an effort to understand both sides of the debate, this is only going to get worse. Even if the UK leaves the EU on 31st October, that will not heal the divide, it will only make it worse. This current trajectory is going to destroy our country, and may be far more threatening than whether we’re in the EU or out of it.
I understand Benn’s Bill has an amendment because Kinnock lobbed in a 4th vote for May’s surrender treaty into the Bill.
Off topic, the Chancellor was highly profligate with our money yesterday.
He spent more than we have.
There is an inconsistency between the briefings by the PM and the daily EC briefing in Brussels:
The PM speaks of (real) progress.
The EC distinguishes “process” and “progress”.
A process has been restarted, i.e. there are talks at technical level twice a week.
Progress will be reported as soon as there will be any.
The Commission is manipulating our parliament and public opinion with these utterances.
Ah… Restarting “Process” is “Progress”… 🙂
Who decides “Real” is conjecture…
Isn’t it a bit soon? Mummy Merkel gave Boris a month to come up with something. When that time expires will be time to judge progress. I doubt there will be any especially as our own Remainer Parliament has now urged the EU not to give any ground. No deal is the only way, or revocation of Article 50 and whatever consequences flow from that.
As I suspected long ago the Conservative Party are not fit for purpose – they are institutionally Remain as the calls to re-instate Hammond and co show. That is all fine by me as it boosts Farage’s support for the next election, the past days have clarified that TBP is the only way out of the EU.
Richard Benton is one of the most principled, decent Tory politicians around. I might even vote for him next time if he stands as an independent. Huge mistake by Johnson, and he has the audacity to try blaming the chief whip in front of he 1922 committee for his decisions.
He is undoubtedly the worst of the last 3 PMs we’ve had to endure.
So Brexit is dead. Do you have any more Options?
The only ploy left now is to deny the bill Royal Assent.
I think you mean – “Queens Consent”
Oops, that should have been “Queen’s Consent” – Sorry Ma’am.
We now have a proper Conservative party with a PM who has a plan for invigorating The UK. The de wipped MP’s are now history. Bring on the GE.
I’m surprised that not more attention is given to “alternative arrangements” of the non-technical nature, of which there are at least two:
* An Offer the EU and UK Cannot Refuse: A Proposal on How to Avoid a No-Deal Brexit”, a recent proposal by an independent expert group (proposed by Weiler, Joseph H.H., Sarmiento, Daniel; Faull, Jonathan)
* Recent proposals by the UUP (Irish Times: UUP suggests proposals to replace Irish backstop)
After all, in all scenarios (except revoking article 50), also a “no deal” scenario, a solution for the Irish no border – border will have to be found or will come to haunt you.
A parliament of quislings too frit to face the people.
@formula57; A new Executive to “frit” to accept the will of the Sovereign parliament, so much so it has sacrificed its OWN majority.
Why hasn’t Bercow been removed? Can’t the Whip be taken from him too?
Yesterday Rees Mogg spoke out against the constitutional outrages perpetrated..how can all that be ok and no punishment result?
How about using The Civil Contingencies Act 2004….a nasty bit of Labour legislation but it sounds pretty powerful.
And again…as with Mrs M ( unless this is all play acting) ….had no one foreseen all this? Where were the contingency plans?
Utterly devastating.
The majority in Parliament are keeping him in place because the majority in Parliament want Brexit scuppered. Margaret Beckett gave the game away when she said of Bercow, “Brexit trumps bad behaviour.”
The one thing the EU loves, is a drama. “24 Hours to save the EURO !” etc.
😉
Sensible moderate conservatives have the whip removed, I think this tells us everything we need to know about the current party and its leadership.
Those ‘sensible moderate conservatives’; have made the prospect of a Marxist gov, very possible.
Indeed, and now even the PM’s brother has had enough….
We have to face the reality that we do not live in a democracy and can do nothing about. Those who want democracy are distant from London (Brussels and Strasbourg), distant from power, and often struggling to survive. The privileged Remain supporters often have the location, wealth, power and heartlessness to put the democratic down.
