Who wants an election?

It was curious to see how practically no Opposition MPs wanted a General election when offered the opportunity on Wednesday night.
The SNP probably do want an early election. They think they can improve their current position at Westminster.
Change UK and the Independents do not want an early election. They see from the polls that they are all likely to lose their seats. Of course many of the Independents recently created by their expulsion from the Conservative party will decide to take retirement. Most would probably like this Parliament to last a bit longer before they retire.
The Lib Dems probably think they could make some gains in an election, where they came a good second last time with a Labour vote to squeeze. Yet they have decided to resist the offer so far as they are more wedded to keeping us in the EU than anything else. They are clearly conscious of the weakness of other Remain parties, the ambiguity of the Labour position and the opportunity to annoy the Prime Minister more by refusing an immediate election. They have now said they wish to wait until the October 31 deadline has passed before facing voters. They want the PM to have to ask for a new extension against his wishes, and they may well want a longer extension than the suggested one until the end of January.
The Greens May have a similar position to the Lib Dems. As they do best in similar seats they have a difficult decision to make about whether both should fight all the most likely seats or whether they do a deal over which to contest.
Labour is not in much of a condition to fight an election. It is low in the polls, and deeply divided about what its best course of action would be. What will a Labour Manifesto say about the EU issue? Will it repeat the previous one promising to take us out, with new added language about a deal which only amounts to changing the Political declaration and accepting the Withdrawal Agreement? Will they sketch a possible Agreement which the EU of course may well reject? Will they demand that whatever deal is agreed is subject to a referendum vote on a Remain or deal choice? Will they just ask for a second referendum to try to get the public to change their minds? It seems likely that they will avoid anything too precise, with language that permits some to believe they will try to do a deal and others to think they will concentrate on a second vote. This will still leave a lot of their Midlands and Northern pro Leave seats vulnerable to parties that believe in Brexit.
Some on the Remain side think all these parties need an understanding to put together some kind of Remain platform and avoid too many contests where they oppose each other. It seems unlikely this will work. Labour will be very reluctant to come out clearly for Remain given the voting base in many of their current seats and given the studied ambiguity of the leadership for some time. Without Labour as part of any understanding an important part of this vote base would not be not part of any deal. In Scotland it would be especially difficult to arrange an SNP/Labour agreement, just as Greens and Lib Dems are too close for comfort making a deal difficult.
They dont want an election until no deal is ruled out. That is what they SAID. Didnt you LISTEN?
Me ! I want a GE so that we can, hopefully, get a BREXIT parliament and government. We also need to do something about the little man in the big chair.
It may well come to pass that the WA goes through on what might be a technicality. 😉 Unless of course the tellers turn up ! 😉
We will have to see what happens Monday and, if the government tables a motion of confidence in itself ? We could see the hilarious spectacle of PM, Alexander Johnson MP, voting against himself and Jeremy Cornyn MP voting for, all to stop the government setting a date for an election.
Interesting times indeed .
Oh come on, are you serious.
If we are seeing the best plan that BJ and his team could devise since he took office, then I think it’s time for a motion of ‘no confidence’ by the PCP… IN the PCP. You lot really are an impotent shower, you can’t even manage to call a General Election!
I know that democracy has been sidelined for decades, in favour of the EU, but I never realised that Parliament was willing to completely destroy it in order to remain in the EU. Parliament is destroying our country, and its standing in the world. The UK will become the first civilised country to lose its democracy, if the Remainers get their way.
What next? Imprisonment of opposing political parties? If they allow us to vote for them, then they know they will lose. The whole of the EU is turning more and more towards eurosceptic parties as time progresses. How will they control this?
Electoral calculus has the Parties as follows on the basis of the Boris bounce ( which has since faded but still )
Conservative 33.3% 350
Labour 25% 193
The Greens ands Brexit between them are on about 18% for which they may get one seat , the Liberals are on about the same and get 34 . The SNP on 3/4% get 51. Useless isn`t it .
Interesting points of comparison , traitor failure and disgrace John Major achieved
0nly 376 seats with a Popular vote of 42.2% . Total failure Neil Kinnock achieved 30.8% of the vote in 1983 and interesting contrast with popular new lefty exciting Jeremy Corbyn on 22-25%.
In as far as one can tell overall it reflects the remain majority but would deliver a Conservative majority sufficient to drag us all out of the EU damage our country and our children` s future .
and this farce is the prize clap clap clap clap …well done ….
