Various people are spreading the lie that they were not told No deal is better than a bad deal before the 2017 election. Not only did Mrs May often say it but it was on p36 of the Conservative Manifesto.
21 Comments
According to Remoan mind readers when I voted leave I didn’t vote for no deal.
Anyone who knows anything about the EU knows that any deal with the EU would be a bad deal.
You have never been given the opportunity to vote on no deal.
You may think you were – but that is only because you were not paying attention.
This lack of attention to detail may be why you back Brexit.
You didn’t vote for no deal, because all the Leave campaigns promised one, and there was nothing whatsoever on the ballot paper against one.
Good and bad are relative terms, and the deal would have to be far, far worse than anything so far proposed to be poorer than no deal.
In any case, the UK will have to negotiate access to ports, roads, airspace, and markets whether it leaves with a deal or not.
Reply Remain throughout the campaign told us we would be leaving the single market and customs union with no special deal.
Then they either weren’t interested, didn’t pay attention or are liars. It must have been the phrase of the decade.
I haven’t heard or read anyone make that claim.
This seems to be just another variant of victimhood-signalling yet again.
And Nigel Farage coined the expression during the Referendum campaign of 2016.
It’s just more BS to undermine the referendum result.
But as all leavers know, EU law says we cannot get a trade deal with the EU until after we have left, so why do the remoaners keep asking where is the deal before we have left ?
Leavers also know that according to A50 the EU should enter negotiations in good faith on the future relationship with the departing state. We also know they have not done this and are in violation of their own treaty.
WTO exit it is then.
The Remainers will stop at nothing now in their attempts to keep us in the EU. Dominic Grieve was all over the TV yesterday talking about the Prime Minister potentially going to prison if he tries to take us out of the EU. And yet the majority voted to leave.
Politicians and journalists who lie is the norm.
58% voted against the Conservatives in the last election.
No deal has no mandate.
Plus – you might want to read the rest of the manifesto which promises a smooth exit and a deep and special partnership with the EU. Please detail precisely what your party has done to achieve this?
We can wait.
And, of course, we were told, on the eve of the referendum, that the UK would not be able to return to the negotiating table if it voted to leave the EU. We were told that the outcome would be final, and that “out is out”. We were told that the UK would not get a better deal than the one already negotiated by David Cameron. We were told all of this – and still we voted Leave.
That should have set expectations.
How low are the remainers going to go to defeat Democracy? Hang on Boris please get us out on 31st then go to the country you will walk it”the readiness is all”
The death of Mugabe is a chance to be reminded of the horrors of his rule in Zimbabwe, disgracefully ignored by the West, especially the UK and US, for far too long.
It is a reminder of why we must never allow a Marxist- inspired govt to take power in the UK.
Among the few things she said that was honest.
Exactly anyway it blindingly obvious and self evidently true. We voted to leave with or without a deal. If a deal worth having is on offer so be it otherwise no deal it is.
Ruling out no deal = accepting whatever deal we are offered by the EU however bad it is. Yet this is what the insane Lab/Lib/Plaid/Greens/SNP are trying to do. They are traitors pure and simple (or at best very, very stupid indeed).
Well, in any case the general election was held on June 8 2017, while the Act to empower the Prime Minister to serve the Article 50 notice that the UK intended to withdraw from the EU, with or without a withdrawal agreement under the terms of that article as it might turn out, came into effect on March 16 2017, and during the Commons passage of that Bill MPs like Philip Hammond had voted for it even though they must have known that it could lead to a supposedly catastrophic “no deal” outcome.
“So here we had a man who held one of the great offices of state, that of Chancellor of the Exchequer, voting for a course of action which he must have known perfectly well at the time could potentially lead to what he now claims would be catastrophe for our country, without objecting that the Bill should be amended to incorporate whatever safeguards could be devised to prevent that eventuality; only now does he use this as an excuse to try to stop not just a no deal Brexit, but any other kind of Brexit.”
MPs voted down the Withdrawal Agreement, therefore, according to Article 50, No Deal is the default option. Or didn’t they know what they voted for?
The Remainers and most of the MSM ignore facts that don’t fit their agenda, especially the pre-referendum Project Fear which has been thoroughly discredited, but it managed to persuade many to vote Remain. They do remember the bus though, just not what was actually written on it.
Deal/No Deal is an issue invented by Remainers
The rules of the game were straightforward
We voted to Leave, no matter what
SOME Leave campaigners wanted a deal, SOME leave campaigners wanted a Norway situation, SOME leaver campaigners wanted Canada , SOME leave campaigners wanted EFTA . EVER SINGLE ONE of the 17.4 million wants to LEAVE
We currently dont have a deal with the worlds biggest economy or the worlds second biggest economy or indeed the worlds 6th biggest economy and NOR does the EU
So remainers please tell me what we actually need a deal for? To do what exactly ?
Reply Indeed. Remain and the government in the referendum told us leaving meant leaving the customs union and single market with no special favours.
Media isn’t publishing what is happening to countries which did make deals. They are not for instance mentioning what is happening to the swiss.