There is no democracy, it is lost for good, all many of us can do is to battle to survive and live with this nasty Remain Mon dictatorship establishment.
And that is why the EU does not allow countries like Switzerland, with their direct democracy, to join.
You and your sycophantic followers on here should go back an re-read your own manifesto. Those expelled have followed it and voted for a smooth and orderly brexit, which your leader has no intention of honouring.
JR: “A useless Parliament”
Agreed.
Sean Gabb has suggested Boris Johnson should invoke the Blairite civil contingencies act, then with the powers vested in the government by the act, revoke the Fixed Term Parliament act – that was just a sop, a shameful boondoggle for the Lib-dems anyway, then call a general election.
Assuming the Tories comfortably win the election, they might set about repealing the CCA and all the other Blairite legislative abominations too.
Doing so, might have a chastening effect on Parliament, which may not be so recklessly ready to pass into law, anything that the executive puts on its plate.
Parliament is truly broken and incapable of making a positive decision. It can only wield negative blocking power.
There is good news here though. Once the bubble bursts and the people are asked to make their choice, they will remember the machinations and connivances to frustrate the referendum result. Brexit will come to pass. It just a matter of time but the people will get there way
Wasn’t impressed with the chancellor’s statement, handing more money to the mod and NHS when both waste spectacular amounts is simply not good enough. Politicians bailing out useless civil servants who should be sacked.
Can we make sure the speaker is replaced.
Why did the bill not need Queen’s consent as it clearly effects Royal Prerogative?
the Traitors have handed us over to Germany! We are a vassel state! I wish we had let them have Europe in 1914 then my grandparents could have lived and had a real family life.
This Parliament is indeed unfit for purpose. It is only capable of negative outcomes. A general election is needed to produce a new parliament. The outcome of a GE in current circumstances is more unpredictable than usual. As a committed leaver I will vote for the party that seems best placed to deliver Brexit. At least my current MP, Mr Grieve, will not be standing as a Conservative having lost the whip. It will be a toss up between whoever succeeds him as Tory candidate and a Brexit party candidate.
Oldtimer – I can see the Conservative Party not contesting that seat in a pact with the Brexit Party.
Likewise, we are now rid of Anne Milton at Guildford.
I have now volunteered to deliver ‘The Brexiteer’ locally and will be voting for the Brexit Party.
I have one question, why has the myth of deal and no deal not been dispelled for what it is, another excuse to overturn the referendum result?
There does not appear to be any way of preventing this Parliament from taking
over completely. How can a new general election be forced, if this Parliament
may rush through any new legislation on any subject at any time? How can
members of Parliament be made to give up their seats if they refuse? Why,
you could have a Primogeniture Act that secures their firstborn as successors.
I am sure I am not alone in being completely bewildered by the shenanigans going on in both Houses. It is truly shocking and not something I ever expected to witness in my lifetime. I simply cannot imagine how the PM can proceed now. Our democracy is being dangerously undermined and we can only watch and wait in the hope that this lunacy is brought to an end. But by whom? I have no idea.
So Johnson has given up on the filibuster to prevent the No Deal blocking legislation.
That does little for his chances in General Election if and when Labour decide to allow one.
If the 21 expelled tory brexit traitors are let back in, then I would expect say goodbye to winning the next general election. Let’s not forget, over 200 tory mps allowed the lamentable May to stay on as PM, leading to delay at 29 March, contrary to pledges given.
Rudd is going anyway, a hated figure by brexiteers.
Wow! Have the remoaners been up all night with their fingers hovering ?
Only way to go now is to give the Brexit Party free rein in the areas that will never vote Tory and I’m sure they will stand aside where Tory brexiteers stand.
a 60 seat majority will see the votes of the people respected and not trodden into the ground.
Yesterday Stephen Barclay replied to your ConHome letter. He only answered half the questions and appeared to justify the WA as a serious political route out of the EU.
He still approved of a transition period when we are still full members al be it without a vote.
This gives the impression that Boris is seriously considering this route.
