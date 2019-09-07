Government should obey the law. Parliament should follow the rules and conventions when passing laws,

Government should obey the law.
Parliament should obey the rules when legislating.
The law Parliament is seeking to pass is an unusual law seeking to control the conduct of the Prime Minister in an international negotiation.
It is not a criminal law creating a new crime. There are no proposed penalties, fines or prison sentences in it should the PM not obey it. It is not a general law applying equally to all of us, nor even a law always applying to government. It is a Parliamentary instruction or political opinion on one issue at one time passed as a law.
This Bill has passed this far without a Money Resolution to approve the large extra spending entailed in delaying our exit, and without Queens Consent to Parliament taking over the power vested in government to negotiate treaties.
The law courts wisely decided not to back the government’s Parliamentary critics over prorogation. Recent events have shown, as the government argued, the prorogation did not prevent Parliament returning to the issue of Brexit and making its views clear anyway. Parliament will have yet more time to debate Brexit in October after the conference break.
The attempt to control the PM’s conduct of an international negotiation through the courts is also unwise. It is Parliament’s job to control the PM in his international negotiations. It does this, as with Mrs May, by ratifying or refusing to ratify the results of the talks. It does it if it wishes by endless debate and pressure during the course of the negotiations, often with unhelpful effects on them. If enough MPs in Parliament strongly disapprove of the PM’s negotiating stance then they need to remove him from office by voting him down in a motion of no confidence and triggering an election.
48 Comments
It’s not as unusual as you would suggest, John,
There are many laws and rules passed by Parliament as to what certain people, such as the Land Registrar, must do under certain circumstances.
They are neither criminal nor general law either, and this latest move falls into the same, regular category of Act or of Statutory Instrument.
They all, almost certainly, will be controlled by procedures and processes that take longer than the few hours the opposition cabal with the approval of the Speaker decided on this far reaching and incredible letter the PM is supposed to sign. This is the real coup.
You stand the facts on their heads.
Some Acts pass on the nod anyway, some take months. There is no convention on a “proper” parliamentary period of consideration or debate.
Parliament was elected by millions of voters from the whole country. Johnson by just ninety thousand party members, and many of those covert ukip-bp entryists.
There is no coup either way, just constitutional weaknesses, which a small minority of Leave fanatics have been trying to exploit all along.
It is an outrage. The speaker and as many of the MPs behind this outrage as possible need to be expunged from Parliament by the voters as soon as possible.
What would settle the country is a general election with each MP’s thoughts on the EU prominent.
I have never seen a candidate display an EU flag on his literature during any election campaign until after 2016, perhaps. Plenty of Union Jacks though.
If you want to be in the EU be proud to wear a lapel badge or something during your election campaigns.
But such laws don’t say what the Land Registrar should do with your property next Tuesday. And if such a law were to be passed without saying what the penalty is for not doing so, then perhaps it could be ignored, especially if the funds to do it were not available.
Some do, quite precisely.
There are now 2 sets of laws. Draconian for the leave side which is evident by the endless enquiries into their conduct and superior law as dictated by the Remain brigade.
Boris would be correct to ignore the recent instructions as it was passed by a rogue Parliament acting against the people. This has flushed out the fifth columnists and I for one cannot wait to reap my revenge.
There will be a complete cleansing of Parliament after the next election.
A dilemma for those in Parliament who would wish to thwart the will of the electorate. Were they to force an election by removing Boris from office, they take the grave risk, for them, of enabling a majority of true Conservative and Brexit MPs to take control of this grotesquely sordid business, and have us out of the EU in a jiff. I therefore doubt it would happen.
If Parliament have given themselves the power to control the government, what is the point in having a government. You could not make up a more negative way of running a country.
John, the problem we now have is the classic, “who watches the watchmen?”. If Parliament and the Speaker (in particular) act unconstitutionally, what actual mechanism is there to stop/correct/prevent this? Since every fair minded person agrees that Bercow’s ruling on Queen’s Consent is not only wrong but deliberately wrong, in order to enable this constitutionally unforgivable legislation, what practical steps can be taken? Can the Speaker be removed? Has he broken the law? Is it treason to deny Queen’s Consent when the Royal Perogative has been denied?
And what does this say for the future? Could the Parliament now order the Prime Minister to stand in a bowl of custard in Whitehall and sing the EU anthem, or release a folk rock singer songwriter album, or cycle across Europe painted green? Can it really be legal to write a letter for someone else. let alone our Prime Minister(!), and order them to present it as their own? Would this not count as duress? How can the signature on that letter be considered valid?