It’s the Country and it’s people that need an election.
We are lumbered with a Parliment that is fighting the People.
The greater majority promised one thing to get elected, as in, an independent self governing Parliament. Yet had never a single intention of delivering it. They wanted just to kick the can down the road, while coming up with bizarre excuses. So a great chunk of MP’s are intact fraudsters.
We have a Parliment that is frightened to Govern, but are good at deceit.
There appears to only be about 10% of MP’s that have any integrity, in that I do include you Sir John.
So it’s the People that need and deserve a General Election
I don’t think Labour will ever support an election. It is going to have to be a vote of no confidence and the inability to form a new government that will do it. All the time increasing the support for the BP.
Most important of all now is Labour with their far left agenda are defeated decisively. Removing the potential of such madnesses as arbitrary expropriation of property from categories of people unpopular with a left-wing govt would be a huge boost to confidence in the UK economy. This is far more important than whether we leave the EU on Oct 31 or another date, or even how we leave the EU.
I really can’t see a way around this and so I fear the EU will call the shots. Something is radically wrong with the system and needs reform. If there is ANY way around this then Boris must take it. John, can you advise please? Why, if leaving last March was the lawful position , didn’t Boris take us out straight away? Personally, I feel we will not leave now unless there is a way that the Queen can intervene as some suggest. Dark days indeed. If there is a general election then to ensure victory Boris needs to work with Farage.
Playing politics is addictive. The adrenaline rush of power, intrigue, influence, point-scoring and possible destruction of enemies, whether political, personal or both, become the overwhelming reasons for continuing these dangerous games.
UK friends and relatives who have always been politically aware and consider voting a duty have been telling me this week they are so sick of Westminster’s behaviour (regardless of Party allegiance) that they are in despair, and refuse to watch or listen to the news.
Addictive behaviour leads to destruction, and if all the Parties continue to behave as they are currently doing, they will destroy the UK’s most basic belief in and respect for government by consent.
Someone once said the novel ‘1984’ should be sent to all politicians telling them it is not an instruction manual. It would appear they got the book but failed to read the note attached.
I suggest finding a way to reverse the expulsion of the 21 Conservatives in the comic days. It’s not a good look for the Conservative Party. To win an election the Conservatives don’t only need to get the 12% or so now voting for the Brexit party
But the 21 will vote against their manifesto promises again.
Most are retiring anyway and the rest are not Conservatives. They’re not even loyal to their party manifesto or the electorate. Best rid.
If the Conservatives reverse any of the expulsions I for one will never vote for them. It will confirm that the Conservatives cannot be trusted with democracy.
(No one should forget that Major refused a referendum on Maastricht even though all.parties backed Maastricht in the GE. He had no mandate. The Europhile, and last democratic leader of the LibDems, Paddy Ashdown called for a referendum but Major would not support one. Under Johnson the Conservatives are recognising democracy, under Cable then Ask son the Lib Dems are against democracy. If the expulsions are reversed the Conservatives will become undemocratic again.)
A curious unity in the UK:
* The PM, as he stated, doesn’t want an election,
* The people don’t want an election,
* Now the opposition doesn’t want an election – yet.
The government can seek agreement with part of the opposition for most of its plans.
That is how minority governments in other countries sometimes operate as well.
For Brexit it also could find common ground with the opposition, on how to proceed.
A few months on 3 years (election) delay is not a catastrophe.
As with their ignoring the referendum vote they again do not want to listen to the people.
Ps I see Gove is claiming he would support Mays deal as a compromise. No. It was a sell out. Is that an indication of current Cabinet thinking?
I get the impression these people in Parliament disagree with the statement that “politicians don’t get to choose which votes they respect”
It’s blindingly obvious why they turned it down. The MP’s are putting country ahead of party, as they should do. Only some Tories and rabid no-dealers pretend to not undersrand this.
Their overriding aim is to avoid a no-deal brexit. If accepted prior to 31st, Johnson would then have the opportunity to change it, and once again shut down parliament end of October so we crash out without Johnson ever attempting any negotiations with the EU
Sir john media is hiding the eus often stated plans for imposing closer union. Please find a way of getting media to speak about the consequences of remaining,banking union, the ftt,the euro, lost opt outs, enforced bailouts etc etc. There would not be a problem if people were told about the Eu. They keep on saying these things yet media doesn’t report much of it.