The Brexit Party is ecstatic with the shenanigans of Westminster which improves their position daily.
A General Election cannot be resisted by this despicable parliament for ever. And when it comes, the people’s full disgust at the shameful behaviour of those seeking to overturn the Leave vote will be felt in all its fury. In the meantime, however, there is talk of allowing those expelled from the party to return. I hope your government, Sir John, grasps that reversing that totally justifiable decision would be instantly fatal to your election prospects. We’re watching.
Careful what you wish for Remoaners, BJ pointed out that Corbyn’s friends are in the Kremlin, Caracas etc so good bye to USA protection, good bye to Nato, good bye to the RN and shipbuilding, good bye to the safe passage of oil by sea but then the Russian pipelines all over the EU will safeguard our economies.
Game over for Brexit without a deal. Even if the Cons win the election, no deal will be blocked again. You’ve just got to know when you are beaten.
You’re wrong. The Remainers will not be re-elected (except maybe a few from Remain voting constituencies) , and we will have a democratic Parliament, for the first time in 40+ years. Remember, 2/3rds of constituencies voted Leave. That’s why Remainer MP’s are afraid of a GE.
Who is now responsible for this new bill going forward, certainly not the Government. I suppose everyone else will say not ‘me gov!’
I note a lot of people now arriving on this board are implying there is a Deal somewhere that permits the UK to become an independently governed country outside of the EU. Certainly the EU and their servants in the UK Parliament wont permit that. Mrs May’s WA/Treaty doesn’t permit that. So where is this idea coming from?
So far the only agreement is for the UK to be governed by the EU and if you thought it was about democracy, as Jean-Claude Juncker the UK’s law maker has said(sic) ‘there is no place for democracy in the EU’.
Sir John,
We have arrived at a situation where the Opposition is the de facto Government. The PM is now the puppet of the Opposition.
This is obviously not how our constitution is supposed to work. The link between the people and their elected government has been broken and our democracy has been hijacked. This has come about as an unforeseen consequence of the FTPA (showing that the Act was not adequately scrutinised) and the reckless and appallingly biased behaviour of the Speaker.
It is ironic that Johnson’s quite constitutional prorogation was described by some as “a coup” : the real coup is what we witnessed last night.
The people have lost their right to be governed by the party they voted for, and the Opposition are denying them the opportunity to endorse this hijack of the legislature with a General Election. This really is a coup. The PM must advise the Queen not to give Royal Assent to this bill.
What a bunch! MPs are no longer representing their constituents. You are playing games, waving dicks, point-scoring, spineless creatures. If the Leader of the House lies down on the job, showing no respect for the House of Commons or for his fellow MPs, needing only a dummy to help him cope, why should anyone respect any of you? WE deserve better.
I do not agree that Brexiteer MPs should be kicked out of the party for not voting for Boris’s future deal.
The PM cannot just kick out all MPs who disagree with his Brexit plans.
The conservative party has always been a broad church. It is becoming a narrow one.
Confused! If you lie to get elected, so elected under false pretenses. If you vote against the promise you made to your electorate. If you go against your Parties Polices and Manifesto pledges. Is it a surprise when you party says they don’t want you anymore.
These are not even repentant sinners, they are not asking permission from their electorate. They are not saying we will support our party. But some are pushing for them to be let back in. That diminishes the integrity of the whole of Parliament. If lies are accepted as the norm and Parliament rewards lies what is the point of Parliment
170 current MPs had less than 10% majority in their constituency. With Corbyn’s cronies ousting honourable Labour members from various offices, and Boris struggling to cope without some alliance with Farage, the ritual slaughter of MPs at the ballot box must be building to a wipe with a disinfectant that reaches the parts others cannot.
Now Mr Johnson is removing the whips from the turncoats in is party even though it as left the conservatives without a majority in Parliament then Brussels will be sitting up now knowing full well they are dealing with a man who is not a push over like Mrs May and Mr Cameron were, and will I think be thinking hang on here unless we give Mr Johnson a deal which is acceptable to Westminster he will leave with no deal some how
A useless Conservative party under the thrall of the Brexiters such as John Redwood.