Is our political system now officially dead?
You pose the right questions Ian.
The power of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet has been undermined by the Fixed Term Parliament Act.
It makes the PM a hostage to a plotting opposing Parliament without the PM having any power to stop the nonsense by calling for a deciding vote by us the voters.
This dreadful ill thought out law must be repealed.
Indeed what the anti-democratic forces of remain, the traitors and in many cases active collaborators are trying to do (in trying to Boris’s hands is a total outrage). Hilary Benn
complains about the words surrender, traitor and collaborator. Well I am fairly sure that is how his father would quite correctly see it.
If any of these dire 21 traitors are given the whip back it would be a huge mistake and would surely make the Brexit Party even more attractive to voters. And make that party even more reluctant to do the deal with the Conservative Party they certainly need. What sensible people will vote for a Conservative party (with all these remainer/fake Conservative/traitors and collaborators) allowed back into it?
Mr Johnson’s 17, 400,000 votes trumps Mr Benn’s 329 votes.
Mr Johnson will restore the nation’s faith in democracy and our government if he refuses to comply with Parliament’s instruction to ask the EU for an extension.
Fortune favours the brave – let’s hope Mr Johnson is brave enough to stand up to our Remain Parliament and the EU bullies who have been in collusion about the new extension.
Or the dire John Bercow’s all powerful one vote!
I hope Johnson sticks to his ‘do or die’ policy and stares down the remainers in parliament. The country at large wants an election and wants Brexit NOW. Even people I talk to who voted leave, cowed by Project Fear, now want to get out and get out quick – without a deal. Personally I want out and I don’t care if we take a hit financially in the short term. The moronic behaviour of HM’s opposition and the so called establishment makes leaving the EU imperative…..
An interesting assessment of the Bill Sir John.
I confess, I hadn’t considered the Money Resolution or, more significantly, the issue of Queen’s Consent.
I daresay that the PM will have an opportunity this weekend to avail himself of some of Her Majesty’s wisdom on these issues. Her Majesty has a great experience of Constitutional matters (amongst other things) and I am greatly relieved that we have the benefit of a Constitutional Monarch especially when you consider how many Prime Ministers that she has worked with.
JR, it would have saved a lot of time and trouble if the referendum Act had included a clear instruction that if we had voted to leave the EU then within so many days the Prime Minister must put in the Article 50 notice that the UK intended to leave the EU.
Then Gina Miller would have had no basis for her case, and there would have been no need for a separate Act to empower the Prime Minister to put in the notice, and the notice could have gone in up to nine months earlier.
Indeed but it was organised by David Cameron who also made a fist of the fixed term parliament act in his desperation to get to power.
Had he been the “low tax at heart”, “Eurosceptic real Conservative that he claimed he was and not ratted on his Lisbon Treaty referendum cast iron promise (before the election) he would have had a clear majority and not needed this deal with the dire Libdims. But he was another dire Libdim traitor at heart.
Those flu jabs aren’t supposed to be as available this year as last, due to Brexit of course. PM could easily be indisposed with an early bout. It can lay one up for a couple of weeks, and who’d want to pass their flu on to those important people in Brussels, anyway?
Sir John – it would appear you are trying to upset the MSM’s version of events and what to them is a good soundbite/story.
The noise about this is also seemingly trying to drown out that for the moment our superior lawmakers in Brussels have dictated we leave on the 31st either by ratifying the WA or without a deal. That would seem to suggest the instruction by Parliament to the PM are in themselves illegal.
That later comment is/has been supposedly over-ridden by the powers that be in Brussels egging their agents on in the UK Parliament to put pressure on the PM.
I’m still struggling to understand how the Queen can be asked to provide Royal Assent for a Bill that transfers the precious sovereign powers vested in her own government to a foreign power. This is exactly the same constitutional situation that Parliament rightly refused to support in the thrice rejected Withdrawal Treaty. Why can’t our Parliamentarians see what their groupthink is doing?
It really is time for the PM, and particularly the Leader of the Opposition, to dig deep and find some statesmanlike maturity that supports a GE in order to regularise the situation. At this rate they’re going to embarrass the Queen as she could be forced to consider exercising her power to dissolve Parliament, and we’d still get a GE.
I cannot believe we are talking this way.
This is moving towards a referendum with Remain, Leave WA (Remain in reality) and Leave (with No Deal ‘off the table’.)
Split the Leave vote and put Remain back on the question paper even though it lost last time.