The Conservative party has abandoned its one-nation values and has now been hijacked by a far-right elite that had just purged 21 of its number for doing something that many in the cabinet have done repeatedly with impunity.
That is a very odd view considering that it is pro remain Conservatives that have taken control of Parliament with opposition parties.
Perhaps someone could explain why, if the Remain faction can seize control of the business of Parliament, they did not pass a law to force the PM to revoke Article 50?
Is it not possible or are they frightened that such a move would confirm their desire to stop Brexit, despite their waffle to the contrary?
Their posing as democrats is disingenuous, they are Brussels Eurocrats. Brussels, the city where democracy went to die.
John Redwood talk of a “Remain faction” when referring to those who oppose no-deal is a little misleading. I don’t know whether he did this intentionally or if it was an accident.
Can I urge everyone to read Ian Blands comments on yesterdays post please. It has been posted close to the end of the comments but really sums up our situation now which is intolerable.
Cheers and done.
Many thanks, Ian and well said.
Fed up
Duly read!
Totally agree.
That post should be published.
Enough of this caving in to liberal/ radical ( I would annoy JR if I called it by the M word) misbehaviour.
Agreed, Fedup. I understand that it is possible for Boris to ignore the Bill. There will be uproar, but there will be anyway, and at least there will be huge numbers applauding Boris for standing firm. There is no doubt he could win a good majority if only he would stand firm, and also make an electoral pact with Nigel Farage. That is the only way that people might trust him, as at present there are many who simply do not trust Boris enough to give him their full support.
We are a vassal state currently and although we might hate it we’re getting used to it. If the Benn Act is fully ratified then the EU can do what it wants with us including ever more onerous terms for our current purgatory or adding such terms to the WA!
How Mr Corbyn can live with himself for selling his soul we’lI never know. Every time he speaks now it looks as though he doesn’t believe what he’s advocating.
It’s interesting to note that the individuals wresting legislative control from the Government to thwart Brexit by 327 to 299 votes find this OK. Yet they cannot accept that the simple mandate given to parliament by the people to Leave the EU is by the same percentage – 52% to 48%. Their’s is not the protection of democracy. Their’s is quite the opposite.
I’m not sure there is anything more I can do on this which will be of any value. For three years I repeatedly warned here and elsewhere that we were losing the propaganda war but nobody who could do anything about it ever paid any attention and the fifth columnists in Parliament and the government and the civil service have not only been free to spread their false narrative but have been allowed to misuse public resources to that end.
Exactly, and the Remainers were allowed to dig in and cement their WA/PD “Brexit”, which represented a complete capitulation to Brussels. Tory MPs seemed not to heed warnings, they would not rebut scare stories from Remain, and they would not take the radical action required to remove May until far too late. They did not, in my view, put country before Party and staying in power, and this is the result.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
A TV programme the other night on Channel 5, hosted by Jeremy Paxman, asked the question ‘Why Are Our Politicians So Crap?’ Well, the answers were there for all to see yesterday in the House of Commons.
I do not think there are words in the English language capable of conveying the strength of feelings of contempt and disgust that I imagine many citizens of the UK have for them.
Now we are even denied a general election as the only way to sort out the mess they have made because of their great foresight in creating the Fixed Term Parliament Act. Incredibly, Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition doesn’t want one because they know that voters know that they are crap.
It is to the great credit of the people of this country that they continue to go about their daily lives whilst our useless politicians act out their little charades in this most useless of Parliaments.
Sometimes, I look at the scenes in Hong Kong and wonder…..
Completely agree although I think that MPs are avoiding the ballot box because they know what the electorate will do to them and if they think that we are going to forget, they are sadly mistaken.
Sir John,
Is prorogation required to start on Monday 9th September or has the Queen approved prorogation to start “no earlier” than 9th?
The Remain majority in Parliament has defied the instructions of the people expressed in the Referendum, votes cast for the Manifestos of the Conservatives and Labour Parties, and in the recent EU Elections for the Leave Parties.