So…
Vote Remain get Hard Remain (we’re not going back to the days of opt outs and vetoes.)
Vote Leave WA get Hard Remain
Vote Leave with No Deal ‘off the table’ and you get the same impasse as we have now and must keep going until either of the Hard Remains is delivered.
This being the case, then why is it happening?
Have the MPs pursuing this path got any idea about the trouble that they are storing for the future in terms of their contempt for british democracy and setting precedent.
Should we even care?
Apparently we are too stupid to understand and should be dead by now according to remainers.
Have they not understood, in their hubris, that they will reap what they are sowing and it will be too late to do anything.
Government should obey the law – it has been the law for a long time that if no deal was agreed then we leave without a deal. The law to force the PM to sign a deal long after that period expired is not valid. There is already UK case law that states that governments cannot modify laws to make previous illegal actions legal. A Judge will roll back to the original law that UK was to leave on March 29th. Parliament is bound by the law and cannot make it up as it goes along.
‘There are no proposed penalties, fines or prison sentences in it should the PM not obey it.’ Thank you! That’s what I thought – but we have discredited MSM, like Sky News, reporting that Boris is all but bound for the slammer! I hope, still, that the bill is refused Royal Assent. I also want to see the Chancellor do an on-camera press conference, at a time when peak audiences are tuning in, to explain the financial consequences of this delaying tactic. The Opposition, in its broadest sense, has been given a free ride. It’s time to make them pay – as they are making us do.
P.S. And when you have a moment, Sir John, perhaps you could get us away from the situation where regulators are able to levy billion-pound fines without the accused ever having the chance to plead their case in a court of law.
The idea of forcing the Prime minister to perform a one-off specific act by law is bizarre and surely unconstitutional. If he rightly refuses then to have any credibility the opposition must seek a vote of no confidence.
If it requires a Money Resolution then why did the government let it get this far without saying something?
I understood that the Squeaker had said it didn’t (not that he’d know). But presumably this issue has to be settled before the Bill can proceed.
But assuming you’re right for a moment – then what is the government strategy in allowing this to go ahead? Are they going to say that we’ve left the EU on 31/10 because there’s no Money Order to pay the membership fee? In the past, the assumption was that the govt needed to move a Money Order if that was necessary to comply with the law.
So – what do you think he’s up to?
But why have a money resolution and queen’s consent not been required? Does anyone know why these decisions were made?
I think it would be fair to say that John Bercow has a somewhat idiosyncratic view of his role as speaker of the house. I’d be more forthright but the last time I tried to express my opinion of Mr. Bercow, merely via sarcasm, our good host declined to publish my post; fair enough, his gaff, his rules. I hope this post is sufficiently emollient.
I think this, frankly, disgraceful. It is coming to the time when words mean the exact opposite of what they really mean. For instance, it is now “democratic” to disregard the result of a referendum. It is right to “appeal to the people” to ask them to stay in the EU, but wrong to consult the electorate in a general election. The referendum was unfair because the “lie” on the side of the bus was what won it for “Leave” while the “Remainers” were whiter than white (despite all the taxpayers’ money being spent on publicity by the Remainers in government). The Speaker is behaving disgracefully, constantly spouting precedent…
Boris Johnson is not Hitler. He is not a Fascist. He is not mounting a coup.
But an awful lot of the Remainers are coming very very close to it. Read “the Canary” or listen to the demonstrators shouting and intolerant. And then there is the anti-Semitism…
Meanwhile Mrs May is sitting next to Mr Clarke and she went to the Rugby with a lot of very convinced Remainers too. I have not seen her with any of the Leave contingent…
I’m sure the courts know the law better than parliament. Boris has blown it. Only way to seek an extension and have a general election.
The only honourable course is immediate resignation.
Is there no limit to our host’s naivity? The subversive, anti-democratic and intimidatory tactics of Remain, the elites and the Left should be met with with the same and greater ruthlessness, not pieces like this we are all told that all will be well if everyone is nice to everyone else and be fair rather than mean.
Now is when we need to be inspired to resist, and how to do it. Did someone once refer to the effects of being savaged by a dead sheep?
My only suggestion is that the PM signs and sends the pre-written letter and then the government vetoes the UK’s extension.
Further to my comment above, I subsequently recalled the wise words of Tony Benn who observed:
“The Parliamentary democracy we have developed and established in Britain is based, not upon the sovereignty of Parliament, but upon the sovereignty of the People, who, by exercising their vote LEND their sovereign powers to Members of Parliament, to use on their behalf, for the duration of a single Parliament only — Powers that must be RETURNED INTACT to the electorate to whom they belong, to lend again to the Members of Parliament they elect in each subsequent general election.”
Parliament is clearly not intending to return the full powers we’ve lent them, and I wonder how MPs can justify the transfer of sovereign powers to the EU. Perhaps this would be a worthy cause for Ms Miller!
But that is not expressed in any constitutional text. It was Benn’s opinion, and it was quite sensible. However, all that the Constitution says is that “Parliament alone is the law”.
What will the EU do when presented with the request for an extension, purely because Parliament has passed a law to this effect? When told that the extension serves no purpose, will they actually agree to it?
I know they (the Commission) want the money, but I wonder if the Council will opt to bring the whole thing to a conclusion.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/sep/07/mps-checked-with-eu-chiefs-over-brexit-delay-before-passing-bill
“MPs ‘checked with EU chiefs over Brexit delay’ before passing bill”
“Senior MPs opposing a no-deal Brexit sought assurances from the EU that their bid for a three-month delay would be granted, it has emerged.
European leaders were sounded out before MPs, including the “rebel alliance”, passed a bill, which is expected to receive royal assent on Monday, forcing Boris Johnson to ask for an extension. However, those involved said there were no guarantees in a process that was changing by the day.”
They will vote him down in a motion of no confidence- but not yet!
The complete mess that May left behind for Boris to sort out is complicated. Corbyn has been screaming for a GE for ages but his support in the Midlands and the North has drained away and he could not win an election. The LDs are seen by many to be traitors to Great Britain, preferring to side with the EU’s unelected officials who wish to cancel Brexit.
We need a Conservative/Brexit alliance to get Brexit done. If Dominic Cummins is prepared to go along with that,it’s a winning solution which will leed to the”(eclipse ed)” of Corbyns Marxists and the LDs.
All rules of Parliament were put on hold when the lying remoaners in Westminster went against there manifesto pledges to uphold the referendum result, so now new rules apply so Mr Johnson do not give the bill to her majesty the Queen for royal Assent it’s within your power, start playing the remoaners at there own game for a change you have 17.4 million people behind you and not the 329 behind Benn
Your comments have given hope John that Boris can carry on and ignore them. Like you say, if they disapprove, they can put forward a vote of no confidence. I would love to see the smile wiped off the faces of all those anti-democratic EU loving remain MPs especially Dominic Grieve who has been on the airwaves today boasting that if Boris doesn’t do what Parliament tells him, ie. beg the EU for an extension, that he could go to court and even jail. The man is a disgrace and I hope Boris sticks to his guns and doesn’t invite any of the traitors back into the party as some of the wets in your party are advising.
Agreed Jools, Grieve is a disgrace.
But so is the standard of debating in the House of Commons [probably not just this week]. Appallingly bad behaviour on both sides of the House, debasing what should be a world leading demonstration of democracy.
Constant personal attacks on Boris and a majority that had clearly made up their minds how they were going to vote before even listening to the points put forward.
Typified by a Labour MP that said she “wouldn’t vote for ANY bill put forward by the Prime Minster” – What kind if blinkered negative attitude is that?
It would be a terrible indictment of our political system and reduce us to a laughing stock around the world, but nonetheless I would shed no tears if Boris Johnson was consigned to prison to purge his contempt of court.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-latest-boris-johnson-prison-no-deal-eu-break-law-a9095761.html
We fought a bloody civil war mainly over the fundamental question of whether the monarch, and/or his ministers and servants, were above the law, and I would have thought that would have been on the syllabus at Eton.
I am very, very angry to see a democratic vote of the people blocked in Parliament. Remainer MPs attempt to govern by proxy and make the Prime Minister a cat’s paw is an abomination.
Still, all useful new precedents to seize control of power if Corbyn happens to become PM with a small majority, Parliament will be able to stop his entire Marxist agenda and oblige him to implement policies of their own choosing.
If that’s the case why has it been allowed for foreigners to make laws over the English as stated in the Bill of Rights, it was put there to stop the the likes of Berkowic Letwin and many others making law over us.
I read somewhere that Boris can block the bill by asking the Queen to not sign legislation of which he disapproves. Tony Blair used this procedure on more than one occasion, and Harold Wilson also used this procedure, so it has precedence.
Apart from that, the letter is humiliating both for the UK, and for Boris. The remainers in Parliament really are scraping the bottom of the barrel.