No-deal was their convenient hook.
EU Quislings!
An avenue never mentioned by those who want to suppress ‘no deal’. Is, how do you negotiate with a body that does not want to be anywhere near reasonable. the EU. President Hollande is on camera saying the UK must have a punishment beating for leaving. Plus the EU say the WA is a good deal, that tells you everything you need to know about a body offering that capitulation agreement.
So all those out there, tell me how you get the EU to be reasonable, after 3 years I have NEVER heard one suggestion.
They don’t want the EU to be reasonable. They want us to surrender. Anyone who doesn’t want us to surrender is happy without another treaty.
The EU machine wins again with the help of our own elite.
Reads like a chapter from the book “Adults in the room”.
Where we go from here is any-ones guess.
One MP in the chamber , I think it was Nigel Evans, said that there were politicians in the house, working in collusion with the EU. I call that traitorous.
Europeans should know by now never to underestimate the British people.
To revive flagging spirits, Rod Liddle is always worth reading:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9865282/nigel-farage-brexit-party-tories-pact/
ROD LIDDLE Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party and the Conservatives need to make a formal pact
Short of a Public uprising against Parliament a la Guido Fawkes, is there nothing that can be done to STOP THE ROT? It is hard to comprehend that in OUR democracy, the peoples vote count for nothing.
We cannot be tied to the EU forever against our will.
If we are to remain under the control then we must make plans to bring it down and get our democracy back where it belongs -with the British people.
We can now see the foolishness of David Cameron’s Fixed-Term Parliaments Act. He took away the ability of the PM to call a general election if he/she found himself/herself unable to command a majority in the Commons. Whenever we finally have a new government with a majority, its first action must be to repeal the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act.
JR – is this an option for Boris, assuming that the dastardly bill is passed into law but not consented to by the Queen:
Could he say that he needs legal advice on the bill, to delay it coming into force before the Queen’s speech?
John, I agree that it’s very disappointing that it has come down to all this squabbling. Both sides of the argument effectively are coming from the same direction – that in two months’ time, irreparable damage is going to be done to this country, and it’s necessary to use all the tricks available to avoid that.
But that’s where the similarities end. You say: “The Remain side claims anything the government does is undemocratic, yet pushes and shoves our constitution in ways designed to curtail debate and thwart the wishes of the majority in the referendum.”
First off, you’re not strictly correct that they are all in support of Remain. They are just against a No-Deal Brexit. I feel that this is an important distinction.
Secondly, they’re not trying to curtail debate in the long run! Quite the opposite. This is a countermeasure against those who are trying to block debate in the short term, so that this huge subject can be given the time and attention that it deserves.
Sir John
Thankyou…
Why should we sign up to so many things they want, before we have agreed some of the things we might want? Why have we dropped the mantra of “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed?”.
The Remain traitors will never win. They have now massively pissed off the people and at some point will have to face us.
If they do by some miracle win then the anger will spill over into violence.
JR, the title of your blog today has to be your best yet. Shambles. 321 MPs have demonstrated utter incompetence, contempt and disrespect for the British people and democracy. Roll on an a general election. This parliament is a disgrace and an embarrassment.
I think looking medium term the Tory Party needed to be cleansed of the globalist soft left EU fanatic traitors. The 21 Boris expelled have zero Conservative principles. (if anyone disagrees then name one) However still so many quislings exist but it is a good start.
These are the same people who stabbed Lady T in the back. Lets take back our Party. These are the same people who are really Lib Dems and have infiltrated the party.They can now join the Lib Dems and get 5% of the vote. I,e career over.
Sir John
Do you think that yesterday’s spending announcement will help our party’s reputation for being the party of sound economics?
Given that the amount pledged is pretty much equal to the welfare cuts IDS made, is it fair to say that the spending rises are being funded by the sick, disabled and poor?
Reply This is affordable and is funded by UK taxpayers and some additional borrowing
By chance, the only two speeches in HoC I heard yesterday were you and Jess Phillips.
Your speech was just perfect. Thank you.